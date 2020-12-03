We are bullish on the stock which continues to offer deep value with a 4.2% dividend yield well-supported by strong cash flows.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) operates 431 retail stores across the Western United States. This year's pandemic has led to a dynamic of people seeking more at-home and outdoor recreation activities, driving demand for the company's product assortment across athletic shoes and apparel, along with equipment for camping, hunting, fishing, and general sports. Sales have surged in recent quarters, supporting a massive 214% rally in the stock price this year. In many ways, the recent results represent a turnaround for the company that faced years of weak growth challenged by broader headwinds for the brick-and-mortar retail industry. We highlight that current margins have climbed to the highest in the company's history, supporting overall strong fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook. We are bullish on BGFV and see more upside in the year ahead.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Company Q3 Earnings Recap

Big 5 reported its Q3 results on October 27th with GAAP EPS of $1.31, which was 337% higher compared to $0.30 in Q3 2019. Higher earnings were driven by a 14.6% y/y revenue increase to $305 million in the quarter, leveraged by firming margins. The company saw a 14.8% rise in same-store sales compared to the period in 2019.

(Source: Company IR / annotation by BOOX Research)

The results here were more impressive considering there were some challenges in the quarter in some categories. The widespread cancellation of some organized sports activities and league seasons limited the sales of team sports equipment. On the other hand, products related to fitness and outdoor recreation, along with firearms accessories, led to growth.

Even as revenues are about flat through the first nine months of the year considering disruptions related to the pandemic at the end of Q1 and into Q2, the story here is a sharp decline in operating expenses. SG&A declined by 7.2% y/y in Q3 and is 9.3% lower year-to-date, which has driven a surge in operating income. CEO Steve Miller explained that this was a record quarter for Big 5. From the conference call:

I am pleased to report remarkably strong third quarter results along with continued sales and margin momentum through the first month of our fourth quarter. From both a sales and earnings standpoint, our third quarter performance was by far the strongest of any quarter in our history. With so many people looking to stay healthy and active in the current environment, our recent sales have benefited tremendously from recreational trends, which corresponds nicely with our product mix.

The gross margin in the quarter at 36.1% was the highest for the company back to 2006, while the operating margin at 12.7% was the strongest in history. Efforts made this year towards cost savings and reducing expenses as a response to the pandemic, including limited promotional activities and reduced business hours, have supported profitability.

Data by YCharts

The positive results have translated into strong cash operating cash flow, which has reached $136 million year-to-date. Big 5 ended the quarter with $57 million in cash and equivalents against zero long-term debt. During the quarter, the company hiked its dividend by 100% to $0.10 per share, representing an annualized payout of $8.8 million, which yields 4.2%.

Management Guidance and Forward-Looking Analysis

While management is not offering full-year earnings guidance, the expectation is that the trends continue through Q4. Early data from October showing same-store sales up 15.1% compared to the fiscal month in 2019 supports a positive outlook. Management expects Q4 same-store sales in a range of flat to +7% and EPS for the quarter between $0.35 and $0.60. Considering year-to-date EPS of $1.63, the Q4 estimates imply full-year EPS between $1.98 and $2.23. This amount is in line with a single published Wall Street estimate for the full-year 2020 EPS at $2.20.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The biggest question facing Big 5 is how much of this "pandemic boost" in sales observed in recent months represents a temporary dynamic and how much momentum can be maintained over the next year. Indeed, there is a recognition even among management based on comments in the conference call that the current rate of growth and reduction in expenses is not sustainable. By this measure, there will likely be some normalization in margins and weaker earnings in the second half of next year given the difficult comps now.

Still, we are encouraged by the underlying strength of the business and believe that this streamlined operating model focused on efficiency represents a high level of underlying profitable that remains relevant with a loyal customer following. The company generates a high level of free cash flow that can support its dividend and recurring share buybacks over the long term.

The attraction of Big 5, in our opinion, is still the deep value in shares even after the recent rally. Considering the outlook for full-year EPS at $2.20, the stock is trading at a forward P/E of just 4.5x. Other metrics, like a price-to-sales ratio of 0.2x and EV-to-EBITDA of 2.2x, are still well below the company's historical average over the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

The depressed valuation even compared to other sporting goods retailers like DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS), which trades at a forward P/E of 9.6x, highlights a deep skepticism in the market over the company's long-term viability. One of the criticisms towards Big 5 is that the company has an underdeveloped digital strategy, while the rest of the retail industry has moved more in that direction. For context, the company does have an online site, but the channel does not represent a material source of revenue, according to a note in the 10-Q filing.

Revenue associated with e-commerce sales was not material for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019.

Our take is that this may actually be a strength for Big 5, as it limits its required investments and spending on the related technology infrastructure, allowing the company to focus on the core brick-and-mortar business. Sporting goods categories, including footwear, benefit from the ability of consumers to physically hold the products and try on for the correct size that often gets lost in online shopping. The point here is that there is space in the market for a specialty player in retail like Big 5 that can represent an alternative experience for consumers.

Final Thoughts

We believe the company can continue capturing steady growth and accelerate earnings by focusing on maintaining operating margins. We rate shares of BGFV as a Buy, with a price target of $11.50 for the year ahead representing about 25% upside and a normalized 0.25x price-to-sales. The dividend yield at 4.2% is attractive and highlights the value in the stock.

The risk here is that the top line revenue growth slows considerably from current levels, leading to narrowing margins. Weaker-than-expected earnings could force a reassessment of the long-term outlook for the company and drive renewed bearish sentiment. Monitoring points for Big 5 include same-store sales trends as a key operating metric.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BGFV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.