All Weather Dividends: 10 Value Buys And 5 Overvalued Sells To End 2020

Yet, 10 stocks are still very attractively priced, although the gap might close soon.

A lot of movement in the market has forced us to sell some of our positions.

Introduction

Year 2020 only has one month left in it. In just 31 days, we'll be wrapping up this first (partial) year for the All Weather Dividends Portfolio.

Many of us are looking forward to closing 2020 and turn towards 2021 with a renewed sense of hope. Yet, hope plays no part in the management of our portfolios, and this model portfolio is no exception. We deliberately choose prices at which we enter and exit high-quality dividend stocks.

The approach can be summed up by the following:

Dividends First, buy low, get paid to wait, sell high.

The portfolio tracks the investment of a fictional $100,000 and $2,000 per month of extra contributions. Not all of the $100k was invested the first month, so until all is invested, portfolio additions will be larger than $2,000.

Performance in November

November was the portfolio's best month since its inception in May. During the month, the gap between the portfolio and the S&P 500 (SPY) mostly closed.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The S&P 500 is up by 27.6% over the period, while the portfolio is up by 24.5%. Once you factor in the difference in dividend yields, you get a performance that is identical within less than 1%. For a portfolio that is tilted heavily towards blue chip stocks, this is very satisfactory.

The portfolio is also holding up well against the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

Source: mad-dividends.com

The portfolio trails the index by 2%, and amount which is negligible, as once dividends are accounted for, the difference falls to less than 1%.

It would be a very different story if the portfolio systematically trailed the S&P 500 by 3%, year in year out. Yet, over such a short time of period, there is very little which can be read into it. The portfolio has been up and down with the market, while focusing on safe, fairly valued or undervalued stocks.

January February March April May June July August September October November December Total 9.14% -1.32% 3.35% 3.71% -3.95% -1.80% 14.36% 24.51%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Latest transactions

Buys:

This month, we initiated positions in 2 new all weather stocks and upped our position in 5 other all weather stocks and 3 fair weather stocks.

The table below provides the full list.

Ticker Num Shares Price Amount Type Huntington Ingalls (HII) 6 160.2 961.2 BUY AT&T (T) 35 28.75 1006.25 BUY Altria (MO) 25 39.83 995.75 BUY Oneok (OKE) 28 35.87 1004.36 BUY Prudential Financial (PRU) 13 75.62 983.06 BUY Snap-on (SNA) 6 175.85 1055.1 BUY AbbVie (ABBV) 9 104.5 940.5 BUY Nexstar Media (NXST) 5 107 535 BUY Intel (INTC) 20 48.35 967 BUY Tyson Foods (TSN) 30 65.2 1956 BUY

Source: mad-dividends.com

Here is a summary of the reasons for buying these stocks.

Intel: Sam recently wrote about INTC and how the $45 was a crucial level for the stock to hold, as it would either mark the bottom or bring on a lot more pain. While more downside is still possible, a small position added to the portfolio is warranted.

Source: mad-dividends.com (INTC MAD Chart)

Tyson Foods: Our renewed interest was mentioned in our article on stocks which offered value and growth. Tyson's expansion into Asian markets will fuel growth for years to come, as the ever-growing middle class in the region consumes an ever-increasing amount of meat. At the same time, the company is valued way below its historical yield, despite having grown the dividend at a 26.5% CAGR for the last decade. Given the still low 27% free cash flow payout ratio, and the growth opportunities, we believe 10% to 15% growth over the next decade to be possible.

Source: mad-dividends.com (TSN MAD Chart)

Huntington Ingalls: The stock was brought up once again in the article mentioned above. After initiating a reduced position back in September at $150, HII still remains very undervalued, with a lot of the uncertainty reduced. Yet, the price has barely budged. Neither have the fundamentals of this defense stock. We're doubling down on HII, increasing the position to a normal "starter" position of our all weather stocks, which is about 2%. HII has 100% upside if it reverts to its historical range of dividend yields, highlighted between the light blue and pink range on the chart below.

