Philip Morris International's (PM) Management Presents at 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

So for the next presentation, I’d like to introduce Philip Morris. 2020 has been an unprecedented year, but PMI has been resilient and executing on its long-term strategy of creating a smoke-free world. PMI successfully adapted its IQOS commercialization strategy to the COVID environment. Evidence and IQOS’s growing user base at over 16 million users and availability and over 60 markets.

PMI has also been expanding its reduced risk product portfolio with the recent launch of IQOS VEEV in New Zealand, little solid in Eastern Europe and little hybrid in Japan. Here today to walk us through PMI strategy and vision is Emmanuel Babeau, PMI’s Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for participating.

So I’ll pass it over to Emmanuel for some opening remarks before we jump into Q&A.

Emmanuel Babeau

Good morning, Pam. Hi everybody. It’s really a great pleasure for us to be with you and to share about PMI. Thanks for your introduction, Pam. And indeed we have a few preliminary comment that we would like to share with you before we enter the Q&A session.

I’m going on Page 2 of our deck, and I’m drawing your attention on important forward-looking and cautionary statement about what we are sharing with you today. And then I’m moving immediately on Page 3, where we’ve been highlighting a few preliminary comment that we think it’s important to bring to your attention. And certainly the first headline that I want to comment is the fact that despite Pam what you rightly called this unprecedented year 2020 with the COVID crisis. We are going to deliver a strong financial performance.

We are today revising the quote I would say again, our guidance for adjusted EPS. We are not targeting for 2020, $5.10. We were before today targeting between $5.05 and $5.10. And if we deliver this guidance, that will mean an organic growth of about 6% of our adjusted EPS. I note that this is not that far away from our objective in the normal year, I would say of growing this adjusted EPS organically by at least 8%.

Now, when we look at revenue versus our last guidance, we are at the same level. There are pluses and minuses that are offsetting each other. We have the Indonesian market that has been a bit better and that is of course helping us. And in front of that, we’ve seen the Philippines market being impacted by floods and typhoon, and also some potential impact coming from new restriction, new lockdown measure in Europe, although at a much more limited level than what we’ve seen in April and May.

It is very clear that if we manage to deliver this strong performance in this very tough year, it’s sank to the very good growth that we are going to generate on IQOS in 2020. And Q4 is going to be another quarter of strong growth to lead us for the full year 2020 to volumes of between 75 billion and 76 billion stick bodes for shipment and in market sales. To get there of course, we are going to deliver a very strong Q4. We’re going to be nicely above 20 billion stick. It’s going to be a record high for a quarter for an IQOS.

And we expect very good growth coming from all our key market, Japan, Eastern Europe and Russia. We expect on this market growth to be very nice year-on-year on – in a sequential basis. We also expect in Q4 to reach for all these three big markets, Japan, Russia, EU, all time high market share for IQOS. And that will be nicely illustrating the fact that throughout the year, we’ve been growing very nicely in all these market. Even if for some of them we’ve seen some volatility, because of seasonality or COVID impact notably linked to the illicit trade. We finish the year, of course, in a very good position to enter 2021 and reach our objective of 90 billion to 100 billion stick.

Now, I want to say what about the excise duty, because we are in December, November, December is big period of the year in term of government deciding excise duty evolution. And what we can say is that for the time being, the only material unusual our plant increase that we have seen is actually in Russia with a 20% increase. Apart from that, the increase that has been decided for October in Japan was in line with the medium-term plan or the country. There was nothing new there.

We are still waiting for the decision in Indonesia in term of excise duty evolution for 2021. And I would say in the opposite direction actually, we have seen both France and Australia announcing a much more reduced increase of excise duty for 2021 versus all the years that we have seen before. I think the real good news of what we’ve been seeing so far is that in all key market, we see the differentiated treatment between combustible cigarettes and RRP being maintained. That has been the case in Japan. That has been the case in Russia. When these two countries have been announcing the evolution of their excise duty system, and it’s of course very important for us.

