The pandemic did not slow down the operations but catalyzed more opportunities for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS). Revenue and earnings have grown faster along with the continuous enhancements of its products and services. Moreover, the positive trend of its Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF) this fiscal year gave a sprinkle of hope to its investors as it showed a higher capacity for dividend payments. Likewise, the bullish stock price agrees with the company's continued success and suggests that growth is no longer an illusion, although it remains undervalued.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

Founded about 20 years ago, Century Communities, Inc., a construction and real estate company, has shown impressive growth over the years. Despite being a newbie when a real estate bubble took place, the company survived and started to flourish in the aftermath of the crisis. The boom in the industry, matched with the continuous enhancements of its products services, primarily drove the increase in its operations.

Since its IPO last 2014, the company has become more transparent with its financials. The company continued to expand and increase its operating capacity that sped up revenue growth. From $170-370 million, it made a surprising 97% increase to $730 million in 2015. For the succeeding years, although growth has been relatively smaller, the operations remained aggressive. The operating revenue reached $990 million in 2016 before increasing 43% to $1.42 billion a year after. In 2018, it had its largest growth by $730 million as the value reached $2.15 billion before increasing again to $2.54 billion in 2019. Given this, one can see that, even if the company may be relatively new, growth has been uninterrupted. With an average growth rate of 60%, the operating revenue has grown dramatically and became more than 10 times its initial value in just a few years.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic hit many industries, like construction and real estate, the company remained still. Even if it faced delays and difficulties due to the restrictions and economic disruptions, its operations have been unscathed during the three quarters. In 1Q, the operating revenue increased by 13% from $503 million to $603 million. In 2Q, the impact of the pandemic was its peak, but the company remained vigorous as the revenue increased by $150 million, or 24%. In 3Q, as things slowly improved, it had its highest growth by $200 million, or 36%. With an accumulated value of $2.17 billion, it was $430 million, or 24% higher than the value in the previous year. Moreover, it already exceeded the whole value of 2018 and almost reached 2019. It may be a wonder for many analysts how the company thrived amidst the crisis; the drop of the interest rates became a primary driver for growth as the cost of purchasing a property plunged. Given this, revenue growth for the succeeding years may continue, especially since the economy is gradually reopening. But the company must still be careful to avoid problems due to the potential post-pandemic inflation that may increase the interest rates and affect the housing rates. But if things get better, the operations may remain strong. Using the average of the three quarters, the operating revenue may increase to $2.89 billion. The Linear Trend Analysis has a quite more conservative estimation of the value at $2.87 billion before increasing again for the following years from $3 billion to $4 billion.

Likewise, the operating costs have risen consistently since the company went public and expanded the operations. This is normal as more inputs such as labor, materials, and equipment are needed to produce and offer more services. But since then, their gap has widened as more profits were realized. The expansion of the operations, along with the increasing productivity, helped the company generate more sales at a slower growth rate in the operating costs. From $150-320 million, the operating costs reached $2.1 billion in 2019. But gross profit increased by more than 20 times from $20-50 million to $450 million. As estimated using the average of the three quarters, the operating costs and gross profit may increase to $2.37 billion and $530 million, respectively. But using the Linear Trend Analysis, the estimation of the operating costs is quite lower at $2.36 billion before increasing again from $2.7 billion to $3.79 billion. The same may be true for gross profit as the value may increase from $500 million to $740 million.

Net Income

Even if its non-operating core transaction expenses were increasing, it remained manageable and lower. Despite the occasionally sharp changes in exceptional expenses and the substantial growth in interest expense, the company remained profitable. Net income has been consistently increasing since the company had its IPO. It showed an identical trend to the core operations that may suggest consistency and coordination between the core and non-core operations. From $12-20 million, it jumped to $38 million in 2015 and continuously rose. In 2018, it made a huge increase again by 92% as it changed from $50 million to $96 million. With its most recent value of $112 million in 2019, since the company expanded its operations, net income has risen and became almost 10 times larger than its initial value. The continuous expansion and increased efficiency drove its revenue and income growth.

