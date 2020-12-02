Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Management Presents at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx December 2, 2020 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Merdad Parsey - Chief Medical Officer

Monica Tellado - SVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Umer Raffat

Excellent. Listen, guys, thank you so much for joining us. It's a huge pleasure to have a broad representation from the Gilead management join us from the R&D side, the Commercial side, the Investor Relations side. Thank you, guys, so much for joining us.

Johanna Mercier

Thrilled to be here. Thanks, Umer.

Umer Raffat

Fantastic.

Merdad Parsey

Hi, Umer.

Umer Raffat

So, just as we get started, I thought, given the way this year evolved maybe we should start off on COVID, if that's okay, but perhaps not get too bogged down there, and really go beyond that, if that's okay?

Johanna Mercier

Absolutely.

Merdad Parsey

Yes…

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Umer Raffat

Fantastic. So, I want to start perhaps on Remdesivir, interestingly, more on the commercial side for a change.

And Johanna, the question really is, how are you thinking about expectations on the need for Remdesivir? So I don't want to use the word, "Sales," but the need for Remdesivir beyond summer next year?

Johanna Mercier

Beyond summer next year, Umer, I have to tell you, this is a really unpredictable market, and so, if you're asking me in the next month I could probably give you a better understanding. I think if we're saying next year it's going to be a little bit more challenging. What we've been doing is really tracking both the incidence, of course, as well as the total hospitalizations, and as you all know, those have been increasing over the last few weeks quite dramatically, and obviously not just in the U.S., but beyond the U.S., in Europe as well, and so we're just tracking that very closely to make sure that we better understand kind of the need for Remdesivir as it moves forward.

In most hospitals in the U.S. it has become the standard of care, and so we're tracking that as well. We do appreciate, and I think that's where your question was going, that there are new treatments, and we look forward to them. I think we need more, including the vaccines that we're hearing a lot about of late, but we still believe that there's going to be a need for Remdesivir because despite the strong efficacy these vaccines are currently showing, not everybody is going to get vaccinated, number one, and there's still going to be need for treatment for Remdesivir. So hopefully this pandemic slows down as we go into 2021, and the vaccines really help that slowdown, but I think there will always be a need for an antiviral as well for treatment, and so, that's what we're going to track, and obviously, can't really predict what it's going to look like in late '21, but I'm hoping by that point we have a lot more options to play with from a therapeutic standpoint.

Umer Raffat

Got it. I know there's a lot of orals coming as well. Inevitably, those will probably have a bigger role on the non-hospitalized side perhaps, but I think on the hospitalized side, given the experience there might be on Remdesivir, it may continue to be standard of care, but the one question I do have, which I have found completely confusing for the several weeks, is how WHO, which may not even have a lot of clinical trial expertise, has gone out of the way to characterize Remdesivir's clinical profile in a very public way, almost to the point where they've effectively created an aura around it, which I personally don't agree with, but I'm curious, Merdad, if you could characterize the limitations of that Solidarity trial?

Merdad Parsey

Sure, and I don't want to be -- look, I think we're in a time where everybody's generating data as quickly as they can and doing the best they can, and I don't want to be in the position where I'm denigrating other peoples' work. So, I think it's probably more important to think about the differences between sort of the body of evidence that we have generated ourselves, and then with the NIAID, compared with the WHO trial, and I think a lot of people end up focusing on the fact that the WHO trial is so big, and sort of being somehow more impactful.

The trials we've done, they've been randomized, they've been, while we've had some open label trails, the main study that has been the basis for the approval and that we continue to reference is randomized double-blind placebo-controlled multi-center experienced clinical trial sites, and measure the appropriate things, everything from monitoring the sites, to auditing the results, to looking at the specific endpoints that were in that trial. If you look at the New England Journal paper, there is a lot of detail there that was captured. With the caveat that we still haven't gotten the data from the WHO, so we haven't had a chance to look at it despite the fact that was our agreement with them.

