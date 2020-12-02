Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020 Fireside Chat Conference December 2, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Keith White - SVP and GM, GreenLake Cloud Services

Marcus Kupferschmidt - Director, Investor Relations & Business Intelligence

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Operator

Aaron Rakers

Thank you. Thank you, everybody for joining us this afternoon. I'm Aaron Rakers on the IT Hardware and Semiconductor analysts here at Wells Fargo. I'm extremely excited to have with us Keith White, the General Manager of HPE’s GreenLake Cloud Services offerings. First of all, Keith, thank you so much for joining us. It's going to be a great discussion, given the importance of Green Lake and HPE.

But before we go to you, I've been told that you know, let's pass it over to Marcus Kupferschmidt, to kind of run through a quick, this Safe Harbor.

Marcus Kupferschmidt

Thanks, Aaron. Before we start, let me take a moment to read our disclosures. You'll hear some forward-looking statements in today's discussion. These are based on risks and assumptions that are described in our annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Our actual results could differ materially, and we assume no obligation to update. More details can be found on our website investors@hpe.com, and our recent Q4 earnings announcement, press release dated December 1.

With that Aaron, let me turn it back to you.

Aaron Rakers

Perfect, Marcus, you nailed it. That was great. So Keith, let's, you know, first of all, again, thank you for joining us. Again, your role as Senior Vice President and General Manager of HP Enterprises, GreenLake efforts [ph] For those in the audience that aren't familiar with Keith, I'd love for him to go back, maybe take one step back and go, you know, through his background, I think you joined from Microsoft back early part of this year. And in that context, I'd love to understand of what, you know, maybe your experience of Microsoft kind of brings to HPE as they go down this journey with GreenLake.

Keith White

No, no, it's a great question. And you know, frankly, yeah, I was at Microsoft for 25 plus years, had the fit of doing a phenomenal set of different jobs and careers there I ran. The Office business for a period of time in the United States, I ran our embedded and appliance business before we were putting Windows on phones.

I was also leaning up our public sector business. And that was really targeting sort of government, healthcare and education. But my last role at Microsoft was basically leading the Intelligent Cloud business. And so that, as many of you know, is our sort of Azure Windows Server, SQL Server, Dev Tools, sort of back office type scenario. So I did that for about the last seven or eight years of my time at Microsoft. And so super fortunate to have the opportunity.

And my portion of that was not engineering and was not product management. But I was the lead on our - what's called our solution area side, which is all the sales, go to market, partner ecosystem development standpoint, for that - for the Azure business.

And, yes, I joined HPE in January of 2020. And, you know, frankly, I had been talking to customers for quite some time about how they are digitally transforming, modernizing their environments, and how the industry has really accelerated to what I'd call a hybrid and multi cloud world to meet their needs.

And, you know, so I had that background with Azure. And what we were doing at Microsoft from a public cloud standpoint, and from our customers from a hybrid standpoint, with the Windows Server, SQL Server side.

But at the same time what was really compelling with respect to coming to HPE is that, Microsoft went through a pretty significant transformation, if you will. You might recall, they were on a three year enterprise agreement approach with their customers. They were selling Office and Windows, traditional transactional type partners that they had in the Disti and Reseller’s.

And customers have really sort of pivoted to digital transformation, workloads and vertical solutions, consumption based, usage based IT, customer success, and really selling through and with a much broader partner ecosystem. And so - I was firsthand at that at Microsoft. And frankly, it's the exact and very close to the exact same thing that we're going through here at HPE. And so being part of that, and getting the chance to lead that transformation here as well, is really an exciting opportunity.

Aaron Rakers

That's a great overview and great background to bring to HPE. Let's start from there and a discussion of, you know, for those that aren't as familiar with what HPE is doing with GreenLake. How much that's expanded within a strategy at HPE, where we're at today, where kind of we're going, if you kind of put your forward looking hat on, you know, over the next whatever timeframe you want to think about, you know, from a portfolio perspective?

Keith White

No, I think that's great. And first off, as you're probably aware, we did highlight that HPE GreenLake is one of our fastest growing businesses, especially as we're seeing this significant shift in the market to a consumption-driven model for IT.

And so yesterday, we announced our Q4 results. And the fact of the matter is our ARR was up 20 – I am sorry, 30% year-over-year, around 585, which was fantastic to see. And as you know, GreenLake makes up the majority of that.

But if you think about the sort of customer set, the rapid growth of the public cloud has really driven a strong set of what I call customer expectations about and how they want to consume and simplify their IT going forward.

