Valuation remains cheap despite the strong ARR growth and the potential to add more growth capabilities. The capital return initiatives also add to the bullish thesis.

Source: Open Text

Open Text (OTEX) is a software company that offers solutions that address multiple tech segments. Its offerings play into favorable tech trends that make its growth options appealing. It also generates solid cash flows. This article delves into the revamped growth options. I also examine the margins, cash flows, and capital management structure. Finally, I provide a valuation yardstick, and I also highlight the risk factors. A fair understanding of the strength of the growth options will provide enough conviction for investors adjusting their risk appetite, given Open Text's huge leverage and the potential competition from other cloud companies.

Growth

OpenText is a software platform that provides information management offerings. These offerings cover content management, digital experience, cyber resilience, and business network.

Last quarter (Q1'21), the company reported revenue of $804 million, up 15.4% y/y. This was mostly driven by the cloud segment, which grew 43.7% to $341 million. This powered ARR growth of 22%. The customer support segment assisted with revenue growth of 5.5% to ensure that the growth decline in the license (-12% y/y) and professional services (-6.2% y/y) segments was neutralized. The growth options, which we will delve into in detail, powered margins and cash flow growth last quarter.

Despite the impressive metrics, Open Text maintained a weak growth factor on weak earnings, margins, and cash flow growth expectations. These expectations all stem from the weak revenue growth projection in the low-single digit range. Analysts are expecting revenue growth of 3.63% in FY'21, decelerating to 2.88% in FY'22. Going forward, growth will be driven by OTEX's key business segments.

Business network: This segment connects data within the organization and outside the firewall. Solutions include identity and access management, digital business integration, supply chain optimization, data management and security, omnichannel communications, industrial IoT, and more.

Content management: This helps enterprises manage content lifecycle from content capture to archiving. Solutions include content collaboration, intelligent capture, record management, and archiving. Open Text is regarded as a leader in this space. In Forrester's assessment of content platforms, Open Text has solid scores for content migration, integration, scalability, lifecycle management, user interface, strategy, and market presence. Top competitors include Microsoft (MSFT), Hyland, and Box (BOX). Despite the competition, it is important to highlight that Open Text has integrations with apps offered by some of these competitors. The apps include Office 365, SAP SuccessFactors (SAP), Oracle E-Business Suite (ORCL), and Salesforce (CRM).

Open Text has extended its capabilities in content management to offer a platform that covers cloud and hybrid deployment. The extended capabilities will drive a new wave of demand. The company also has plans to keep adding ML/AI capabilities to its enterprise content management offering. Gartner considers the content management space to be mature. The maturity of the content management space will impact the monetization potential of established players. Gartner expects new trends such as cloud migration to drive renewed interest in the content management space.

Cyber resilience: This segment is geared towards protecting against cyber threats and data governance. Solutions address the forensics and endpoint security space. This segment was boosted by the acquisition of Carbonite. This adds to the security capabilities from Webroot, which includes DNS security, security awareness training, and backup for Office 365. Most recently, Open Text acquired XMedius, which provides secure information exchange capabilities. The acquisition plays strongly into the content management segment, as it helps customers migrating workloads to the cloud.

It is not ideal to compare Open Text to other endpoint security or data security players. Given Open Text's potential to cross-sell its cyber resilience offerings to its existing customers, the growth opportunity is attractive. However, Open Text will have to keep adding more capabilities to stay competitive.

Digital experience: This segment improves customer experience by helping businesses gain insights from customer interactions. This is similar to Medallia (MDLA). The rise of customer engagement channels like Zoom (ZM) and other platforms has generated tons of data that can drive actionable insights for enterprises. This has created strong growth opportunities for players in this space.

Open Text also offers digital process automation solutions. The digital process automation offering has a lot of growth options worth watching. According to the company:

Digital Process Automation (DPA) software helps organizations transform into digital, data-driven businesses through automation.

Solutions include the Open Text AppWork platform. This is a low-code offering that helps to build custom applications for digital processes. The low-code space is one of the most promising segments in the software space. I recall Google (GOOG, GOOGL) making a low-code acquisition earlier in the year. My experience working with low-code platforms gives me the conviction that this is a market that will keep growing. Top competitors in the low-code space include Appian (APPN), Pegasystems (PEGA), and IBM (IBM). Open Text is regarded as a leader in this space. Readers are encouraged to explore other vertical-focused, low-code solutions developed by Open Text.

Keeping up with the pace of innovation in all its operating segments will be a daunting task. This justifies Open Text's robust growth strategy, which leverages all the tools in its arsenal. It is hard to find a pure-play that combines capabilities in content management, security, and digital experience. This appears to be a unique competitive difference for Open Text. This difference will power strong customer retention and cross-sell.

Source: Open Text

While Open Text recognizes revenue via product licenses (perpetual & term) and subscriptions, the growth options are increasingly going to be consumed via cloud subscriptions. This lends more credibility to annual recurring revenue and cloud revenue as the top line growth metrics to watch. It is important to highlight this point for investors expecting the cloud bets to drive profitability and cash flows.

Open Text is guiding for ARR % of revenue to grow to 81-83% in FY'21, up from 78.2% in FY'20. This strong ARR trend has assisted customer support renewals at 94% and cloud subscription renewals in the mid-90%'s in Q1'21. These metrics track the trend observed in the same period last year. It is important to follow the renewals trend, as existing customer renewals, upgrades, and cross-sells will make a difference as Open Text attempts to use the high-margin license business to accelerate the growth of the cloud subscription business.