Our understanding is that they didn't collect that level data, right. They have sort of this rough estimation of mortality. It's not clear what they captured and what they didn't capture, even on the mortality endpoint, much less things like detailed patient demographic data at baseline. For example, if you look at our New England Journal data -- I shouldn't say ours, the NIH and New England Journal paper, there's a breakdown of low-flow oxygen and high-flow oxygen, and if you look in that breakdown, those patients behaved differently. In the WHO data there's no such breakdown. So there is a lot of aggregation of patients that makes it really difficult to understand…

Umer Raffat

Time from initiation?

Merdad Parsey

Time from initiation, all these different variables that we haven't even seen, much less to try to be able to explain.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Merdad Parsey

We also know they have a lot of missing data. They've done the studies at places where they're not used to doing trials. We understand that some of this study's investigators weren't critical care IV docs. One of the investigators -- actually, a group of investigators from Iran just published a letter to the editor saying that the data from Iran, which apparently makes up over 30% of the data, should be excluded because the investigators there didn't know what they were -- weren't experienced folks. So, I think there's just a lot of questions we have that we aren't able to answer.

So when I -- from when I step back from it, if you look at the body of data, right, you have this negative trial and you have a bunch of other positive studies, you have to ask yourself, is the Solidarity trial a false negative or is the NIH trial a false positive, and I just have a hard time believing that the NIH and all of our data are false positive data, and that somehow the Solidarity trial represents truth.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Merdad Parsey

And I kind of believe [technical difficulty] -- we do in science all the time, right, you look at all the aggregate data, all the different studies you have, and decide what's the strength of the data.

Umer Raffat

Sure.

Merdad Parsey

And that's the conclusion we've come to for sure.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Johanna Mercier

Maybe just to add to that, Umer, I would just add what we're seeing in hospitals.

Umer Raffat

Right.

Johanna Mercier

With physician usage, and I think anybody -- any physicians who have had experience with Remdesivir are seeing real value to the product in hospital, and really truly seeing that reduction in hospitalization, patients getting back on their feet much faster, and then clearing beds for others, right, because of the overwhelming hospitalization rates right now, and so, I think that the practice is really showing the value of Remdesivir, which I also think is an important piece of the puzzle.

Umer Raffat

Right, yes, got it, and Johanna, what's the time from symptom onset you're seeing commercially?

Johanna Mercier

From the symptom on -- sorry, repeat that?

Umer Raffat

The time of Remdesivir initiation versus symptom onset in the real world?

Johanna Mercier

In the real world, so it's hard -- it's a little bit hard to cap, but we're seeing it within less than seven days.

Umer Raffat

Okay.

Johanna Mercier

And I think more and more now are not waiting. They understand that the earlier you treat the better. So I think that's also why you're seeing the pressures on the hospitalizations.

Umer Raffat

Got it, fantastic. My last quick one really on this topic before we start to move on is, did you guys ever look at viral load benefit in seronegatives only? I think that was one cut of the data which could have really started to explain the clinical profile?

Merdad Parsey

Yes, we don't have a lot of viral load data, right, because when we did most of our trails the viral load, the PCRs weren't available, right. So at the NIH trail we didn't have viral load data. We should start seeing some viral load data from the data we're generating now, and we'll have to look at that as we get this data.

Umer Raffat

Okay. Bob?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks. So maybe pivot a little bit to the in health formulation of Remdesivir. Could you remind us the dose versus the IV dose, and also the lung exposure, please?

Merdad Parsey

Yes, so what we're targeting is we're -- you obviously have to model with inhaled drugs, but what we're doing based on our preclinical experiments and -- is we're modeling basically getting the same level of triphosphate in the lung as we do with the inhaled formulation as we do with the IV formulation. So that's our target. We're actually going to try to go above that to see if there is any benefit to that. So we are -- in the Phase 1 study there is some dose ranging that we'll be doing to sort of look for evidence, but we're certainly targeting at least as much exposure as we did with IV in the lung, and maybe even a little bit higher than that.