Again, they're digitally transforming, they're modernizing their environments, and they want that cloud experience. And when I think about that, I think about automated, self-serve capabilities, they want the cloud economics, so they want it pay as they go, they want capacity available to them very, very quickly.

And they want the cloud management piece of it as well, right? They want the ability to have someone manage it all for them on the back end, updates, keeping it always up to date and available. So that they can free up valuable resources that they have to really focus on business critical needs.

And so GreenLake what that does for folks is it brings this modern cloud experience to customers apps, data and workloads in their location. So on-prem, so in their data center, in a co-lo or at the edge. And we do this in an automated, self-serve, pay for what you use, scale up and down. And we manage it all for them through HPE and our partners.

So you know these solutions are workload optimized for the customer. So we're leveraging the best of HPE across our hardware, our software, third-party components and software and then of our point next services in our HPE financial services organization to bring this all together, so we take the best of that, and deliver these to customers in as little as 14 days to really meet the customer's needs. And so you asked like - yeah, go ahead.

Aaron Rakers

Go ahead. No, okay, keep going.

Keith White

Yeah, I was going to say, IDC, expects about 70% of current and future workloads to stay on-prem. And if you listen to AWS in their keynote last, I guess, is earlier this week, they talked about even the 90% scenario that they're seeing with their customers. So the reality is, is it's a hybrid world, and it's going to be a hybrid scenario.

And those are happening for very specific reasons, right? Data, gravity, data latency, security, compliance, and regulatory scenarios, existing apps that are connected and entangled. And so GreenLake really gives that cloud experience without a cost risks are time to move all that stuff to the cloud, as well as it helps free up capital for customers, and boosts their operational and financial flexibility, because they're paying for what they use, and again, freeing up that talent for what they need. And so our goal is to make sure that we're a key part of that hybrid solution for that 70% to whatever percent with GreenLake.

Aaron Rakers

And I think the company is been pretty clear like this, this strategy is going to proliferate across the product portfolio. And I think you recently came out with support for cloud, you know, VDI…

Keith White

Yeah.

Aaron Rakers

Where do we stand, as far as the GreenLake umbrella that has a service umbrella, kind of going through or across entire product portfolio for HPE later?

Keith White

Yeah, perfect question there. And, you know, in essence, we've delivered what we call a set of cloud services. So again, these are automated, they're self-serve for the customer point-and-click, they're metered. And specifically, we've launched this year, cloud services around sort of the core foundation, if you will, so compute, storage and networking, which makes up most of everything. And then we've brought this cloud service capability also to virtual machines, and to containers. So those are becoming obviously much more prevalent as we go.

Additionally, to your point, we've delivered a set of core workloads. So one of the big things that's happening out there, you know, data is becoming such a critical part. So we've delivered machine learning operations to help data scientists and analytics type scenarios, if you will.

We've delivered this VDI, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure that you mentioned. A lot of growth with respect to everyone working from home, companies wanting to ensure a secure desktop and a secure connection, so that customers - their employees can be productive in that sense.

And then you might have noticed, we also announced a partnership with SAP earlier this year. So GreenLake is now - HP GreenLake is now part of the Hex Customer Edition. So this is they're migrating a number of their customers to SAP HANA. And what they found was a lot of people wanted to keep that on-prem, again, because of security latency, the apps that they had built, et cetera. And so we're excited to partner with them on SAP with GreenLake.

So going forward, yeah, go ahead…

Aaron Rakers

Keep going, Keith.

Keith White

Yeah, going forward, we're going to continue to develop more of these horizontal workloads. So you'll hear us talk about a variety of things around our sort of core compute, storage and networking, but manifesting those into workloads that customers care about.

And we're also engaging now deeply with a number of the vertical vendors, if you will, you know, folks like Splunk, Epic, a few other folks to ensure that we're also providing these vertical workloads in this optimized format to our customer base.

So think about FinServ, Hub Stack, Defense is obviously big, Healthcare, Automotive and Manufacturing. And in fact, we're going to announce a few of these next week. So you'll hear more news on the 9th.

Aaron Rakers

Okay, that's great. And let's talk a little bit about the business, right. I mean, you've touched on $585 million of ARR. I think last night, we talked about 20% order growth, I think the prior quarter was 82%. So you've seen some good, solid, double-digit growth there. And the companies continue to emphasize and reiterate that you see this business growing at a 30% to 40% CAGR over the next couple of years.

