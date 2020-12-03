Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ryan Owens CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Image Source

The Business of the Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. operates and franchises casual dining restaurants across 623 locations. Operations are primarily in the US; of the 623 locations, 596 are within the borders of the United States. The company operates under 2 separate brand banners: Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33. While both restaurants operate in the mid-priced casual dining segment, the Texas Roadhouse offers steaks and burgers while Bubba’s 33 follows a sports restaurant concept. 592 of the restaurants operate under the Texas Roadhouse brand with the remaining 31 operating under the Bubba’s 33 brand.

Of the 623 restaurants, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. owns 100% in 506 establishments, they own a majority stake in 20, and they franchise 97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. retains a 5-10% ownership stake in 24 of the franchised operations.

Each of the Texas Roadhouse restaurants requires a capital investment of ~$5.5 million to open, broken down as follows (Bubba’s 33 locations cost 15-20% more per location):

Source 2019 10-K

For this investment, each location generates ~925k in operating profit each year (before factoring in depreciation & amortization).

Each year the company has opened roughly 30 new restaurants since 2014 (opened 12 so far in 2020).

A Quick Look at the Competitive Landscape

Casual Dining has been a growing market for years and Texas Roadhouse has been among the premier operators within the segment for decades. Below I’ve prepared a chart plotting the aggregate revenue from the primary casual dining players (*see below) against the revenue of Texas Roadhouse. It’s immediately clear that TXRH has not only been growing much faster than the industry, but they’ve been doing so with less volatility.

*For the purposes of this chart and any other reference to the industry data in this write-up, I am compiling said data by aggregating the primary publicly traded competitors in the casual dining arena: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL), Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) and Denny's Corporation (DENN).

If you’re the type that prefers hard numbers to pictures, then over this roughly 15 year period the industry has grown revenue by ~4% / year while TXRH has grown the top line by ~13.5% annualized.

Casual Dining in the Wake of COVID-19

As vaccine announcements make headlines in Q4 2020, one has to think a light at the end of a dark period is beginning to emerge. Vaccines are expected to be released to certain segments of the US population prior to year-end 2020 and should be widely available to all adults in the second half of 2020 (CDC).

As the US population gets vaccinated, restaurateurs will presumably see their operations return to pre-pandemic levels. I suspect we may even see operating levels jump to a higher baseline as a population suffering from cabin fever opts to forego in-home meals for more social restaurant options.

While casual dining restaurants were hit hard in Q2 2020, to a surprising extent they were able to adjust their businesses and begin to creep up towards pre-pandemic levels of revenue by Q3 of 2020. They did this promoting family take-out options and/or in the case of Texas Roadhouse opening a mail-order butcher shop.

As vaccines begin to become available to the public and dining room restrictions are lifted, we should continue to see both Revenue and EBIT for restaurants trend higher.

Growth Going Forward

Prior to the pandemic, Texas Roadhouse had put up a stellar track record of growth. Since 2013, the company has increased the number of operating restaurants by ~30-35 locations each year. In addition to the new restaurants, the company also increased the unit volume of each location by ~4%/year on average.

The net result is that beautiful chart that we looked at a few moments earlier with TXRH revenue sporting ~13.5% annualized growth. Eventually, management will run out of new locations to put restaurants without cannibalizing existing sales and they can’t keep increasing average check sizes forever (excluding inflation, of course). However, when you consider the fact that there are currently ~1,600 Applebee’s (Statista) in the US, there is still a lot of room for growth at Texas Roadhouse. I believe it’s realistic that management can continue to increase the number of locations by 6% each year (~40 on current base) while increasing the average check by 4% (2% for inflation + 2% expansion) for the foreseeable future.

Establishing a Value for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

Texas Roadhouse sold off dramatically in the early stages of the 2020 pandemic. The market cap of the company fell from ~$5 billion at the start of the pandemic to about $2.5 billion over the course of a couple of weeks.

Since the depths of the pandemic, the stock price has fully recovered and it is back to trading near all-time highs.

Source: FinBox

Of course, the question now becomes: Is the stock attractive at its current price of $75?

I’m going to tackle this from two different directions, first from a very simple DCF analysis and then by comparing TXRH to its competitors.

Let’s walk through the DCF to start. First my assumptions:

Location growth will be 6% until Texas Roadhouse reaches 1,000 locations (after which no new locations)

The average ticket will grow by 4% until 2029 (after which it will grow by inflation: 2%)

Gross Margin will remain steady at 19.5% Investments in new locations will equal # of new locations x $5.5 million (from 2019 10-K)

General & Admin will remain steady @ ~5% of sales

Maintaining current locations + marketing will remain steady @ ~5% of sales

Depreciation (for the purposes of estimating taxes) is straight-line over 8 years

Tax Rate of 25%

Cost of Equity is 6.98% (per Damodaran )

Given these, albeit simplistic, assumptions it’s easy to get to 20% upside potential even with what I would consider relatively conservative assumptions for growth and margins. I’m sure anyone that’s reading this knows how sensitive a DCF is to its inputs and I wouldn’t disagree with anyone who says that you need to take this with a pinch(or 3) of salt, but my point is - you don’t have to stretch very far to see value here.

If you want to take a look at the analysis, here are the results:

Source: The Author, FinBox

Now let’s take a look at how it’s trading relative to competitors.

Because of the pandemic, the results of 2020 are too skewed to hold much weight. It’s almost impossible to relate the effects of the pandemic to the long-term cash-generating power of Texas Roadhouse and its competitors.

Because I anticipate that the casual dining industry will bounce back relatively quickly once a vaccine is released, I instead decided to average the last 3 fiscal years for each company to get a better idea of how the market is truly valuing securities in the casual dining segment.

I’m going to be looking at three different ratios for these companies: EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Revenue. I’m using these three because we are comparing a number of companies that are in different phases of their life cycle and I want to give a broader overview of how this tiny segment of the market is being priced. Also, note that I’m using Enterprise Value multiples as opposed to price multiples. I’m doing this to offset any differences in the capital structure that exist across these companies.

First, let’s look at the multiples for each of the companies.

Source: The Author, FinBox

I’m going to save you from doing the math here. If you look across these companies you end up with:

Average EV/EBIT of 24.2 Average EV/EBITDA of 13.5, and Average EV/Revenue of 1.7

If we take these multiples, along with the highs and lows of each, we can construct a valuation table for Texas Roadhouse. Below is that table, which I have converted to share prices(from estimated EVs) for Texas Roadhouse.

Source: The Author, FinBox

At first glance, you might look at this and think “So what, if I’m to trust these multiples TXRH is properly priced.” But you’d be wrong. These multiples are giving us an indication of where the average casual dining stock should be priced. But TXRH is not an average casual dining company; it’s one of the two best in the category. To drive that point home, take a look at how of each the companies in the industry plot on 5-year revenue growth and operating margin scatter.

Source: The Author, FinBox

Texas Roadhouse, plotted in blue, is among the fastest-growing and most profitable companies in the segment. This company is far from average and it is very easy to justify it pricing near or at the top of the range for the category.

Conclusion

Texas Roadhouse is one of the strongest companies in the casual dining segment with a strong track record of growth and a management team that has proven they can keep margins stable. The company continues to have room to grow domestically and they are well-positioned to continue to see upside as the US recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its current price of $75, I believe this stock has an opportunity to rise 33% to get back to fair value.