Umer Raffat

Got it. If I may step in then, and perhaps one for Monica and Johanna on a combined basis, if may be. When I personally look at Gilead going forward, sure, there's a 2021 -- and I'm talking on a bigger picture now. 2021, you've got certain patent expiries happening, and that's well understood, but as we start to go past that not only is there some residual contribution from Remdesivir, there's going to be new contribution from capsid kicking in, Trodelvy is already on the market, and certain call options remain, TIGIT as well as CD47 and beyond. Do you see Gilead as a growth company going forward? Have you guys thought about a certain minimal growth potential that the company could have?

And I ask that, by the way, because one of the questions I get from growth managers is, is Gilead a growth company or a value company, and that's a big question for them because they can't own it in certain portfolios.

Johanna Mercier

Understood, and we've heard that before. I have to tell you, the growth is on everybody's mind at Gilead, because that's exactly why we've done everything we've done. So if you think about all the new acquisitions, collaborations, work that we've done over the last 12 to 18 months are really aligned to get to back to a growth company, and despite the LOEs, the loss of exclusivities that you were referring to, right, and so, the Truvada loss of exclusivity obviously impacts us in 2021, but then after that we're good for another, good, four or five years before the next loss of exclusivity with Descovy, and I think by then we'll have kind of replaced all the Descovy with Biktarvy in treatment, as well as the fact that in prevention there's going to be other options, including Lenacapavir, as you were referring to earlier. So I think we're in really good shape to make sure that we prepare for that as well.

From a growth standpoint, I think Trodelvy is a big play on that growth if you think about it, not just in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, which is currently on market and we're seeing very strong results on that. I think the team has been doing an incredible job launching, and I think the iteration has gone as smoothly as you could have imagined, so really thrilled to say that, and I think it really sets us up very well for 2021 and beyond, specifically in breast, and obviously in bladder as we add that in, and then, setting us up for the future [technical difficulty]. So, I think all those pieces that I have just described and that you offered earlier are really what's going to get us back to the growth in addition to that core business being so solid with Biktarvy. So, yes, I think that is absolutely intangible. Obviously give guidance for '21 as we go into February and not before then, but I do think that all things are heading in that direction.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Monica, is there a consideration for in the finance organization, and by the way, there may not be final decision on this yet, but is there a consideration to start to put out a long-term growth target -- some sort of a floor growth target for the next 10 years just to start to crystallize that for the ease of these generalist investors?

Monica Tellado

So, Umer, this is something that I know that a lot of companies think about, but at this time, there's not a consideration of putting a long-term target. Like, Johanna said in February we'll provide guidance for 2021 and show how the story is going to play out, but not providing guidance beyond that.

Umer Raffat

Okay, fair enough, fair enough. So, on that note then, perhaps let's turn to some specific catalyst which in our opinion could really juice the growth potential that exists Let me first turn over to [Bow] [ph], on a company we both co-cover and you guys are partnered up with Bow.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So, Merdad, you are on the Board of Arcus after the collaboration, could you share with us your expectation of the triplet arm ARC-7 that's PD-1 plus TIGIT plus the adenosine, and what's your thoughts on lack of monotherapy activity for TIGIT?

Merdad Parsey

Sure. I think -- look, we're really excited about this collaboration first off, and the number of short-term goals especially as you with multiple data readouts I think coming in the near-term has us excited not only for the TIGIT antibody to your point but also for the other programs. So, we are going to be looking for that triplet arm. I think it's a really interesting experiment they have brought, and I think Bill has done really nice job designing that trial. So, we will get a sense of both what the doublet does and what the triplet does, and I think those are going to be both interesting. I think we just have to see what the data -- how the data read out. I don't have any previous knowledge about what the data is going to look like. I think we're going to be waiting just like you are.

Sorry, the second part of your question?

Umer Raffat

Monotherapy activity.

