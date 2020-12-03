The match starts off as a close contest, but in the end National Grid is the clear winner.

While the dividend makes a strong case for both companies, we dig deeper to look into each business, financial strength, analyst outlook, as well as potential risks.

If you could only allocate to one more dividend stock, National Grid or Consolidated Edison - Which should you choose?

This is the first in what I plan to be a regular piece comparing two popular dividend stocks. Let me know your thoughts on this format and what match-up you would like to see next.

Overview

In this article we compare two popular dividend stocks: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) and National Grid (NGG) to determine which is the better addition to your portfolio. We start with analyzing the dividend, and then look at each company's business lines, financials, stock expectations, and then potential risks. While the competition looks tight based on the dividend, ultimately National Grid is the winner.

The Contenders (Introduction)

Good portfolio management is not just about picking the right stocks, but also making hard decisions on where to allocate investment dollars. While there are potentially many great investments in the markets today, identifying and sizing these investments can be crucial. In this article, we analyze two popular dividend stocks: Consolidated Edison Inc. or ConEd and National Grid Plc. Both companies are amongst the largest utilities in the market, have a long history of serving their customers, and pay an attractive dividend. If you only had enough capital to invest in one of these companies, which one wins in the Dividend Bout?

Source: National Grid ESO.

Round 1 - Dividend Analysis

For an income-oriented investment, any analysis of a company first starts with the dividend. On the surface, both ConEd and National Grid easily check the box:

Dividend Comparison as of November 23, 2020

*National Grid paid a special interim dividend on 6/2/17 and 2/17/98.Source: Seeking Alpha, ConEd Dividend History, National Grid Dividend History.

Dividend Yield - ConEd and National Grid both have attractive dividend yields at 3.9% and 5.1%, respectively. On the surface, National Grid looks to be the winner for this round, based on the notably higher yield, but let's dig into the details...

Dividend Payout - Both companies have sufficient dividend coverage, as they pay out less than 100% of their earnings to shareholders through dividends. Although, it would be ideal for the payout ratio to be below 70% for these companies. This would provide more protection for the dividend, as management is not paying out most of their earnings to support the current yield and sufficient earnings remain after the dividend is paid out to be reinvested in the business.

Dividend Growth Rate (5 year) - Similarly, both companies have been growing their dividends over the past five years, although this growth has been at anemic rates.

Payout Frequency - ConEd has the advantage here as it pays out a consistent quarterly dividend. Interestingly, National Grid only pays a dividend twice per year. While this is non-traditional for U.S. stocks, European stocks commonly pay dividends on a semi-annual basis. More importantly, the company's "Interim" dividend for each year is notably smaller than the "Final" dividend that is paid at the end of the fiscal year.

Dividend Growth History - Both companies have a history of growing their dividend year over year. ConEd is solidly in the Dividend Aristocrats category as the company has grown their dividend for 46 consecutive years. National Grid also has a history of growing its dividend as well, albeit a much shorter track record of 9 years of consecutive growth. One item to note on National Grid's dividend growth history is that this is calculated based on the dividends for the ordinary shares that trade in London. This is done to eliminate the currency effect on the U.S. traded shares, and only show the growth in dividend distributions from the company each year.

Special Dividends - While ConEd has not paid a special dividend in its past, National Grid has twice issued a special dividend to shareholders since the late 90s. Although this is not something to depend on as part of an investment thesis, it is a positive to see management's propensity to issue a special dividend in conjunction with a large asset disposition.

In this round, investors have to make a tough decision between lower yielding consistent quarterly dividends from ConEd or higher yielding but irregular semi-annual dividend payments that are impacted by foreign exchange rates from National Grid. After thorough analysis of each company's dividend, this round ends in a tie.

Round 2 - Business Mix

Following a thorough analysis of each contender's dividend, it is important to compare and contrast their operations. While dividend history and current yield build a case based on each company's past, how the business is structured provides some insight into how each company will do in the future:

Key Business Stats Comparison

Source: ConEd and National Grid Our Businesses and Renewables.

One major factor for a company is the geography in which it operates. In this category, National Grid is clearly the winner. While ConEd does have an impressive footprint servicing New York City and a handful of the surrounding counties, this pales in comparison to National Grid. National Grid is a multi-national company with operations in Great Britain and the United States - predominantly in the Northeast. This broad geographic footprint is a benefit as it is easier to expand National Grid's client base. Additionally, by having a large footprint, the company is less impacted by localized events such as storms.

