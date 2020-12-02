Investment thesis

J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) is a very defensive stock whose risks are greatly reduced due to the conservative attitude of the management towards debt. This attitude is because a large part of the shares outstanding belongs to insiders who think carefully about every decision they make since changes directly affect them as shareholders.

The company has historically increased sales and dividends at a good rate. Still, I think dividend growth has been somewhat precipitous lately, so I don't expect growth to be as high as in the past, at least in the medium term. Still, strong cash on hand will allow the company to make a major acquisition after the pandemic is a thing of the past, and it will likely pave the way to a new growth era.

The current coronavirus crisis has strongly affected the company's operations as sales declined because its exposure to the foodservice segment is very high. Still, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it shouldn't affect the company's long-term operations, so I think it is worth considering whether this entry point is a good one to invest in this company for the long term, given that the share price is still 26.13% down from last year.

A brief overview of the company

J & J Snack Foods is a food and beverage manufacturing company that sells its products in the foodservice and retail industry. The company was founded in 1971 and has a market cap of ~$2.76 billion, which classifies it within the medium-cap range. Their portfolio of products includes bakery products, pretzels, churros, funnel cakes, ice creams, frozen beverages, juices, and smoothies. They also manufacture and sell ice cream style treats for dogs, Minute Maid ice-based products, and distribute products from other companies to the foodservice market, offering a transport service from the factory to the point of sale.

32% of the company's sales come from their bakery foodservice segment, which includes 6 brands and also supplies private labels. Their pretzels are widely recognized within the food industry and represent 21% of the company's sales, sold under 17 different brands, and also manufactured to supply for private labels. The company also supplies private labels with handheld food products, which represent 4% of the company's sales.

The company maintains its strong presence in the foodservice by supplying cafeterias, bakeries, schools, universities, health personnel, hospitalized patients, and catering services.

The coronavirus pandemic depressed the share price to $105.67 in March 2020. If an investor missed the opportunity, this is a good moment to consider this company since shares still trade at $144.53, a 26.13% discount from all-time highs of $195.66 on October 4, 2019.

Recent acquisitions

The case of J & J Foods reminds me a lot of the tale of the tortoise and the hare. It is a slow company acquiring small companies and growing them over the years while saving money to continue making acquisitions, while the hare rests next to its heavy backpack full of debt. This is why there have been very few acquisitions in recent years, although during all this time the company has been saving cash and now has the cash to purchase a company larger than the three small acquisitions that have taken place in recent years together.

In May 2014, J & J Snack Foods purchased the ice cream manufacturer Philly's Famous Water Ice, Inc. (Philly Swirl), an ice cream producer founded in 1992. At the moment of the purchase, the newly acquired company was producing about $25 million in sales per year.

In October 2019, the company acquired the assets of ICEE Distributors, based in Louisiana, which operates in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, with ~$13 million in sales per year. Later, in February 2020, the company acquired the assets of BAMA ICEE, an ice cream distributor that operates in Alabama and Georgia, generating sales of ~$3.5 million per year.

Net sales were growing before the coronavirus pandemic crisis

When analyzing the company's balance sheets, keep in mind that J & J's fiscal years end in September. Therefore, fourth-quarter results refer to July, August, and September.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net sales (in millions) $830.80 $867.68 $919.45 $976.26 $992.78 $1,084.22 $1,138.27 $1,186.49 $1,022.04 Change +11.66% +4.44% +5.97% +6.18% +1.69% +9.21% +4.98% +4.24% -13.86%

About 2/3 of net sales come from the foodservice division. This is the reason why, despite being a food company, sales fell during the pandemic crisis. In the three months ended March 28, 2020, net sales were $272.04 million, a 1.54% decline year-over-year from $276.30 million in the same period of 2019. During the three months ended June 27, 2020, the impact on net sales from the coronavirus crisis became more evident, with a drop of 34.32% year-over-year from $326.70 million in 2019 to $214.56 million in 2020. The recovery started during the fourth quarter as the economy slowly reopened, with a 19.03% decline from $311.87 million in 2019 to $252.54 million in 2020. Also, operating income was $3.9 million during the fourth quarter, a very significant improvement compared to the operating loss of $19.4 million in the third quarter. In the retail sector, sales are up 23% for the year due to people stockpiling during mandatory lockdowns, an increase that will probably not decrease once the crisis is completely overcome, since the sales team is currently working on new products and agreements with large supermarket chains to offset the drop in sales in the foodservice sector.

The company's large exposure to the foodservice market will make the recovery slower than many other companies in the food industry. That is why, while the S&P 500 is at all-time-highs, J & J Snack Foods is trading at a price 26.13% below all-time highs last year. In the next two quarters, from the management perspective, sales are forecasted to recover a large part of the remaining decline as theaters, bars, cafes, schools, and other public places slowly lift restrictions related to public safety, but it will take at least two years before seeing the sales volume prior to the coronavirus crisis. In the meanwhile, the company is reinforcing its presence in the retail segment and already developed a new chicken bake product for Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) sidebar cafes, which is expected to produce between $10 and $25 annually in sales, an increase in sales that will most likely be permanent. From here, I expect retail sales to keep improving as efforts pay off.

Margins are great

I'd be lying if I said that the company's profit margins are extraordinary, but it is a fact that the company usually manages to stay with gross profit margins significantly above the average. The very stable ~30% gross profit margin of 2019 is well above the 22.05% average for that year.

