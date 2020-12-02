Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Management presents at Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 2, 2020 11:00 AM ET

John Faucher - Chief Investor Relations Officer

Panagiotis Tsourapas - Latin America, Asia Pacific & Africa-Eurasia

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Dara Mohsenian

Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's Household Products Beverage and Food Analyst: And with that Colgate has implemented a number of Strategic Initiatives under the leadership of a new CEO, relatively new CEO, Noel Wallace that appear to be driving a sizable recovery in organic sales growth recently.

So joining us today we have Panagiotis Tsourapas Colgate's Group President for Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, Eurasia. And John Faucher, who's the Head of Investor Relations. So thanks very much for joining us today, guys.

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Thank you. Thanks for having us.

Dara Mohsenian

So maybe to start with the strategic changes from the last few years that I mentioned certainly appear to be driving a pickup in organic sales growth more recently. What do you think striving sort of the biggest payback as you look at the changes that have been put in place? And I think most importantly, what gives you confidence that these drivers are leading to a more sustained pickup going forward, as we look out longer term as opposed to a more sort of temporary type of rebound as the changes were initially implemented?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes, obviously we are very pleased with the progress we are making and the results. And our objectives, as we stated, is to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. And we are deploying successfully strategies that we have consistently communicated under Noel's leadership around revamping innovation, digitization, investing differently behind our brands, and in a more expansive fashion. I think beyond this, if we look some of key drivers that particularly work well. I would say that the focus on the core business is paying off. Some examples, our efforts around re-launching our core, anti cavity business around the world.

Our initiative to relaunch Colgate Total around the world, the total restage of our products franchise around the world. Our initiatives that are driving results, our efforts behind premiumization. Total is a good example also the rolling out and the expansion in premium whitening segments like what we do with optic RENEWAL here in the US. Currently, I would say, we are far more expansive in adjacencies, and new channels. Some examples, we are taking our products franchise in new areas like face cleansing.

Now we are taking it to baby care in countries like Brazil, which is a huge market. We are bringing in new brands around the world in our pharmacies, we do very well with the expansion of elmex; we do very well with the expansion of meridol. We do very well in e-commerce with specific innovation they are particularly in China, and that we are putting a lot of focus and Noel has been very vocal and very consistent about our RGM initiative, we have a very systematic and focused effort behind RGM that drives also pricing and premiumization.

And I would say if you take all this together with our go-to-market capability, which is in most of the places, I would say not best-in-class, at least at par with the competition. I think personally it gives me and gives us a lot of confidence that we will continue seeing strong results in the future.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And looking more short term in emerging markets performance, obviously a very strong acceleration in Q3, 8.5% year-over-year organic sales growth. That was a pickup after 2.5% in Q2. How much of that is more just sort of timing of COVID, maybe some pent-up demand, versus these more sort of enduring changes that have been positive in your mind. And I guess more importantly, looking out to next year, as we look at 2021. How do you think about category growth potential versus a typical year versus what's a COVID impacted base in 2020?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Okay, first of all, I wouldn't focus a lot in comparisons between Q1, Q2 and Q3. Q2 was a typical quarter was the first quarter that really COVID hit. So there were many one offs that in some instances were positive, in some other instances were negative. About what we see in broad terms is that we see some category some of our categories being impacted very positively. Categories like liquid hand soap, dishwashing liquid consumption is increasing significantly, and to a lesser extent, cleaners, and also bar soaps.

The other core oral care categories, I would say haven't been impacted significantly. In some places, there are some sorts of pantry loading, but it's nothing major, I would say. Now, moving forward in 2021, I think in categories like liquid hand soaps or dishwashing liquid, we will see some elevated consumption, probably not at the same level for obvious reasons. For instance, when people go back to work, they will wash their hands at the workplace, or when they start going out to the restaurants, they will not have so many dishes, but I think still there will be elevated consumption.

In the rest of the categories, I think that there is going to be a steady -- the growth prospects are steady as they were before, particularly in the core oral care business that we do, that we do have, we'll see that the market will continue both in terms of per capita consumption, and both in terms of premiumization. And if you look at our Hill's business, I think the increase of adoption of pets around the world probably will continue. So it's another business that it's going to continue to be to see benefits from this trend.