We believe that on the long-term, the differentiation is going to stay. And notably, as we see growing knowledge and understanding of the fact that RRP in general and heat-not-burn in particular are much better product than CC. And I would like to take two examples of recent decision that we have seen in key market for us, less than three months old, taken by regulators or published by government that show that there is this growing understanding of the fact that heat-not-burns are better products.

The first one is in Germany where the [indiscernible] has been changing amending the tobacco law to recognize the reduced formation of toxicants. And this has been driving a different treatment in term of outside advertising band between traditional cigarette and heat-not-burn and vaping offering.

Another example is Japan, which recently has been publishing the Ministry of Health has been publishing a study on second and smoking, which is the impact of people around a tobacco user and clearly differentiating combustible cigarette and heat-not-burn and vaping, and justifying different tooling for indoor usage between RRPs and combustible cigarette.

I’m now moving to the shareholder return and our strongly committed we are to shareholder return. I don’t think I need to repeat our unwavering commitment to the dividend. But I’d like to speak about share buyback. Actually we were contemplating before the COVID crisis burst out, at the beginning of 2020 options around being back on share buyback and with the further rapid growth of our financial results and cash flow generation and the strengthening of our balance sheet.

Quite obviously with the crisis, we put this reflection on all that, but we hope that in 2021, if indeed we have the crisis of the COVID abating, and if we resume this strong growth in financial results and cash flow generation, and we continue to further improve the strengthening of our financial situation. We’re going to be in a position to resume considering options around buyback.

Last element I wanted to share with you, we are going to enter in the coming weeks 2021. And we’re going to continue our exciting journey through this year. We thought it was the right moment to share with you our strategic priority, the key initiative and the key action that we are planning for the medium-term. And we will do that during an Investor Day that we will hold on the February 10, 2021. And we are really looking forward to this day where we’ll be sharing a lot about our ambition to in smoke of the world.

That’s it time for my preliminary comment. I’m super happy to answer question now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Pam Kaufman

Great. Thank you. So I would also just like to remind the audience that you could submit questions during the webcast. So Emmanuel, you touched on this in your opening remarks, but I wanted to ask further about you mid-term financial targets provided at the Investor Day, two years ago. At the time, the company anticipated achieving at least 5% top line and at least 8% earnings CAGR from 2019 through 2021. And following the challenges faced this year due to coronavirus, how are you thinking about the key headwinds or tailwinds that can influence your growth prospects and ability to deliver on these targets over the coming year?

Emmanuel Babeau

Yes. Thanks, Pam. Well, quite obviously, we’ve been putting on all this objective for 2020, because of the COVID crisis. And notably of course, we’ve been impacted severely on the possibility to grow the top line, because of what has been happening in all our key markets, in duty-free, and in some emerging country, which have been very difficult because of this crisis.

I note nevertheless that we managed to maintain very strong growth on IQOS, which is certainly the sign of the very good strengths, I would say of our proposition around IQOS and around our RRP ambition globally. And when it comes to the adjusted EPS progression, I noted in my preliminary remarks that actually with about 6% growth organically. We’re not that far away from the 8%. And if you do get the combination of 2019 and 2020, we are – with this guidance of 2020 targeting about 8% growth if you take the two years in combination.

Now, when we put this crisis behind us and hopefully it’s going to arrive the sooner, the better through 2021. We clearly flag the fact that it is our ambition to resume our growth ambition for revenue growth and for growing our adjusted EPS. Clearly, the very good performance of IQOS in this terrible crisis is bodes very well, I would say for what we’re going to keep doing with IQOS once we’ve put this crisis behind us.

And then regarding our combustible business, we will, of course be in a more positive and favorable environments when the crisis is over. So with that, with the capacity that we are showing in 2020 on improving our margin, despite volumes that are going down, we are showing the capacity to grow into future nicely, not only the revenue, but even more and this is our ambition, our adjusted EPS, and that’s what we will target as soon as we resume normal course of business, I would say.

Pam Kaufman

And I’m sure we’ll hear more last at the Investor Day, but now that we’re approaching 2021, which is the end of the time horizon for your mid-term targets. How are you thinking about the next phase of growth starting in 2021 and the following years?

