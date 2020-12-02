Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Presents at Wells Fargo 2020 TMT Summit Conference (Transcript)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Wells Fargo 2020 TMT Summit Conference Call December 2, 2020 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Wallace - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Bill DiTullio - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Eric Luebchow

Good morning, everyone. We're returning with the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. I'm Eric Luebchow, Senior Analyst covering communications, infrastructure, and telecom services. We're very pleased this morning to be joined by executives from Uniti Fiber. So we have Mark Wallace, the CFO; and Bill DiTullio VP of Finance and IR. So gentlemen, thank you for joining us this morning.

Mark Wallace

Eric, thank you very much for having us. It's good to be here. And hopefully, we can be in person sometime soon.

Eric Luebchow

I know. That's -- we're all -- we're all hoping that, my wife, in particular. So, I just wanted to start with a broader question. Could you maybe provide an overview of Uniti's business today, now that Windstream has emerged from bankruptcy a little quicker than we anticipated from the outset? And your settlement agreement in this place? Maybe you could just give us an overview of the company today?

Mark Wallace

Sure, so let me start and then Bill will add color in his comments as well. So, I think you're right. So coming out of the Windstream bankruptcy and then having a verge [ph], I think Uniti today is incredibly well positioned going forward. So, let me just kind of go through it by each of our business units, as we have a little bit of an overview with what's happening there.

So starting the Uniti Fiber; so Uniti Fiber, as you know, in the last few years, as we acquired a number of different entities, PEG Bandwidth, Tower Cloud, Hunt [ph] and Southern Light. We've been involved in a number of major dark fiber and small cell builds, about 14 of them; those are coming to completion at the end of this year. So we're -- Uniti Fiber is really shifting a lot of it's focuses, and some of it's resources from bringing capital intensity down to really leasing up the assets that we've invested in over the last several years. So our focus is really shifting a lot to lease up on the existing assets; it doesn't mean that we won't do any greenfield builds because we will, in order to meet the needs of some of our customers. But it does mean that capital intensity will tend to come down, and you'll sort of see more margin expansion as well as lease up the existing assets.

As you know, typically, on dark fiber assets, the initial yields -- anchored bill yields tend to be in the 5% to 7% range. In many cases, incremental, our lease-up activities on those will tend to be -- will tend to be in the -- can be upto 50% incremental yields; so as you add on more tenants, and more lease-up in those markets, you can drive up the cumulative yield pretty quickly as well, and clearly above double-digits, which is where we are meeting these projects today. So that's really the focus of Uniti Fiber. Now on unit leasing, is something we've gotten a lot of questions about, recently at both your conference and at other conferences as well. And I'd say unit leasing maybe one of our largest growth opportunities; well, it's for organic growth. And that really, partly comes under the Windstream settlement where we were able to acquire rights to lease-up an additional -- have lease-up rights to additional 2 million fiber strand miles. And so that increased our leasable fiber by about 90% from what we've had, and what we've been able to do is develop a pretty strong sales funnel to both, lease-up those assets with a variety of different structures, meaning typical IRU agreements, lease agreements, OpCo-PropCo transactions. And so we have a really -- with a very diverse customer base as well; so traditional carriers, content providers, data centers, etcetera.

So we have the pipeline today or the sales funnel at Windstream lease new day, it represents about $57 million in annual revenue, it represents contract value; so revenue over the term of the agreement of up -- over $1 billion. And so we're really excited about the opportunity that we have at unit leasing. And I'll let Bill talk more about the recently announced transaction that we did with Everstream. That was -- I think, really demonstrated how we can take both, unit lease -- Windstream acquired rights on fiber packaged goods together with existing operations, as well as package and bundle those with existing fiber that we already have. And then do a very attractive pretty solid economic transaction for us by bundling all those things together.

