BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is a company to hold onto as it approaches 52-week highs with its 5.1% dividend and strong cash flows. The company's poor performance in the past couple of quarters needs to be overlooked as the decrease in net income has primarily been driven by non-cash impairment losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the latest quarter, non-cash impairments amounted to €2.8 billion which helped turn net income into a loss of €2.1 billion. However, BASF's cash flows remain healthy and its finances remain strong as this article will discuss. The 5.1% dividend yield is a rarity in this expensive market and BASF remains a core holding in my portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Profitable and Growing

BASF's strong product offerings and global footprint have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 16.7% and 11.7%, respectively, over the past decade. These figures conservatively include the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period which are quite the outlier within historic results. This level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and above my 9% ROIC rule of thumb, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain its intrinsic value over a business cycle. While earnings are important, investors always need to be more interested in the cash flows, especially when investing for yield. So next let's take a look at the cash flows.

Source data from Morningstar

Following the Cash Flows

BASF has a great track record of returning cash flows to shareholders. The company pays a growing dividend currently at €0.83 per share which is well covered by cash flow from operations (CFO) as can be seen in the graph below. As hinted at with the "non-cash" impairment charge, despite bad earnings in the past couple of quarters, free cash flows still covered the dividend. Over the TTM period, free cash flows (excluding acquisitions) of €3,262 million fully covered the €3,139 million dividend.

In terms of a free cash flow yield, we can examine the average CFO and CapEx to see what is left over for shareholders. Over the past decade, BASF has spent 54% of CFO on CapEx which leaves 46% left for shareholders. With the company on average earning €8.0 billion in CFO over the past 5 years, that 46% would imply €3.7 billion and a 6.5% free cash flow yield at BASF's current €56.1 billion market cap.

How about the Debt?

Financial leverage sits at 2.6x with the company's interest coverage ratio a decent 5.0x in 2019. The TTM negative interest coverage of -2.0x needs to be taken with a grain of salt because it is being affected by the non-cash impairment charge mentioned earlier. The company's conservative financial leverage set it up nicely to deal with the current economic environment. With BASF's healthy cash flows, I do not have a problem with debt or coverage ratios at the company.

Takeaway

BASF has been a hugely profitable company over the last decade and the shares still look attractive in today's expensive market with their 5.1% yield. The company's low financial leverage set it up well to deal with the current economic environment in which cash flow remains strong and dividends remain sufficiently covered. A free cash flow analysis indicates a potential 6.5% free cash flow yield at current prices. BASF will be a name I continue to hold for my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BASFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BASFY with an average cost base of $14.57.



Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.