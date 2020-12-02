After returning a modest 10% since this very bullish publication on RADA Electronic (RADA), the performance could have been worse. Selling pressure pulled RADA stock to around $6.00 as investors lightened their investments ahead of the election.

Given the power split between the Democrats and the Republicans, chances are good that defense and military spending will continue to grow in 2021. In the third quarter, RADA posted strong results and forecasted a 103+% year-on-year revenue growth in 2020 for radar.

Strong Third Quarter

RADA posted an EBITDA of $3.1 million in Q3, which is 15% of its revenues. CEO Dov Sella said that recent orders are adding to its significant backlog in 2021. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, at $23.7 million, and the inventory increase will support the firm’s expected future growth. Management purposely increased component availability to meet healthy demand ahead. The strong order levels and increased backlog suggest its 70% Y/Y growth is too low.

Below, RADA stock in an uptrend.

Data by YCharts

In Q4, RADA expects continued revenue growth. In 2021, it expects to become cash flow positive. Though shares are trading near its 52-week high and are triple from the 52-week low set in March, the stock is a long-term hold. Markets do not recognize its current programs that will drive growth. For example, General Dynamics (GD) rewarded it with 28 systems, 28 by carrier vehicles.

RADA products:

Globally, RADA is targeting the active protection radars market with a projected worth of ~$1.5 billion. Bradley APS is the initial U.S. program with two to three more to follow. In the air defense and short-range surveillance radar market, RADA sees a $1 billion opportunity.

Forecast

The company is in the process of doubling its capacity. It is not yet operating at its limit. Currently, each of its two sites may produce radars worth around $100 million annually. So, as orders increase, investors will watch for the company announcing an increase in its manufacturing capabilities.

In the next four years, the army’s “big six” priorities bring billions in revenue potential for RADA:

Presentation courtesy of RADA Q3 Earnings Call

After the rally in defense and aerospace stocks, markets appear are less concerned about the U.S. government restricting spending. And because the U.S. accounts for ~36% of the $1.8 trillion in global defense spending, RADA’s tactical radars are a growth opportunity. Also, the company has an impressive list of customers and end-users, especially when considering its ~$300 million market capitalization.

Indirectly, when the Federal Aviation Administration finally certified Boeing’s (BA) 737 Max, it reversed the negative sentiment for aerospace firms. This only helped RADA stock rise by ~20% in the last month.

Valuation

On Wall St., analysts are very bullish on RADA’s prospects just as they are with L3Harris (LHX).

Data courtesy of SA Premium

Conversely, RADA has weak quant scores. Until its profits grow from higher revenue in 2021-2024, shares will have a lower score on value and profitability:

RADA is in the early phases of accelerating its revenue growth. Investors should still price in the risks of government order delays and budgetary restrictions. Applying a discount rate of 9% in a 5-year discounted cash flow growth exit model, the stock has a fair value of around $9.30:

Model courtesy of finbox

Readers may click on the above link to the model to adjust metrics. The price target also assumes revenue growth forecasted below:

Your Takeaway

RADA is more volatile than other defense and aerospace stocks because of its small market capitalization. Investors who missed the entry price at $6.00 could wait for the stock to fall below its moving average. When it reports quarterly results next February, the stock has a good chance of continuing its uptrend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.