Dara Mohsenian

Right. Okay. And then we talked about some of the initiatives that have driven improvement in the business over the last couple of years. As you think about Colgate market share, in particular, you seem to be making some more progress recently versus some of the share declines in recent years. Can you talk about your geographies and what you're expecting going forward in terms of market share progression? I know some of the historical losses were due more to country mix than underlying dynamics, but just on a more sort of underlying basis, as you think about the trajectory of Colgate market share going forward. What are you expecting and what have you seen recently post some of the strategies that have been implemented?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes, I think, my light when that went up. So I think the -- first of all, you are absolutely right. Our average market share sometimes is impacted by the FX movement. For instance, in Latin America we have huge market shares, we'll have 78%, which far above average, if you have in some of these markets, 70% devaluation, it impacts your average, if you see the market sales on a constant dollar business basis, and they are by and large flat around the other world. We are pleased with the trends, I would say in the emerging markets responsible for but also in broader terms.

If I talk about emerging markets in Latin America, we do very well across the board. We do well in toothpaste, we do well in toothbrushes, we do well in personal care categories on average and in the big markets like Mexico and Brazil, and we see some improvements and some positive trends in Asia. In China, for instance, our ecommerce market share is growing, which is good. And our premium innovation is working there, our Darlie market share is growing. And we are in a statistical tie for leadership in China with union buyout; we do very good progress in India, very good progress in South Africa in the big emerging markets.

So overall, I think the trends are good. And they are pointing that in the quarters to come, we should see that they will be reflected positively to our top line. And we'll have good trends also in the developed markets. The trends in the US in toothpaste are good. Optic, RENEWAL is doing very well. Our premium brands in Europe are doing well. So we see positive trends across the world, which gives us a confidence that our strategies are working there.

John Faucher

If I could just add to that we've talked a lot about growth in on major channels, right? Because that's where the faster growth is happening now, whether it's ecommerce club, some of the dollar stores, what have you. So the first step was to reestablish growth, which we've done, and then you do want to broaden it out. So these can deliver market share growth across all of the channels. I think we're starting to see that in some of the developed markets like the US, where we've been delivering on ecommerce growth and delivering club. And now as we ramp up more innovation, raise the advertising level; you're starting to see that market share performance broad now in major channel as well.

Dara Mohsenian

It's helpful. And then more of a longer term question then Panagiotis on category developed in emerging markets. Has anything changed post COVID? Just your thoughts around higher per capita category consumption over time, whether it's greater usage or trade up potential. And some context for the longer term trade up potential in emerging markets over time, from a category perspective would be helpful.

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. I think overall, if we take a medium term view, the category development potential in the trade up opportunities in emerging markets, I think it's very positive and it's a significant. We talked about some categories that they see benefits because of COVID, like liquid hand soaps, a dishwashing product; they will remain elevated probably not at the same level. But some of these habits will only stay there. If you take the core oral care business, I think we have significant potential both in terms of per capita consumption, there are still hundreds of millions of people around the world, that they don't brush their teeth twice a day, they don't even brush their teeth once a day for many reasons.

And we are very well positioned with our initiatives with product offerings, with our distribution and availability to capture this strength. And we have significant trade up opportunity. Our index to the market in most of the cases is below 100 is around 80, 90 depending on the country because of the growth business that we do have. So we have put together a very focused strategy behind premiumization. And some of these initiatives are already working like the Total relaunch in many countries, that premiumizes our business, the roll up of elmex, the roll up of meridol in more countries, premium innovation in China and many others. So I think that is great potential in all the spectrum of the market.

And we have the right product offerings to capitalize on that. And I would say by and large, if you talk about the other categories we operate, you could arrive to the same conclusion. It varies obviously by region by a specific product category by penetration user's habits and other market parameters. But I think the potential is there.

Dara Mohsenian

Right. Okay, and then maybe we can shift to the competitive environment a bit. First of all, you talked about your market share trends improving sequentially. More recently are you seeing a competitive reaction from competitors out there? How are they sort of approaching a reaction to your improve share performance? And then second, well, why don't we start there and then we can we can delve back into pricing in general?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

I think, yes, we do. I don't think that there is any period that competition is not very aggressive as we are aggressive; we see competition being extremely active in terms of product launches, in terms of pricing; in terms of promotion. I wouldn't say that we see any major initiative in form of life changing if I would call it product launches, or something which is out of the normal. It's the normal competitive trends and fighting, which is the nature of our business. It's FMCG; you fight every day for the purchase of your product at every store, at every city, at every retail environment effectively at every aisle. And this is what is happening also today.