Source: mad-dividends.com (HII MAD Chart)

AT&T: In our recent article on Black Friday bargains, we mentioned that AT&T, despite still being extremely undervalued for no good reason, hadn't taken part in the rise of value stocks in the past month. A reversal seems overdue, and we are expanding the position. Below $30, T remains in deep bargain territory. Getting paid 7% to wait is a no-brainer.

Source: mad-dividends.com (T MAD Chart)

Prudential: PRU is another stock that was brought up in the bargain bin article. While the stock is up 20% since we added it to the portfolio in early October, it still remains undervalued with its big 5.6% yield. News of a vaccine should be a lot more bullish than it has been, which is why we wouldn't be surprised to see PRU reclaim $100 by spring. The sluggishness of the market won't last.

Source: mad-dividends.com (PRU MAD Chart)

Altria: The case for MO can be summed up by the titled of Robert's recent article: "Altria: Get Woke or Get Paid 8.7%, You Choose". Every time we look at MO, we scratch our heads and ask: why is this thing yielding more than 8%? The only credible answer is you get paid a little extra to be a bad guy. That sort of discount can't last forever as the market will come to its senses, so we're happy to increase our MO position, again.

Source: mad-dividends.com (MO MAD Chart)

AbbVie: We added ABBV last month at $85, on the basis that its historical undervaluation couldn't last. Picking up shares at that price was a great time to get in. Yet, even at $104, ABBV is still very well priced. The yield of 4.5% is at the very top of the historical "fair range". A reversal to its median yield would show an appreciation of 20%, which we fully expect to happen following its breakout above $100.

Source: mad-dividends.com (ABBV MAD Chart)

Snap-on: Since we added SNA in early October, it has climbed 20%. Yet, management has just increased the dividend by 13%. SNA still yields 2.78%, making it a bargain. I wouldn't be surprised to see another 40% upside in the upcoming year.

Source: mad-dividends.com (SNA MAD Chart)

Nexstar Media: One of our favorite unknown dividend stocks, Nexstar Media has been on the rise. We added it to the portfolio just a month ago, as a fair weather starter position. It is up 30% since then. From $82 to $107, we think the stock could easily hit $130 in the next few months. It is still marginally undervalued at $107 and might be the last chance to get in at a good price for a while.

Source: mad-dividends.com (NXST MAD Chart)

Oneok: Are you in for a wild ride? Many thought OKE was toast when we included it in the portfolio back in May. Last month, despite the outlook being greatly improved, the price hadn't budged, so we doubled down. We're happy we did it then, the price shot up 23% since then. Yet, OKE still yields 10%. At $35, it is still stupidly undervalued. OKE is a $70 stock, and it is only a matter of time before its rise back to the top of its game happens. To justify doubling down on OKE, we decided to move out of VLO, as you'll see below. We believe OKE's upside to be more imminent than VLO's, and the higher yield makes it well worth the risk.

Source: mad-dividends.com (OKE MAD Chart)

Sells:

This month, we sold part of our positions in 3 stocks and closed 2 positions. We also dumped our shares in Viatris (VTRS), following the spinoff from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), preferring to take the cash as a special 5% dividend rather than holding the NewCo.

Ticker Num Shares Price Amount Type DTE Energy (DTE) 10 125.8 1258 SELL Valero (VLO) 17 53.77 914.09 SELL V. F. Corp (VFC) 12 83.42 1001.04 SELL WEC Energy (WEC) 12 94.95 1139.4 SELL Union Pacific (UNP) 5 204.8 1024 SELL Viatris (VTRS) 16 16.82 269.12 SELL

Source: mad-dividends.com

WEC Energy: WEC Energy remains expensive, and the market seems to have little desire to push the stock above $100. After all why should it? The stock is very expensive. We believe the price might be deflating more in upcoming weeks and months, and are happy to close the position at $94.5. Since 2019 we've done well buying WEC when it yields more than 3% and selling it when it yields less. We love WEC, but for the time being, we have to say goodbye.

Source: mad-dividends.com (WEC MAD Chart)

Valero Energy: Now don't get us wrong, Valero still looks very undervalued. The decision to sell was to reallocate funds to OKE, without changing our exposure to Energy. We have found that we haven't been following Valero as closely as we would like to, and given that the sale allows us to lock in a small capital loss, and we can reinvest in OKE which offers more yield, and which we have been following closer, we are happy to do so. Please don't interpret this as us suggesting that VLO is a sale. That is not what we are saying.