Emmanuel Babeau

Well, absolutely. I mean I think you will have to be a bit patient and bear with us, I would say, and we will elaborate a lot at the time of Investor Day on outlook for growth and what’s going to be the driver and the priority. But I think what is happening in 2020 is already giving a bigger nice heat into what we want to do, is going to be of course, about going further at the very high speed the IQOS business. We have started to enter into a new cycle on the RRP business. We are going to enrich our offering mentioned that we have started to do that in term of devices. We have started to enrich our offering in term of consumable as well. We have eats, where we have Marlboro in Japan. We have a premium reference for eats in Russia.

Now we have feet, we have mix. So we are also launching a new references. So we’re going to nicely broaden the spectrum of our offering for the consumer. We of course, want to enter into new markets. We want to develop other RRP categories. So we are launching IQOS VEEV. We have ambition in the vaping category now that we will also have ambition in the nicotine pouches category. So you should expect us to develop things in that direction.

And then there will be of course, next to all our RRP fantastic outlook for growth. There will be the maintenance of production of leadership in CC. We possibly some easy comps notably coming from duty-free and maybe some markets that such as Indonesia that could show some improvement after a very tough year 2020.

Pam Kaufman

Thank you. And one of the standout metrics this year has been the company’s operating margin expansion, and seems to be one of the main drivers behind their updated guidance today. So can you discuss the key drivers behind the greater efficiencies and operating leverage that you’ve realized? And should we expect operating margin to continue to expand or have there been some investments that were deferred into next year?

Emmanuel Babeau

You’re right, Pam. I think that’s with the very strong growth of IQOS that we managed to maintain despite the environment, for me the margin improvement and I really urge people to spend time on that is a big element, because it is showing I think two things. First of all, why IQOS and RRP is a great business, because now that we start to have more critical mass that we have made the early necessary big investment. We start to amortize these investments. We start to have arrest all these investments. Fundamentally, we have with heat-not-burn a great business.

We know that gross margin on the HTU consumable can be even higher than on CC. We are managing the commercial engine in a more digital manner. We’re going for more digitization and that is making the old model more efficient. So we really have a very powerful driver coming from the growth of this business, which is not only making an absolute difference in term of impact on public health. But it’s also potentially a better business in term of margin than the CC business.

And then on top of that, we also working on our efficiency, on our cost, and we’ve been certainly simplifying using more digital reviewing, the way we were operating. When it comes to our manufacturing footprint, we also have been working and generating significant saving. So for all these reasons, we believe that we have still some leeway to continue to improve operating margin in the future beyond 2020.

Pam Kaufman

Thank you. And so now we’re starting to see arise in COVID cases and increased restrictions in many countries over the past several weeks. To what degree are these measures factored into your outlook for the remainder of the year?

Emmanuel Babeau

So clearly, what we are coming up with today in term of revised guidance is taking our understanding of the impact of lockdown and more restriction as we have seen it at the end of November. So I don’t know what can happen in addition in December, but we think that we have taken year into account really what we’ve seen in November.

And I can report that we’ve seen some impacts notably in Europe, but much more limited, much more limited than what we’ve seen in April and May. So that’s why we are able to revise for the guidance taking into account its potential impact coming from all lockdown, normal restriction in some market and notably in Europe.

Pam Kaufman

And then shifting to IQOS specifically, what have you learned from your experience in 2020 as it relates to the reduced risk efforts and IQOS strategy. And now has this year influenced your approach to managing the reduced risk business?

Emmanuel Babeau

I guess some good has come out of the bet. So in front of that crisis, we’ve had to react very rapidly and very strongly. So we had, of course, on the agenda, strong plan to invest on a much more digital commercial model and to develop a digital customer experience, digital trade experience, to really make our tool for converting, acquiring new IQOS user, and then keeping them within the IQOS universe very, very efficient.

Clearly, we’ve been dramatically accelerating this default, because we know we lost direct contact in many country with smokers. So it was very difficult without the help of digital to reach out to them and convert them. And I think there is certainly more we can do in the future. But we’ve been making a very good inroad in that respect. We have started, as I said to nicely decrease cost of acquisition, the cost of retention for IQOS user. There is certainly more we can do. So it’s not the end of the journey. There will be more efficiency generated in the future. We’re going to keep sophisticating our digital tools. I would say that certainly what we’ve been learning or we have accelerated our learning through the crisis.