So in that context, underpinning all of that, I'd love to understand if you could help us appreciate some of the customer metrics, like when you're engaged with a large enterprise customer, what percentage of these customers today are really deciding to look and engage on that as a service type model? But let's start there.

Keith White

Yeah. No, I think it's great. So in essence, as I mentioned, the value prop for GreenLake is really resonating with customers, right. The world is hybrid, it's multi cloud. And interestingly enough, what's really happening is they're looking for a partner in this modernization, digital transformation type scenario, right. So it's really getting away from being just a vendor, and a provider of technology to really being their partner.

And then with COVID hitting, you're now seeing customers looking for a much more cost effective spending scenario, right. OpEx versus CapEx, not having to write big checks up front, maintaining that free cash flow that we know is so important.

So you see the metrics that we look at, for example, the number of customers. So in FY ‘17, when this all started, before I got here, we had about 350 or so customers. Today, we're at over 1000 customers worldwide. And this is in 50 countries, a number of the Fortune 500, as well as a variety of the industry, some of that I talked about, and others as well. And that total contract value has more than tripled to over $4 billion of where we're at today.

As you know, there is a lot of new customers that we're getting. A great example is you all at Wells Fargo we announced the work we're doing with you, and Splunk, at our Security Analyst meeting in October. We're basically taking and creating a unified data repository that all the groups inside of Wells can use, because there's a ton of machine and telemetry data that Splunk captures every day that folks need to leverage to do their jobs more effectively. And we're seeing that consistently around.

We also announced LyondellBasell, they are a large chemical manufacturing organization. They wanted to get out of the data center business, but they didn't want to move things to the public cloud, they still wanted control. So they wanted to modernize and migrate their data center to a co-lo.

And so they've done that with GreenLake. It's a scenario where we managed that fully for them. We help them with the migration itself. And they get the benefit of no longer having to manage that, no longer having to worry about you know, how much power comes to this or coolant [ph] that or space real estate this, they get all that taken care of for them. And as well as the footprint, from a sustainability standpoint gets addressed as well.

So these new customers are really critical for us to exceed the continued growth that we have. And so they're coming to us and saying, hey, we're looking for a solution, we're looking for consumption based, but we want to keep it on-prem. And so that's really key.

At the same time, there's this whole growth, the motion is sort of, I would say land and expand because what happens is once a customer gets on GreenLake, we're seeing a vast majority of our pipeline be from existing customers as well. So they're taking in, they're growing their usage, plus, they're also adding on the next project and the next project.

And so you look at someone like Nokia, they're now using GreenLake for their entire DevOps operations for when they build new applications. Our friends at Danfoss were using GreenLake for their SAP implementation. They've now gone to a private cloud on a worldwide basis using GreenLake as well.

And then you're seeing government agencies like Kern County. They started to use GreenLake as a way to get their arms around their data state to get everything in a central place, similar to what we talked about with Wells. But now they've standardized on GreenLake across their 40 different departments to have a standard approach to IT, again, to simplify and free that up. So, huge opportunity ahead from that standpoint.

Aaron Rakers

So it kind of brings me to a question that just kind of popped in my head is that, you know, we all know that HPE has the infrastructure, right? You've got not just you know, traditional compute x86, you've done this last night's results on HPC and MCS side was very strong storage, et cetera.

But that ability to have that abstraction, that metering capability, because I guess where I struggle a little bit is that there's a lot of companies that talk about as a service today. So can you talk a little bit about what makes HPE capabilities just architecturally competitively different?

Keith White

No, I think you nailed it. And in essence, when you think about sort of what other companies are doing, in essence, there's sort of six key areas that I think we really differentiate ourselves from.

So first off, you mentioned this up-front, but this edge to cloud portfolio that we provide, really delivering truly optimized systems. So because we have the edge components, such as Aruba, all the way up to the largest computers, with Cray, as the acquisitions that we've made, and everything in between, with compute, storage, and networking, we really can take from the best of the best.

And so in essence, you have that piece of it. Combine that with our software portfolio, the work we've done around AI and Analytics, the HPE Ezmeral software portfolio that you've probably heard about, it really puts us sort of years ahead of the competition, and it really creates this true consumption based scenario.

The other thing, as I mentioned up-front is, we're really delivering cloud services on-prem. So not just the usage capability that I think a lot of our competitors are doing, but true cloud services that are automated and self-serve. And I have mentioned, you know, virtual machines and containers, and ML Ops and a variety of other workloads.

And this really basically allows customers to bring solutions to market about 75% faster than they would in these traditional CapEx. And you nailed one of the key differentiators that we have is, we do true pay per use on-prem charging for our customers, right. So in essence, they only pay for what components of the system that they actually use.