Customers are another key statistic and again National Grid is the clear winner. ConEd provides its services to a respectable 10 million customers in the United States, but National Grid provides service to over 20 million customers in the United States, Great Britain and Great Britain's outlying islands.

Since ConEd and National Grid are both utilities, the type of energy solutions they provide is also highly relevant. Both companies offer gas, electricity transmission, and have a strong renewable energy business. ConEd also provides Steam service, predominantly to customers in New York City.

Renewable energy is also an important consideration as many utilities are aggressively working to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Both companies have successful operations in solar and wind power. Additionally, ConEd also has operations in hydroelectric power. Surprisingly, ConEd's focus on solar power has made the company the second-largest solar operator in the United States and the seventh largest in the world. On the renewables front, ConEd is the winner.

Overall, the win for this round goes to National Grid. Operating across two large regions and with many more customers, National Grid is well-positioned for continued growth. Additionally, their broad footprint protects investors from regional events, such as storms that have a much higher impact as a percent of the overall business on utility companies, such as ConEd, that are concentrated in a small area.

Round 3 - Financials

The next round in our match evaluates the financial stature for each company. Strong cash flows and a good balance sheet provide the engine for future growth. Additionally, being in good financial standing can help a company successfully navigate an economic downturn or a disaster.

Trailing Twelve-Month Key Financial Figures as of September 30, 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

National Grid and ConEd both have notable revenues considering the size of their operations. Not surprisingly, National Grid's revenues are more than 50% larger than ConEd's as its client base is also significantly larger.

Operating Margin is a key metric to evaluate as it highlights each company's ability to turn the revenues from their core businesses into profits. Both boast a healthy double-digit profit margin based on the past twelve months with National Grid slightly higher at 22.3% compared to ConEd at 20.7%.

Net Income is the final result or benefit to shareholders after all the non-operating adjustments for extraordinary items have been accounted for. Again, both companies boast good net income margins that are in the double-digits. ConEd is slightly better with an 11.5% margin compared to 10.0% for National Grid. One item to note here is that while National Grid had a better margin on operating income, their adjustments were more impactful than ConEd and as a result, the company has a lower net income margin.

Price to Earnings or P/E is another strong financial metric to use in the comparison of companies. It essentially answers the question of "How much am I paying for this stock?" by dividing the stock price by the trailing twelve-month earnings as calculated on a GAAP basis. Currently both companies are a little above their five-year average with National Grid at 22.3x and ConEd at 19.1x. Historically, both companies have traded at fairly similar P/E ratios.

Five-Year P/E History for ConEd and National Grid

Source: Seeking Alpha November 24, 2020.

The final major factor to consider for a company is its long-term debt and how that burdens the income statement and cash flows. Again, not surprisingly, National Grid has a significantly higher amount of debt than ConEd - nearly double as of the most recent financial report. Interestingly, National Grid has done a much better job of managing this debt as their interest coverage ratio, the ability to service this debt, is 3.8x compared to only 2.5x for ConEd.

Putting it together, the win for this round goes to National Grid. While ConEd does have a higher net income margin and a modestly lower P/E multiple, National Grid's superior debt coverage and operating margin make all the difference.

Round 4 - The Stock

This round brings us to the external views of each company and how the markets have treated investors. Both stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 for the year, with National Grid down 2.3% year to date and ConEd down 14.3%. Despite these declines, analysts are upbeat for both companies:

Ratings Summary for National Grid

Source: Seeking Alpha November 24, 2020.

Ratings Summary for ConEd

Source: Seeking Alpha, November 24, 2020.

Overall, the win for this round goes to National Grid as all three categories, Wall Street Analysts, Seeking Alpha authors, and the company's quant score, are higher than ConEd's.

Round 5 - Risks

A full assessment of these companies would not be complete without an evaluation of the potential risks for each company. For this round we will examine the major risks that these companies face today:

One of the biggest risks for utility companies is the move to greener operations. Today's electric generation utilities face a hard choice of upgrading their operations to reduce their carbon footprint and ultimately reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, or risk becoming obsolete. Fortunately, both ConEd and National Grid have heavily invested in renewable energy to become leaders amongst the industry in making this change. In addition, both companies have aggressive plans to dramatically reduce their carbon footprint over the next couple of decades.

