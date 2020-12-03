I think iridium has the potential to become a $4.8 billion market, and Impala offers the best exposure to this metal.

The iridium market could slip into deficit by 2024 - and there are only three major producers in the world.

Polymer electrolyte membrane electrolysers could account for around half of new capacity, and they use iridium.

Over the past year, projects for around 11GW of electrolysers were announced worldwide.

During the gold rush, it's a good time to be in the pick and shovel business



- Mark Twain

Investment thesis

Hydrogen has been used as an energy source for almost a century and has powered zeppelins, rocket engines and nuclear weapons. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis, but the market is almost nonexistent today. However, this is set to change soon, as the European Commission aims to boost renewable hydrogen capacity in the European Union (EU) from 1GW today to 6GW by 2024 and 40GW by 2030.

The two main ways to produce green hydrogen are through alkaline and polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysers, and European companies favor the latter. One way to get exposure to this opportunity is through ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF), which has build the world’s first hydrogen gigafactory with a capacity of 1GW of PEM eletrolysers by 2024.

However, I’m looking at a different path. One of the key ingredients in PEM electrolysers is iridium, which is almost as valuable as gold today. With the EU planning to invest as much as 470 billion euros ($550 billion) toward hydrogen infrastructure, I think the iridium market will enter a structural deficit in the coming years. If this looks anything like what we’ve seen with rhodium, and iridium manages to match rhodium’s price, we’re talking about a market worth almost $5 billion per year.

There are only three major iridium producers in the world today, and I think Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY, OTCPK:IMPUF) offers the most compelling opportunity. Time to buy some shovels ahead of the gold rush.

The hydrogen wars

The EU is not the only player in the green hydrogen race. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) estimates that a total of 50 viable renewable large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced over past year worldwide. They will have a total hydrogen production capacity of four million tons per year and renewable power capacity of 50GW. This will require capex of some $75 billion, and the planned electrolyser capacity stands at 11GW.

The majority of them will enter the development phase in a few years, with the large ones starting up in 2022-23 and 2025-26.

What I’m interested in is the electrolyser capacity. Let’s take a look at the main technologies.

Electrolysers produce hydrogen and oxygen by applying an electric current to split water molecules. This is how renewable or clean hydrogen is manufactured.

As I mentioned, there are two main types of water electrolysis technologies, and they are characterized by their electrolyte type. Sure, some people will point out there is also solid oxide electrolysis, but pretty much no one is using that tech.

Both technologies have their respective advantages and disadvantages, and large-scale projects mainly use alkaline electrolysers. It’s the cheaper technology, but PEM electrolysis cells are considered more suitable for small hydrogen plants due to their small size as well as their ability to handle variable power supply from renewable sources more efficiently. The latter makes them an ideal technology for storing power when wind and solar energy generation is the cheapest.

However, this doesn’t stop ITM talking about 100 MW PEM products and aiming to slash prices per kW by more than half by 2030.

Production of alkaline eletrolysers is dominated by China, and local producers can sell them for just $200/kW, thanks to economies of scale and automation, according to estimates by BloombergNEF. This is around 80% cheaper compared to European producers.

PEM is a much newer technology (first introduced in the 1960s), and Europe is a leader, which I think explains why the EU is focusing on it. According to international science and chemicals company Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF, OTCPK:JMPLY, OTCPK:JMPLD), PEM can get a global market share of between 30% and 60%.

Since PEM is a less-established technology compared to alkaline, innovations and price decreases will be easier. As an example, Heraeus recently announced that it has developed a new electrocatalyst, which contains 50-90% less iridium than conventional products, as well as up to three times higher catalyst performance. With iridium prices more than trebling in the last five years, this is a significant development.

Which brings us to Impala Platinum.

Iridium and Impala

Your typical iridium electrocatalyst uses powder called iridium black, and around 1 g/kW to 2 g/kW of it is used in standard PEM electrolysers. Heraeus claims it has managed to decrease this amount to as little as 0.3-0.4 g/kW.

However, this might not be enough. Iridium is a really small market with an annual output of around 300,000 ounces, and recycling is pretty much nonexistent.

(Source: Heraeus)

Prices have passed the $1,600 mark even when we have an oversupply of around 50,000 ounces per year. Imagine what can happen when the market enters into a structural deficit in a few years.

(Source: Heraeus, with data from SFA Oxford)

The way I see it, iridium is very similar to rhodium, as it’s almost exclusively mined from Upper Group 2 (UG2) orebodies, which predominantly exist within South Africa's Bushveld Complex. Like rhodium, it’s a by-product of platinum and palladium mining, which means that high prices are unlikely to result in higher supply. There are no iridium primary mines in the world, and if iridium manages to reach rhodium’s price thanks to the impending structural supply deficit, it would become a $4.8 billion market.

So, which are the companies that will benefit from an increase in iridium prices? If your guess is they have exposure to UG2 orebodies, you are correct. The three major iridium producers in the world are Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF, OTCPK:ANGPY, OTCPK:AGPPY) and Impala.

(Source: Competition and Markets Authority)

This is a table from a document from UK’s Competition and Markets Authority from June 2018, when Sibanye was in the middle of buying troubled South African competitor Lonmin.

Since then, Sibanye has closed some shafts, and its iridium production currently stands at around 55,000 ounces per year.

(Source: Sibanye)

I prefer to avoid Anglo American Platinum due to its processing issues. The latest technical woes are expected to slash EBITDA by around $400 million.

Looking at Impala, its annual iridium output stands at around 67,000 ounces. This means the company controls just over a fifth of the market.

(Source: Impala Platinum)

There are four key reasons why I like Impala more than Sibanye:

1) It has lower-cost mines, which means it wouldn’t be as severely impacted by decreases in platinum, palladium and rhodium prices.

(Source: Sylvania Platinum)

2) Unlike Sibanye, Impala is not diversifying into other commodities besides platinum group metals (PGMs). Sibanye has significant exposure to gold and is looking into expanding into battery metals, as I’ve explained here.

3) Impala is a cheaper company with a market capitalization of just above $8 billion and EBITDA of $1.9 billion in FY20.

Sibanye, in turn, is worth over $10 billion and also booked an adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion for the same period.

4) Iridium price increases will affect Impala more significantly, as it has a higher output of this metal. Let’s say iridium matched rhodium’s current price of $16,100 per ounce. As the current price for iridium is $1,670 per ounce, this would result in additional revenues and earnings on an annual basis of $971 million for Impala versus $810 million for Sibanye.

Investor takeaway

Thanks to the efforts of the EU, it seems that PEM electrolysis cell manufacturing is set to become a significant market in a few years, and we already have the first gigafactory thanks to ITM. This is great news for iridium producers, as the market is expected to enter deficit territory in 2024.

Iridium’s story is very similar to rhodium’s, and the two metals are mainly mined in the same place in South Africa. I think iridium has good chances to reach price levels similar to what we’re seeing with rhodium today, which would transform it into a $4.8 billion market. Of the three main iridium producers, Impala would be my preferred choice to get an exposure to this metal. I think the share price could reach at least $15 in a few years.

However, beware of any decreases in palladium and rhodium prices, as these two metals are currently the bread and butter of Sibanye, Anglo American Platinum and Impala.

