As there is some profit-taking happening across the oil and gas sector, I am looking to add decent companies that will benefit from a continued run in the price of oil. TechnipFMC (FTI) is one that comes to mind. The oil and gas equipment and services company has been beaten up due to the collapse in the industry around the world. It is hard to believe it was once a $60 stock. I do not think we are headed back to $60 anytime soon, but I do believe that $12 is possible as the rebound continues. TechnipFMC continues to build a strong backlog, and will only add to that as companies look to continue or start new projects down the road in a better pricing environment.

Who Are They?

TechnipFMC plc is an oil and gas services company based out of London across the pond in the UK. The company operates in three key segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies.

(Source: Google)

Subsea is the first segment. They design/manufacture products and systems used by oil and gas companies that deal with offshore exploration/production. TechnipFMC performs engineering, procurement, and project management to these companies through this sector. Current activity is highest in the United States, Norway, and Africa. It is expected this sector brings in ~$5.3-5.6 billion of revenue by year-end.

The largest sector is Technip Energies which designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production treatment, transformation, and transportation of hydrocarbons. This sector is expected to produce $6.3-6.8 billion in revenues this year on the back of LNG work in the arctic called Arctic LNG 2. Higher activity on downstream projects can be thanked as well.

Last, and least, we have Surface Technologies. This revolves around systems and services used by oil and gas companies that work in dry land and shallow water exploration. It is quite small in comparison to the other two sectors as the company expects to bring in $950-1,150 million in revenues for the year through Surface Technologies. This sector has taken a beating on the reduction in operator activity in the United States.

(Source: Company Presentation)

What's Driving The Company?

One of the big positives I have seen in the last little bit out of the company is the continued increase in backlog work. Especially in such an uncertain oil and gas environment, it is a positive in my opinion. Looking below we can get a general idea of where the company stands right now. This was from the third quarter presentation. Over the last quarter, we have seen an increase of $1.2 billion in Subsea, and $700 million in Technip Energies as far as 2021 and beyond goes. This is what we like to see.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In downturns, like we are currently experiencing, cost containment is a phrase that gets thrown around a lot. Typically this refers to ensuring the company has strong liquidity. The company set out to reduce costs and they have already achieved the full targeted run-rate savings of more than $350 million. Cash is king at the end of the day. Looking at the third quarter, TechnipFMC saw cash flow from operations total $168 million. Capex was at $73 million, giving them $95 million in free cash flow. Total cash and equivalents finished the quarter at $4.2 billion as net cash improved sequentially to $384 million and benefited from significant debt reduction activities during the period. Total liquidity after accounting for credit facilities sits at $6.6 billion which is a strong number given the times. The company has stated several times that managing the debt (current debt to equity ratio of ~90%) is a top priority as it should be.

I do think that there will still be some challenges ahead before we start to see drastic improvements in the revenue year-over-year on a consistent basis. The surface sector will struggle due to the shale US market, which everyone knows about. They could also see a decent rebound here as costs are much lower for shale producers, but again this is the smallest sector of the group. As for the other two sectors, it's no secret that the price of oil will tell the story. If the price cannot rebound and hold $50 over the next couple of years, we are going to see a lot of service companies like TechnipFMC struggle simply due to companies cutting projects. When oil and gas companies have low Capex, so does TechnipFMC. That is the nature of their business. It will be a slow build back to pre-COVID activity levels and the price of oil will be the driving factor at the end of the day.

How's The Dividend?

Two words. Well Managed. In my opinion, these are the two most important words when it comes to companies tied to natural resources paying out dividends. There is so much of their business that is out of control, you have to be flexible, which is what TechnipFMC has been. In April, the company slashed its dividend by 75% to $0.13/share on an annual basis. This was done simply to preserve the balance sheet and help maintain liquidity. The company is better off today because of that decision.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Based on expectations, I do believe the company will raise the dividend again when it is safe to do so. Looking above we can see that the expected payout ratio is under 20%. In the past, the company has typically paid out around 30%-ish. But, I do not think they will rush to do so as the company will take care of debt and get themselves into a sound financial position before doing anything crazy. There is always the potential for special dividends as the company recovers.

What Does The Price Say?

As you could imagine, being tied to the performance of oil, the stock has been beaten up over the last few years. Because of this, there is an opportunity when it comes to price. Looking below we can see that the stock is undervalued by about 50%. This means it would be a double on your investment today if the stock reached the "fair" price. The fair price is calculated based on 10-year forward-looking levered cash flows. If that doesn't sell you on the value here, take a look at Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings. You will notice that the only positive rating, is the value at A-. TechnipFMC isn't perfect by any means, but there is definitely money to be made on the value side of things.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Technically speaking, one of the first things that I noticed was the 200-day moving average. Much like many oil stocks, the stock has been well capped by the moving average over the last few years. There was a brilliant charge over the last month that saw the stock move almost 80% and try and break the moving average. Since then, the stock has given 10% back. This goes to show that there is still resistance here. The positive is that there is still momentum in the stock. We are likely seeing some profit-taking as 80% in a month is incredible for anyone. If we get into a panic situation, there could be more selling and I would look to add on dips.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As someone on the outside looking in, I would love to see this come back to the ~$6.58 level. Looking below you can see just how much support there is here. This would be about 30% from the recent peak on November 24th. If you have taken some profits, this might be where my stop would sit on the little of the original position that's likely left, but I would expect a strong bounce here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

What is more likely, would be the below scenario. Although there are more touchpoints in terms of support and resistance at ~$7.46, it is a little less defined. This is only about another 10% to the downside from the current point. I think the stock will likely trade between here and $12.38 as the stock slowly works its way towards filling the giant gap created in March. I do not know how long that takes, but likely an environment where we are looking at $55 stable oil. I would likely start a position if the stock continues to pull back from current levels.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there are some things to like here, but also a couple of challenges that revolve around the price of oil. TechnipFMC will thrive in an environment where the price of oil is moving up consistently and the big oil and gas companies increase their Capex. Until we see that, there is plenty of risk here. If projects get cancelled, the backlog will decline and TechnipFMC will have to burn cash to stay afloat. I am bullish on the price of oil, and therefore bullish on TechnipFMC. I do think there is an opportunity here and I will be looking to buy if the stock can give up another 10% or so. Until then, stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.