Going forward, readers will observe that Open Text raised the FY'21 growth expectation for the cloud subscription segment from the low double digits in FY'21 to the mid-double digit range. The customer support segment, a significant driver of recurring revenue, also witnessed a revenue growth guidance raise from constant to low single digits. The professional service and license segments won't be accretive to growth. Combined, all segments will drive low-single digit growth in FY'21.

Profitability

Open Text’s product and sales strategy have benefitted from its shift to cloud-based solutions. It currently has over 1000 cloud customers. The company plans to increase its coverage of the Global 10k from 40% to 80% over the next three years. Open Text has positioned its offerings on the largest cloud service providers, including GCP, Azure, and AWS. These developments and other cloud investments have impacted its margins in recent quarters.

TTM gross margin (GAAP) has improved compared to the 5Y average, highlighting the solid margin improvement trend. Last quarter, GAAP-based gross margins benefited from the Cloud Services and Subscriptions segment. Open Text didn't raise the full-year non-GAAP gross margin guidance from the range of 74-76% set earlier in the year.

Operating margin improved to 24.3% last quarter from 19.7% in the previous year. In addition to the contribution from the gross margin line, operating margin also benefited from better OpEx management, as OpEx % of revenue declined to 52% from 53.3% in the same period last year.

During the last call, OTEX highlighted the margin expansion opportunity that the cloud segment provides. Most cloud products offer ease of solution adoption and consumption. This means that in addition to the gross margin improvement from the cloud business, we can also expect lean OpEx management.

OTEX's cash flow margins are also attractive. The TTM FCF of $982 million benefits from strong margins, improved working capital management, and Capex efficiency. Capex guidance for FY'21 was flat at $85-95 million (2.2% of revenue in Q1'21 versus 2.3% in FY'20). OTEX highlighted the FCF target of $0.9-1 billion in FY'23. Going forward, the modest FCF target of approx. $1 billion in FY'23 is due to the impact of the declining license business on overall revenue and cash flow growth. License % of revenue has declined from 26% in FY'11 to 13% in FY'20.

Open Text had a debt of $4.46 billion and cash of $1.85 billion when it reported the last earnings results. Overall cash position improved to approx. $2 billion (includes undrawn revolver of $150 million). Open Text highlighted the payment of $600 million in drawn revolver in October. This shifts the next significant debt payment to CY'24, at which point it will have ramped FCF past the $1 billion target. Paying the revolver helps to efficiently manage its capital structure. Given that Open Text hasn't enjoyed much multiples expansion this year and given the tough growth comp heading into CY'21, it is important to manage the cap structure, as the cost of debt weighs heavily on its risk premium. This premium sways more toward the cost of equity, as Open Text's leverage ratios highlight its ease of fulfilling its debt obligations in the short term. The net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is less than 5x, and the interest coverage ratio is above 3x. The strong FCF margin demonstrates the potential to improve its leverage ratios. This is driving Open Text's conviction to raise dividends and share repurchase. Value investors seeking exposure to cloud stocks will like this name.

Value

Source: Seeking Alpha

Open Text isn't a young company. This means investors will increasingly look into ratios like EBITDA and earnings multiples when valuing the company. Acquisition and other growth-related expenses continue to create significant GAAP to non-GAAP disparities when adopting metrics like P/E and EV/EBITDA. The P/S or EV/S ratio is more ideal, and these ratios make the company look cheap compared to its peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The GAAP EV/EBITDA multiple is also applicable, as it adjusts for most of the amortization costs from recent acquisitions. The EV/EBITDA metric presents a conservative valuation for Open Text. EBITDA was at a record high last quarter, so I expect the EBITDA multiple to normalize in the coming quarters.

Momentum

Source: Seeking Alpha

Open Text has underperformed the S&P 500 this year. This is partly due to its strong form last year. It is tough to forecast the new capabilities that will be needed by the company. However, it is inevitable that Open Text will add more capabilities to improve its competitive position. This means more margin volatility. As the growth story rebounds, I expect the company's momentum factor to rebound. This will also benefit from the dividend raise, share repurchase, and reduced debt load.

Risks

Open Text has solid capabilities in its key operating segments. Regardless, I expect it to face solid competition from niche players in segments like content management and endpoint security. This might impact its pricing power.

Given the need to reinvest to stay competitive, I expect the company's liquidity to come under pressure.

The growth of the cloud services and subscriptions segment is expected to offset the decline in license and professional services revenue. This shift has the potential to weigh heavily on Open Text's growth factor.

Lastly, Open Text is involved in litigations that could impact its brand image and cash position.

Conclusion (Outperform)

Open Text has a robust growth strategy to stay competitive. Its current capabilities are attractive, and the growth in the cloud subscription segment is strong. In the short term, I expect more margin volatility as the company invests in more capabilities. The weak momentum factor shows that the market expects more from other factors. This is mostly true for growth. Open Text is neutralizing the effects of its weak growth factor with strong profitability, cash flows, and improved capital management. Going forward, strong performance in CY'21 depends on growth outperformance. The company has the resources to drive revenue growth. This makes the stock attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.