So we do true metered usage. And our competitors are really just doing a leasing program that's disguised as a consumption scenario. But again, this is where we're seeing folks free up capital, from expensive over provisioning. And this is averaging in the 30% to 40% range from a saving standpoint. And then key with the public cloud is we don't have a data egress charge. So anytime you put data up in the cloud, to pull it back down, you get charged for that. And this can turn into millions of dollars of cost just to get your data out. And so significant savings on that front end.

Aaron Rakers

So are you able to go into an existing HPE customer and engage on this front, even with their existing footprint of infrastructure and take over that that data center environment and layer it or enable them to just move this, you know, move over to this GreenLake offering strategy?

Keith White

Yeah, that's a great question, because as customers want to see this, so we have a few options for those types of customers. So we do something called buyback. And we'll do this not just for HP equipment, but we'll do it also for non-HP equipment. And this is done through our HPE Financial Services. You know, they're one of the industry leading, asset light - asset lifecycle management, and drivers of this consumption based business. And so we'll actually do buybacks and then update the customer with the full GreenLake scenario, if that's what they'd like to do. So we can absolutely do that.

What's happening with these customers is they're basically making decisions on every workload, and every solution. And as I mentioned, hybrid, multi cloud world, means that they're always looking for the best implementation of that. And so sometimes a CapEx scenario might be most beneficial for them from an accounting or financial standpoint, sometimes the public cloud might be the best for that specific workload. But as I mentioned, we're seeing about 70% of apps and data really stay on-prem. And these workloads are ones that then GreenLake becomes very compelling to them from that standpoint.

Aaron Rakers

I want to go back to the competitive differentiation a little bit, because I feel and again, you can kind of add context or just tell me if I'm wrong, if I'm wrong. But the metering capability right, versus a lease model is that - help me understand the components of that, is that - how is that competitively different? Is that something that HPE built itself, is that…

Keith White

Yeah…

Aaron Rakers

Or something just because - because to me that is truly an important competitive piece of the equation?

Keith White

No, great point. And I probably should have articulated that. So yeah, we did acquire a company called Cloud Cruiser about 3 years ago. And they're the ones that we get all of our metering capabilities from. And so what we do is we're tracking on the system, how many gigabytes of storage you're using, how many of the cores or the CPUs are you using. And again, we would have something that has a lot of capacity. And if the customer is only using a portion of that that's what we were charged them for. And so we charge a, you know, a cost for that unit, if you will, for what the customer uses.

So it really means that, hey, instead of me buying a system that's way over provisioned for what I need, or is much more horsepower than I maybe won't ever use, I get that that true benefit. And so you're right. Most of the other - our competitors don't have this type of technology or capability. It's really unique to us through that acquisition. And we've really sort of continued to build on that to provide a lot of insights for customers.

So we'll actually even take that data and we put it into our cost analytics environment. So we can see, hey, how much am I spending on GreenLake, in what scenario? Where am I spending it and in which location, but we've also extended that out to Azure and AWS.

And so as a CFO, I can look at my spend across public and GreenLake cloud spend. And then we provide a set of analytics machine learning models to do cost benefit analysis to say, hey, where's the most effective place for you to run this? Where can you save dollars? And so we have a lot of value add on top of it, as well. But yeah, that Cloud Cruiser Technology, the fact that we meter things down to each individual component, and that's what we charge customers for. And we can also do the - understanding of what's being spent where, as well as the cost analytics to provide them with cost savings is significant.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah. And the importance of HPFS wrapped around that is really a key component as well.

Keith White

Yeah.

Aaron Rakers

So, kind of same question as Ezmeral. Talk a little bit about what that is, how that fits into the GreenLake strategy, why that's important?

Keith White

No, it's a really good question, because, in essence, we have made a couple other acquisitions. So I'll start there, so that you can - we can flow into that. We purchased MapR, which is a world-leading file system, and BlueData, super deep on data and analytics. And based on those technologies, we came out with our HPE Ezmeral Container Platform.

So this is a full what we call CNCF-certified, using 100% open source Kubernetes. It's optimized for multi-tenant, multi-cluster management. And it's suitable for cloud-native apps, non-cloud-native apps, legacy applications. And we can run it not just in GreenLake, but on other HPE hardware, in the public clouds, as well as on non-HPE hardware. So it really provides that capability.

