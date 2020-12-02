If successful, not only will the company be profitable and cash flow profitable, its shares will see multiple expansion.

It's in the midst of an interesting transition to a more data intensive company which should nearly double gross margins.

The company has considerable opportunities for growth in all of its four businesses (two of which are majority owned).

Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ), formerly Weyland is an interesting company that has seen its share price explode this year:

Investment thesis

The company is in the midst of a shift in strategy at AppLogiq that could almost double gross margin

Fast growth DataLogiq

There are multiple synergies between its businesses

DataLogiq benefiting from the demise of third party cookies

Microlending in Indonesia offers another growth opportunity and creates additional synergies with existing business lines.

The company has the following two segments:

AppLogiq (formerly CreateApp), an mCommerce platform for SMBs

DataLogiq (the former Logiq, acquired in January of 2020).

The company also has a majority ownership in:

PayLogiq (the former AtozPay), a mobile payments and eWallet platform

GoLogiq (the former AtozGo), a food delivery app launched last year

The share price explosion is on the back of a marked shift towards more data driven organization which should lift gross margin and produce positive cash flow by Q1 2021 and profitability to follow later in the year.

Two acquisitions play a big part in this transformation:

The Logiq acquisition was paid in (35.7M) shares (keep in mind there was a subsequent 8:1 reverse split), the Fixel acquisition (8-K) was for $4.5M (of which an $1.575M 6% promissory note and 2.925M shares). On top of that, the three founders got 25K options each with an exercise price of $5.

AppLogiq (CreateApp)

From the September 2020 IR presentation:

This is their legacy business, an interesting app which enables SMBs to create mobile apps for their business without the need of technical knowledge, high investment, or background in IT, it is further described by the company's 10-K as follows:

The platform enhancements have taken the Company’s technology from a standalone DIY app builder, to an enhanced platform built to enable mobile commerce by empowering users to create their own e & M-commerce ecosystem.

You could see it as a sort of Shopify in a box for mobile. An analyst during the Q2CC wondered how they compete against much bigger competition and management had one simple answer, positioning rather than competition (Q2CC).

So if you look at where their sweet spots are and where their target demographics are and you focus on areas that will eventually migrate up that chain and become important to them, then you can position yourself to become either a strategic partner, or recipient of a strategic investment, or even an acquisition candidate.

This is somewhat vague, but we think that they are focusing on specific demographics and geographical areas (like Southeast Asia), and partnerships and innovation add scale, scope, and users.

And with respect to partnerships, there was a significant announcement after Q2 in the form of a partnership with ShopeePay, one of Southeast Asia's largest integrated e-money services based in Indonesia.

The companies are launching a joint marketing campaign for AtozGo. Another benefit is that ShopeePay is a heavy hitter and this partnership has attracted institutional investors, mostly shareholders of ShopeePay's parent FCA.

Management sees a big opportunity for CreateApp as they launched a pilot marketing program aiming to double gross margin to 35-40% through bypassing resellers.

They've already pilot-tested this ROI scheme in Taiwan. Management was so happy with the results in Taiwan that they're now bringing the same scheme to Indonesia.

We have a little more to say about that shift below. The company also recently banked another strategic partnership, with Yabx in order to Offer Merchant Advances and ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Services in Indonesia. These services will be offered through Logiq’s PayLogiq e-wallet and GoLogiq apps.

PayLogiq (AtozPay) and GoLogiq (AtozGo)

From the September 2020 IR presentation:

PayLogiq is their mobile pay and eWallet solution. It has already logged more than $19M in gross transaction volume in H1 this year. These have a gross margin of 1.5% (which are pretty standard in the industry).

GoLogiq is their food delivery service which is operating mostly in Indonesia. This business generates roughly 12.5M gross margins. It too benefits from the partnership with ShopeePay (Q2CC):

The new partnership between AtozGo and FCA’s ShopeePay will allow AtozGo users to transact in app using ShopeePay. And through this integration, AtozGo will benefit from literally hundreds of thousands of merchants and multiple millions of users who are already on the ShopeePay platform.

Growth is still pretty brisk at AtozGo (GoLogiq), despite the pandemic as AtozGo has attracted more than 1000 delivery people in Jakarta up from less than 700 in March. It also attracts a rising number of local merchants, now totaling more than 35,000.

As well as the co-marketing campaign. The gross revenue run rate of GoLogiq and PayLogiq combined will be roughly $50M next year.

One should realize that the company is only majority owner of both GoLogiq and PayLogiq, with a 51% stake (and this was raised just last August from a 31% stake).

DataLogiq

This is the original Logiq, the company that was acquired in January 2020, with the marketing and e-commerce platform selling in the US. The company rebranded itself as Logiq and the original logic is now DataLogiq.

