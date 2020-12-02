I'm Bullish on BLCT at its current level of $12.00.

Q3 2020's financial results showed continued revenue and gross profit growth, albeit with temporary expense growth from its IPO and share-based compensation.

The firm operates websites and mobile apps for LGBTQ communities in Asia.

BlueCity went public in July 2020, raising $85 million in its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) went public in July 2020, selling 5.3 million ADSs at $16.00 per ADS.

The firm operates online LGBTQ apps and websites throughout Asia.

BLCT has performed well throughout the pandemic, growing revenue and gross profit as it continues to execute its growth initiatives.

The stock has likely been excessively punished due to transitory expenses, so I'm Bullish on BLCT at its current level of around $12.00 per share.

Company

Beijing, China-based BlueCity was founded to provide LGBTQ persons with an online destination for community, connection, and related information.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Baoli Ma, who was previously deputy director of information research at Qinhuangdao Public Security Bureau.

Below is a brief overview video of BlueCity:

Source: Bloomberg

The firm says it has more than 49 million registered users and its average MAUs (Monthly Active Users) was 6.0 million users for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The company's primary offerings include:

Community

Health & Wellness Services

Live Streaming

Assisted Reproduction Services

The firm generates most of its revenues from its live streaming service.

According to a 2016 market research report by OutNow Global, the market for LGBTQ travel and related services was valued at $211 billion in 2016.

This represents a historical average annual growth rate of 2.0% per year.

Management says its intention is to further deepen its offerings as well as broaden them to include new services. Additionally, the firm intends to expand into new geographies it believes are underserved.

Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly, especially so throughout the Covid-19 pandemic:

Gross profit by quarter has produced a similar trajectory:

Operating income by quarter was improving until the most recent quarter:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been uneven in the past five quarters:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO in July 2020, BLCT's stock price has slid 25% percent vs. the S&P 500 Index's rise of 19.74 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $515,160,000 Enterprise Value $677,920,000 Price / Sales 1.30 Enterprise Value / Sales 5.43 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -8.86 Revenue Growth Rate 51.39% Earnings Per Share $0.30

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $12.64 versus the current price of $12.18, indicating they are potentially currently nearly fully valued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

In its last earnings announcement, covering Q3 2020's results, management highlighted its expanding user base and MAU results showing 7.0% year over year growth.

Additionally, the firm saw increased live streaming growth of 22.8% and membership services growth multiple of 1.5x.

As to its financial results, revenue reached $43.8 million in the quarter, an increase of 47.3% over the same quarter in 2019.

The majority of its revenue comes from live streaming, although the firm is seeking to diversify its revenue streams such as its membership services segment which showed a 56.4% increase over the same period in 2019.

Gross margin grew nicely, from 29.4% in Q3 2019 to 32.3% in the current quarter.

However, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply, likely accounting for most of the significant operating loss during the quarter. This was due to IPO costs and share-based compensation expenses.

The firm finished the quarter with significant additions to cash and equivalents for a total of $123.2 million of these resources on its balance sheet.

Looking ahead to Q4 2020, management guided revenue to a midpoint of about $42 million, which would represent growth of about 28% over Q4 2019's results.

A discounted cash flow analysis, shown above, indicates the shares may be fully valued at their current price and assuming $0.30 TTM earnings.

Earnings have been highly variable, especially including the current quarter, so this DCF may be undervaluing the firm on a going-forward basis.

For interested investors looking for a 'risk-on' play, BLCT is growing revenue and gross profit quickly as it continues to expand with recent acquisitions such as Finka along with its organic growth efforts.

Its revenue growth during the Covid-19 pandemic is impressive and indicative of its resilience and online positioning.

I believe the stock has been unfairly punished and has the potential for appreciation in the coming quarters, so I'm Bullish on BLCT at the current level of around $12.00 per share.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.