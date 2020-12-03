During 2020 in the backdrop of the COVID-19 era, Fertilizers and Agricultural Chemicals have generally been out of favor. This has been due to the cyclicality emanating from the weakness in the oil and energy chain. Further, lackluster trend in commodities on demand concerns was also a key factor. We believe that this will change very soon. Agriculture produce demand has been resilient throughout the various waves of the coronavirus. This is not surprising being an "essential" item. We are witnessing strong trends in grain prices along with key agricultural commodities on across-the-board global demand. On top of that, fertilizer shipments (except Nitrogen) have been strong during 2020 with a further acceleration anticipated in the coming months. We have already seen a recovery in the phosphate market that is likely to sustain along with hopes of a revival in the potash arena as well. These trends will surely reignite investor interest in this sector. Mosaic (MOS) is ideal to take advantage of this having heavy exposures in both these fertilizer segments. The company has already demonstrated two strong quarters with 2021 poised to be a full year of revival. In our opinion the market has not accounted for the earnings enrichment in Mosaic coming from the improved price/demand environment, cost efficiencies and US phosphate tariffs.

Structural improvements continued in Q3 results

Mosaic’s financial results had a number of silver livings that pave the way for stronger profitability in the coming quarters. Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beat by $0.06 even though GAAP EPS of $0.02 missed by $0.16. Revenue of $2,382 million (-13.4% YoY) beat by $11.5 million. Consolidated Q3 2020 EBITDA at $438 million was higher by 14% and 13% respectively. Realized per tonne costs of ammonia and blended rock were lower both QoQ and YoY. Though per tonne cash conversion costs were slightly higher, this emanated from plant turnaround and weather-related slowdowns that affected volumes. Mosaic has stated that fixed costs in Q3 were down 8% YoY. Mosaic Fertilizantes moved 66% or $72 million higher QoQ EBITDA spurred by the combination of higher volumes and realized prices. The sustaining of this segment’s phosphate operating rate in the mid-80%-range (2019 average was 67%) is a very healthy sign. Potash EBITDA was lower, primarily understandable on the back of lower realized prices. Nonetheless, we are pleased with the successive decline in MOP cash costs to $52 per tonne currently and operating rate holding the upper 80s. Thus, we believe that besides pricing, Mosaic will continue to be a beneficiary of across-the-board higher operating rates (coming from strong demand) and operational efficiencies (reflected in lower cash costs).

Potash could be the wild card in Q4 2020 and beyond

Though Mosaic’s potash segment has struggled in the latter half of 2019 and most of 2020. Potash could be the wild card in Q4 2020 and beyond on the back of superior pricing. In the last two weeks, MOP prices in North America have soared approx. 10% on strong market fundamentals (Chart 1). It is important to understand that potash prices are firming up from multi-year lows. The visible improvement foreseen in the global demand-supply picture over the next few years reassures us that the trough price levels (about 8% lower from here) seen in early 2017 and mid-2020 will not be repeated. As a matter of fact, we believe that prices will build-up on the recent gains with average 2021 prices to be in the $260-280 range (approx. +15% YoY).

Chart 1: North America Potash Pricing Trends

Source: Mosaic Investor Relations

A nearly 2 million tonnes demand recovery is expected to lead to a balanced potash market in 2020 with overall global shipments to be higher by around half a million tonnes compared to 2019. During 2021 the potash market is projected to be in a slight deficit. Higher imports from India and favorable farm economics in Brazil and dip in Chinese port inventories are to be the key drivers. Global MOP shipment growth over the next three years is expected to average nearly 3%. This will be well above the historical growth rate of 2.2%. In the backdrop of all this, 2020 phosphate demand is expected to be 66 million tons, about 2 million tons over 2019. Demand in 2021 could soar to 67-68 million tons, higher than the record of 67 million tons in 2017. In terms of supply, there are no greenfield projects in the pipeline. Apart from a few small ramp-ups in Europe, supply is to remain pretty static. Further, we are not unnerved by Nutrien’s surplus nameplate capacity because it is the operational capacity (relevant for existing operating levels) that determines the plausible supply in North America. The nameplate capacity cannot be channeled in the market in the short to medium-term and we think that producers would only consider it if MOP NOLA sustains above, say $300 per tonne (+50% from here). Mosaic has an annual $55 million EBITDA sensitivity for every $10 per tonne change in the price of MOP. If the upsurge in potash persists, Mosaic will see a cashflow impact of $25-30 million in Q4 2020 alone.