Merdad Parsey

Lack of monotherapy, yes, look, I think that it's -- the Roche molecule also doesn't have monotherapy activity. I think that TIGIT in and of itself is generally if you are looking preclinical models it is not really a great monotherapy signal. So, I am not surprised. I think that's to be expected, and honestly, it's one of the things that we've often thought is in a sense I'll call it benefit in this regard that it means you don't give any added toxicity when you add it on to the checkpoint inhibitors, right? So, you are getting a fairly a very clean profile when you add to the checkpoint inhibitor, and so, you get additional efficacy without putting in a lot of toxicity along with you, but that doesn't bother me. I think that's consistent with what we would expect from biology.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Merdad, perhaps switching to Trodelvy for a quick second -- oh, actually sorry, before we do, Merdad, the one thing we haven't seen is -- or maybe I haven't seen, have we seen or confirmed that the PD-1 from Arcus is active? Because the scenario I want to avoid is that TIGIT does what it's supposed to do, but the PD-1 was a little less than what was supposed to be.

Merdad Parsey

Yes. I think it's ongoing, but certainly the data that we've seen it looks very strong to me. I think when we look at everything, the [indiscernible] signals, for example, that you see in patients. So, I don't think it's -- I don't think we've hit like metaphysical certainty at this point, but I think the data is all heading in the right direction. We are pretty comfortable.

Umer Raffat

Got it, and do you intend to develop that PD-1 standalone as well, or it would be too late?

Merdad Parsey

It's a good question. We are really looking at it as a standalone opportunity to build and launch. We see it as something that we -- that is really valuable to us and mark it for trials and various things like that, but at this time, I think we're not really looking at it that way.

Umer Raffat

Got it, okay. As we go past the Arcus collaboration and there's tons of other programs that is in trial. So, we'll all be in touch there. When I think about Trodelvv, the one question I have thought about which was an obvious question for any ADC is the possibility of the indication -- and again, now it's no longer a SMid Biotech, so we can talk about it without a pushback, the possibility for the indication truly being Trop-2 high expressers and not necessarily all comers. The only challenge being the Trop-2 expression levels are super high in many different indications, but is that something you guys have explored, is there a case to be made for a higher efficacy on a certain threshold even within Trop-2 positives, because that could change the conversation.

Merdad Parsey

It could. It's a great question, and I think it's just too early to tell right now, right? As you know with biomarkers, they're looking for markers of activity. You have to generate a fair bit of data to understand especially with -- exactly what you said which is the cut point for difference in activity. So, there has been so limited work so far, and exactly right, we are limited by the fact that the Trop-2 expression is relatively high across the board. So, we may be seeing consistent activity because everybody has got Trop-2 expression. I think over time, we'll continue to look at that. We are making the diagnostic more robust, and we will be looking at that. Right now, we're not going to prescreen. We're not going to pre-select for Trop-2 expression, but we will be following it and we will be exploring whether this correlation permits this.

Umer Raffat

And Merdad, do you know why Trodelvy was developed in a more fractionated way, like week one, week two dosings, day zero, day seven dosing and not every 21 days?

Merdad Parsey

I think the initial intent was to manage toxicity and to get enough of the chemo on board basically -- load up as much as quickly without getting too much toxicity to where we are and almost like a loading dose kind of approach.

Umer Raffat

Johanna, do you find that to ever be a commercial issue or not so much in oncology?

Johanna Mercie

It's interesting because when we first started looking at it in our due diligence that was definitely one of the questions we wanted to dig into, and as we've spoke to physicians, breast cancer specialists around the country, that hasn't come up as an issue at all, and I think it has a lot to do, of course, with the benefits that they are seeing with the patients, right, with Trodelvy. So, I think that goes hand in hand, but they are so used to -- with the different treatment options that they have, they are so used to different regimens that they have been to manage this extremely well.

Umer Raffat

Go it. Okay, that makes sense, and then, the other big one for me commercially a competitive dynamic would be the Daiichi HER2 program, and it looked very active in HER2 lows, and there starts to be -- given how we just discussed Trop-2 expression is high, there will evitably be a very meaningful overlap. How are you thinking about how big is that overlap as a percentage of -- so, if Trop-2 is 80% of most tumors, for example, what fraction of that is HER2 lows, and how do you guys think about your data versus your expectations where Daiichi shake out within the next year or so?