Dara Mohsenian

Right. Okay. And then you put some significant price increases into place in emerging markets post COVID, particularly in Latin America. Maybe just take us back, a, what gave you the confidence to do that? Right, that probably wasn't an easy decision; b, have competitors sort of followed? How quickly have they followed? And then, c, maybe you could discuss just the demand elasticity you're seeing after that higher price?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes, we're very bold with pricing at this year being one of the instigators of this strategy. And I think is necessary when you are dealing with major foreign exchange challenges. I think we'll have discussed it before, if you are in a market and you have market share of 70%, 80% and you have a devaluation of 30%, 40%, you need to take bold price, you cannot balance your numbers without pricing. So we took the decision in the second quarter, and we put very strong pricing in the market. We are very experienced on how to do this and how to implement this without a disruption. It's not the first time that we are facing these kinds of challenges.

We have the toolkit, we have the experience. And we have very seasoned teams on the ground that they know how to implement commercially and operationally these price increases, and that you see the benefits to our P&L and to our results. So we are very pleased with the decision, the implementation and the results. At competition, I would say didn't follow immediately. And this is not unusual. I think many of our competitors do not have such a big dependency or such big business in some of this emerging market. So they have the luxury to wait for a few months until they follow.

But I would say by and large everybody has followed and we don't see a lot of irrational behavior out there in terms of pricing could be probably the exception. Okay, in some cases, some competitors in some categories in some countries are particularly aggressive. But this is mostly the exception rather than the norm. In terms of elasticity, as you've seen the results we didn't see any significant volume drop so far. I think the pricing and the moderate increase in consumption people going back to the stores in some countries held by government programs helps keep the consumption at the right.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And is this sort of the success with pricing? Does it embolden you, going forward maybe to be more aggressive with price increases? As you think about the future? How do you think about it from a longer-term perspective, versus this sort of short-term success you've had here?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes, I think we need to be, we will be as always very thoughtful with the pricing. I think you need to be very careful in this decision. As I said, we took these decisions because of foreign effects and what is happening. And as we have done before, we are going to take more pricing, probably not at the same level. And we will assess all the parameters that are going to impact this decision how foreign exchange is going to evolve, how the macro situation is going to be in the specific countries, how the inflation is going to evolve in emerging markets, how it's going to be the competitive environment.

I think taking into consideration these parameters, each going to define our pricing posture for next year quantitatively. We're going to take more pricing; the point is how much depending on this parameter.

John Faucher

Yes, if I could add to that, I mean I think the ramp up and innovation we're seeing, and that we've been talking about for the past year and a half, and you starting to see more of that, as we rolled it out, along with the increases in advertising and marketing support, that gives us the comfort that we can compete while we are premiumization some of our brands, and we don't necessarily have to use pricing to chase volume in the shorter term. If you can come out with great marketing plans on a brand like Sorriso, which we're doing in Brazil, which is our lower price brand in Brazil, if you have the right innovation, the right marketing, et cetera. That's how we want to compete longer term as opposed to not taking the pricing and fighting it out, stack it high and let it fly obviously.

Dara Mohsenian

Right. Okay. And maybe Latin America in particular, obviously, a very strong pricing down there, including in Q3. But we also saw a pretty nice volume recovery. So perhaps you could comment more specifically on Latin America, the drivers of the volume improvement, if that's sort of sustainable as we look at going forward. And also maybe give us an update on a couple of key markets down there in terms of Brazil and Mexico and what you're seeing from a category growth and market share standpoint.

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes, again, as I said before, Q2 and q3 are in a typical comparison, in Q2, particularly in Latin America, we focused a lot on availability, we focused a lot on putting the pricing into the market, adjusting our promotional plans accordingly. In third quarter, we went back with more promotions, retailers also started activated, activating more programs, our innovation also help us a lot. Innovation that was pre-planned and adjustments that we did in innovation because of the COVID situation. And all this is helping together with some increase in foot traffic after the COVID.

The first shock of the COVID in the second quarter. I would say if you talk about Brazil and Mexico, specifically, in terms of category growth is very low in our categories. We all read out challenged micro economically both economies are particularly Mexico, you see a lot of the level of recession and the fundamental problems that our country is having. In Brazil, the government has a very expansive and I would say rather generous program to subsidize income for a big part of the population tens of millions of households. And this obviously helps the consumption. Our business in both countries is doing very well both in terms of sales growth, but also in terms of market share growth, to give you some examples.