Chart 2: Mosaic Earnings Sensitivity

Source: Mosaic Q3 2020 Financial Results

Broader agriculture and fertilizer demand trends are supportive

The broader trends in the fertilizer market and agriculture sector are very supportive. We have already talked about potash. The phosphates market remains strong with another 3-5% price hike seen so far in Q4. The global market is projected to be in a slight deficit in 2020 with a balanced picture foreseen in 2021. Lower producer inventories, prospects of restocking in 2021 and strong domestic demand in China, India as well as North America are the key drivers. A significant factor restraining supply has been lower Chinese phosphate exports (-13% YoY in Jan – Sep 2020) and very limited plant commissioning or ramp-ups. Looking at agricultures in particular, crop price trends are healthy. Corn is flat YTD after recovering heavily since August. Wheat and Soybeans are double-digit up YTD on accelerating demand from China. On the back of all this, we have seen a successive recovery in phosphate prices after the roughly 30% plunge during July – Dec 2019. Average DAP realized prices in 2020 overall are estimated to be flat compared to H2 2019 (Chart 3). In our belief, DAP will average $380-400 per tonne in 2021 (+12% YoY) as the strong price environment is seen to persist.

Chart 3: Mosaic – Phosphate Average Finished Product Selling Price (USD per tonne)

Source: Mosaic Investor Relations, Author’s analysis

US phosphate tariffs could significantly drive 2021 earnings

Even though this has been partially priced-in, Mosaic could substantially benefit from the US Department of Commerce’s move to impose duties on imports of phosphate fertilizer from Russia and Morocco. The preliminary duties are in the 23-73% range. This decision follows an investigation launched in July on petitions filed by Mosaic. As per Reuters, a final decision by the commerce department is expected on February 8, 2021. This will be followed by the International Trade Commission’s final decision on March 25th with the issuance of an order on April 1st. The phosphate segment constitutes roughly 35% of Mosaic’s total revenue with North America constituting around 60% of this. The probable US tariffs could lead to temporary divergence in Europe/Middle East pricing. Nonetheless, considering that North America constitutes around 15% of global demand, it is not inconceivable that this could lead to an eventual upward shift in the global price curve. Assuming a 20% average tariff effective from Q2 2021, the US phosphate price premiums could drive significant results. We estimate that this could add $100-150 million to Mosaic’s 2021 phosphate segment EBITDA.

Chart 4: Mosaic – Historical EV/EBITDA Multiples

Source: Author's analysis, Morningstar Direct

Stronger cashflow environment suggests nearly 60% upside to $34

We remain strongly positive on Mosaic. The company is benefiting from an improved macro environment, cost efficiencies, resilient demand and finally strong recovery on the price side. We believe that the stock will continue to rally as earnings surprises and stronger cashflow generation is in store. This re-rating also makes sense because 2021 will see the full year impact of the fundamental recovery given that H1 2020 was lackluster. This means that Mosaic’s upside will result from earnings improvement even without expansion in the valuation multiple. Chart 4 illustrates this. Historically, Mosaic has traded between an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8-12x, averaging at 9x that is lower than around 11x currently. We anticipate EBITDA to average $400-450 million per quarter in 2021. This is to be markedly higher than $340 million average in the preceding six quarters. On the back of this improvement, Mosaic could re-rate to $34 if it simply trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x, which is in line with the historical average. This points to upside potential of 60% (Chart 5).

Chart 5: Mosaic – EV/EBITDA based Target Price

Source: Author's analysis

The downside risk for Mosaic is if the price recovery story in phosphates or potash does not materialize. This could occur if the expected growth in demand falters or there are supply augmentations from idle capacities. There is also a risk of price volatility. Mosaic generally does not have long-term contracts for fertilizer prices. It is thus exposed to the spot market that ultimately sets the trend for monthly or short-term contract prices. If the fertilizer story does not materialize and prices decline 10% from here, Mosaic would end up with a 2021 EBITDA of around $1.1 billion, resulting in a Target Price of $18. This implies a downside of 15% from here. In any case, there is an asymmetrical risk-return profile in Mosaic. Upside potential is 60% whereas 15% downside risk. It is still a good time to accumulate Mosaic.

Chart 6: Mosaic – Key Financials / Estimates

Source: Author's analysis