Merdad Parsey

Yes. I think -- our thinking is that to your point the fact that Trop-2 is so broadly expressed that gives us sort of a broader footprint, if you will, with our antibody Trodelvy, as we were just talking about, the remains to be seen, but I think that's as opposed to being really having to look whether to -- even if it's HER2 low, I think that it's just a different footprint, and we think they are just going to distinct, right, to you point there will be some overlap, but they will be somewhat distinct. I think the issue we see at least early on in their data is the IDH2 that they are seeing, and we think that's less about HER2 and Trop-2 than it is about payload. I think we have see how that plays out. We haven't seen that sort of ILD happen with Trodelvy, and I think that's going to be probably the bigger differentiator I believe, unless we find populations where Trodelvy doesn't work and HER2 does work, people may be more willing to take that risk, but where there is overlap and we can get efficacy, I think the safety profiles may be important here.

Johanna Mercie

Yes. I would just add to that. What we are seeing right now even in TNBC, and you know, metastatic TNBC is interesting because there is lot -- there is starting to see off-label usage as well in HR positive HER2. So, it's been an interesting dynamic to kind of watch how physicians are kind of playing it out, and I think we are all used to this in oncology that I do think that also gives Trodelvy a little bit of a leg out prior to any competitors coming into the marketplace because they will have firsthand experience with Trodelvy.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Merdad Parsey

And what we are hearing is people are pretty comfortable with neutropenia and diarrhea, right? Those AEs are -- they are used to it, they are manageable, that so it's not being -- that hasn't really been a barrier to adoption.

Johanna Mercier

It's more of a predictable safety profile.

Merdad Parsey

Yes.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay, makes sense, and then as I think about the urothelial indication, that's a very important trial for you guys, and one of the questions I've had is in the Phase 1 data that was shown in that setting for [technical difficulty] -- usage was not broken out, how the OS looks for patients with or without prior IO. Meanwhile, in a lot of comparisons that were done by Immunomedics, they would suggest that look our Phase 1 tracks at, I forget the exact number. Our Phase 1 tracks at about 16 months, and then these prior trials suggest the competitor arm should track around seven months. The problem is the prior trials that were referenced did not have prior IO. So I wonder is the median OS materially more for the competitor arm than the expectations? Where -- how do you guys expect that to shake out?

Merdad Parsey

Yes, it's a good question and a good observation, Umer. I think that first of all, I'd say it's really difficult to do sort of a lot of cross trial, looking, we expect that most of the patients who are in third line will have seen some IO at some point in these studies. So I think that's a fairly common, and so we think the more prior treatments somebody has had that they're less likely to be responding to a new treatment, and so we do expect that the duration will be shorter with those people who've had fewer treatments. So I think it's difficult to say really what the response rate will be and how short it will be and in that slightly different patient population. So to your point where I think we're just going to have to see how the data play out. I think it's difficult to extrapolate. I think it's dangerous if we extrapolate too much and I think you're absolutely right.

Umer Raffat

Got it. I want to turn to the next pipeline program with Bo, but just before that, there is a -- I'm going to summarize a couple of investor questions. One was a question on future of Gilead stock. I think we'll spare that one, but there were a couple of additional questions on a specific pipeline program that you all really liked, but it doesn't get brought up very much by the street, and then the other one is, it was for Johanna, if you think the Remdesivir expectations should have increased given the acceleration pandemic.

Merdad Parsey

Sorry -- was there a specific -- any specific…

Umer Raffat

Any pipeline program that doesn't get…

Merdad Parsey

Oh, that we haven't talked about. It's interesting. I think Magrolimab has sort of -- it was sort of very big for us early on and when the acquisition happened and with fidelity, I think that's kind of crowded out and grown a little bit. I think we're still pretty excited about that. The other one that I think we're really excited about is Lenacapavir. I think that those are probably the two really big ones that I would say in addition…

Umer Raffat

Those are our next two topics.

Merdad Parsey

Well, good then so. I think we haven't missed them. I think those are probably the most exciting. Look. I think there are a lot of other things in the pipeline especially externally, we talked about the TIGIT molecule, and we talked about the Arcus pipeline. I think, we have a lot of shots on goal both internally and externally that we're going to be waiting on data for, and I think next year and the year after we should start seeing a lot of those data that will tell us how excited to be about those programs. They're relatively early, but we're really excited about the pipeline we've built up across indications. So I think it's really, we're pretty excited about it.