And then the last thing I'll kind of cover on -- cover is really the Windstream transaction itself. We're very excited about the Windstream settlement agreement; not only were we able to acquire the rights of these extra 2 million [indiscernible] fibers, but at the same time we also -- Windstream is also a much healthier tenant now, the -- we have much longer stronger leases in place now with both, the ILEC and the CLEC leases, and the GCI program allows us to continue to invest and upgrade our existing network on a pre-leased basis with those funds. So, I think that really -- will upgrade our network overtime and be very attractive. And as you know, the unit leasing business overall, generally comes with very low working capital requirements; generally has 100% or near 100% EBITDA margins, just because it's surely a passive business as opposed to Uniti Fiber, which is a very actively managed business.

Then last thing I'll end on here is also just M&A environment, obviously, coming out of Windstream bankruptcy or during it, we were limited -- somewhat on what M&A we could pursue. So, we're -- I think we're looking forward now to being much more active on the M&A market as well.

So, I'll stop there and let Bill add any additional comments if he'd like to.

Bill DiTullio

Yes, thanks, Mark. So, Mark touched on a lot about Uniti Fiber, and what we're doing there in terms of the lease-up. And if you look at the investor presentation that's out there on our website, we've showed how we've driven that 7% initial yields on the major wireless builds. And through lease up through date on those builds, we've actually doubled that yield to a cumulative yield of about 14% and it goes back to what Mark was saying about the incremental opportunities having much more higher yields than the anchored builds themselves because you are leveraging that network.

The other thing to point out is, these -- all these opportunities including the anchor builds, and the add-on resell, which again, that lease-up is primarily going to be through non-wireless enterprise will sale some to schools to the federally funded program, both CARE and government type of customers; those are all high margin opportunities for us. So, call it 80% on average. So between that, that lease up with a high margin, lower CapEx intensity that Mark touched on, that's what's driving those incremental yields, and so we've seen that already play out. And on the lease-up that we've sold just year-to-date through September, that represents about $10 million of annualized revenue, and it's at the higher end -- that incremental yields [indiscernible] the 50% that we've seen, and we expect that to continue.

When you look at our bookings activity; last several quarters, majority of our bookings have been non-wireless, and again, we expect that trend to continue as well. So we're really focused on executing on that lease-up, getting local enterprise sales people led by Joe McCord into those markets to really drive that incremental lease-up. And then on unit leasing, as Mark touched on we're leveraging those assets that we've acquired through CenturyLink and through the Windstream settlement, and really driving lease-up there. And as Mark mentioned, the Everstream transaction was the most recent transaction that we announced where we are utilizing a good portion of that Windstream fiber. So as part of that transaction, we entered into two dark fiber, 20-year dark fiber RE leases with Everstream for about 220,000 strand miles of fiber. And of that 220,000 strand miles of fiber, about 165,000 of that came from the fiber that we've got from the Windstream settlement.

And so total upfront proceeds from that transaction, which is expected to close in the early second quarter with about 135 million, of which 73 million was for the dark fiber use, and then the remaining upfront portion relates to the partial sale of our northeast operations, as well as certain dark fiber RU contracts that we acquired from Windstream as part of that settlement as well. And so, we think this is a great transaction, it reiterates the need for fiber and demand that we're seeing. And as Mark touched on, as well as the sales funnel; it's over $1 billion, that doubled from first quarter when it was $500 million in total contract value. And really, we saw that funnel double before we even really actively marketing that fiber out to customers. Again, we only got this fiber back in September and we started marketing it soon before -- a little before then because we wanted to make sure that we had the timing right because we actually didn't have the ownership of that fiber. But now that we do, we have been actively managing it; so we've seen -- even before September, before we announced that we had finalized our settlement with Windstream, we were seeing healthy inbound inquiries from customers that were looking to lease that fiber. And so we feel really great about those -- that asset set going forward, and believe it to be very successful in leasing it up.

Eric Luebchow

Really helpful overview, both. So one question we'll sometimes get is, maybe you could provide some perspective on the quality of the fiber assets that you've got as a result of the Windstream settlement. What kind of mix you have between more long haul versus more metro fiber? And then, also just on the lease up opportunity, interesting to hear that it's mostly non-wireless. So, maybe you could just dive a little deeper into some of the verticals that you're seeing success with, whether it's healthcare, education, E-Rate, maybe hyperscalars such as the large cloud companies that I know, have a lot of networking needs to connect their data centers? So, that would be helpful just to understand a little bit more about that Windstream fiber.

