ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) is a global developer and operator of solar power projects focusing on development, construction management, and project financing services. With a majority of its operating assets in China, the company has made an effort to expand globally and with current projects in over 10 countries focusing on opportunities in the U.S. and Europe. The stock has gained momentum this year with shares up over 430%, benefiting from several new deals supporting an accelerating growth outlook for the company along with broader bullish market sentiment towards renewables. The company just reported its latest quarterly results, and while the stock was sold off on the report, firming profitability and a growing project pipeline support a positive outlook.

SOL Q3 Earnings Recap

ReneSola reported its Q3 earnings on December 1st with non-GAAP EPS of $0.05, which was $0.03 ahead of estimates. The company was also GAAP profitable with an EPS of $0.04. Revenue in the quarter at $9.8 million represented a decline of 85% year over year. It's important to note that the company had previously guided for revenue between $8 million and $10 million, so the result here was at the top end of the target. Management explains the year-over-year decline was based on the timing of deals and a strong comparable period at the end of last year.

Favorably, the revenue mix resulted in a gross margin of 60.6%, up from 24.6% in Q3 2019. Efforts at cost savings and corporate efficiencies resulted in a 10% y/y decline in SG&A supporting operating income and the quarterly profitability. CEO Yumin Liu was taking a bullish tone and was optimistic on the forward outlook during the conference call:

The momentum in our business is accelerating. And from a customer engagement perspective, we have seen that significant level of business activity in the last several months.

As a solar power project developer, the company operates through either a 'Build-Transfer' or 'Project Rights Sale' model. In build-transfer, ReneSola sells the asset after being connected to the grid. With project rights sales, the company gets involved in earlier stages to secure the land and generation capacity before selling the project rights. The company also intends to pursue opportunities as an independent power producer (IPP), directly owning and operating solar power projects and selling the generated focusing on commercial and industrial (C&I) off-takers with favorable feed-in-tariff (FiT) and power purchasing agreements (PPA).

In the U.S., the company has a total of 300MW under development across small utility and community solar projects with a majority expected to be monetized by 2021.

Including a current 189MW of operating assets, the company has a total of 732MW in the late-stage development pipeline along with 22.7MW under construction across its global portfolio. The U.K. and France are important regions for the company, each with 150MW and 100MW of capacity in development. ReneSola's goal is to reach 1GW, or 1000MW in the project pipeline by the end of this year which management is confident in.

In terms of the balance sheet, this is a strong point as the company ended the quarter with $15.6 million in cash and equivalents against $3 million in long-term debt. The company does have short-term borrowings on its balance sheet totaling $31 million, although this is explained as project-related and asset secured. A current ratio of 1x suggests overall solid liquidity.

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

The company is guiding for Q4 revenue between $23 million and $25 million along with a gross margin between 11% and 13%. If confirmed, the target revenue at the midpoint implies a year-over-year decline of 9.6%, again based on the timing of project sales and strong comparables at the end of last year. In conjunction with the results from the first nine months of the year, the full-year revenue target is expected to be between $80 million and $90 million.

Management explains that COVID has caused some disruptions to the operating environment and considers quarterly variability in revenue to be a normal part of the business. From the conference call:

For full year 2020, we continue to expect total revenue in the range of $80 million to $90 million, and the gross margin in a range of 18% to 20%. And we do expect to be profitable for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on non-GAAP basis. Our outlook for the remainder of 2020 considers a couple of key factors. First, the development of COVID-19 and the global medical condition remain highly uncertain. We continue to monitor how the health aspects of pandemic are playing out, as well as the second order effect on the economy. We had anticipated some slowdown in activity in 2020 and believe it's prudent to factor in broader variability in our outlook. Second, we consider fluctuations that typically occur due to normal unevenness associated with the project development cycle.

In terms of consensus estimates, the full-year 2020 forecast for revenue of $90.6 million is at the top range of management guidance while the market expects 20% revenue growth in 2021 towards $110 million. One discrepancy is that the consensus estimate is for negative EPS of -$0.03 for this year while management made comments suggesting it expects to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis. While the earnings multiple on 2021 EPS estimate of $0.08 implies a forward P/E of 99x, the context here is for revenue growth to remain above 20% per year over the next couple of years, which is positive.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Shares of SOL fell by as much as 20% following the earnings release which highlights the significant volatility in the stock in the past year. For context, including this latest move, SOL is now down by 33% from its recent high while still up over 100% just since early November.

On one hand, the headline revenue figures for the last quarter down 85% year over year may have spooked some momentum traders but a deeper look suggests this number was expected and consistent with the business model and variability of deal timing. While this isn't a runaway growth story, we're encouraged by the trends in profitability and margins as the company is proving to prudently manage costs.

Nevertheless, shares of SOL likely got a bit too hot with speculative momentum in recent weeks further propelled by the market enthusiasm towards renewables since the election of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. There is a thinking that the new administration will support clean energy projects with a favorable regulatory environment. From a high-level, the Biden energy policy proposes $400 billion of investments over the next 10 years to support "clean energy and innovation" and achieve a "carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035" according to the campaign website.

As it relates to SOL, just capturing a small portion of that market growth would be bullish for the company with its footprint in the United States. The company is bullish on the global opportunity citing research in its letter to shareholders describing the share of renewables in the energy market reaching 30% globally by 2040, and 50% in Europe. In this regard, the efforts at joint ventures and acquisitions offer a roadmap for higher revenue and earnings going forward. Recent announcements since Q3 include.

Joint Venture with 'Vodasun,' a solar power contractor to develop ground-mounted projects in Germany with an initial starting portfolio of 100MW and plan to develop an additional 50MW to 100MW per year.

Joint Venture with 'Novergy' to develop utility-scale projects in the U.K. including an existing pipeline of 100MW.

Joint Venture with 'Innova Group' to develop utility-scale projects in the U.K.

The company acquired U.S. assets from Nova Development including distributed generation and solar storage for $3.8 million adding 200MW to its project pipeline.

Final Thoughts

While we are bullish on the stock over the long run supported by overall solid fundamentals and a strong balance sheet, we expect volatility to continue given the speculative nature of the stock at the current valuation. Considering its relatively small market cap of $290 million and limited earnings, the stock is a higher-risk investment and will require the company to successfully execute its growth strategy. Overall, SOL is a good option to gain exposure in a pure-downstream solar player.

In the upcoming quarters, we would like to see the company translate its project pipeline and joint ventures into accelerating top-line growth. Monitoring points include operating expenses and the gross margin to support the liquidity position. The risk here is that growth underperforms expectation and the company loses traction in expanding its project portfolio. Weaker-than-expected results could drive further bearish sentiment in the stock with more downside.