Umer Raffat

Okay.

Merdad Parsey

And Johanna that Trodelvy and Veklury, do you want to talk about that?

Johanna Mercier

Yes. So yes, specifically to Veklury, we had modeled out obviously that there would be a surge in cases in Q4, like everybody was predicting. I think that you'll appreciate the fact that this surge is probably higher than unfortunately, then everybody was thinking. So we're just tracking very closely to the hospitalization rates, but honestly it's not just the rates, it's the total hospitalizations that are really important for us to track, and so, we've been tracking that and we've obviously seen a rise through October into November, and the expectation is unfortunately because of Thanksgiving get-togethers that probably next two weeks, we could see a continued rise into December, hopefully with the holidays people will probably take care and be safer if they see these numbers kind of jump out, but I think what we're preparing for is the next two months kind of being really on at the ready. From an expectation standpoint or a numbers standpoint to your question, Umer, obviously we'll talk more about that as we go into February for the earnings call, as they close out Q4, and think through Remdesivir, but we're kind of obviously just managing it day-by-day, week-by-week to be honest as we're going forward.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay. Yes, great. So maybe we can pivot to the CD47 program as Merdad highlighted. First, do you think that you can find out for the MDS based on the Phase 1b cohort, and when should we expect the data is that by VHA, and also how comfortable are you with the anemia profile given the priming dose adjustments?

Merdad Parsey

Yes, so we are -- our plan is to explore an accelerated approval pathway for MDS as we've discussed before, I think that's something that I would expect and we're planning on, and so that work is -- it's certainly something that we think is a big potential for us, and we have started our Phase 3 study for that as well for both groups. So I think that will for the confirmatory approval, I think that's ongoing. So I think we'll -- the single-arm study will continue and we'll keep looking at that, and it'll really depend on the data availability and the discussion around the ability to do accelerated approval. There will really depend on that regulatory discussions we're having right now, and as we have those, we'll obviously share that the feedback we're getting from the regulators around our ability to do that. So let give us some time to flesh that out with the regulators and, and as a data mature, and we'll come back with you on that.

In terms of anemia, look, I think it's been a really great, I mean, I think the dosing regimen that especially with the priming dose, it really mitigates this anemia issue that I think people have had. You seen it, you know, if you look at the MDS studies, you look at the AML studies, we see most of the patients are anemic at baseline; you don't restrict based on anemia at baseline or enrollment, and when we do that, we see a minimal drop in hemoglobin in those patients after they're improved, right. It's, it's less than a gram per deciliter, and additionally, when you look at the knee per transfusions in -- like in the MDS patients, more than half of patients become independent from transfusion. So, we think we've got the anemia issue with the dosing with the dosing paradigm really pretty well covered there, and I think that's going to be really the endpoint, right, it's kind of read out for especially with the MDS population. So I think it's going well. Those data, there should be - there is an oral presentation from Magro at ASH, and so we will be providing some additional data at that presentation that will be of interest to folks.

Umer Raffat

Got it, got it. Got it. Merdad, sorry, I might've just missed it during your answer, so you guys do think there is a path for filing on Phase 1b?

Merdad Parsey

We do. Yes, we do. I mean, we hope so. I mean, we're talking to the regulators, we believe there is a path. We think the data that should get us there, but we have to get confirmation from the regulators and get that all squared away.

Umer Raffat

Got it. I want to spend the last several minutes, maybe up to 10 minutes I think we have on the capsid inhibitor partially because I don't think this gets much time and partially because we wonder if there might be a possibility that capsid becomes the next Biktarvy source. Johanna, do you disagree with that?

