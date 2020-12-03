We think that bitcoin will capture up to 5 percent of the gold market share in the short run, which sets our short- to medium-term target at $30,000.

Despite the dramatic surge in prices in the past 6 years, we still think that bitcoin could be the asset to hold for the next decade.

Introduction

In the past few months, as a result of the titanic liquidity injections from both governments and central banks to prevent the economies from falling into a deflationary depression, we have been asking investors what they would think will be the best investment of the next decade. Figure 1 represents the equity curve of the best performer of each of the 5 last decades; we first had gold in the 1970s due to the unexpected sudden rise in inflation coming from the oil shocks, then came the Japanese stocks in the 1980s with Japan's economic miracle, then the US boom in the 1990s led to a titanic performance in US growth stocks, then the double-digit growth in China led to an outperformance of consumer staples in the 2000s, and then the prominent growth of new Internet companies led to a strong performance in Tech stocks in the past decade. Even though we could also include Bitcoin as the top performer of the last decade, the "little awareness" in the first half of the 2010s makes it difficult to list it as a top performer.

Hence, now that the awareness of bitcoin has increased exponentially in the past 5 years, investors have been asking the following question: "Is bitcoin the only asset to hold for the next decade?"

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

PlanB and the Stock-to-Flow model forecasts a unit of bitcoin at $1,000,000 in the next decade

One popular person who has been working and publishing articles on bitcoin in the past few years has been PlanB, an anonymous investment manager from the Netherlands, also known for the creation of the Stock-to-Flow model (SF or S2F). This model simply treats bitcoin as a mere commodity (such as gold or silver) and looks at the stock-to-flow ratios that are traditionally used to evaluate the current stock of a commodity against the flow of new production. A high ratio indicates that the commodity is not significantly consumed in industrial productions, and is increasingly scarce and could be used as a store of value.

Figure 2 shows the evolution of Bitcoin prices (in log terms) in the past decade relative to its "fair" value, the S2F. We can notice that after each halving event, where the rewards for mining new blocks is halved, bitcoin becomes more scarce, and therefore, the S2F is pricing in a significant increase. The last halving for bitcoin happened in May 2020, and therefore, the S2F model is expecting bitcoin price to rise to 100,000 USD in the coming months. The S2F "fair" value does not represent the future price of bitcoin, but it could help investors trade it if the cryptocurrency appears to be either undervalued or overvalued relative to its fair value.

Even though some investors have questioned the validity of the model (autocorrelation in the OLS residuals, not taking into account the decreasing significance that the flow will have compared to the stock on the price of bitcoin...), this chart looks spectacular and has attracted a lot of attention in the past two years. We can notice that according to PlanB’s S2F model, the price of bitcoin is expected to reach 1,000,000 USD within the next decade, implying a 50x gain from current levels.

Figure 2

Source: LookIntoBitcoin.com

Winklevoss twins sees bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, expect 25x gain from current levels

Two other famous and early investors on bitcoin are the Winklevoss twins, who recently described bitcoin as gold 2.0 and expect each unit to surge to 500,000 USD in the next decade, implying a 25x gain from current levels. The argument is pretty simply; as more and more people will view the cryptocurrency as a hedge against an unexpected rise in inflation expectations, it will become the gold trade of the 1970s. Figure 3 (left frame) shows a chart of bitcoin (starting in 2016) overlaid with gold (starting in 1973); as governments are still expected to run aggressive fiscal deficits in the coming 24 months in order to finance the heavy costs of running restrictive economies, investors will try to find different ways to hedge themselves against a sudden rise in inflationary forces in the medium term.

Even though we agree that the deflationary force will remain strong in the next 12-24 months amid lockdowns and social distancing measures, the probability of a sudden rise in long-term inflation expectations is certainly non-negligible. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the massive rise in money supply relative to the real economy is currently pricing in a significantly upward shift in inflation in the medium term.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

Bitcoin outlook: To capture up to 5-percent share of the gold market in the medium term

Even though we are confident that the upside gain remains very large in the long run, investors should allocate their capital carefully, as we do expect different regimes to affect dramatically the price of bitcoin in the short to medium term. For instance, we saw that in the last two equity drawdowns in Q4 2018 and Q1 2020, bitcoin price fell by 42% and 9%, respectively.

In the near to medium term, we are confident that bitcoin will gradually capture up to 5 percent of the gold market share. Hence, with approximately 190K tons of gold available above ground (for a spot price of $1,820 per ounce), the total market cap of gold is currently estimated at USD 11.1 trillion, which sets our target at $30,000, implying another 50% gain from current levels.

In the long run, we can apply the same method and assume that bitcoin's share as a reserves asset will gradually increase in the coming years. With a current market capitalization of 370 billion USD and the total amount of reserves assets estimated between 180 and 200 trillion USD, the share of bitcoin relative to the total amount of reserves assets is currently of 0.2%, which is very low, in our opinion. Hence, if this share was to increase to 1% in the long run, the price of bitcoin could rise up to 110,000 USD.