Moreover, as the core operations of the company remained growing amidst the pandemic, its viability followed. Also, non-core transactions remained still and unshaken as the company did account for exceptional expenses that normally exist in times like this. As a result, all quarters had higher earnings that almost doubled. With an accumulated value of $110 million, it became 83% higher compared to $60 million in the previous year. Given the average of the three quarters, net income may increase to $152 million. Meanwhile, the estimation of the Linear Trend Analysis had a lower value at $124 million before increasing again from $140 million to $200 million for the following years.

Return on Asset (ROA) gives more precise and thorough analysis for it focuses on real growth by checking net income in terms of its assets. Since assets are inputs to the operations, it is ideal to determine how much profit they have generated over the years. ROA also helps one gauge how earnings can sustain the operations in the long run. Since 2013, ROA has been stable despite the ups and downs and remained at 3%-4%. Given this, the company's ROA has not been ideal as it fell below 5%. Also, one can observe that, as the company acquired more assets, net income increased, but the growth rate relative to assets has been almost the same. It shows that the company's real growth has been slow from 2.8% to 4.5% despite its impressive viability. Meanwhile, despite the pandemic, the company had an impressive growth. Real growth also improved. Using the accumulated net income for the three quarters, ROA already amounted to 4.5%. If the estimated full-year value will be used, ROA may reach 5.1% to 5.6%. Given this, real growth was more visible as the company continued to expand and do better despite the restrictions. As estimated for the following years, ROA may increase to almost 6%.

Return on Equity

The analysis on the other side of the Balance Sheet focuses on the interests of the investors. The Return on Equity (ROE) of the company has been generally increasing with some noticeable changes. When the company went public, ROE was low at 4%-5%. It was normal since both net income and equity were lower then. When the company increased its financial leverage through the issuance of shares, its operations expanded and income increased substantially. Since then, ROE kept increasing and reached 11% in 2018 and 2019. This shows that the income in terms of the shareholders' interests has grown. Moreover, ROE and ROA did not have a large difference. It may tell that the company maintained the balance of its financial leverage between equity and borrowings. This is strategic for the company as it will also help it balance its financial obligations and maintain its adequacy. For the following years, as the ROA may increase to 5%-6%, the ROE may increase to 10%-14%. Hence, the ideal split in its financial leverage will remain.

What's in Store for the Investors?

Funds From Operations and Free Cash Flow

Despite being traded, the company has not distributed dividend payments yet, which shows lethargic growth for many investors. As security may be guaranteed by the impressive figures from its operations, earnings remained an illusion for them. Given this, one may also check the company's cash flow to determine the cash inflows and outflows from the transactions of the company.

Although Funds from Operations (FFO) are used by real estate investment trusts (REIT), it may still be logical to check it since it checks real cash flows from the Income Statement. Like net income, FFO has been increasing substantially and shows more realistic values. The values remained higher since depreciation and amortization were not included. Given this, FFO has increased by more than 10 times since the company's IPO from $14.98 million to $160.84 million. Despite this, the company was not able to pay the dividends.

On the other hand, a more comprehensive analysis may be done using FCF since it also checks the changes in the operating assets and liabilities. With this, the negative value of cash flow from operating activities was caused by its working capital. As the company increased its operating capacity, it had to increase its inputs. The inventories in the balance sheet have increased most and doubled by more than a billion since its IPO. Given this, the company had a large cash outflow from inventories. Other assets have also increased sharply from $20 million to $240 million. The accounts payable have increased as well, but it could not offset the outflows from the purchase of operating assets. FCF also accounts for fixed assets accounted as capital expenditure (CapEx) since these are used to develop, produce and make use of its inputs. Since these increased from $8 million to $54 million in just a few years, cash outflows further rose. Moreover, FCF can confirm the low value of ROA since the assets increased faster by earnings. It can be shown by the higher and faster cash outflows from its working capital and CapEx that could not be offset by FFO. Given this, one can observe that the company focused on expanding and increasing its operating capacity that it could not pay dividends.