Mark Wallace

Yes. So in terms of the Windstream fiber, so it's fiber that spans tier-1 through tier-4 markets; so it causes many different types of markets. And it's a healthy mix of both, metro and long haul. So, we said this slide where we compared the Windstream fiber to the CenturyLink routes that we acquired. So a couple years ago, if you recall, we acquired about 270,000 strand miles of fiber from CenturyLink that were long haul routes only; so the way we've been leasing that was primarily through this 20-year dark fiber RU contracts. And in the two years that we've had with those assets, we've generated upfront [indiscernible] over $50 million. So, we've been very successful leasing up that asset. When you compare that to the Windstream fiber, which again, is 2.2 million strands of fiber; so almost 10 times again on the fiber that we've got from CenturyLink, and it's a healthy mix of both, metro and long haul. So not only can you sell those dark fiber RU leases, but you can also, potentially use that fiber in support of -- natural fiber in support of dark fiber to towers, small cell applications, and continue to lease up non-wireless at Uniti Fiber. Again, that's what gives us a confidence that we can be very successful in leasing that up.

In terms of the lease up at Uniti Fiber, and I talked about the non-wireless, which again, I was referencing our Uniti Fiber lease up. Yes, the verticals you mentioned are the ones that we're going after; so it's local enterprises within that market: healthcare systems, government education, both, you know, at the university and secondary grade school level, and throughout in between, through our E-Rate capabilities. As you look at what we've done in the past couple of years, we've really bolstered up that E-Rate capabilities through the acquisition -- first, through the acquisition of Hunt, and then we had it on ITX and then ANS afterwards, and under all three of those acquisitions, each one of those companies bought a secular [ph] skillset for E-Rates. We know we have a great team in place to really execute on that and really feel good about the opportunity to set up there as well.

But again, it's really going to be just focused on driving -- it's a more localized approach to that lease up. Non-wireless, you have to really know the markets, the customers in the markets, and that's why we announced that we did restructure our sales team where led by Jim McCord, he's got this enterprise sales team that's going to be more locally focused and really driving sales there. And then you look at our national strategic accounts, which is led by Greg Ortyl, they are focused more on the large wireless customers, as well as other customers national accounts that would be supportive of our unit leasing -- lease up. And so there in terms of -- some of these customers, again, some of the wireless customers stand between Uniti Leasing and Fiber in terms of buying services from us; so that's why we structured it that way. But at Uniti Leasing outside of the carriers, there is also data content providers, web-scale providers, cable providers that we're selling to as well. So we have a really diverse mix of customers that we do leasing, that we're leasing fiber to as well.

Eric Luebchow

Okay, great, that's helpful color. So, I guess related to the Uniti Fiber business, I believe you're winding down kind of the non-core construction business, hopefully by the end of this year. So, how should we think about the moving parts of the trajectory of Uniti Fiber kind of entering 2021 with some of the -- kind of lease up opportunity that you have offset by maybe some of the accident [ph] or some of these non-core businesses and various moving parts as we enter 2021?

Bill DiTullio

Yes. So in terms of the non-core, you're correct, we are winding down our non-core construction business; we mentioned that a couple quarters ago; and we still expect that to be pretty much fully wound down by the end of this year. And so on our last call or our 2020 guidance that we gave, we said that that non-core construction piece of our business represents about $13 million of annual revenue, which you should not expect to recur in 2021 as we wind that down. It's non-recurring revenue, it's lumpy, it's very low margin; in fact, it's actually a slight drag on margin this year in 2020. And so going forward, again, Ken talked about this on our last call and investor calls, we're trying to simplify the story for 2021. And really, the strategy, the core focus at Uniti Fiber is; we're focused on high margin recurring revenue. And so, when you look at the core recurring part of the business that continues to grow and we expect to see continued growth in that business as we continue to execute on the lease up strategy that I mentioned.

