Energy Transition Update: Framing The Investment Universe

I identify three broad areas in the energy transition space, though not an exhaustive list.

We are still talking about massive amounts of infrastructure to build out this new sustainable energy future, requiring time and massive investment.

Oil demand is expected to peak within the next decade or so if current trends persist; McKinsey expects road transport demand for liquids to peak in 2024.

Numerous firms have declared that they will be net-zero by 2050, though some are not sure about how to accomplish the task.

First, the energy transition underway can be described as one defined by:

• a reduced use of fossil fuels,

• use of fossil fuels with lower emissions profiles,

• increased use of renewable sources of energy; and

• increased use of technologies old and new to produce and consume energy more efficiently.

The velocity and scope of the transition has a good deal of uncertainty surrounding it. The next decade will be highly instructive about the speed and scope. It will then help give guidance to the decades that follow. Numerous firms have declared that they will be net-zero by 2050, such as Amazon (AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2030, Ford (F), IKEA, British Petroleum (BP), Unilever, Facebook (FB), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Biogen (BIIB), and the list goes on. It’s also not just all manner of firms but a large number of global stakeholders:

~22 regions, 452 cities, 1,101 businesses, 549 universities and 45 of the biggest investors.

The firms alone account for $11.4 trillion in combined revenue, or half of the U.S.’s GDP, according to the above-referenced U.N. press release on commitments to net-zero. (Some of these commitments are for the end of the century but the majority are targeting the 2040s to 2050.)

Opportunity set is vast

The energy transition means investment opportunities. Normally to back into this, I would do a lengthy analysis on oil demand, pricing and projections. For brevity, I’ll make these key points from analysis of a Dallas and Kansas City Federal Reserve Energy symposium of Nov. 20:

• Oil demand is expected peak within the next decade or so if current trends persist. Even OPEC expects this to be the case. This persistence means that current policies globally continue and possibly tick up incrementally under the new Biden administration. (The EIA’s forecast is hidden beneath OPEC’s line.)

• According to the analyst at McKinsey, road transport demand for liquids peaks in 2024.

• There will be a call on OPEC to pick up the slack in supply. OPEC+ is the swing producer, not U.S. shale. U.S. shale will be producing, albeit not in the volumes of 2018-19.

Waves of consolidation in the U.S. are expected, with the first wave having happened:

• ConocoPhillips (COP) acquisition of Concho Energy (CXO) (link to article).

• Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Parsley (PE)

• Devon (DVN) and WPX Energy (WPX). CEO Muncrief of WPX talked at the symposium.

Interestingly, the McKinsey analysis (below) sees liquids growth in offshore, shale and OPEC Gulf. They expect more of a modest supply growth scenario than the Rapidan analysis above.

Importantly, how fast or slow the transition occurs has a multitude of variables such as:

• Oil price and its volatility, which influences demand and supply investment;

• Energy demand in general;

• Adoption of EVs and switching to other fuel sources, as possible.

Towards the future

We are still talking about massive amounts of infrastructure to build out this new sustainable energy future, and it will take time and investment. The current policy environment in other countries is more heavily geared towards a cleaner, faster transition than in the U.S.

The opportunities in the energy transition are a combination of traditional incumbent oil and gas firms with sustainable profiles; progressive majors with their global scale; and firms with global or scaled footprints in energy-related tech, supportive services, products, and supply chain sourcing. In the past, I have written about incumbent firms identifying new angles for sustainability such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Enbridge (ENB), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Majors embracing the transition are BP (BP), Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total (TOT), and Enel, to name just a few. Of course, the last category is vast, and for another day.

Increasingly, the push-pull of sustainable energy demand and supply will have a plethora of manifestations by country, but one thing is certain: The transition is happening whether pandemic or no. Global policymakers understand that to grow next generation economies in a sustainable manner, new investment and re-tooling of economies are catalysts in bringing the next level of growth and innovation with the much-needed environmental benefits.

My holistic sustainable portfolio has been in process for roughly a decade. Creating an investment thesis of inclusiveness, pragmatism, conviction and a proper rationale has developed over time. More opportunities have emerged in the last several years, with both the usual and atypical suspects, as trends have revealed more “relative” certainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.