Union Pacific: We would have sold UNP the last time it passed $200, but the timing of managing this portfolio meant it was impossible. This time around however, we find UNP to be overvalued, with little upside left. We will let half of the position run for another month, and evaluate what to do with it then. For now, we're taking half of the chips off the table.

Source: mad-dividends.com (UNP MAD Chart)

DTE Energy: We sold a quarter of our DTE position last month. Utilities are becoming extremely overvalued once again, and we are comfortable moving our exposure out, as we believe there is little room to grow. At most we think DTE could go up another 10%-12%. Unlikely it will get that high. However, if the tide turns against the stock a 10% to 20% drop is likely. The market tends to never price DTE at a yield much lower than 3%. The adjusted risk return is unfavorable, and we are moving out of another third of the position, leaving us with half the amount we had a couple months ago.

We move out slowly of the position, in case the stock rises higher to every more irrational prices. At the margin, this can hurt or help, but we like to be slow and deliberate in everything we do. This time around, the sale of DTE came through a few dollars higher than we sold last month.

Source: mad-dividends.com (DTE MAD Chart)

Summary of portfolio value & cash

In this section, we will give summaries of the cash position as well as the value of the portfolio's all weather and fair weather components.

On top of the $2,000 monthly contributions, we aim to invest $8,000 to $10,000 per month until the portfolio becomes fully invested.

Cash Summary

Cash before end of month transactions: $15,984.18

Total invested this month: $10,404.22

Dividends received in November: $169.87

Total Proceeds from Sells: $5,605.65

Monthly contribution to portfolio: $2,000

Cash still available: $13,355.48

Total invested cash: $101,961.56

All Weather Summary

Number of All Weather stocks: 32

Market value of All Weather stocks: $99,349.08

Fair Weather Summary

Number of Fair Weather stocks: 18

Market value of Fair Weather stocks: $19,261.76

Total Summary

Number of stocks: 50

Market value of the portfolio: $118,610.84

Yield on Cost: 4.83%

Dividend Yield: 4.27%

Diversification

The largest positions are CVX, BAC, PFE, T, and O respectively. V. F. Corp dropped off the top 5 following the sale.

Looking at sector diversification next, we can see some clear changes from last month.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Utilities have been cut to 4% of the portfolio. The performance of financials has increased its position. Consumer Staples and Communication Services got a boost with the new purchases. The other sectors remained mostly unchanged.

The diversification continues to significantly differ from that of the S&P 500, with a significantly heavier weight in financials, real estate, and energy, while being significantly underweight in both tech and consumer discretionary.

Nonetheless, the portfolio remains well balanced, with no sector representing more than 17% of the portfolio.

Next month's dividends & 12-month projections

Turning towards income, after receiving $169.87 in November, the portfolio can expect to receive $559.23 in December.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the next 12 months, the current portfolio is expected to generate $5,163.16 (up from $4,805.24 projected from early November) in dividends. Of course, this amount will be greater because of future investments.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Current portfolio holdings

As always, we include our massive data table with data on all of our current holdings.

