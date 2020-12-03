You have got to buy Tesla

Literally, if you, like many investors, own the S&P 500 (SPY) via an index fund or ETF, you have to buy it. And you’ll do so all at once on Friday December 18th at 4 PM. Whatever you think Tesla (TSLA) is worth, it is worth no more and no less as part of this index, but its price will be much higher as a result. In terms of its market cap, Tesla could have the biggest impact ever. And while billions of dollars are flooding into Tesla, billions will be flooding out of other index members.

Indexers vs. ESG

The indexers and the Environmental, Social, and Governance / ESG investors will be in a mad scramble for Tesla shares. Neither have any concern for valuation and both have to keep buying more Tesla the higher it goes. As I mentioned last quarter,

It can’t be a bunch of stock bros bidding up companies with cool car and truck pictures on their websites. There’s gotta be something more to it than that. There must be an even bigger racket. Oh, there is. And it might be the biggest racket of them all: Environmental, Social, and Governance / ESG investment mandates. Last year, woke investors threw $21 billion into ESG investments, about four times the previous rate. Stocks of companies with high ESG ratings cost over 30% more than those with the lowest. ESG mandates are driving more and more money into clean companies such as Bloom Energy (BE). One of their top destinations is EV companies such as Nio (NIO) and especially Tesla (TSLA).

Many ESG mandated investors allocate based on market cap, so like the indexers, they allocate more capital the higher these EV company stocks rise. That improves ESG performance, drawing more capital. Now over $40 trillion is invested in part on ESG criteria. It can’t all get invested in Tesla, but they mostly buy as much as their individual mandates allow and increase it whenever the price rises.

Is there a better way?

If the idea is to “buy low and sell high”, the S&P 500 is achieving the precise opposite – buying Tesla because it is high and adding as it gets higher. This could end badly. I suggest considering three alternatives. The first is Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF (VTI); its performance is similar to the S&P 500s, but because it tracks a broader mix of stocks, it suffers less of the problem of paying big premiums for new entrants.

The second alternative is to buy an equal-weighted ETF such as the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). This reduces the bias towards large cap stocks and thus dulls the impact of manias. It also dampens sector volatility.

Thirdly, one might consider WisdomTree Total Dividend ETF (DTD). My feelings toward dividends are decidedly mixed. I would prefer an ETF based on cash flow or asset value. Dividends are not too tax efficient. But whenever I get a dividend check my first thought is “well they didn’t steal this money”. Dividend weighting is better than nothing. And it is better than market cap weighted. You should never own more of anything just because it is more expensive. Veblen goods – products for which demand rises as price increases – are stupid to buy and stocks getting added to the indexes are essentially Veblen goods (but they can be delightful to sell – see Christian Dior for one of my current favorite examples of ways to make money selling to brand-obsessed snobs).

Widow maker

Not sure if this idea would make my wife a widow; probably more likely to make her run off to Ibiza with her tennis instructor, but there is a fourth idea (don’t say it! screams the collective voices of many a short seller): a modest Tesla short. I am not suggesting taking a big swing at a directional bet. But if you own the S&P 500 index or ETF in size with a low cost basis in a taxable account, you might not want to sell it. So if you don’t want to overpay for its newest member, consider shorting Tesla. Size it at about 1% of your SPY position. Short it on the December 18th close. Then forget I ever said anything if it doubles again.

Same thing but small

Everyone already knows about Tesla and nearly everyone has an opinion. But the same thing is happening with a new and almost unknown company on the same day. On Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 4 PM, Eastern Bank (EBC) is getting added to the Russell 2000 (IWM). Around 9% of their float will be bought all at once. While this is a much smaller scale, the opportunity for the reconstitution target could be even bigger.

Similarities and differences

Eastern has outperformed Tesla since its IPO in October (Tesla is up about 26% with Eastern up 51% from IPO investor’s $10 per share cost). We were given the opportunity to subscribe for as many as 200,000 shares per family, which are now up by $1,014,000 in a month and a half. But they could still have a long way to go. Like Tesla, Eastern is an ESG company, with the big price-insensitive shareholder base that represents. ESG holders won’t be selling into any index-induced spike. Unlike Tesla, Eastern is apt to announce a dividend shortly after it gets added to the R2K. Then they will start buying back shares on their one year anniversary next October. At the same time, they will get added to the relevant S&P index, which will buy another 10% of their float. S&P 600 additions outperform the broader index by about 6% on the day after the announcement; that will probably happen to Eastern, too.

Conclusion

Things are about to get crazy for Tesla and Eastern as they head into an index feeding frenzy in less than three weeks. Their getting into indexes is partially responsible for Tesla popping over 25% and Eastern popping over 50% in a month and a half. They both have big ESG followings, which will exacerbate the index dynamics. They both have a wave of index and closet index demand that is about to hit. But they also have critical differences, differences that would lead me to consider shorting some Tesla on the S&P rebalance while owning Eastern on the Russell rebalance. Eastern is one of the best banks in the country in one of the best geographies and it is available today for less than its tangible book value. So while both offer imminent catalysts, just one is still available at a bargain price.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger





Disclosure: I am/we are long EBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

