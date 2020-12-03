A year ago, I was working with some subscribers on improving the data driven side of The Aerospace Forum. Next to readers being interested in strong analysis, we have a strong core of readers that say “Well, I believe your analysis but show me the numbers” and that's exactly what we do at The Aerospace Forum where we have developed almost 20 models that give you detailed insights in a variety of aspects of the industry, and as more suggestions come in, we develop new models on top of our continued commitment to expand our high-in-demand features.

The requests I started getting roughly a year ago, after successfully launching and developing interactive models for orders and deliveries for Boeing which we later expanded to include backlog numbers and a parallel line up for Airbus, was to develop an airline fleet so we would see where the aircraft that are being delivered are actually going and what net changes occur. From a hotel room in Bucharest where I could see aircraft approaching for landing during test and training flights, I started working on the framework of a monitor that would look at how fleets developed. Needless to say, at the time I wasn’t even remotely aware that my trip to Bucharest would be the last one I made in the past year and that the Airline Fleet Monitor I had under development would lay the foundation of the COVID-19 Airline Fleet Monitor where we have collected data over the past months for over 23,000 commercial aircraft representing 90% of the world fleet at the start of 2020 for users to interactively slice the data to visualize where changes to the fleet are being made by aircraft manufacturer, aircraft model, region and operator.

In this analysis, we use the Airline Fleet Monitor available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum to assess changes made to the Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY) fleet. This a very interesting fleet to observe as it's close to China, and even before the pandemic there was significant financial strain due to the protests in Hong Kong crippling the Hong Kong-based airline. We will show that while the airline has faced significant pressures and is going through a thorough fleet restructuring, its permanent decommissioning of aircraft has been modest so far, but we do expect an uptick.

So far we observed the following for previous airline fleets we analyzed.

Airline Observation Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) Fleet to be reduced by 30% (net 25%) driven by terminating older fleet and less efficient fleet members and significantly shrinking down the low-cost carrier operations. Air Canada has some older fleet members that increase the fleet removals and part of the fleet removals were already planned. LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAQ) Airline is in bankruptcy, fleet removals are modest as the airline operates a young fleet but we did observe new technology aircraft being returned to lessors.

The Cathay Pacific Fleet

Cathay Pacific actually consisted of four main operations:

Cathay Pacific which is the flag carrier of Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific Cargo for freight operations.

Cathay Pacific Dragon, the regional airline.

HK Express, a low cost carrier operating an all-Airbus single aisle fleet.

Table 1: Cathay Pacific Fleet (Source: TAF Airline Fleet Monitor)

Interesting in the Cathay Pacific Group fleet is that it already was a bit of an odd group at the start of the year. With Cathay Dragon, the airline group had 48 aircraft for international regional operations and to that it had added HK Express low-costs operations acquired from the HNA Group which has been struggling in 2019 adding a low-cost brand with 24 aircraft. The Cathay Pacific fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 747 Freighters and a significant number of Airbus A330 (28), Airbus A350 (36) and Boeing 777 (68) aircraft.

There isn’t a lot to say about the group fleet other than that the first step that you’d expect is that on the longer term a unified strategy should emerge. Cathay Pacific is the luxury brand, Cathay Dragon the brand for international regional operations with less luxury and HK Express as the international regional low-cost brand. You could expect that over time the Cathay Dragon brand would start disappearing as it doesn’t really make a lot of sense to have three brands for what can be divided between luxury and low cost.

Cathay Pacific could take over wide body international regional operations while single aisle operations would go to HK Express operating a low-cost brand while a premium single aisle operations could be set up within Cathay Pacific removing the all-widebody fleet character of the airline. Cathay Dragon previously played a role as a competing force on the Asian market on behalf of Cathay Pacific, but with the acquisition of HK Express going with three brands would have become a bit too much over the longer terms. The pandemic accelerated the demise of Cathay Dragon which already started in 2019 as some future aircraft deliveries were transferred to HK Express. With the pandemic hitting Cathay Pacific, the brand was terminated and the wide body Airbus A330s were transferred to Cathay Pacific.

Figure 1: Share in Cathay Pacific fleet by manufacturer (Source: TAF Airline Fleet Monitor)

Cathay Pacific has been dealing with a significant down turn for around six months longer than many other airline due to the protests in Hong Kong. However, what we see is that it has reduced its fleet by just 8.5% this year. One reason could of course be that some aircraft reductions already took place in 2019. Another explanation is that Cathay Pacific really hasn’t made clear at all what it will be doing with its aircraft.

What we do see is that there is a 40-60 division in the fleet in the advantage for Airbus, but the European jet maker accounts for 90% of the aircraft that are to be removed. Still we are not looking at a huge number as we are talking about 19 aircraft being shed from the fleet.

Figure 2: Removals in Cathay Pacific fleet by aircraft type (Source: TAF Airline Fleet Monitor)

Looking a bit deeper in the fleet, it was observed that the leases of two Boeing 777-300ERs were not extended. Prior to be shut down, Cathay Dragon already reduced its fleet by seven aircraft. From six aircraft we haven’t been able to determine a new operator. Out of the 11 Airbus A330 aircraft that were removed, one has been scrapped at the age of 27.8 years. We are looking at 8.5% of the fleet being removed, but the net change is -4.5% as there were some Airbus A350 and Airbus A321neo additions.

What we should keep in mind, however, is that there's not much insight into where the fleet of Cathay Dragon single aisle aircraft are going. The airline has been terminated and Cathay Pacific seems to be on its way to absorb these aircraft in the future but many of the Cathay Pacific Group aircraft are actually in storage in Alice Springs. It could very well be the case that some Boeing 777-300s (7 to 17 aircraft) and Airbus A330-300s (also 7 to 17 aircraft) will not be returning due to timing of demand revival and the age of the aircraft while for other aircraft leases will not be extended. So in total we could be looking at reductions of 34 wide body aircraft and 17 single aisle aircraft. Which would bring the total removals to 70 aircraft or 31% with a 27% net negative change.

Conclusion

Cathay Pacific in terms of fleet removal that have already occurred looks a lot like LATAM. However, if we look at what could still be removed based on the age of the fleet, its potential removal profile would start looking a lot like the removals we are seeing at Air Canada. What holds for Cathay Pacific is that despite facing significant challenges for a far longer time than most airlines, it's being hesitant to shed big portions of the fleet permanently, which is understandable. After all, no airline wants to come out of this crisis too small having to spend millions on new jets to grow to prior sizes again. So it's a tough act to balance, and for Cathay Pacific the added complexity will be that it will transform from a three-brand group to a two-brand group with low-cost on one end and a premium product on the other end, the void that Cathay Dragon leaves needs to be covered by both of these brands. Does it mean that Cathay Pacific will be a smaller airline going forward? For the time being the answer is “yes.” However, we also are seeing that there are around 30 Airbus A321neo aircraft on order and 12 Airbus A350s with stretched delivery schedules within the coming five years and with that it does seem that orders to support growth have become orders to support fleet replacements with a role for the Airbus A321neo and Airbus A350 to fill the gap the Airbus A330ceo leaves.