Johanna Mercier

I think it depends how you look at it, right. I think Biktarvy will always have a place to play in the oral market, and once they, because I think it offers so much to patients, so I think Biktarvy is here to stay. I would say that Lenacapavir has incredible opportunities just because of the potential for twice-a-year type dosing. I think it's super exciting in many areas; prevention for sure, and obviously in treatment as well, especially in harder for compliance reasons, adherence reasons, in some patient populations, but I think in that setting, you're going to need to find a partner and we're looking for a partner, obviously both internally. We have a lot of assets that we're looking at with Lenacapavir, but also externally and we're open to either or because I do think it will make a difference for patients and it will make a difference to ending this epidemic, which I think is the goal of many governments around the world. So I think you're right. Lenacapavir can play a really important role here, but I wouldn't dismiss Biktarvy too quickly.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So if you were to have that partner to pair up the capsid with you may then potentially be more open to this new regimen, being a standard of care as a Biktarvy-like regimen in terms of the size as a go-to oral?

Johanna Mercier

Not, oral, right. It would be the subcu injections, is that what you're referring to?

Umer Raffat

No, sorry, I mean the oral plus oral --

Johanna Mercier

Oral plus oral…

Umer Raffat

For treatment purposes, and then separate piece from an injectable perspective?

Johanna Mercier

Yes, on a daily basis my answer would be no. I think Biktarvy already addresses all the patient and physician needs that are currently in play. I think on a long-acting and offers something very different for patients than I do [technical difficulty] for the long-acting, whether it's every week, every month, or every six months. I think those are all options that, yes, absolutely would be an incredible benefit to the marketplace?

Merdad Parsey

Oral…

Umer Raffat

Could a weekly oral be?

Merdad Parsey

Yes, I was just going to clarify, yes, like a weekly oral or a weekly -- you know, the potentially oral monthly or subcu, yes, or a subcu every six months. I think those are all the different variants we think…

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Johanna Mercier

You define long-acting; I would just split out…

Umer Raffat

Sure.

Johanna Mercier

Think this is not.

Umer Raffat

Makes sense. So maybe getting a little more specific then, there's some evidence from your -- and Merdad, I'm going to get a little more specific on this one now just because these things will matter from a clinical perspective. The in vitro data on the capsid suggests Gag cleavage site mutations could alter the capsid activity. I didn't quite see that play out in Phase 2. I don't even know to what extent Gag cleavage site mutations showed up in Phase 2, but can you speak to that?

Merdad Parsey

Yes, I think you're right. I think it's probably too early to say, right, from a clinical standpoint, but the exposure right now that we have in the CAPELLA trial, right, with the high treatment experienced patients. So I think we have to wait to see if that in vitro translates into the clinical, will just -- I think time will tell, but having said that, I think the reality is that the data from the CAPELLA trial, with those 36 patients were pretty impressive, and we're pretty excited about those data. So, it certainly suggests that we're having a pretty important impact in that really important patient population, right. It's a relatively small proportion of HIV infected patients, but it's a really important population who are running out of treatment options, and the fact that the capsid is a new modality as therapy, right, a new mechanism of action, and the fact that we've seen what we have seen with the CAPELLA trial that you know about, we're pretty excited that that's going to provide an option for those patients, and potentially a potential early filing for us in that HTE population as sort of along the path to that, and then broader indication that we were talking about earlier about the PrEP or the long-acting approach.

Umer Raffat

Got it, okay. The other one is, Merdad, I looked at your in vitro activity against major resistant mutants in HIV, which would be highly relevant considering the role for capsid as the highest barrier to resistant regimen. One thing I found interesting was, when I dig into super resistant integrase mutations, which you've shown activity for, I haven't quite seen or maybe I just haven't found it yet, I haven't seen data on the specific resistant mutations that popped up on Dolutegravir or Bictegravir. For example, L74, Q95, V151, has that data been generated? I know you've shown it on some integrase resistant mutations, but what about the ones which have popped up because of Dolutegravir or Bictegravir?

Merdad Parsey

Yes, we have not -- to my knowledge, I don't think we have done -- I have to go back and look, Umer, on that specific question around Dolutegravir sequencing on that. That would be -- I mean honestly I don't think we're going to have -- we're going to have too much of those data except for the patients who are coming into the trial, so maybe coming off of Dolutegravir, and you'd have to assume that those are associated with Dolutegravir. I'm not sure we're going to have that much robust data on that. As we enroll more patients, right, who may have these resistance patterns we'll get more sequence data, we'll get more of these mutations accumulated, along with the history of what they may have been on in the past, and I think maybe we can give you a more robust answer at that point, but I think it's just right now in the field, our experience is just too limited to be able to answer that question…

Umer Raffat

Got it. Johanna, do you -- what's the commercial relevance of the recent CAPELLA trial? I don't think this got much airtime at all. It sounds like it's the next key launch for Gilead on the HIV side, but even for the overall company. How commercially significant is it? And I think it'll stack on with time with more indications.