The acquired company contained an eCommerce platform called Push Interactive which is highly synergistic to the company's existing Commerce solutions (AppLogiq and GoLogiq). From the PR:

Our respective offerings are both mobile-friendly and provide complementary products and services, which can be seamlessly integrated into a single platform.”

It enables a US market entry for CreateApp as well as AtozPay and drastically reduces customer acquisition cost (PR):

Push has provided Weyland a well-established beachhead in North America, allowing Weyland to attract new users to CreateApp and AtozPay more quickly and cost efficiently. Previously, U.S. customer acquisition costs for CreateApp were estimated at $2-$3 per dollar generated, which made the market entry economically unfeasible. By leveraging Push’s highly effective marketing technology and operational resources, U.S. customer acquisition cost is expected to drop to as little as $0.30 per dollar generated.

That "highly effective marketing technology" in the quote above points to a wider transformation (and re-branding into LogiQ), from an eCommerce solution to a provider of data-driven consumer intelligence.

The LogiqX data engine contains AI systems first-party data analysis based on actual consumer intent, rather than demographic capabilities.

How does this "provider of data-driven consumer intelligence," with its data engine driven by "proprietary methodologies and AI systems." work? Well, here is the IR presentation:

Basically, the company has brands which it uses to generate first-party data about consumers (above), which it then uses (below):

At the heart lies the LogiqX AI-powered consumer intent engine, which (Q2CC):

captures and directs consumers from multiple sources, who are in the market to purchase a specific product or service, and it promote engagement and conversion from major enterprises and brands.

One should be aware that this somewhat curious transformation is one of the linchpins of the company's new strategy. Speaking about the Q2 results, management argued (Q2CC, our emphasis):

The increase was due to higher revenues in traffic management and an increase in data monetization revenues, which represented a new revenue stream for us this year. This shift in revenue mix reflects our planned transition to a more data driven company, with this presenting better gross margins than our legacy traffic management services.

This has also led management to a streamlining of the company’s various products and business units into two segments: AppLogiq and DataLogiq. The most recent acquisition is central to the DataLogiq business.

Fixel

From the IR presentation:

The Fixel acquisition is complementary to the Logiq acquisition in January and both are driving the company towards a more data-driven, higher-margin business. Some of the benefits:

Complementing the LogiqX AI-powered consumer intent engine which is used for their website as well as major brands in order to reduce customer acquisition cost.

A more streamlined customer onboarding process.

A field-tested AI-based audience scoring engine.

Cross-selling opportunities.

An alternative to third-party cookies.

On the latter, Fixel’s proprietary technology provides a first-party digital tag that can be used to automatically identify the audiences who are relevant for a marketer’s business objectives and is owned by the brand or publisher.

Management intends to fully integrate the two platforms and it is still on the look-out for other tuck-in technology acquisitions. Summing things up for their DataLogiq platform (Q2CC):

At the foundation of our platform is first party audience data, which we collect from various sources and through which we have applied our proprietary AI system to score the data. This enables us to reach the most engaging audiences.

It isn't really rocket science, gathering first-party data and applying proprietary algorithms to it to slice and dice for different users (including their own businesses) and customers.

The September 20 IR presentation has a very useful additional slide summing up the revenue models of their businesses:

Microlending

A recent development is the company starting a micro-lending program in Indonesia together with the country’s social security program provider KMSB (Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya).

Logiq will provide the platform design and technology, management, hosting and technical support while KMSB will provide the relationships with financial institutions. Together they'll launch a marketing program.

The program will start off with KMSB providing micro-lending services to Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK), the social security agency that administers retirement and pension plans on behalf of Indonesian government entities and about 600,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with a combined total of 48 million individual members.

The pilot starts with 6,000 BPJSTK employees, who can borrow up to 20% of their annual salary. If successful, the program will be introduced to all BPJSTK’s 48 million members and 600,000 SMBs. They will also gain access to Logiq’s increasingly popular PayLogiq and GoLogiq platforms.

And a subsequent phase involves rolling out the program to 5 million contract/delivery drivers of Garda Digital Indonesia, a membership organization overseen by BPJSTK that handles pensions and health benefits for ride-sharing drivers.

So there is great potential here for creating additional revenue streams and synergies (PR):

PayLogiq (branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia) allows users to top-up their phone, pay bills and make other financial transactions. Member SMBs will also be introduced to Logiq’s award-winning mobile app creation platform, AppLogiq™ (aka CreateApp™), giving them the ability to easily create a mobile presence with eCommerce and fintech functionality without technical knowhow or background. Logiq and KMSB plan to begin marketing subscriptions of AppLogiq to SMBs in the first quarter of 2021, and they expect to achieve 30% penetration of BPJSTK’s SMB membership by the end of the year.

While Indonesia is already a large market for this the model can be exported to other Asian countries, if successful.

