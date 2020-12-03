4 Fiscal Cliffs Between Now And The Inauguration: Harrison

The reversal we’re already seeing in the data may accelerate further once virus cases from Thanksgiving are accounted for, which may lead to a robust rollover of U.S. growth.

The jobs data we get on Friday will confirm whether we’re in a period of rollover and growth deceleration, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that Wednesday’s data, which showed the greatest slowdown in hiring since July, isn’t all that terrible considering that 300,000 jobs were created. However, more negative data later this week would signal a larger trend.

And while markets traded flat most of the day today, Harrison thinks that negative numbers on Friday will likely cause the bond market to react. If it doesn’t, it tells you that people are still in a bullish mindset, he said.

Harrison expects negative jobs data to come from the COVID lockdown sectors, like airlines, hotels, and other leisure and hospitality companies. He said the reversal we’re already seeing in the data may accelerate further once virus cases from Thanksgiving are accounted for, which may lead to a robust rollover of growth in the U.S. going forward.

Harrison said that economic pain will come from four places: consumer pullback, lockdown mandates, job losses, and risk of a government shutdown/government pandemic assistance programs expiring.

He believes the majority of fiscal cliffs will not be resolved, and there will be permanent damage to the economy ahead. These losses are not baked into the market, he said.

Looking ahead, Harrison said he will be looking for Friday’s jobs number and to the following Friday’s deadline for a government shutdown. If both scenarios turn out on the negative side, he believes the equity market may finally react.

