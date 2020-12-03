I have argued platinum is one of the most undervalued commodities on the planet for over a year on Seeking Alpha. It appears the upswing back toward a normal valuation has begun in late 2020. Today marks 12 up days out of the last 14 trading sessions, a nice streak for any investment. And, multi-year highs, priced in U.S. dollars, are just a short distance away. Overall, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is scoring in the top 5% of all equities for short-term momentum, based on the nine indicators I use to computer-sort technical action in my Victory Formation formula. Looking forward, several more weeks of buying could push this score into a top 1-2% position.

Below are some 5-year charts of the crazy-low “relative” valuation of platinum vs. sister metal palladium, industrial metal copper, the precious monetary metals of silver and gold, plus financial assets like the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Hands down, 2020 has marked the lowest valuation in platinum’s modern history, or any comparison I can find the last 100 years.

Typically (almost always actually), the price of platinum trades over the price of both gold, now at $1825 an ounce, and palladium at $2400. So yes, $1004 for platinum is incredibly cheap.

Image Source: WPIC Website

Inventories Falling

The latest World Platinum Investment Council forecast for 2021, out in late November, has added bullish fundamental excuses for buying. The group is reporting a full 30% of easy-to-locate, above-ground stocks have been depleted in 2020, largely from mine closures related to coronavirus issues and heightened investor demand. Plus, even with a recovery in mine operations, demand is expected to again outstrip new supply during 2021. The tightening supply/demand imbalance is truly great news for platinum investors.

Image Source: World Platinum Investment Council - Q3 Report

Aberdeen Physical Platinum Trust

The Aberdeen product directly owns platinum and vaults it for each trust unit purchased. The fund is 100% platinum bullion. It is one of just a handful of low-risk ways to play a large future platinum price advance. I have mentioned the PPLT ETF many times in the last year and a half, and have owned it off and on for longer. Truth be told, if platinum can rise another $50 an ounce to multi-year highs, its smaller market size vs. the silver market could translate into a straight up moonshot on par with the sharp 50% gain in silver this summer, after the price pattern likewise cleared new multi-year highs. [Platinum above-ground stocks are valued around $45 billion at $1,004 an ounce.]

Image Source: Seeking Alpha Database

The PPLT fund charges 0.6% annually to manage, vault, and insure your platinum. With $1.3 billion in assets under management, it is the largest platinum bullion ETF available to investors in a regular brokerage account or IRA.

Below are some charts highlighting the incredible buying momentum in the platinum ETF building for months. What’s particularly impressive is the straight up advance in November-December has taken place against a weakening gold/silver and flat palladium price backdrop. I have graphed the severely upsloping Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume indicators. The three measurements are signaling the latest platinum gains are backed by plenty of buying pressure. I have drawn 3-month to 5-year charts for readers to review.

Final Thoughts

I currently own the Aberdeen Platinum ETF, and believe it is another smart avenue to hedge out-of-control, central bank money printing in 2020, as we move into an unsure 2021 economic backdrop. A record, near 45% jump in the M-1 money stock the past 52 weeks (printed cash in circulation and checking account sums) should have every consumer, business and investor worried about the value of each paper currency unit.

Image Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank

The U.S. dollar’s devaluation trend during the year may accelerate over the next 3-6 months (the U.S. Dollar Index has declined -10% the last 52 weeks), if a strong economic rebound fails to materialize, after the coronavirus mess is cleaned up. On the flip side, excessively strong economic growth could quickly lead to much tighter platinum supplies, and an oversized price upswing on investor and industrial demand. Platinum seems to have entered a win-win situation for bullish ownership since summertime.

Using average ratio analysis to other assets, platinum is undervalued in the magnitude of 60-65% today. If you are a patient, long-term investor who believes in regression to the mean, platinum should be one your largest commodity holdings right now.

The biggest investment risk, in my mind at least over the immediate-term, would be a stock market crash that zaps confidence in all asset classes, akin to the vicious downmove for platinum during February-March. The COVID-19 economic lockdown and related fear from investors caused a similar percentage platinum meltdown to the U.S. stock market drop. A second unlikely scenario would be a goldilocks economic outcome in 2021, where the world snaps back to normal and all “hedges” are shunned by investors.

Thanks for reading. This article should be a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