Q3 results

From the Q310-Q:

The Q3 results constituted quite a sequential decline, from the Q2 10-Q:

The 22% decline (y/y) and the even stronger sequential decline was the result of the pandemic, which affected SMB customers of its AppLogiq platform. Here is the segment revenue, from the Q3 10-Q:

Since DATALogiq wasn't part of the company a year ago this implies a steep decline of APPLogic, which is less terrible than it looks because they wavered subscriptions for the time of the pandemic. The company also discontinued certain low-margin but high-OpEx white-label relationships.

Improvement will come as a result of the direct marketing program which started with the successful pilot in Taiwan and is now being deployed in Indonesia, cutting the low-margin white label solutions that eat a chunk of the margin. This is supposed to double gross margin over time.

So this is a combination of Covid and the (temporary) waving of subscription fees, as well as the above-discussed strategy change away from distributors and taking marketing into their own hands.

We already mentioned their successful pilot program in Taiwan, marketing its AppLogic platform and they are now broadening this to Indonesia (PR):

The launch in Indonesia follows a successful pilot marketing program recently completed in Taiwan that included new online seminars hosted by CreateApp’s chief product officer and founder, Eddie Foong. The seminars were attended by potential distributors and resellers interested in remarketing CreateApp as an ideal solution for any small and medium business (SMB) looking for an easy and affordable way to establish a mobile presence. CreateApp subscriptions were purchased by seminar attendees in blocks of 10, who then resold them to SMBs across Taiwan. This resulted in more than 1,000 new CreateApp customers, and generated a marketing ROI to Weyland of about 3-to-1 on the first month. The company has been selling CreateApp in Indonesia through distributors and primarily under private label. Under the new campaign, the company will offer CreateApp under its owned brand. “Our new marketing campaign involves greater access to resellers, lower costs and higher margins as compared to our historical ways of distributing CreateApp,” noted Foong. “The new stay-at-home environment in Southeast Asia has opened up the large-scale opportunity to engage home based entrepreneurs looking to either sign up other businesses or launch their own online business.”

Management hopes to double gross margins this way.

Outlook

From the September update:

Logiq sees revenue in the second half of 2020 to be driven primarily by 20% growth in DataLogiq, leading to more than $38 million in revenue for the year. DataLogiq’s strong growth will be partially offset by a slow return to growth in AppLogiq subscription revenue due to the impact of a COVID-19 lockdown in Jakarta, Indonesia where most of AppLogiq’s distributors and customers operate. AppLogiq is expected to return to its historical double-digit growth in 2021.

Of the $38M in guided 2020 revenue, DataLogiq alone is good for $13M-$15M of that. Overall net loss will improve from $4.5M in H1 to $2M in H2 and will improve further next year with the gross margin expansion to 30%-32% in 2021. The Q3CC didn't alter the revenue outlook but was less specific about the other metrics.

Cash

In the first nine months of the year, the company lost $6.86M in operational cash outflow. The company had $4.8M left in cash, up from $3.9M due to financing.

In October 13 they sold 150K shares at $5 each to a private investor (8-K). The company had 12.75M shares outstanding at the end of Q3. There was another 208.7K private issue on November 9.

Listing

The company is in the process of getting its shares listed on more senior exchanges like Canada's Neo Exchange. If that is successful, it opens the way for a NYSE listing.

Valuation

Just the company's 51% stakes in eWallet and food delivery businesses are likely to be worth a substantial part of the company's market cap (September update):

Together, PayLogiq and GoLogiq annualized gross transaction volume (GTV) currently exceeds $24 million. Comparative M&As and investments place the valuation of PayLogiq and GoLogiq at 2-4 times their GTV or at $48 million to $96 million. The combined GTV growth outlook for 2021 currently exceeds $50 million.

Given the 51% stake and on the basis of 2x their expected 2021 GTV these stakes are worth $50M alone.

And we have little doubt that if they manage to succeed to double gross margin at AppLogiq that business deserves a much higher multiple, as they themselves stress, from the September IR presentation:

This is of course the whole company, including DataLogiq, and the two majority owned businesses PayLogiq and GoLogiq, and there are of course good reasons for the big valuation differences.

With the share price at $8 and 13.2M shares outstanding, but this contains just 564,467 restricted shares of the $2.925M shares that are going to be issued for the Fixel acquisition (which closed early November) so the share count is more like 15.6M.

So with a market capitalization of $125M and the estimated 2021 revenue of $43.3M the EV/S is close to 3x.

If the company can start to approach the growth rates and gross margins of some of these other titan eCommerce platforms the shares could enjoy a considerable multiple expansion. There have been a few insider buys this year:

Conclusion

The company has multiple growth opportunities and synergies.

The company is shifting towards a more data-driven model and cutting out resellers which will markedly increase gross margins for their AppLogiq business.

When that happens, the shares are likely to experience a revaluation and some of the deep valuation discounts to (much larger) peers will evaporate.