In Mexico, our toothpaste market share is above 80%. Our key competitor last year launched second brand in the market a year after they have more or less the same market share that they had a year ago with one brand but now with two brands and we are above 80%. So we are very pleased with the results. Very strong market share growth in toothbrushes, very good markets our growth in personal care as well.

In Brazil, we also do well, both in terms of sales growth and market share in toothpaste. Colgate brand market share is growing, Premium Colgate market share is growing, elmex and our pharmacy premium therapeutic bundles are growing. So we are premiumizing our business which is core part of our strategy. Our second brand there Sorriso is challenged in terms of market share. And I would say this is to an extent the strategic decision, our key competitor in Brazil sells and activates at very low prices. Prices that frankly speaking is not willing to compete. It's volume that we are not willing to chase because it will endanger the financial health of our business.

So we are very pleased with the performance. Toothbrushes are doing extremely well in Brazil; we have record high market shares. And we grow share also in our personal care categories with projects, and with Palmolive and in home care. So I think overall, the outlook in Latin America is reflected also in the sales growth results is very, very good, very strong performance.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And you both talked about innovation and marketing spend is enabling some of this strong growth recently. So maybe let's start with innovation. Can you talk about how your processes have changed internally the last couple of years to drive a greater amount of innovation and more impactful innovation? And you've had some pretty big successes in the last 12 to 18 months or so. So how sustainable do you think that ramp up in innovation contribution is the top line as you look out, longer term to 2021 and beyond?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes, I think we have talked that we have revamped our innovation process; we are focusing more on what we call breakthrough and transformational more expansive innovation, rather than simple line extensions. So we have a far more balanced approach. We work on the core business, as we said, but we are far more expansive. And there are many examples, we'll be talking about that optic renewal, we talked about the expansion of our brands, you see the new products that we're bringing in Hill's and the results that they do have.

So in fact the organization is more focused on this breakthrough and incremental innovations that they are bringing at the end of the day, higher incrementality. When you go to new channels, when you go to new categories; when you bring this continuities in the market, when you bring offering the market at significantly higher price points; this has obvious benefits. We talked about the expansion of our products franchise in new categories, the expansion of our premium toothpaste in new channels in new countries, the expansion of premium oral care offerings in ecommerce, all these activities are working.

And, frankly speaking, I think we are at the beginning of this, with what we do internally, and the focus in this area, we should see a sequential acceleration in the years to come behind this effort. So the benefits, obviously, as long as our activities are of the high quality and as successful as in the past and hopefully more successful will bring more results to the business in terms of sales growth, and market shares.

John Faucher

Dara, if you look back at what Noel said in September, we've taken our price per ounce in ecommerce in China, for example, upside nearly 50%. And that's through innovation. So you say we're going to focus less on some of these lower priced products. And we're going to bring channel specific innovation as talking about ecommerce specific innovation, right, it's not just about selling the same stuff in a different channel, you have to come with the right products for that channel. And then you can charge a premium. And then the innovation cycle play out differently from there; so if you then maybe take those products into brick-and-mortar, but you have to innovate differently for each channel and for each country.

And that's one of the things that we've been focused on certainly in Asia. We talk about Asia as a monolith but you've got each individual country there is as big as certain continent. And so you've got to think about innovating in those markets very differently.

Dara Mohsenian

Right and then maybe turning to marketing obviously, there's been an increase in marketing spend and move back up as a percent of sales in recent periods. Do you sort of leave this year at the right base? Is there an assumption that it continues to move up over time? And can you talk about how you guys sort of measure the ROI and the effectiveness of that marketing spends in the advertising, particularly in this environment?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

And I'm smiling because you talk to the marketer, so there isn't enough marketing spend, there is never enough advertising, there is always opportunity for spending more. Now, seriously, I think we have increased our advertising spending across the board across businesses. Hill's probably it's the best example that we have increased our advertising spending significantly. And this is clearly reflected into the results. So you could argue that if we need more advertising, I would say, fundamentally, yes, I wouldn't say that in most of the businesses, we could require dramatically more higher levels of advertising spend.

If I take markets like Latin America for instance, where advertising sales ratio hasn't increased dramatically, the absolute money in the absolute communication that we can buy is sufficient. So you can see it as a percent of sales. But also you should see it on what your money are buying, and where you stand versus the competition. So we are assessing all these parameters before we decide how and where to increase our advertising spending. It's not a blank or a simplistic idea; you need to increase your ratio all the time.