Pam Kaufman

And how are you thinking about the level of investment behind reduced risk products in 2021? And what types of initiatives will you be prioritizing? Has the shift to digital changed your approach to invest in?

Emmanuel Babeau

Pam, when you have a business with such a high growth and such a potential for further growth, of course, you invest behind it. And it is true that in 2020, we’ve been holding back some of the investment because given the situation of the market investing would have add a limited impact on our commercial performance. Hopefully, we’re going to be back to normal in 2021. Let’s see how things unfold.

And when it is the case, clearly we’re going to reaccelerate in term of investment. There is so much thing we can do in term of opening new market. As I said, enrich the offering, segment the market, bring that in an efficient manner to the customer and make sure that this is understood by our customers. And therefore there is a lot of investment that we can make with a great return.

Having said that, you also have to take into account what I said before, which is we are also going to keep improving the efficiency of our investment. We are going to keep decreasing further the cost of acquisition and the cost of retention. We are generating efficiency through the organization. So even with accelerated investment, because that’s what we want to do, we believe that we should be in a position to grow our top line at a faster pace in the foreseeable future than our SG&A globally. Therefore, generating one nice driver for more profitability improvement, back to my earlier comment on that, do we have more room to improve profitability.

Pam Kaufman

And then as you look forward over the next five years, how do you expect the reduced risk category and your own offerings to evolve? You mentioned that the company has – is looking to enter into the nicotine pouch category. So what are you in developing that product or is that an approach you would take through partnerships?

Emmanuel Babeau

That’s obviously, Pam, a great question, but that a comprehensive answer would probably require the end of our session together. And here again, you will certainly need to be a bit patient and bear with us until our Investor Day. But a few – I would say, answers already and probably my starting point is that five years ago, IQOS was oddly existing. We were at the very beginning of launching IQOS, look at what it is today. I mean, we’re going to generate 75 billion to 76 billion of stick this year. It’s an incredibly big business, where we are growing fast. So you can imagine the kind of ambition that we can add after the journey that we have already delivered for the first five years, the ambition that we can have five years down the road.

And the first element that we should all have in mind is that, we should target or collectively because it’s – it would have a massive impact on public health. That’s a general understanding around RRPs, in general. And of course, heat-not-burn category in particular will have been massively growing and that all the discussion on how better it is versus combustible and so on will have disappeared and people would say, yes, that’s a great alternative. It’s a much better product, it’s having a much better impact on this and smokers should really switch to that if they don’t want to quit. So that’s going to be creating a very favorable environment. Then we are convinced that heat-not-burn is going to remain the biggest and most interesting category.

I said it, we are going to broaden immensely the spectrum of what you are going to do in this category. More devices, we’re going to cover from super premium to certainly a simpler offer targeting emerging market, in term of devices. We’re going to enrich the universe of consumable, and therefore we’re going to keep growing massively this heat-not-burn category.

Next to that, we also believe that there is space, there is room for vaping category, and we’re going to invest IQOS VEEV is the first thing. And then yes, as I said, we are going to develop certainly nicotine pouches in markets where it’s relevant. It’s going to be an interesting market, but it’s going to stay relatively small, we think versus heat-not-burn as an example. But we will elaborate on that on the 10 of February, but through the next five years are going to be super exciting.

Pam Kaufman

How are you thinking about IQOS’ progression in markets like Korea and Russia, where we start sequential declines in market share in the third quarter? Obviously there are some seasonality and inventory movements that could do the performance from quarter-to-quarter, but how much growth opportunity is left in those markets.

Emmanuel Babeau

Well, thanks for the question, Pam. Because I would like to really clear any misunderstanding and notably on Russia, and clearly Russia and Korea are two different markets with different situation. Russia is an outstanding market for us. I mean, we’re going to grow IQOS by more than 50% this year in this market is just growing incredibly fast. And we’re going to finish the year, I said it, for Japan and EU is going to be the case in Russia with an old timeline market share in Russia, you said it, in Q3, there was some market share in both because of seasonality and also because of impact into the COVID and take into account illicit trade. But that is a very fast growing market for us for heat-not-burn. And we have been very successfully launching lil SOLID in Russia.