Gross profit margin is usually around 30%, which means the company generates about $0.30 for every dollar it makes from sales after subtracting the cost of goods sold. EBITDA margin is usually maintained above 10% thanks to relatively low marketing, distribution, and administrative expenses. The current coronavirus crisis has depressed profit margins as volumes declined in the foodservice and frozen beverage segments. In order to reduce production costs, the company closed a facility in Midwest, which will save about $7 million to $8 million annually in production costs, but it will be necessary to return to previous volumes so that operating facilities work at full potential. COVID-19 related compensations and employee safety measures also affected negatively profit margins as COVID-19 costs accounted for $6 million year-to-date.

The dividend is safe and sound

The company has a good track record of increasing dividends. In fact, the quarterly dividend grew by 434.88% in 10 years from $0.1075 in 2010 to $0.575 in 2020.

A dividend yield of 1.59% is well above the historical average, which means investors have lowered their growth expectations for the next few years. Such a historically low dividend yield can be explained by two main reasons. The first one is J & J Snack Foods has virtually no debt. Net debt is negative as the management operates under the strategy of growing through profits, and not through the exposure to debt, a strategy that has worked very well over the years at Tootsie Roll Industries (TR). This makes the risk of bankruptcy very, very low since the company has no obligations related to the payment of interest. The other reason is a fast dividend growth rate, which has been possible thanks to the company's low dependence on debt, low payout ratio, and CapEX efforts made by the management.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Levered free cash flow (in millions) $42.5 $47.8 $63.3 $54.0 $60.3 $31.9 $39.7 $59.5 $24.5 Dividend expense (in millions) $9.5 $11.5 $20.9 $26.2 $28.5 $30.9 $33.0 $36.6 $42.1 Payout ratio 22.47% 23.99% 31.56% 48.43% 47.30% 96.74% 83.29% 61.59% 171.64%

Historically, the company has distributed a small fraction of the cash flow through dividends. This has left a good margin to keep cash in the balance sheet and invest large amounts of it in CapEX while making some minor acquisitions. Over the years, the payout ratio increased until reaching 96.74% in 2017 as cash flow did not grow as fast as the dividend expense. The management managed to slowly lower it to 61.59% in 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic depressed sales and margins, leaving a payout ratio as high as 171.64%. In the last quarter's results, dividend expense was $10.88 million, while levered free cash flow was $12.5 million. This means the company already started to generate cash after the pandemic crisis while fully covering the dividend.

Currently, the company holds $195.81 million in cash and equivalents, while spending $42.1 million per year on the dividend. In this sense, the company has enough cash to cover the dividend expense for 4.65 years. Even so, this would be considering that the company produced absolutely no money during all this period, which is more than unlikely considering that it has a very stable EBITDA margin above 10%, sales are recovering and expected to recover even further in the coming quarters, and it is already generating cash after paying for the dividend. From now on, it will be the management's task to decide how to invest all this money in order to continue increasing sales, which would ultimately allow the dividend growth to continue its path.

Risks worth considering

The company's risks are very low thanks to its virtually zero exposure to debt. Even so, there is no investment without risk, so it is necessary to take into account those factors that could add risks to our investment.

First, new mandatory closures and delays in the commercialization of a potentially effective vaccine could depress sales. This reduction in sales at such a delicate time could force the company to pay the dividend with cash on hand, which would limit its ability to make acquisitions and invest in growth. This idea is quickly fading away as levered free cash flow already outpaced dividend expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020. In this sense, the drop in sales would have to be very deep and for very long for it to endanger the balance sheet thanks to the large amount of money that the company has in savings.

A potential increase of private label consumption is also a risk that is worth keeping in mind since it would make the customers with whom the company works order these in greater proportions in detriment of branded products. This would not erode the company's sales too severely, but it would erode its profit margins since supplying private labels is usually a lower-margin business.

Lastly, we should not forget the volatile times that we are still going through. In times of high volatility, it is always a good idea to consider the possibility of averaging down, as the changes in situations and in share prices are so abrupt that it is not known what will happen next week or month.

Conclusions

J & J Snack Foods is a company run as if it was a family business. This is so because insiders own a whopping ~22% of shares outstanding. This gives me a lot of peace of mind since I know that the management behind the company is more interested than investors in the performance improvement day by day, and it would not make sense for them to sacrifice the long term prospects to improve the price of shares in the short term.

For the most long-term oriented investors, boring can be wonderful. If I had to describe this company in one word, it would be conservative. This is so because of the privileged position in which the balance sheet is in terms of debt. It is not easy to find companies with negative net debt today. From a dividend investor's perspective, J & J Snack Foods has been a nice dividend growth stock to own for the last decade given the over four-fold increase that has taken place throughout that period.

The company is reinforcing its presence in the retail segment through the development of new products in order to compensate for the decrease in sales in the foodservice segment. This will likely improve the company's exposure in the retail market in the long term as fruits are starting to be seen. Once the foodservice industry works at full capacity again, the growth in the retail segment will add up to the sales recovery from the foodservice segment.

The company has increased the percentage of cash it allocates for the payment of the dividend, so it will be difficult to return to the growth rates it has seen previously, at least in the medium term. Even so, the $195.81 million it has in cash is enough to make a major acquisition without getting into debt. In this sense, a large acquisition is to be expected, and knowing the management, I believe it will be a very conservative one and will be done very carefully.

Therefore, I think it is a good idea to buy and hold shares of J & J Snack Foods for the long run, but without forgetting that we are in times of high volatility, and perhaps it would be wise to start a small position now in anticipation of probable drops in the price of shares in the coming weeks or months, which will open up even better opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.