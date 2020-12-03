Here, we examine the price forecasts implied by their self-protective hedging actions when facilitating volume block-trade transactions for several stocks, including those competing with QGEN.

Going to investors’ bottom line, the Reward-Risk tradeoff, Market-Makers in performing their essential role for big-volume institutional investors daily make forecasts of those dimensions.

Much healthcare investment attention is dominated by COVID-19, but other needs persist, including diagnostics provision and research. One investor asks about QIAGEN’s current prospects and competitors.

Investment Thesis

QIAGEN, N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) is an active investment alternative in competition with dozens of other medical diagnostic enterprises. Success from an investment point of view relates more to increased stock price than lives saved or retirement prolonged. That measure here rests importantly on already developed and proven capabilities. The comparative forecasts of well-informed securities markets pros are an important tell-tale. The end result of stock price competitions between alternative investments often is greatly conditioned by market circumstances, including the varied investment appetites of huge-money institutional portfolio managers.

At this point in time, the self-protective hedging actions of market-makers while acting to satisfy those portfolio demands define how far securities prices are likely to go, both up and down. Those defined expectations provide an array of comparable evaluation measures, based on how actual market prices have previously behaved when risk and reward have previously been seen in their present balance.

Description

"QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides assay content consumables, such as kits, assays, reagents, and controls for identification and analysis of sequence-specific targets, such as DNA, methylated DNA, bacterial DNA, RNA, and miRNA with various technologies, such as PCR, pyrosequencing, and hybridization in assay and array format, as well as oligonucleotide synthesis, siRNAs, and bisulfite conversion; custom-developed and configured enzymes and products; assay foundation consumables; modular PCR system, one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, fully integrated medium to high throughput PCR test analysis, and specialized instruments; and custom laboratory and genomic services. In addition, the company offers predefined and custom next-generation sequencing gene panels (DNA and RNA), library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc., CLIA-certified laboratories, and NuProbe Global. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands."

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers' [MM] current-day price range forecasts for over 3,000 widely held and actively traded stocks and ETFs.

The price range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making firm capital put necessarily at risk to "fill" multi-million-dollar trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price range forecast instead of just a price target forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of risk in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward-risk balances currently appear for QGEN and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be direct competitors and of most current interest to investors interested in this stock and in medical diagnostics and research.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from "market-average" notion SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) at location [3] to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) at [7] to QGEN at [2], and to Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) at [9]. Our interest focus is on QGEN at [2].

Alternatives to QGEN are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen," and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying rates of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, as explained in the article titled "How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline" in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F], so that, when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and contrasts QGEN's capital gain prospects with the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of time. QGEN is forecast [E] to capture a +15% capital gain (with a likelihood [H] of 6 out of every 9) in two months-plus of 49 [J] market days. DHR, in contrast has, from its 266 [L] prior RI 34 [G] forecasts, actually scored 10.1% net gains [I] in contrast to QGEN's +1.6%, and took just two months of 41 market days, to do it.

The combination of larger credibility of realized payoffs [I] from forecast expectations [E], higher win odds [H], and shorter required holding periods [J] boosts DHR's compound annual growth rate CAGR [K] to +81%, far more than the prospects for QGEN's +9%.

Put in terms more directly with all equity investments for which we have comparable forecast inputs, many are not even competitive today. DHR's fom [R] of 16.8 is better than the market index ETF SPY's current sick 2.6 and its CAGR of +13%.

Top-ranked 20 MM forecast alternatives out of the MM forecast population of 3001 have upside fom average prospects larger than other medical diagnostic alternatives.

Conclusion

While QIAGEN N.V. has had impressive returns for investors, at this point in time, other medical diagnostic provider stock prices are positioned far more favorably. Specifically, Danaher Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) offer better odds and larger profit payoff prospects in the next 3 months for investors seeking portfolio capital gains.