We are very pleased with the start of lil in Russia and the level of cannibalization seems to be limited. So that’s really new smoker that we convert to heat-not-burn, because literally it’s cheaper and it’s coming as a simpler offering, which is meeting its customer. So Russia is a great market and a continued despite the excise duty increase in 2021, we have a very nice ambition for next year in Russia.

Korea is a different situation. In South Korea, it’s not a problem for the IQOS, I would say performance. It’s a prime of the category, because the authority are not convinced that heat-not-burn and RRP globally are better alternatives to combustible cigarette. They’ve been publishing a number of report on that, they’ve been reducing, because of that the gap between CC and heat-not-burn in term of excise duty. And that has been weighing down the growth of the category because clearly authority do not want heat-not-burn and RRP in general to grow fast in the country. But it has really – it’s link with the government position and naturally with IQOS. So I hope between Russia and Korea, I’ve been able to clarify the situation on these two markets.

Pam Kaufman

Thank you. That’s helpful. And now IQOS is available in over 60 markets with recent launches outside of the OECD. What kind of trends are you seeing in terms of consumer adoption in emerging markets like the Philippines? And how are you thinking about adoption and trial in markets where affordability maybe a greater hurdle for consumers.

Emmanuel Babeau

You’re right. So we’ve started very nicely in OECD market. I mean, we have a few non-OECD market like Russia, which are doing very well already, but our ambition is to in smoke the world globally. So it means that we also want to be very performance and develop RRPs in general, heat-not-burn in particular in emerging market. We are starting in a few markets, you said it, we started in Philippines, but for the time being it’s on Manila and, of course, we start with – people with the most affluent people, the one who are able to access to the IQOS premium offering, there is probably significant thing that we can do there and we are starting gradually to ramp up.

But certainly if we want to cover more broadly, the emerging country will need to come with devices that are going to be cheaper, a simpler, more value for money experience, the consumable will be different. It won’t be the same, flavor and overall sense all your experience. But we’re going to put that together to be, I would say, relevant globally for all the population I would say, smokers in emerging market. When I look at the future, that’s obviously one very good area of growth that we’re going to pursue and it would certainly be part of our ambition for the coming years. But let’s be very clear. We have ambition to go in emerging market. I want to draw your attention on one point. And it is a fact that in emerging market, at least in many of them, there is this firstly consumption issue that we need to address.

And we need to find the way to develop our devices and the usage of devices in the specific market, where clearly, people are not consuming necessarily by the bag, but by seat. And we need to make experiment to test, how we can address that. How can we make – how can we put together a relevant proposition for people consuming by the stick also having access to heat-not-burn that could go through on premise consumption for instance, but we are making a number of tests about that.

Pam Kaufman

Just switching over to the U.S. market, IQOS has been in the market for about a year and half at this point or over a year. Can you comment on how it’s tracking versus your expectations? And have there been any surprises or differences in the markets – in the U.S. market versus international markets.

Emmanuel Babeau

As you know, Pam, Altria has a licensed to market and commercialized product. So I will have to limit my comment there. I think there is a strategy is to go gradually, starting by a few key cities. I think that, it is important that we get the PMTA for IQOS 3 to come with a better or the best offering that we can have today in term of devices. And then it’s going to be a gradual ramp up, but you have to discuss that in detail with Altria.

Pam Kaufman

And any thoughts on whether we might hear an update from FDA on IQOS 3 PMTA approval.

Emmanuel Babeau

We hopeful that this can come in the short-term, but I don’t have any information about it that they can share today.

Pam Kaufman

Okay. And switching over to combustibles, can you talk at a high level about how you’re thinking about industry volumes for 2021 and the pace of recovery in emerging markets in particular.