We spent also a lot on digital; we are focusing a lot on return on investment, we deploy analytic tools like marketing, mix modeling to see which is the optimal mix of advertising that we should deploy in its country. The fact that we have successful innovation helps significantly the ROI of our advertising, it's obviously much better to spend money behind products, which are successful new products, which are successful in the marketplace. And this helps a lot. So taking into consideration these parameters and with the help of analytics, we are constantly reviewing, which are the optimum ratios, the optimum mix and we are adjusting.

John Faucher

The only other thing I would add to that is we have a greater focus on; we've obviously accelerated organic sales that you need to grow that gross profit dollar amount in order to fund that spending. And so there are situations where we're saying, look, if we can continue organic sales growth, within that three to five range at least, which is our long-term target, and deliver on our productivity measures that are going to drive gross profit gross in dollars, which will fund this investment. And so that's the plan, and we'll fund an increased investment on an agile sales basis. So we're focused on that people know, they need to drive the business with the sense right to get the ROI right and get that increasing that Panagiotis talk about, if you find yourself in that virtuous cycle.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And Panagiotis, I wanted to touch on China, specifically like we saw there in the rest of emerging markets, recovering Q3 relative to Q2; you've talked about some of the dynamics that drove the quarterly volatility in general. But as you think about your business in China, it's obviously been a focus point for you over the last couple of years, particularly efforts from a market share front. So can you just give us an update on that market where you stand today, your confidence that you've sort of sustainably turned around market share at this point, as you look going forward?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. Overall, we are making progress in China. I think we are building up our and we're improving significantly our ecommerce capability, digital marketing capabilities, our analytics capabilities, and this is reflected to the good results that we have in the overall ecommerce space that we grow share and we drive premium new products at significant premium versus a brick-and-mortar business that we have. So this is working and we are very happy is our brick-and-mortar business, it still challenged. We have still work to do there, it has been at stabilized which is good.

And our objective in the quarters to come is to put also this part of the business in positive trajectory. This is on the Colgate side. And on the Darlie side we do well. Darlie is growing market share this year in China based on innovation and superior execution, which is very good. And we are in a statistical tie in neck to neck on leadership with union buyout.

So I think, overall, when you see the components of the business, we do very good progress. And I'm confident that we will address the challenges we have in the brick-and-mortar business in Colgate side and what will see further improvement in the quarters to come.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay, and maybe that's a good segue to into ecommerce in general. Can you just review your key geographies? Your market share levels in ecom relative to brick-and-mortar? Your strategy to drive success there? And obviously, there's been a higher period of growth here during COVID; do you see a bit of a short-term step back post COVID? What's your view on the sustainability of that longer term?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes, I think, obviously, the big economy, ecommerce businesses are Hill's, Sanex and here in the US and some European markets, but this is probably the exception, if you take the developing markets, the ecommerce business is booming, okay. The growth rates are extremely high, but still as a percent of business is fairly low. Okay, I would say in most of the cases is low single digits depending the country. What we do, we are investing ahead of the curve, we are putting together the right structures, the right staffing, and we have very strong customer engagement to develop our categories. As a company, one of our strengths is the notion of global teamwork.

So we are taking know-how from what we do with Hill's, from what we do in China in the advanced ecommerce markets, and we transfer this knowledge to the developing markets, we deploy constantly analytics. We are integrating our ecommerce and digital efforts. So we want to make sure that we are not going to be somehow disadvantage with the growth of this environment. In terms of market shares, I would say by and large, they are not fairly accurate. You don't have national sales; you have in some cases sales from customers or other type of data.

I would say by and large in most of the cases. And this is what we are after it's a key measure of success; our market share is at par or higher than the brick-and-mortar market share because you can be misled by growth of 50%, 80%, 100% or 200% because the channel is growing. And this is for us the most important thing. So as this channel grows, it's not going to be dilutive to our market share. And I would say that in nearly all emerging markets, we are in very good place to this respect. Now to your question is this growth going to continue? I think it will, to what extent it is an unknown and it will depend on the country by country. Because you see in developing markets, very different models being deployed.

There are markets that you have good players like Amazon type or Lazada Soapy, you have other markets that they are more in the omni channel comp that is companies like Walmart try to dominate this area. You have models like disintermediation like last Myers that are big also in some other regions. So it depends on how the market is going to evolve in the years to come effectively. But each going to continue to grow. The question is how much and where it's going to land. That's why we make all this effort to make sure that we will maintain our relative shares and our competitive advantage in all markets.