Now, as part -- I think Mark mentioned this earlier is that, you know, in addition to lease up, we will pursue greenfield builds, we're just not going to do 15 at a time that we had at one time going on; a lot of those projects were inherited when we did our prior acquisitions. But we will focus, we'll pursue a handful at a time and we'll be very particular about the ones that we undertake to make sure they have initial attractive initial yields, as well as, you know, really good lease up potential. And so we'll be focused on those types of projects, as well as the lease up; and really that's what's going to drive the growth. And as I mentioned earlier, there are high margin types of opportunities as well. So, when you look at our core recurring margins for 2020 based on what we said in our last call; the core margins are about 40% for the full year. And so I would expect to see continued improvement there as we continue to add on more dark fiber, small cell projects and non-wireless, which are all high margin.

Eric Luebchow

Sure, sure. That all makes sense. I guess, rather topical because it's a relatively recent announcement; so, you have an announcement with Dish, not a lot of detail, I understand, but to kind of provide some fiber transport services. I understand they signed some agreements with some of your peers as well. So maybe you could just provide a little color on what that agreement entails? And presumably, Dish, who has been a little bit of a blackbox for us, it appears to be that at least we should take this wireless boat [ph] pretty seriously, given some of the agreements they've signed. So what are your expectations there?

Bill DiTullio

Yes. So I'll try to bring a little bit more color. So we're very excited about the opportunity to work with Dish, to rollout of 5G services. Again, they've -- we've seen some of the comments made to the FCC, they're looking to bring it out to about 70% of the population. And so, I think based on that and the timing, they are looking to leverage existing networks wherever they can. So I think that's where we can fit in when you look at our Southeast Uniti Fiber footprint, we talked about the dark fiber and small cell builds that we've done there. Any orders that we get through Dish, and we would expect to leverage that Southeast Uniti Fiber footprint in order to deliver those services. So we'll work closely with Dish to see which best market geographies that we can work best together in. And again, I would expect any orders that we do receive from this agreement will probably start to flow in, early to mid-next year, and then well through to 2022 as well. So again, we'll work diligently with Dish to figure out how we can best work with them, and we can then touch the solutions that they want to do to meet their timelines. So again, really excited about the opportunity, and I think it just adds a great -- another great customer to our wireless -- to our portfolio.

Eric Luebchow

Okay, great. So interested, Mark -- Mark mentioned earlier that you would look a little more at some strategic M&A. So maybe what kind of assets do you think would kind of fit within Uniti's business that would make the most sense? Are you trying to maintain -- maybe you could talk about your leverage targets as well as you do these M&A transactions? Would they be sale lease backs, acquisitions of portfolio companies kind of what -- how should we think about that? And then as you look at the M&A environment as well, I know there has been a lot of private capital that has pushed up the multiples of a lot of strategic fiber assets; so, you know, to what degree does that inhibit you -- your ability to do M&A that's accretive to your business?

Mark Wallace

Sure, I'll start. Look, I think on Uniti Fiber, to the extent that we do acquisitions that are whole company acquisitions, that fit with our Uniti Fiber business; they are likely to be whole company acquisitions or in the Southeast, either in our Southeast footprint or adjacent to our Southeast footprint. And so that would be what I would expect at Uniti Fiber. Now, unit leasing is more of a national footprint, more wholesale related; and so in that case we're going to actually do a variety of different transactions and much more -- much less geographically constrained because it is a passive business. But to your point on M&A; yes, we have the option to do a lot of different types of transactions now, and so a lot of people think about acquisitions in terms of whole company acquisitions, but we certainly have the ability to do OpCo-PropCo transactions like you've seen with [indiscernible] or we buy the fiber assets or we hold the fiber assets, and then they buy the operations of the company in that case, Bluebird. And we certainly had the opportunity with unit leasing to do so leaseback transactions which we've done a number of.

We're actually starting since we've got the -- since we acquired the Windstream related fiber that I mentioned earlier, it's already getting a lot more inbound inquiries for transactions of that nature, as was this typical leasing RU transactions as well. So our M&A pipeline is pretty strong right now. I'd say it's pretty active, and it's pretty diverse in terms of the types of structures that people are interested in doing.