Emmanuel Babeau

In particular, because we know that emerging market, when there is a crisis are hit in the hardware and they are more impacted than mature economy and once again, this has been the case. We also know that they have the capacity to rebound stronger and therefore that’s what we’re going to see, when this crisis will be coming to an end, do we see many of these markets, and I can mention many of them in Asia, in Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe, and of course, Latin America that have been quite oddly impacted by the crisis. Are they able to renew really rebound as all the restriction now are being removed and that people are back to their normal life.

There are a number of better sentiment around emerging market recently and I think we’ve seen many of their stock exchange performing very well on the fact that their economy could rebound nicely after the COVID, let’s see what happened, but that could provide of course, a nice rebound for our own business. As you know, many of these markets we’ve been impacted quite, quite negatively.

I would say for us, certainly a nice contributor to a rebound could be duty-free as well, because we’ve been losing the vast majority of our volume in duty-free, any improvement because the vaccine would be available, people being back on business trip, even talking of course, of being fully back to normal, because for me, this is going to take many years because at least many quarters before we get there. But any rebound versus is very depressed situation would be good news for us.

So I think we can expect once the crisis is over, and again, let’s not necessarily assume that there’s going to be the case on the first of Jan 2021, because it doesn’t seem to be the scenario, but when things are getting back to normal, yes, there will be a rebound and easy cons that we will be facing at a certain point in time. Let’s see how it materialize.

Pam Kaufman

Can you provide an update on what’s happening in Indonesia and the implementation of the minimum retail selling price and the excise tax discrepancy in the market?

Emmanuel Babeau

Not much new news, I’m afraid on that front. So I mentioned the fact that we don’t know yet what’s going to be the excise duty increase for 2021 that has not been announced yet. We haven’t seen the implementation of the minimum retail selling price being enforced. So we outfit is going to happen in 2021, but that won’t be done because of the sanitary situation, because the end of – before the end of 2020. And therefore we are still in this market, where we see some of the market benefiting from a reduced excise duty in what we think is an unfair treatment of some of the players and therefore a market that is difficult for the time being, even if, as I mentioned, the overall market improved a bit globally, and we’ve benefited from that in the past few weeks.

Pam Kaufman

You did touch on excise taxes in your earlier remarks, I guess, how are you thinking about the outlook for excise tax increases more broadly for next year and how does this influence the outlook for pricing?

Emmanuel Babeau

As I said, so Russia, of course has been standing out as an unplanned, an unusual big increase with 20%. We haven’t seen anything else of that magnitude and for a significant market. We will know by the end of December, exactly what is the situation. For us, what is important is to see in big market is differentiate the treatment between CC and RRP being maintain. Now, quite obviously, when we have the excise duty increase, that is creating sub headwind in term of price increase.

And what is happening in Russia is going to have some impact as, what has been happening in Indonesia in 2020 as add some impact on our capacity to increase price. So we have to take this headwind on the short-term, we have to see what are the economic impact in 2021 of the crisis. But fundamentally, we believe that we keep a very strong capacity to increase price on the long-term on CC, and not only on CC, by the way, we have probably a relatively untapped potential on heat-not-burn as well to increase price. But we believe that on the long-term, that’s going to remain together with volume growth optimization and strong growth on the IQOS business that’s going to be – and that’s going to remain a nice driver for our top-line growth.

Pam Kaufman

So you touched on share buy backs in your opening remarks. And I just wanted to follow-up on that. So just to clarify, what would be the timing on potential for reintroduction of share buybacks? Given the business is performing and your expectations for next year? Would that be more of a second half 2021 possibility or should be expected beyond next year?

Emmanuel Babeau

Well, that’s when Pam, you will allow me not to be more explicit than what I said. I – we are hopeful that in 2021, we’re going to see the end of the COVID crisis. And if it is the case, we are going to target resuming strong growth both in financial results and cash flow generation. And we’re going to keep increasing the strengths of our balance sheet. And at that stage, we would be in a position to reconsider option around buyback. So I’m not saying, it’s for the very long-term I’m seeing, hopefully it’s going to be possible to look at option in 2021, but it cannot be more explicit at that stage, because we need to see what’s going to happen next year.

