Thesis

The worst is over for Las Vegas Sands (LVS). After the emergence of COVID at the start of the year, lockdowns were put in place worldwide hindering LVS' business. The result was three abysmal quarters with net losses of $51M, $985M and $731M respectively (Q1-Q3). However, the end of the tunnel is near as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines have shown very promising results with efficiency in the 95% range during clinical trials. The FDA meeting on December 10th is likely to arrive at the approval of the Pfizer vaccine which will create the start of the COVID-recovery and the return of Vegas business/leisure trips. People of all generations have been largely locked up for 8 months with some of them saving money to go on trips again. Las Vegas will be the ideal location to celebrate the return of a "normal" world once people receive their vaccine shots and are deemed safe to travel. LVS will benefit from the post-COVID economy in a spectacular way. It may have been a painful ride down the last three quarters, but things are only getting better from here. LVS is looking like a great buy with multiple catalysts coming up in the very near future.

Data by YCharts

FDA Meeting

The recent news of the extremely promising vaccine trial data from both Pfizer and Moderna was excellent news for LVS. As a result, the stock jumped from the mid $40s to $56 in October. The next catalyst however is the effective approval of the vaccine that will put in place a rapid rush to vaccinate billions of people around the world. In preparation for the highly likely approval of the Pfizer vaccine during the FDA meeting on December 10th or the days following, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has begun to operate charter flights distributing vaccine doses all over the country. A recent report estimated over 50 million Pfizer vaccines could be manufactured by the end of 2020. Approval of the COVID vaccine from either Moderna or Pfizer in the very near future is extremely likely as they are 94% and 95% effective against COVID. The mRNA (messenger RNA) technology used in both vaccines has proven to be outstanding. Moderna's information on their technology is the following:

mRNA is the set of instructions by which cells make all proteins and send them to various parts of the body. mRNA medicines take advantage of normal biological processes to express proteins and create a desired therapeutic effect.

The vaccine distribution will happen very rapidly as the United States is reportedly ready to vaccinate Americans within 24 hours of an FDA green light. The end of the pandemic is near and investors should start preparing for a post-COVID world by adding LVS to their portfolio as it will be one of the main beneficiaries of the end of the pandemic.

Balance sheet

With current assets of $2.9B along with $2.4B of cash and cash equivalents, LVS is in a solid position where they can weather the storm for multiple quarters to come, even if the worst-case scenario (rejection of vaccines by FDA) would play out. The majority of LVS' debt matures post 2023 which is a very healthy sign. There are no immediate threats when it comes to debt maturities. Total net debt stands at $11.49B as of September 30th, 2020. With earnings likely to only improve in 2021, this is a manageable amount of debt for a business like LVS.

Source: Las Vegas Sands IR

EBITDA is also improving since the depths of Q2 in all three operating regions (Macao, Singapore and the United States). Sands Macao reduced its EBITDA loss from -$312M in Q2 to -$233M in Q3, an improvement of 25%. A positive for the Macao business is that beginning in September 2020, eligible travelers residing in mainland China are allowed to apply for visas again to enter Macao. This will further increase foot traffic in the hotel and casino.

Marina Bay Sands in Singapore turned a slight EBITDA gain in Q3. The adjusted property EBITDA came in at a profit of $70M for Q3 compared to a loss of $113M in Q2. Guest suites reopened in Q3 and travel restrictions are slowly being lifted.

The Las Vegas property also reduced its losses QoQ. A 67% improvement to a $40M EBITDA loss in Q3 compared to an EBITDA loss of $122M in Q2.

Source: Las Vegas Sands IR

With the vaccines on the horizon, LVS' EBITDA performance is set to improve dramatically. The Las Vegas business especially will be the first to experience a big gain as vaccines are distributed across the United States. The rest of the world will follow not too long after as airlines will be hauling billions of vaccines all over the world. The extreme losses of Q2 2020 are unlikely to occur again anytime in the near future. Just as the downturn was very rapid, the uptrend will be quick as well.

Revenge travel

Most people who have been socially distancing and staying inside are likely feeling a sense of frustration and lost time. To make up for this, lots of us have been saving up money for "revenge travel trips". An example is Mark Mandel, 63, from Arizona. He wants to make up for lost time by booking a $10,000 trip abroad once the pandemic is over. Mark is certainly not the only one with this idea and Las Vegas will be the ideal destination for a newfound celebration. Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, has many things to offer in a post-pandemic world. Additionally, Las Vegas is the home for lots of conventions and events which will likely be reopening during 2021.

Worldwide travel will also restart again as more and more countries receive doses of vaccines. Sands China and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore usually are fan favorites during "normal" times and big earners for LVS. After reopening travel visas from mainland China to Macao on September 23rd, the Macao Government Office is planning to further ease restrictions commencing December 1st. The region is looking to attract travelers from Asia, Europe and America as soon as safely possible.

Source: Marina Bay Sands

Risk

The main risk of acquiring a position in LVS is a rejection of the COVID vaccine by the FDA. Given the effectiveness of the vaccine combined with the massive economic incentives at play, I deem the likelihood of a rejection to be extremely low. Even immunologist Anthony Fauci says he "would have settled for a vaccine with 70-75% efficiency". The Pfizer and Moderna solutions are way above that (95%). The entire world is in dire need of a solution to the pandemic and a vaccine seems to be the only option.

Another risk is the distribution of millions if not billions of vaccines. The rapid deadlines and tremendous pressure are creating an extremely difficult logistical challenge. However, the cooperation from FedEx (NYSE:FDX), UPS (NYSE:UPS), United Airlines and the military will likely lead to a positive outcome.

Conclusion

Las Vegas Sands has been on a path of recovery since March that is only going to accelerate in the future. With the likely approval of COVID vaccines before the end of the year and revenge travel during 2021, LVS is a buy. Investors should always have the ability to look over near-term problems and envision what the business will look like in one, five or even ten years. It is clear that LVS can only improve from here. The coronavirus pandemic is a true once-in-100-year event. We are at the brink of economic recovery thanks to Pfizer and Moderna's outstanding work. Now is the time to buy LVS before the wide rollout of vaccines start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.