Company Sector Type Stk Stgth Div Stgth Quantity Avg Cost Total Cost Market Value Realized Gain Unrealized Gain Dividends Received Total Return Yield on Cost Dividend Yield Ann Dividend Weight Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Healthcare All Weather 34.85 78.4 137 36.67 5024.21 5100.51 0 76.3 31.92 108.22 4.14507772 4.08 1.52 4.30% Chevron Corporation (CVX) Energy All Weather 48.73 86.02 56 89.4 5006.48 5113.36 0 106.88 85.14 192.02 5.771812081 5.65 5.16 4.31% AT&T Inc. (T) Communication Services All Weather 63.2 94.91 171 29.25 5001.37 4964.13 0 -37.24 141.44 104.2 7.111111111 7.17 2.08 4.19% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Healthcare All Weather 64.8 79.13 17 242.71 4126.14 3821.77 0 -304.37 0 -304.37 2.636891764 2.85 6.4 3.22% Altria Group Inc. (MO) Consumer Staples All Weather 43.32 91.03 106 37.96 4023.5 4279.22 0 255.72 137.7 393.42 9.062170706 8.52 3.44 3.61% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Financials All Weather 45.78 81.83 176 22.77 4008.06 5102.24 0 1094.18 48.6 1142.78 3.162055336 2.48 0.72 4.30% Realty Income Corporation (O) Real Estate All Weather 21.41 73.85 76 52.51 3990.76 4684.64 0 693.88 106.51 800.39 5.351361645 4.56 2.81 3.95% Iron Mountain (IRM) Real Estate All Weather 7.62 64.74 142 27.95 3969.54 3780.04 0 -189.5 87.83 -101.67 8.837209302 9.29 2.47 3.19% International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Information Technology All Weather 60.39 97.02 33 119.86 3955.38 4103.55 0 148.17 40.75 188.92 5.439679626 5.24 6.52 3.46% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Industrials All Weather 95.61 91.7 20 155.75 3114.92 3540 0 425.08 0 425.08 3.158908507 2.78 4.92 2.98% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Consumer Staples All Weather 53.23 66.19 44 69.56 3060.44 3339.6 0 279.16 104.28 383.44 6.900517539 6.32 4.8 2.82% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Information Technology All Weather 88.8 88.59 24 127.16 3051.92 3815.76 0 763.84 38.88 802.72 3.20855615 2.57 4.08 3.22% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Financials All Weather 81.58 87.6 26 115.91 3013.68 3786.38 0 772.7 32.4 805.1 3.105857993 2.47 3.6 3.19% 3M Company (MMM) Industrials All Weather 75.58 89.9 21 142.62 2994.95 3714.69 0 719.74 51.45 771.19 4.122843921 3.32 5.88 3.13% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Financials All Weather 46.57 68.62 44 67.1 2952.18 3435.96 0 483.78 0 483.78 6.557377049 5.63 4.4 2.90% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Healthcare All Weather 74.33 62.13 32 90.56 2897.8 3356.48 0 458.68 0 458.68 5.212014134 4.5 4.72 2.83% V.F. Corporation (VFC) Consumer Discretionary All Weather 48.92 67.4 45 53.27 2397.03 3857.4 361.83 1460.37 54.72 1876.92 3.604280083 2.24 1.92 3.25% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Information Technology All Weather 81.84 36.7 6 349.63 2097.78 2369.7 0 271.92 0 271.92 3.7182164 3.29 13 2.00% DTE Energy Company (DTE) Utilities All Weather 76.94 87.69 20 102.2 2044.09 2570.6 448.11 526.51 40.5 1015.12 3.962818004 3.15 4.05 2.17% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Industrials All Weather 70.86 76.87 13 155.49 2021.42 2138.89 0 117.47 0 117.47 2.93266448 2.77 4.56 1.80% Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock (CMCSA) Communication Services All Weather 90.65 97.7 56 35.92 2011.52 2898 0 886.48 25.76 912.24 2.561247216 1.78 0.92 2.44% Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Real Estate All Weather 53.65 74.17 10 200.79 2007.9 2500.1 0 492.2 0 492.2 4.138652323 3.32 8.31 2.11% Enbridge Inc (ENB) Energy All Weather 37.83 84.63 72 27.56 1984.32 2293.92 0 309.6 0 309.6 8.998548621 7.78 2.48 1.93% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Real Estate All Weather 18.84 76.51 26 76.3 1983.8 2297.62 0 313.82 27.56 341.38 5.557011796 4.8 4.24 1.94% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Materials All Weather 97.1 95.45 20 98.26 1965.2 2424.6 0 459.4 12.5 471.9 2.544270303 2.06 2.5 2.04% JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financials All Weather 47.98 75.47 20 98.04 1960.8 