And as part of that, we made an acquisition called Cray [ph] as well. And we've taken that cluster management capability to again enable administrators to easily create these clusters, add policies and permissions and allocate clusters to groups for developers or analytics, if you will.

So this Ezmeral Container Platform is really sort of geared towards these high-end, data capabilities, and the opportunity to containerize these applications and simplify that over time. And that's becoming a much more key piece of our all up GreenLake solution offering. I had mentioned the internal software that we're using, that's a core component for our ML Ops, for our container as a service offering that I talked about, as well. So yeah, we're really excited about the great work that's happening there. And Kumar Sreekanti and his software team are doing fantastic work.

Aaron Rakers

That's, a great overview, and not to go back to the finance. Well, to go back to the financials. I think it was in the July quarter with 82% order growth in GreenLake. It was also noted that North America was growing, I think it was 5x, year-over-year. So that is a big number on a growth basis.

Can you talk about the geographical expansion that you've seen? Is this still predominantly North America? Is it - any kind of metrics you can get around a geographical expansion would be great…

Keith White

Yeah. You bet. You bet. No, I think it's a great question, because, yeah, we did see significant growth in North America. And frankly, as with most businesses, this was similar at Microsoft. There's a large percent of the business that does it in North America.

That said, I was pleasantly surprised to see significant growth in other areas as well, I think I mentioned up front that we have over 1000 customers, we're in 50 different countries worldwide. And, we saw a fantastic growth in EMEA, as well as in Japan, and our APAC region.

And so the nice thing is, is we're seeing a nice balance of it. So if you think about a country like Japan, they don't have a lot of internal IT scenarios. And so - and they don't, aren't doing a lot with the public cloud. And so for them on-prem, managed for you, and then the benefit of being able to pay for it for a consumption basis is super compelling.

And then, as I mentioned, APAC in areas like Australia, and Korea, and then in Europe, we're seeing really strong growth in the northwest Europe scenario, as well as in our Germany and UK regions as well. So - and frankly, it's moving down into EMEA also.

So I'd say this, geographically, we're getting fantastic traction across the board. And, again, it goes back to where we're seeing a need, where people have the security requirements, the data sovereignty requirements, the regulatory type scenarios, and again, when it's 70 plus percent, there's opportunity worldwide. And that's why we see this. I think we mentioned it at SAM the $22 billion market opportunity in FY ‘23.

Aaron Rakers

Yeah, and that's perfect. And on that same kind of topic, or customer engagement. I know it's probably hard to answer this, because HP is a very broad, diverse company from a customer standpoint. But how have you seen GreenLake resolved itself in engagements with new customers or new opportunities?

Keith White

It's been a fantastic door opener for us. And, in essence, to your point, we have a lot of fantastic relationships. And I think one of the benefits when I came into HPE, that I saw was, wow, you know, very strong enterprise name, our Pointnext Services, world class in providing, support, advisory and professional services and all that capability. As you mentioned, HPE Financial Service really helping customers in that front, and then, you know, strong solid market share across the different products.

But what we're seeing is, as customers are going through this digital transformation, they're also looking for new business models. So when you think about something like GreenLake to be able to charge as a service, we're seeing a lot of managed service providers being very interested in what we're doing. And we're seeing sort of new ideas.

So I've mentioned at SAM a little bit about what we're doing with ABB, one of the top manufacturing companies in the world, where we've been partnering with them on their factory of the future. And so in essence, they're promoting scenarios like robotics as a service, where because the precision of a robotics arm is so critical on that manufacturing floor, everything has to be done locally, right, you have to do the computing, the analytics, the precision of getting that manufacturing component just right.

And they're providing that now as a service to their customer base. So in essence, they're selling GreenLake through into what they're providing to their customers. And so we're seeing a lot of new growth with a lot of these partnerships like the SAP scenario.

Accenture runs their Accenture hybrid cloud all in GreenLake. And, and so it's interesting, we're getting that through the pull of these solutions from our partner base. But at the same time, as people have sort of played with the public cloud, they're seeing opportunities to again, have that hybrid scenario and they want that similar experience. And so that's why I say GreenLake certainly [ph] to open up that new set of opportunities for us.

Aaron Rakers

That's perfect. I think Keith, we're right up against our time window. I really approved as quick 30 minutes. I appreciate you spending time with us and walking us through what seems to be a very good ramp in the GreenLake strategy.

Keith White

And thank you so much for having me. Anytime really appreciate the opportunity and happy to join anytime if there's an opportunity again. Thanks.

Aaron Rakers

Okay. Thanks, Keith. Bye.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A