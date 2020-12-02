Small-Caps Are Consolidating; Large-Caps Are Poised To Move Higher (Technically Speaking For 12/2)

The UK was the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine.

Britain became the first country to grant emergency approval on Wednesday to the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech, smashing all speed records to see a potentially lifesaving shot invented, tested and approved in less than a year. British officials said a mass immunization program would begin almost immediately, with distribution of the first 800,000 doses to begin next week in a remarkable rollout of an entirely new kind of vaccine, built with a few bits of RNA, that must be stored and shipped at Antarctic temperatures. Drug regulators in Britain have a global reputation for being tough but quick-moving, but Wednesday’s decision is likely to intensify the focus on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has faced increasing pressure from the Trump administration to approve Pfizer’s vaccine. On Tuesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows summoned Stephen Hahn, the head of the FDA, to ask why the agency was not moving faster.

This has two very positive ramifications. First, a vaccine has been formally approved. This is the pandemic's last leg. Second, I would assume that other regulators will look to the UK's approval as laying the groundwork for their respective approval, making the process easier going forward.

Global markets are in a bullish posture:

Above are 2-month charts of ETFs that track most of the major global indexes. All gapped higher at the beginning of November and have continued to rally since.

The ADP Employment report showed a net gain of 307,000. Here's the chart from the report: I ran a correlation analysis on ADP data in relation to the BLS data. The two data series are highly correlated (99.28%). Here's a chart comparing the two for the last year: Assuming the relationship holds, we should expect Friday's BLS data to be a bit weaker.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Overall, it was a modest day. The biggest gain was 0.70% for the transports while the worst loss was in the treasury market (the TLT was down 0.79%). Among the equity indexes, the larger-caps were the "top" performers, although that term is most assuredly relative. Only six sectors were higher. Energy was the clear outperformer, with financials and communication services occupying the second and third positions. The XLB (basic materials) was the big loser, dropping 1.25%.

Right now there are two trends occurring. Smaller-caps are consolidating: IWC 6-Months

Micro-caps broke trend and are now moving sideways to consolidate recent gains. Notice the huge volume influx yesterday. IWM 6-month

Small-caps have the same pattern, as do ... IJH 6-Months

... mid-caps.

However, large caps are poised to take the lead: OEF 6-Months

The OEF is right about highs from early September ... SPY 6-Month

The SPY is in the same position. QQQ 6-Month

The QQQ is right below key levels.

I was a bit surprised how the market took the weaker employment report in such stride today. Normally, a less-than-solid employment report is all the market needs to move lower. My thought is the UK's vaccine approval is a very important development. It probably means the FDA will approve the vaccine as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.