Another major risk facing utility companies is the damage done to equipment and the transmission network due to storms or other events. For example, Tropical storm Isaias resulted in $172 million in costs for ConEd. Similarly, National Grid had $61 million in storm-related costs for the first half of 2020, which includes the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias. More major storms and other damage within the geographies for these companies can be a major problem. Fortunately, National Grid's broad geography allows for less of its portfolio to be impacted by any single event.

The third major risk relates to where each company operates. ConEd has a fairly high risk in the near term as a number of people have left the tri-state area around New York City during the pandemic. The big question is how much of a decline in customers will ConEd see as a result of this shift in population. Similarly, National Grid has a fairly high risk in its local geography - Great Britain. The Labour Party in the United Kingdom had been aggressively proposing that all utilities, including National Grid, be nationalized. The company took certain actions to protect shareholders in the event this occurred. Fortunately, in the 2019 election, the Labour Party did not win and as a result, the nationalization of utilities is off the table for the time being.

This round was a tough match with good points on both sides, but the win goes to National Grid. Their vast geography provides a good level of protection from the impact of storms and other events that have the potential to take a more concentrated utility, like ConEd, temporarily offline for all its customers. Additionally, while a potential nationalization of National Grid's UK business would have flipped the decision to ConEd, this is now a distant possibility until the Labour Party wins majority control in Parliament.

Victor's Circle - Conclusion

In conclusion, what looked like a tight match comes down to a clear win for National Grid. While the pros and cons of each company's dividend policy make this seem like a close match, National Grid has outperformed in the key areas that underpin their dividend and stock price. When forced with the decision of which company to add to your portfolio, National Grid is the winner.

Dividend Bout Match Summary

In reviewing the rounds of the bout, it's not terribly surprising that National Grid has come out the winner. Generally speaking, for most companies, investors value ones with large customer bases or diverse business lines. With National Grid, they get both. Having a business that is a dominant player in both the United Kingdom and the United States provides exactly these core facets. Additionally, National Grid has done a great job of expanding its business, either with creating interconnects in Europe to sell excess energy, expanding its renewables businesses, or simply expanding the geography in which it operates in the United States.

National Grid also has a strong balance sheet. While their amount of debt outstanding is large, more than $38 billion, this is more than manageable for the company as the current business can service this debt almost 4 times over (See Round 3 for references). This healthy financial positioning should enable National Grid to continue to be a dominant utility operator for years to come as they have access to sufficient capital to continue to expand into renewables and overhaul old equipment to diminish their greenhouse gas emissions overtime, a goal that is the focus for nearly all utilities.

In the shift to greener energy and transmission through the use of renewables, National Grid has formed National Grid Ventures or "Ventures" to focus on emerging opportunities in clean energy, competitive energy transmission, offshore wind, and carbon capture, usage and storage. Some of the projects the Ventures team has focused on are:

Enbala, a specialized software that creates a network of continuously optimized energy distribution solutions across an energy network. This solution leverages aggregate customer demand data and matches up with renewable and storage solutions in the energy network to enhance efficiencies.

Viking Link between Denmark and the UK to facilitate the trade of renewable energy between both countries.

New York Energy Solution to upgrade the 50+ miles of the state's historically congested transmission network. The upgraded network will also facilitate the ability for the upstate renewable energy sources to meet the demand from downstate consumers.

Revolution Wind is being developed to deliver 704 MW of offshore wind capacity for residents of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The combination of both Ventures, as well as traditional business growth is designed to support National Grid's long term goal of 5-7% asset growth. Successful execution on these growth plans should serve as a driver of returns for investors for years to come.

Additionally, being a regulated utility, National Grid is well-positioned for stable and steady rate increases within its existing customer base. As a regulated utility, National Grid has a dominant, if not monopolistic control of its local markets. This provides certainty around cash flows, as another competitor is not able to enter the market. To offset the potential for regulated utilities to price gauge the market, there are statutory limits on how much the utility can raise prices each year for customers. This helps to create a primary stream of cash flows that investors can rely on for National Grid to run its core businesses.

Lastly, National Grid is also well-positioned for investors thanks to its superior dividend yield. The current dividend is very impressive at nearly 5.5% compared to the paltry yield for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) at barely more than 1.5%. This should be another strong tailwind for the stock, as income-focused investors will be shifting from low yielding fixed income portfolios and equities into much higher yielding stocks to replace lost income.

National Grid's Dividend Yield Compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - Five-Year Dividend History

Data by YCharts

Thank you for reading this article. What match-up do you want to see for the next Dividend Bout?

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.