2424.4 0 463.6 0 463.6 3.671970624 2.97 3.6 2.04% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Consumer Staples All Weather 80.74 99.86 30 65.2 1956 1950 0 -6 0 -6 2.576687117 2.58 1.68 1.64% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Consumer Staples All Weather 71.5 89 14 138.6 1940.4 2024.4 0 84 0 84 2.950937951 2.83 4.09 1.71% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare All Weather 61.59 86.65 14 137.11 1919.54 2016 0 96.46 0 96.46 2.946539275 2.81 4.04 1.70% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Industrials All Weather 69.85 93.01 8 151.24 1209.92 1645.12 267.8 435.2 25.22 728.22 2.565458873 1.89 3.88 1.39% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Energy Fair Weather 48.77 88.1 60 33.05 1983.21 2233.8 0 250.59 43.95 294.54 11.31618759 10.05 3.74 1.88% Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Communication Services Fair Weather 92.42 82.42 11 93.58 1029.4 1177 0 147.6 3.36 150.96 2.393673862 2.09 2.24 0.99% Exelon Corporation (EXC) Utilities Fair Weather 58.17 57.39 27 37.8 1020.49 1126.98 0 106.49 4.97 111.46 4.047619048 3.67 1.53 0.95% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Financials Fair Weather 61.02 83.14 99 10.13 1003.09 1546.38 0 543.29 30.69 573.98 6.120434353 3.97 0.62 1.30% Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Financials Fair Weather 57.95 93.64 25 40.02 1000.54 1285 0 284.46 14 298.46 5.597201399 4.36 2.24 1.08% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Communication Services Fair Weather 74.35 95.31 19 52.65 1000.4 1197 0 196.6 18.85 215.45 4.938271605 4.13 2.6 1.01% Southern Company (SO) Utilities Fair Weather 58.96 79.71 19 52.54 998.26 1152.35 93.29 154.09 24.32 271.7 4.872478112 4.22 2.56 0.97% Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Real Estate Fair Weather 59.84 58.61 85 11.64 989.65 1163.65 0 174 0 174 10.99656357 9.35 1.28 0.98% HP Inc. (HPQ) Information Technology Fair Weather 73.47 90.76 62 15.94 988.18 1380.74 0 392.56 16.92 409.48 4.391468005 3.16 0.7 1.16% Intel Corporation (INTC) Information Technology Fair Weather 69.46 99.73 20 48.35 967 949 0 -18 0 -18 2.730093071 2.78 1.32 0.80% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Communication Services Fair Weather 24.53 57.35 8 65.91 527.28 458.88 0 -68.4 0 -68.4 4.43028372 5.09 2.92 0.39% Insperity Inc. (NSP) Industrials Fair Weather 98.05 89.81 8 65.49 523.92 707.76 0 183.84 0 183.84 2.443121087 1.81 1.6 0.60% Unum Group (UNM) Financials Fair Weather 80.7 99.95 30 16.83 504.9 694.2 0 189.3 8.55 197.85 6.773618538 4.93 1.14 0.59% Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Consumer Staples Fair Weather 62.96 65.6 22 22.75 500.5 489.72 0 -10.78 4.4 -6.38 3.516483516 3.59 0.8 0.41% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Industrials Fair Weather 90.87 78.27 17 29.4 499.8 599.76 0 99.96 0 99.96 3.673469388 3.06 1.08 0.51% Evercore Inc. Class A (EVR) Financials Fair Weather 97.89 83.63 10 49.25 492.5 922 0 429.5 11.6 441.1 4.954314721 2.65 2.44 0.78% Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Industrials Fair Weather 61.35 87.2 26 18.84 489.84 618.54 0 128.7 0 128.7 4.033970276 3.19 0.76 0.52% Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Financials Fair Weather 26.55 74.84 15 32.52 487.8 478.65 0 -9.15 7.5 -1.65 3.07503075 3.13 1 0.40% NASB Financial Inc (OTC:NASB) Financials Fair Weather 74.92 90.4 8 60 480 524 0 44 0 44 3.666666667 3.36 2.2 0.44% Corning Incorporated (GLW) Information Technology Fair Weather 61.33 86.83 15 31.97 479.55 556.35 0 76.8 0 76.8 2.752580544 2.37 0.88 0.47%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Conclusion

We've seen a number of undervalued stocks rise dramatically in value. Some stocks, like Evercore are now up nearly 100% since we added them to the portfolio. We expect undervalued stocks to do well next year, and will continue to rotate as they get expensive to realize value and follow whatever opportunities are available in the market.

One last word...

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL EXCEPT VLO WEC VTRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.