The online personal styling service is expected to return to nearly 10% growth with potential upside from business normalization.

Despite some large negative reactions to recent earnings reports and distribution centers' shutdown a while due to COVID-19, Stitch Fix (SFIX) is actually up over 70% for the year. Investors would make a mistake to dump the stock just because the online clothing personalization company trades above recent lows. My investment thesis remains bullish on Stitch Fix at least reaching new all-time highs.

Image Source: Stitch Fix website

Back To Normal

The stock is up this year because the virus crisis pushed more consumers to purchasing clothing online. Stitch Fix is unique in that the business is built on the concept of consumers trying on new apparel in the comfort on their home feeding right into a consumer base no longer interested in spending all day apparel shopping or in crowded spaces.

The odd part is that the company benefitted from the shutdown by far outperforming other retailers, but Stitch Fix had distribution centers closing during the peak outbreak back in April, causing a slowdown in new members. This issue impacted short-term results as new members weren't onboarded as fast, but the company should quickly catch up on this front.

The end result should be more consumers shopping at home using personalization services, leading to higher revenue targets for the company, not lower. Analysts currently forecast FY22 revenue targets down nearly $240 million from pre-virus estimates. Just back in March, analysts had Stitch Fix generating revenues of ~$2.59 billion next fiscal year, while the current target is down to only $2.35 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings revisions

My view is that more retail moves online towards Stitch Fix, suggesting the original FY22 targets could be topped.

Normalized Model

Even during a tough FY20, Stitch Fix ended the year with an 8% increase in active clients. The year ended on August 1, so the company ended the year in the toughest period for the virus. Active clients even rose sequentially from the 3.418 million at the end of FQ3 to the record 3.522 million at the end of July.

Source: Stitch Fix FQ4'20 shareholder letter

As the company reports earnings on December 7, the market will naturally pay attention to whether the company can ramp up the active client totals, following the weakness starting back in March. The stock will likely move based on the active client count.

Last FQ1, Stitch Fix ended the quarter with 3.416 million clients, up 180K from the end of FY19. A similar increase this FQ1 would push the company up to 3.7 million active clients now.

The company had cut back marketing during the crisis due to the distribution centers closed. The plan to ramp up spending while people are still shut at home could have very promising results for FQ1 and FQ2.

Stitch Fix guided to FQ1 revenues growing by mid-to-high single digits with further gains in FQ2. The company expects some weakness due to fewer clients onboarded during March through May providing fewer clients to reorder fixes in the current period.

Analysts have the company generating FQ1 revenues of $481 million for 8.2% growth. The FQ2 estimates jump up to $509.0 million for 12.7% growth. After the big FQ4 revenue beat and the fact these are record numbers, the stock is poised to head higher, considering very few retailers are offering 10% growth in this environment.

The company has a long-term model for adjusted EBITDA margins of 11% to 13%. Stitch Fix gets close to those margins now as the only limiting factor should be SG&A charges closer to 30% than the 25% ultimate target. Remember, these adjusted EBITDA targets include stock-based compensation. The actual non-GAAP target is closer to 20% as SBC charges are relatively high, considering the large amount of data sciences and other technology costs.

Source: Stitch Fix September presentation

At FY22 revenues returning to $2.6 billion and the company generating adjusted EBITDA margins of 20%, Stitch Fix could top EBITDA levels of $500 million. The stock only trades for $4.2 billion here. Even at just 10% EBITDA margins, the stock only trades at 16x those estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Stitch Fix is a cheap stock based on a return to normalized numbers in FY22. The stock fell dramatically after a solid earnings report back in September, so investors should brace for weakness, but Stitch Fix is a buy on any weakness.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.