Johanna Mercier

Yes, I think you're right. I think, really, if you think about HTE, it's such an important patient population, but if you think about the sizing of it it's about 2% of your HIV population, right. So it's a smaller piece of the puzzle, but obviously one that needs options that don't have options today. So I think that's where Lenacapavir can play a role. The way I see it commercially though is, is actually this is a fast-to-market strategy, so we get Lenacapavir in the market, it gets physician experience with Lenacapavir early on so that we can build on that as we look at prevention and treatment in the future. So for me, that's the way I see it. So it's a first step to moving forward with Lenacapavir…

Umer Raffat

Got it. So the CAPELLA trial in the uber resistant patients is not necessarily a blockbuster opportunity?

Johanna Mercier

On its own?

Umer Raffat

Yes.

Johanna Mercier

No, right, I think it's really what you refer to, as it's a step approach, but it is the best way for us to get experience with physicians early on, and to meet an unmet medical need today in that population, but from a financial standpoint, if that's what you're referring to, not at this point in time. I think it becomes as you move into prevention and treatment with a partner.

Umer Raffat

Excellent.

Merdad Parsey

It's a much more important need. I think that -- I just wanted to emphasize that, where I think this is -- when you look at topics of really need in HIV this is a huge one [technical difficulty].

Umer Raffat

Got it, and then perhaps stepping out of -- to a bigger picture again is there still, Johanna, on your end a commercial build ahead of on the autoimmune side ongoing? Does the commitment remain high to the Galapagos collaboration on Filgotinib specifically?

Johanna Mercier

Yes, so I think overall, absolutely, and Filgotinib as well, we still believe in Filgotinib. We just launched in Germany. We've also just launched in Japan, and we're looking to prepare for launches in other European markets at this point in time. So I think the commitment is absolutely still there. We still believe that this is an option for patients where the unmet medical need unfortunately is still very high just because the type of disease that it is, right, so within RA, and we're looking at filings in UC as well. So I think that's all moving forward, and I think in the U.S., obviously Merdad can speak to this better, but from a regulatory standpoint that's kind of the next step for us to decide how do we move forward here.

Merdad Parsey

Yes, I mean the Type A meeting is the next key event for us on the U.S. side, and that's as we've said, it's going to be fourth quarter, which is seen imminently, and we'll get that feedback and go from there.

Umer Raffat

Excellent, and just as we wrap up, nothing surprising on the HIV side from a pricing perspective or anything we should keep in mind, right, Johanna, nothing that we're aware of?

Johanna Mercier

No, I think it -- the only dynamic that's going on is obviously the payer dynamic, which is because of COVID-19 and this pandemic, where your government channels are increasing versus your commercial channels, right, but I think you're probably seeing that across the board with all medicines.

Umer Raffat

Fantastic. Well, any last-minute investor questions? If not, we will go ahead and be very respectful of the management's time.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, we have a last question from [indiscernible]. Will Immunomedics remain a separate company like -- a separate entity like Kite?

Merdad Parsey

No, we are in the middle of getting that -- them integrated. We're really excited about it. It's a great team, but they will be part of Gilead, and they'll be fully integrated.

Umer Raffat

Sounds great, fantastic.

Umer Raffat

Excellent. Well, listen, I'll be super respectful of your time. Thank you all so much for joining us. I know this was a long year for many reasons, but really looking forward to being talking on non-Remdesivir next time around.

Johanna Mercier

I love it. Thank you both. Take care.

Merdad Parsey

Thanks for having us so much.

Umer Raffat

Thank you, guys. Thank you, Doug.

Johanna Mercier

Bye.