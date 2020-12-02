The company is still suffering from the impacts of the pandemic thanks to its reliance on its retail footprint, but declines are easing as we head into the critical winter.

Over the past few months, investors have made it abundantly clear that "rebound" stocks are back in vogue, those that have been most heavily pummeled by the pandemic and are most reliant on shutdowns to ease. One notable holdout has been Canada Goose (GOOS), a longtime mainstay in my portfolio. Shares of the expensive parka maker still remain down ~10% for the year (dramatically underperforming a double-digit gain for the S&P 500) and are down in October/November despite many other retail and pandemic-impacted stocks rising.

Data by YCharts

In my view, it's a really good time for investors to re-examine the bullish thesis for this fantastic company. My prior article on Canada Goose laid out some of the primary reasons why investors should look positively on this company, including its plans to reduce operating expenses plus an intention to push deeper into China, a market well-known for being a make-or-break play for deep-pocketed luxury consumers.

In Canada Goose's recently released fiscal second-quarter results, covering the three months ending in September, we saw largely strong execution against both of these fronts - Canada Goose's Mainland China performance was the bright spot of the quarter, and strong cost controls helped the company reach profitability on an EBIT basis for the first time since the pandemic began. In addition, we saw strong online sales partially make up for continued store closures.

Though I concentrate much of my growth investing in small and mid-cap software and technology stocks, I'm especially partial to Canada Goose because even as a retail company, it exhibits the high margin profile more typically associated with a tech company (gross margins are trending in the ~50s amid a low-revenue quarter, and with a greater mix of DTC versus reseller revenue, Canada Goose is slated for further margin expansion). I consider Canada Goose to be one of the fast-growing, disruptive consumer brands that investors should consider betting on especially when sentiment against the company is still mixed.

The bottom line on Canada Goose: 2020 is a wash, and we all knew it. Investors who are willing to look past the near term and focus instead on the company's incredibly powerful brand (which is building up momentum in luxury-manic China) can benefit from long-term outperformance.

Q2 download: though the pandemic continues to weigh heavily, there are bright spots

Let's now review Canada Goose's latest quarterly results in more detail and discuss what's going on with the business recently. The fiscal second-quarter earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Canada Goose Q2 results Source: Canada Goose Q2 earnings release

Now, make no mistake: Canada Goose's Q2 was no blowout quarter, and it certainly showed a business that is still limping from a very difficult coronavirus. Unlike many lower-priced clothing brands, Canada Goose derived the majority of its revenue from reseller and retail partners - many of whom are seeing shuttered doors impact sales.

Let's start with the bad news first: Q2 is typically a very important quarter for channel loading. Last year, for example, Canada Goose generated C$294 million of revenue in the September quarter, which was 4x what it generated in the preceding June quarter and nearly 2x more than the March quarter. The buildup in revenue signals that Canada Goose's partners are loading up on inventory to sell through to their customers for the holiday season (which for Canada Goose's winter products especially drives an even more pronounced spike in sales).

Canada Goose's C$194.8 million in revenue did grow sequentially from a very-minimal revenue quarter in Q1 (C$26.1 million), but the -34% y/y revenue decline showed that the business is still far from operating at pre-pandemic levels. Still: that -34% y/y decline was far better than Q1's -64% y/y decline, and it also came in well ahead of Wall Street's C$170.9 million expectations (-42% y/y).

In spite of the overall revenue decline, there were some positive highlights that are important to call out:

Online sales grew 10% y/y. This suggests that at least some of the retail demand is shifting over into Canada Goose's online store, and that just because the company is suffering from fewer doors offering its products doesn't mean the brand is losing relevance. Over time, a higher contribution from online/DTC sales could help Canada Goose maintain more of its distribution in-house and thus boost gross margins. Management also noted that y/y performance in the online channel accelerated in September relative to the rest of the quarter, suggesting a business that is quickly ramping ahead of the holidays.

This suggests that at least some of the retail demand is shifting over into Canada Goose's online store, and that just because the company is suffering from fewer doors offering its products doesn't mean the brand is losing relevance. Over time, a higher contribution from online/DTC sales could help Canada Goose maintain more of its distribution in-house and thus boost gross margins. Management also noted that y/y performance in the online channel accelerated in September relative to the rest of the quarter, suggesting a business that is quickly ramping ahead of the holidays. China sales also grew. Canada Goose has called out China for several quarters now, and in Q2 the company noted that DTC revenue in China grew by more than 30% y/y. Not only was this the first market to return to growth for Canada Goose, but this also bodes well for the fact that China remains a vast and Greenfield market opportunity for Canada Goose.

Some more color from CEO Dani Reiss' comments on the Q2 earnings call helps to substantiate the strength Canada Goose is seeing in China:

I'm very pleased to report that our business in Mainland China has recovered to pre-COVID levels with revenue growing this quarter by more than 30%, compared to the same quarter last year. As we set out to do, we concentrated our new store expansion efforts for the year in this market, more than doubling our footprint so far. We've continued to make significant investments in this important luxury market to drive a long term and sustainable business in the region for years to come. With this foundation in place, against a backdrop of the continued acceleration of sales that we've seen beyond Q2, I'm very optimistic about the strategic approach that we have taken to market."

Some other positive news: as a refresher, Canada Goose has decided to pursue category expansion as one of its growth strategies, and coming next fall the company has a big launch of its footwear line coming up. The company launched a smaller new category in August: fleece. A departure from the company's usual heavy jackets, Reiss noted that "the reaction from consumers was exceptional" and that this smaller launch helped to validate Canada Goose's proficiency at launching new categories ahead of the all-important shoe launch next year.

The other big highlight was on the cost front. Sadly, loss of economies of scale did hurt Canada Goose's gross margins, which fell to a (still high, for a retail company) 48.4% margin in Q2. But we do note that Canada Goose made good on its promise to rationalize corporate overhead. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 15% y/y in the quarter to C$62.4 million. Assuming Canada Goose maintains a similar cost structure in 2021, we hope this means Canada Goose can drive richer profitability once the whole business ramps back to pre-pandemic levels. In the meantime, we note that Canada Goose managed to hit positive EBIT in Q2, the first time it clawed away from negative EBIT since the pandemic began.

Key takeaways

Remain patient on Canada Goose. The backdrop for this stock heading into 2021 is very favorable: strong e-commerce execution, 30% y/y growth in China, a new footwear lineup that can substantially lift revenue in the back end of 2021, and a lower cost base. Take advantage of current skittishness in the stock to enter into a position on the ground floor. My price target on the stock is $41, based on a 35x P/E ratio against FY22 consensus EPS of $1.16 (representing more than 2x EPS growth versus FY21).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.