Eric Luebchow

Great, that's good color. So maybe you can talk about some of the Salesforce changes; Bill you alluded to this earlier, you formed the strategic accounts group. So, what was the impetus to make those changes and what kind of progress have you seen to-date since you've kind of reshuffled the sales organization?

Bill DiTullio

Yes. So really, the impetus for doing that was -- again, you're seeing theme [ph] customers, wireless customers and other customers that are buying both services at Uniti Fiber on a national strategic accounts level, buying services, both Uniti Fiber and Uniti Leasing. So we wanted to make sure our salesforce was aligned to capture all that, and nothing was slipping through the cracks there. And so with the national strategic accounts team that's led by Greg Ortyl, we made sure we put the right salespeople in place that can meet those needs of the customers and address those; and so we feel really good about the team we have there. And then really at the enterprise, again, it's in the wholesale market; you again -- you have to know those markets because you're really dealing with customers that have a specific set of needs within those markets. And so we've structured the groups that way where we deployed several of these local enterprise sales people. And as we continue to densify and build out our networks, we may deploy -- we may put more salespeople into those markets to meet the need there. But it's really just to make sure that everybody was aligned there, and so we've seen great success. Again, through the lease up already this year, through non-wireless, primarily enterprise, and all the verticals I talked about earlier; we generated on an annualized revenue basis over $10 million revenue so far today. And so we feel really good that we're still in the early stages of that. But we're feeling really good about the opportunity there.

And then, really at Uniti Leasing; again, with the strategic accounts team that's put in place there -- still early earnings, their wins in regards to the Windstream assets because when we've only had this for a few months, but again, we've already seen success to that through the Everstream transaction, we believe there is other transactions like that that we can potentially do on our network, as well, as you know, leasing out that fiber to other parties as well. And so, we -- as of now, we think we have the right team in place to execute on that strategy.

Eric Luebchow

Okay, helpful color. So on balance sheet related, how should we think about potentially you looking at some M&A acquisitions, right; where do you want to keep leverage in the near-term? And how should we think about the balance of debt versus equity? And then also, obviously, balancing that with your dividend payments as well over the next couple years? Just more broadly speaking, that would be helpful.

Mark Wallace

Sure. So we've said that we have an intermediate kind of range target for leverage, it should be in the 5.5 to 6 range on a net basis. We're at the high end of that range right now, I do expect us to bring that down for 2021. And we know we have a variety of ways we could achieve that, and part of will be through reduction of capital intensity, part of it will be through additional lease up of the exit assets which provides additional cash flow. And then another, their OpCo-PropCo transactions, a trend that we've mentioned earlier, that bring in a large upfront payment that's typically associated with RU transactions. And there is other way as well; so I'd say we expect to operate in that range and any acquisition that we do would likely keep us within that range, as well. But from a capital structure standpoint, we -- I was -- said in the last earnings call that we expect to address the revolver maturity this quarter, and I think we're still on-track to do that. And then, we certainly have our eye on the rest of the debt structure as well that we have a substantial amount that can do over the next couple of years, and we'll be looking to refinance that at the appropriate time.

But I also want to do that in the context of making sure that as we go to refinance that debt that we -- that we end up once it's -- once we've completed, that we end up with a debt profile that has the right attributes and characteristics. And that keeps our -- that optimizes our cost to capital. And by that what I mean is the right mix of secured versus under secured, the right mix of repressible [ph] debt versus long-term fixed debt with breakage costs associated with it, what's the right way to stagger out the debt maturities. And all that in light of our -- how we think our business is going to evolve and how we think what kind of M&A it can be we think, we might be doing this as well. So we want to build in -- as we do individual transactions to address our carrying debt profile, we want to make sure we do it in context of what we actually wanted to achieve, and be responsive to how we see our business evolving.

Eric Luebchow

Okay, thanks for that. And I guess, kind of a broader question, obviously COVID-19 has had an impact on a lot of businesses but it seems like you have been relatively immune to most of the challenges. I mean, are there any things that you see emerging next year with a vaccine coming that you know will be positive? Are there any permitting processes that have maybe been a little slower? Customers installations that have been delayed, where you see an opportunity for certain parts of your business to positively benefit next year with this reopening trade? Or do you think it's more or less just business as usual and the impact to Uniti hasn't really been that great?