Pam Kaufman

Right, that makes sense. A question from the audience, so over the next five to 10 years can profit per cigarette in emerging markets outgrow inflation in those markets overall.

Emmanuel Babeau

Well, we can be hopeful that with the economy of these countries improving and the GDP growing fast, you will have more and more middle-class, more affluent people and people able therefore to go for more premium offering. And especially of course, if we – so it’s true for the CC business, but if we manage to bring many of these smokers to our heat-not-burn business, we’re going to bring them a great world of premium offering with absolutely unique consumer experience. And we are able that more and more on this population are going to be able to afford a more premium price positioning. So I would say the answer is, yes, that’s something that we should be targeting, acknowledging that for the time being many of these countries are facing a tough economic situation, but that does not necessarily bodes for what’s going to happen on the medium and long-term

Pam Kaufman

And have you seen any material impact from the EU menthol ban on the combustibles target.

Emmanuel Babeau

Well, I don’t know what the authority where we’re expecting from that, but if it was for people to quit, it didn’t work. I would say that broadly 85% plus of the people I’ve switched to other CC alternative and probably about 15% and probably a good alpha that has been switching to heat-not-burn or globally RRP alternative, but that has been the result that we’ve seen in Europe.

Pam Kaufman

And another question from the audience. So would it be too optimistic to target annual profit growth in emerging markets of mid-single-digits?

Emmanuel Babeau

Well, so I don’t know whether we’re talking about the revenue or that’s probably the case. Now, the question is on revenue.

Pam Kaufman

Profit growth.

Emmanuel Babeau

Profit. So bottom line, I suppose. Well, I think that we are extremely ambitious for our growth in emerging market. The great news, I think with PMI that we can be extremely ambitious for growth in mature market as well, because of IQOS. But we certainly don’t see a kind of two-speed growth in the future. We think that we can have two powerful engine to our growth in the coming years.

One being obviously the mature market, the developed countries with further development of IQOS and I don’t need to come back on why IQOS is a great business potentially in term of profitability, but certainly in the emerging country, there is this possibility to continue to do well on CC and fully as I said, with capacity for more people to go for more premium offering and at the same time to develop heat-not-burn offering and drive also nicely the business. So we certainly don’t see emerging country as a drug, but as a powerful contributor to our overall ambition on gross on bottom line.

Pam Kaufman

And just coming back to your reduced risk strategy, can you give an update on your partnership with KT&G. Are you recently launched little solid in Ukraine and Russia. What learnings have you had about the market or your partnership in general and what are the plans going forward?

Emmanuel Babeau

Well, I think this partnership with KT&G is really with this view that the time has come when we need to enrich our offering for the consumer. Both, I repeat myself in term of devices, but in term of consumable as well. We are of course, going to come with more innovation ourselves in term of devices and consumable. But it was great to have this partnership with KT&G, which was coming with a product that is simpler than IQOS, but which is a good experience more value for money simpler and that is fitting very well in a number of market.

Russia, Ukraine for solid where two good market. And as I said, the confirmation that we have, which is really nice is the fact that when we launch lil Solid, we see really for most majority of the customer, no cannibalization, but really new smokers, because they were at a different price point, if you want, exceeding for category and moving into heat-not-burn. So I guess we are both happy with our partnership and so far it has been answering our expectation.

Pam Kaufman

And is there any risk to IQOS pricing in markets where you’ve launched products with KT&G?

Emmanuel Babeau

No. We don’t think so. As I said, it’s really – the two experiences are not the same, so you’re going to talk to different population and we are – we talk about less than five. It’s about pleasure. It’s about endorsement, it’s about social moment and we are coming with different products that are proposing very different experiences and serve benefits. So they’re complimenting each other well. I cannot say that there is zero overlap, but we think, it’s going to be quite reduced.

Pam Kaufman

Great. And we’re just running out of time. So I wanted to thank in annual and PMI for participating in the conference.

Emmanuel Babeau

That’s really been a pleasure, Pamela. Thank you.

Pam Kaufman

Thanks. And I hope that everyone has a healthy and happy holiday season and end of 2020. Thank you all for joining.

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank you. Bye-bye. Talk to you soon.