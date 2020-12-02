I believe buying below $9 should be an excellent opportunity long term.

The company produced 152,654 Boep/d in the third quarter, with oil representing 56.4% of the total output.

Murphy Oil reported a third quarter 2020 loss of $1.59 per diluted share. The company generated total revenues of $421.87 million.

Source: Murphy Oil Corp. image: Jackup

Investment Thesis

The Arkansas-based Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) released its third quarter results on Nov. 5, 2020. The quarterly results were better than expected, with revenues on the weak side of the equation. It was a sigh of relief after the preceding catastrophic quarter.

However, the recent news about the vaccines has transformed the investing game radically.

The oil sector experienced a massive rally that reached overbought territory, at least for the short term. The RSI of most of the E&P operators I follow is now between 65 to 75. The market always reacts quickly and tends to overreact in such a circumstance.

This emotional attitude triggers small bursts of excitement followed by tiny corrections, even if the long-term trend is up. We should not ignore that the world economy is still gasping for air while caught in the second wave of the virus. The news of a vaccine is not the end of our problems, albeit we can expect a return to normal by the end of 2021.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis has not changed about Murphy Oil. It's an excellent E&P company - a significant player in the Eagle Ford basin. Holding a long-term MUR position is a good idea.

However, the stock has reached an overbought level, and I recommend taking 50% off the table and wait for a retracement.

Murphy Oil - Financial Table 3Q '20 - The Raw Numbers

Murphy Oil 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 817.08 637.48 1,003.73 211.50 421.87 Net Income in $ Million 1,089.00 -71.72 -416.10 -317.18 -243.55 EBITDA $ Million 552.03 291.84 -248.17 -142.69 -46.45 EPS diluted in $/share 6.76 -0.47 -2.71 -2.06 -1.59 Operating cash flow in $ Million 572.16 335.30 392.66 -24.48 208.65 CapEx in $ Million 350.67 334.49 376.13 213.11 134.43 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 221 1 17 -238 74 Total Cash $ Billion 0.33 0.31 0.41 0.15 0.22 Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 2.78 2.80 2.97 2.96 2.99 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.125 0.125 0.125 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 160.98 154.92 153.31 153.58 153.60 Oil Production 3Q '19 4Q'19 1Q '20 2Q '20 3Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 195.1 193.9 185.8 167.7 152.7 US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b) 58.80 57.18 46.46 21.42 37.83

Sources: Murphy oil release

Note: Revenues and others include gain/loss on crude contract and gain on sale of assets. Revenues from production were $425.424 million

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil and Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues and other were $421.9 million in 3Q '20

Murphy Oil reported a third-quarter 2020 loss of $1.59 per diluted share. The company generated total revenues of $421.87 million. Oil revenues (sales to customers) were $425.32 million. The total costs and expenses were $699.9 million.

The third quarter 2020 adjusted loss was $0.15 per share.

Roger Jenkins, President, and Chief Executive Officer said in the conference call:

Despite the record breaking hurricane season this quarter, we still achieved free cash flow above our dividend. Our third quarter results were helped by the flexibility and strength of our multi-basin portfolio, as production from our oil-weighted offshore and onshore plays continues to see higher margins, driven by lower cost structure.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $74.23 million in 3Q '20

Note the generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

In the case of Murphy Oil, the free cash flow was $74.2 million in 3Q '20 and a loss of $146.0 million yearly ("TTM").

Thus, the company is not generating enough yearly free cash flow and cannot support a dividend. The current payout represents $77 million annually.

3 - Production was a total of 152.7k Boep/d in 3Q '20

The company produced 152,654 Boep/d in the third quarter, with oil representing 56.4% of the total output.

Production Per Region.

Below is how it is spread between oil, NGL, and natural gas.

On the projects side:

The company announced that the fabrication of King’s Quay Floating Production System remains on track and is ~77% completed in 3Q'20. On track to receive first oil in H1 2022. Khaleesi/Mormont/Samurai project is on track for first oil in H1 2022. St Malo: Drilling the first exploration well.

The current hedging position has been increased this quarter:

4 - Net Debt under control

At the end of September, debt is now ~$2.77 billion, and the total liquidity was $1.6 billion.

David Looney, CFO, said in the conference call:

Following our budget changes and cost cutting measures taken earlier this year, we have maintained strong liquidity of $1.6 billion, including $220 million of cash as of Sept. 30.

Source: MUR Presentation

5 - Guidance 4Q '20

Source: Presentation

Production is expected to go down in 4Q '20 to a range between 146 and 154K Boep/d. MUR has reduced its capex to now $700 million (mid-point).

Technical Analysis (short term)

MUR experienced a breakout on Nov. 9 and quickly reached the new resistance at $11.20. I recommend selling about 50% of your position (assuming a profit) here because the stock is overbought with an RSI close to 70.

The new pattern is called a descending triangle. The pattern's resistance is about $11 - $11.50, and the support is between $9 and $8.70.

I believe buying below $9 should be an excellent opportunity long term.

Typically, descending triangles are bearish pattern only if they are continuation patterns, but in this case, it is more a reversal pattern which could be interpreted bullishly.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term MUR occasionally.