Bill DiTullio

Yes, as realistic to COVID; I mean the impact has been minimal so far in our business, and we expect that to be minimal going forward. As we mentioned earlier -- we've mentioned previously, early on during the pandemic, I mean we did see some delays in installs and bookings as customers had their physical locations closed, and they kind of delayed buying decisions as they wanted to see how it played out. But we've worked through most of that, and in terms of permitting we did see some delays there too as offices were closed. But one of the benefits -- I mean, one of the highlights that came out of this was that, I think it's put more -- it's made it that the permitting offices that do the small cell permitting, especially, in particular, will have to now adapt to doing it more virtually. And so, paper submissions hopefully will go by the wayside, and no -- except more digital and be more efficient in that process; so we think that that process going forward will become much better.

In terms of going into next year, I mean -- I think one of the things we've seen is we've seen acceleration of the trends of people doing webcasting, just like we are today with this conference, and working from home and telemedicine and remote learning. And, we think those trends were coming, but the -- COVID kind of accelerated that. And so I think those will provide tailwinds for us, both directly and indirectly through our customers going forward. And so -- again, we haven't really seen much opportunity -- we haven't seen much disruption from the pandemic, and we're thankful for that, and we're thankful to be in an industry that has been able to weather the storm, unlike many others. But we do believe that it does provide a good opportunity for us going forward with these trends that we're seeing accelerated.

Eric Luebchow

Okay. Another question I wanted to get to was around kind of the new administration. So a couple things; first of all, we have the RDOF auction, a $20 billion program over 10 years that's just undergoing now. So maybe you can talk about the potential for more rural broadband subsidies to positively impact your business? How you see that playing out? And then, under a new Biden administration, there is some -- I guess, optimism that we could see an infrastructure bill with a focus on more rural broadband deployments; how do you think that could impact your business just more from a high level? That would be helpful.

Bill DiTullio

Yes, maybe I'll start with the RDOF and then, maybe you want to mention about the Biden stuff -- Biden administration, Mark. But in terms of RDOF, I mean, we don't expect that Uniti will directly benefit from RDOF because we again -- we don't operate a residential broadband but nonetheless, we do have customers, including Windstream, that could potentially benefit from RDOF and other customers as well. So indirectly, it would be a benefit to us. And in terms of administration, I mean -- look, I think that depending -- depending on how it goes either way, I don't think there is going to be much change to telecommunications. In fact, I think both parties would agree that you need to get more higher speeds out to more broadband, especially in rural broadband, and increase the speeds out there. And so, in terms of the FCC, obviously we'll have to see what happens there in terms of who they appoint as their next Chairman of the FCC. And depending on that it could have some regulatory impact on us, but we don't think it's going to impact us meaningfully.

Mark, I don't know if had anything else.

Mark Wallace

Yes, so very good. I agree with what Bill said. I think communication in infrastructure is probably going to be one of the things that both parties could agree upon. I think communication infrastructure is open, they both have an interest in, and particularly communications infrastructure in rural areas, [indiscernible] free markets like we operate in; it will continue to be a focus. I think the industry is in good shape from that standpoint. You know, I have read -- I've tried to read most of the tax policy proposals that we've seen. I haven't -- obviously, they've signaled there will be tax policy changes or rate changes forthcoming. I have not seen anything yet but I think it's adverse to communication rates. And so I think from that standpoint, I don't really foresee anything that would adversely impact us. And to the extent that it impacts others, it actually might be beneficial to rates on a relative basis, but we'll see how that plays out. But from what I've read so far, I think communication infrastructure rates are in the chain [ph].

Eric Luebchow

Okay, that's all very helpful. We're about out of time. So, we will end it there. But Bill and Mark, I really appreciate you both taking time to speak with us today. Look forward to stay in touch, and stay safe and healthy. And then, have a great holiday season.

Mark Wallace

All right. Thank you, Eric.

Eric Luebchow

All right. Thank you, both.

Bill DiTullio

Bye-bye.