Meanwhile, 2Q and 3Q told a different story. 1Q still had a negative value. But, for the following quarters, the company realized a positive FCF. Although receivables kept increasing, the inventories decreased which can be confirmed by the dramatic increase in the operating revenue. Given this, the company had cash inflows from working capital. Since the company had higher earnings, FFO increased. As a result, net cash flows from its operations and FCF increased and became inflows in 2Q and 3Q at $208 million and $120 million, respectively. The accumulated value for the three quarters amounted to $300 million. Given this, the company had a higher capacity to pay dividends. One may say that the company is already done with its expansion and may prioritize the dividends. But it may be too early to tell as 4Q values are not disclosed yet. If the company will start the dividend payments, the earliest possible date will be in 1Q 2021. As estimated, FCF will rise to $400 million. For the following years, it may move from $151 million to $379 million.

Stock Price

The stock price had a series of ups and downs with low to moderate volatility. It happened when the price seemed to reach the resistance at $46.68. It continuously decreased to $38.84 on October 30 before increasing again to $45.68 last November 5. It happened again after a few days and decreased to $39.45 and $41.17. Since then, the price has increased. Since November 23, it has been playing between $44-$46 at a decreasing trend. It seems that the price already reached its highest point last October 15 at $46.67 since it never surpassed or at least reached the value. But, given the value, it may still be too early to tell if the price has started a decreasing trend. Also, the PE Ratio shows that it has low risk and is undervalued. Using the PEG Ratio, the value amounted to 0.28, which confirms the undervaluation of the stock price. Hence, being updated on press releases of the company and the changes in the market and industry may help an investor in his decisions.

Catalysts for Growth

Increased Market Presence Amidst the Pandemic and the Reopening of the Economy

As the company remained still amidst the pandemic, it continued to operate and grew faster. In this quarter, as the economy slowly reopens, the company increases its operating capacity and continues to sell newly built houses in different locations. Given the improvement in the economy as the interest rates remain low, more people will have more capacity to purchase houses. Also, the enhancements it continues to do may be more appealing to capture more demand in the market. Hence, revenue and earnings may grow faster. But the company must be more careful to avoid the problems that may arise due to the potential post-pandemic inflation.

Home Workspace Program Century Home Base

Before 3Q closed, the company launched houses with better and more flexible workspaces. It was a timely and strategic move on its part as many businesses are still on a work-from-home arrangement. Also, the demand is high due to the lower cost of purchasing a unit. The company may see a rise in the revenue in 4Q due to this enhancement. It may attract demand, partnerships, or investments from other institutions which may stimulate its performance. Hence, the operations of the company may further increase so the operating revenue and net income may follow.

Key Takeaways

The company is still new to trading and has just started with its continuous expansion since its IPO. Growth has been visible in the income statement, but some factors make it unappealing that an investor must consider. With the analysis provided, is investing in the company ideal?

Short-term Investors: The stock price remains bullish despite the decreasing trend for almost a week. But it may still be early if the price has started a decreasing trend. Moreover, the PE ratio and the PEG ratio show the undervaluation of the stock price. The impressive performance of the company and the reopening of the economy may also put upward pressure and may cause it to remain at the current value or increase to its real value.

Long-term Investors: The operating revenue and net income have increased dramatically since the company went public and started to expand its operations. However, some things make it an unappealing investment such as its negative FCF and low ROA. Its inability to pay the dividends does not promise earnings for the investors. Despite this, the consistency in the financials has been visible. In 2Q and 3Q, FCF became positive at $100 and $200 million and ROA climbed up even if the assets increased and the accumulated net income was for the three quarters only. This shows an acceleration in real growth and a higher capacity to operate and meet its financial obligations. This is a potential investment that one must keep an eye on, especially once it starts to distribute dividend payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.