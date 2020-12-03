However, its French stock is much more expensive, and it may make sense to trade it against its American parent company.

It’s listed both in France and in the US, but valuations are quite rich.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is on its way to overcome this unique year. Seriously challenged by the closure of a large part of its physical locations worldwide, the company experienced a significant reduction in output, although not a total disruption of its business model.

Actually, in the first three quarters of 2020, IPAR collected a profit of $23.5 million, mainly thanks to its flexible organization and to the halting of several new product launches, which helped save a lot of SG&A expenses.

However, as I wrote here, the problem with IPAR was (and still is) its valuation. This stock was probably too expensive in January, when it reached its all-time high at more than $74, and consequently, cratered by more than 50% due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Since then, the visibility of the perfume business perspectives has been slowly improving, and it has made up for part of the loss (see the picture below).

Data by YCharts

However, with a valuation of over $55 per share at the time I am writing this, the market seems to be too optimistic about the company’s medium-term possibilities, and seems to somehow underestimate the possible challenges IPAR could face in the nearest future.

Currently, P/E stands at 66, while both net sales and equity value are less than one-third of the firm’s capitalization. The top line guidance of $500 million (FY 2020) was issued before further shutdowns occurred virtually in all of the European countries, and it implies a YoY decrease of about 30%! Surely, this year has been a sort of unique case for many industries, fragrance business included, but the speed and magnitude of the future recovery is not yet clear. How long will it take for IPAR to come back to 2019 sales? And what about the bottom line? Certainly, even this year, the firm has managed to stay profitable, and that is a nice starting point for 2021, but it also decided to postpone all its product launches in the years to come, which means we can surely expect a significant increase in SG&A expenses in 2021 and beyond.

All in all, I think that IPAR’s share price now does not adequately incorporate the risks and opportunities the company will encounter in the medium term.

The Pair-Trade Opportunity

However, it’s worth noticing that Inter Parfums enjoys a double listing: its European operations are in charge of a French company, Interparfums SA, listed in Paris (Euronext) under the ticker ITP.PA.

The parent company, Inter Parfums Inc., owns the majority of the capital and voting shares of its French subsidiary:

Source: Company's report

The French subsidiary accounts for a big part of the Group’s net sales. For example, in the first 9 months of 2020, total net sales came in at $355 million, of which the French subsidiary collected €250 million, or about 80% of the total.

If we look at the equity value, in H1/2020, ITP had €475 million, according to the company’s documents (see the picture below), while the parent company reported an equity value of $609, roughly 10% higher. As IPAR consolidates the results of the Group, we could assign an equity value of about $60 million to the Inter Parfums business, excluding the contribution of ITP.

ITP equity

Source: Company's report

Similarly, checking the net profit figures, we can assume IPAR-Ex ITP was slightly profitable in the first half of the year.

The point here is that though IPAR looks expensive, its French subsidiary is even more costly, and this paves the way to an intriguing opportunity to play this interesting perfume company by going long IPAR and short ITP.

In fact, the stake of ITP owned by IPAR is worth roughly €1.58 billion, or $1.9 billion, at the time I am writing this. In contrast, the total cap of IPAR is about 10% lower at about $1.73 billion.

To be fair, the discount at which IPAR is trading, compared to its subsidiary, was bigger a couple of months ago, while now it has already started to decrease significantly (see the picture below).

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, that doesn’t take into consideration the fact that IPAR has a control stake in its subsidiary, which should give it a certain premium, although it is difficult to quantify it exactly. In other words, IPAR should be traded at a premium versus ITP, not at a discount. Moreover, as we already discussed, there is a residual part of the parent company’s business that certainly has a value, because it has equity, sales and marginal profitability.

I would assign a quite conservative fair value of around $100 million to the IPAR business Ex-ITP, which translates into another 5-10% premium in favor of the parent company.

Notably, this trade could be considered as a more rational way to go long US dollar against euro, as the American currency is currently exchanged at levels only seen very few times in the last years and could arguably be undervalued at this point. In fact, as the two stocks are traded in different currencies, they could close their valuation gap simply through the devaluation of the euro against the dollar.

Your Takeaway

Inter Parfums is an interesting perfume and beauty products player, which was severely hit by the pandemic.

However, thanks to its strong resilience, its fortress-like balance sheet and the decision to delay the launch of several products until next year, the firm has managed to navigate these dark times in an excellent way. That made its shares bounce back, after losing more than half of their value in the first months of the year. However, given the numerous uncertainties surrounding IPAR’s core business, I believe the stock is richly valued right now. A better option, instead, could be to go long IPAR while shorting its French subsidiary, which presents, at the moment, a 15/20% overvaluation towards its American counterpart.

Admittedly, the gap was more pronounced a couple of months ago. Therefore, it may be better to just keep track of this situation and make your bet if and when the prices start to irrationally and significantly diverge, namely by more than 30%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.