Dara Mohsenian

Right. Okay. And then switching over to productivity. This has been a focus of Colgate for a long period of time. I'm sort of ahead of the curve ahead of the CPG curve to some extent, so as we think about productivity from here, are their key buckets left where there's a significant amount of productivity opportunity? And how do you think about the go forward pace relative to the pace we've seen over the last few years?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes. Good question. I think the first thing that will help our income statement as John alluded to, is net sales, dollar sales growth, this is going to, it helps a lot at the ratios into the results we do have. When you look at productivity, I think as a company for many years, we have a very robust process to drive effectiveness and efficiency and lower costs. This is under what we call funding the growth program that we have, which is a very well embedded process in the company across the board. So everybody gets the objectives. Everybody gets measured in global, regional, and local level.

And we are always working on ideas on how to do things more efficiently, and at a lower cost. And I truly believe that there are still opportunities there. As we have proven the last year, anecdotally, some years ago, I recall, our month, our gross profit was 55%. Okay and we're saying that our aim is to go to 60%. And we have the same question, have we more or less maxed out? Is it possible? Now we are at 61%. So it has been possible, hopefully in a few years, we are going to be 65%. So we will have another discussion. But I think fundamentally, and philosophically running a business. There are always opportunities to do things more efficiently and to reduce costs in our process, our objectives, our culture, the DNA on how we are thinking is such that produces constant continues results in that area. And I am confident that we will continue to do show us the history has proven.

Dara Mohsenian

And what do you think are the key buckets going forward as you look at your geographies? Can you give us a bit more detail on sort of the key buckets of productivity in those geographies going forward?

Panagiotis Tsourapas

You have many areas I will try to top of mind. First of all, technology is a major enabler, how we can utilize better technology, the investment we have done in S/4 HANA for instance platform, we can get the reporting, we can get accounting tasks, we can do CSML tasks much more efficiently, that will have obvious cost-benefit in the product format, there is still opportunity in efficiency in manufacturing.

So I say when I joined the company 29 years ago, we were making fabric softeners at around 80 bottles a minute. And this was considered a good number. Now we have 400 bottles, we have equipment that makes tubes close to 1,000 tubes per minute. In the past we were doing 200. So there is a lot of opportunity in efficiency, there is opportunity in reducing cost, less plastic, different type of formulations, different type of packaging, all these areas that we scrutinize every year, and we find a lot of opportunities. Those are just the three top of mind areas that we always look at.

Dara Mohsenian

Right. Okay. And then maybe we can shift to capital allocation and things here. You've had a few acquisitions recently on the skincare side, obviously a very high growth category, high margin category with [bare essentials] too so to track the category. But that does tend to invite a lot of competition, and you've got a lot of larger companies that have been focused on that area. So just help us understand your sort of strategy and expanding in skincare. And what gives Colgate the right to win there.

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Yes, I think first of all, our strategy is not to go and to become a mass skincare player. So to take head on all the major players in the area, we are far more thoughtful of doing this. We all know that focus is a core for our strategy. And I think this is reflected in the choices we made in this market. As you said, this is a fast growing market, and it's good to participate. And if you see the three companies we acquired, they are a lot of synergies and commonalities with our business model. If you take businesses like [Delta and BCA], take delta for instance, it is a professional Recommended Business Model, as it is our oral care.

So it's something that we understand and something that we can add value, BCA, is the DCA recommended model the same. Take Filorga, strong business in pharmacy that I think while in Europe that we have very strong businesses in oral care. So we pick these businesses, considering our know-how, considering the similarities in the proximity with our business model, and our ability to grow this business and to realize synergies because we are operating successfully under this business models in this environment.

And this gives us confidence that we'll be able to do so in the future. So it's very focused, targeted choice and strategy in a very high growth category, which I think it's going to be very complimentary what we do in the portfolio of categories and brands that we do -- that we do.

Dara Mohsenian

Right. Okay. Well, great. That's a very helpful overview, Gentlemen. We really appreciate both of your time. And great to see your faces in this environment. So with that we're out of time. So we'll end things there. Stay safe, everyone, and thanks again for joining us, gentlemen.

Panagiotis Tsourapas

Thank you very much indeed. And hopefully we will be able to do this in person next year. Thank you. Stay safe. Thanks Dara.