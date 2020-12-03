In line for increasing revenues in an environment where the atmosphere is increasing more and more;

Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:VRNDF) is a cannabis company that is slowly building itself a niche in Canada. The company uses converted shipping containers to grow and cultivate their cannabis. They own several retail stores and are expanding more in that arena. They have ambitions of being coast-to-coast in Canada.

Recently, Delta 9 Cannabis released their Q3 earnings. Earnings were down for the quarter but this was due to outlying factors; the company hopes to get back to profitability in the next quarter. Revenues are increasing in an industry that is increasing significantly, showing the company is in line with the industry. Delta 9 continues to expand its retail store presence through expansion and acquisition and from this, margins should improve over time.

The question becomes, is Delta 9 stock a buy?

Cannabis in Canada

As I always do with my analysis, I provide a backdrop with the industry that the company is involved in. Delta 9 Cannabis is a cannabis company that is focused in Canada. Given that, here is a look at the Canadian retail sales numbers since the legalization of cannabis in October 2018:

(Data Source: StatCan - Author’s Chart)

Cannabis sales are increasingly increasing in Canada, as the chart shows. The past three months’ time has seen a spike of 90% in sales (since March of this year). This, during a global pandemic.

To make things more interesting, Cannabis 2.0, as it is being dubbed, the second legalization of cannabis products in Canada, should continue to drive these numbers higher. Cannabis 2.0 is the federal legalization of consumable cannabis such as gummies, chocolates and sodas and other edible types of cannabis. In the State of Colorado, consumables account for about 25% of total sales. Canada and Colorado tend to trend about the same so I am anticipating increased growth in Canada from 2.0.

The theory of consumables is that individuals who do not smoke cannabis products on a regular basis, yet want to have a little bit of fun, are the consumers of these types of cannabis products. Regularly, many different people will try these kinds of things but not return to purchase them consistently. With such a high percentage of sales, my thinking is that the previous month - given the chart above - would have topped $300M in sales. This is significant and I expect to see the numbers start to show up soon in company revenue and earnings releases.

Who is Delta 9 Cannabis

What is Delta 9 Cannabis is more than just a question about a company: “What is Delta 9?” turns out to be a question of a type of cannabis. First, to avoid confusion, Delta 9 Cannabis is a company selling Delta 9 cannabis; If that avoided confusion at all.

There are a couple of different types of THCs. The two most prominent are Delta 8 and Delta 9. Delta 9 is the THC that the vast majority of companies produce. Delta 8 THC, instead of the highly sought-after mind-altering psychoactive product in Delta 9, is a little more on the numbing side of things. Users quite literally state that they become numb.

Delta 9 Cannabis, the company, grows, cultivates, and sells cannabis - they produce over 30 different genetic strains that contain Delta 9 THC. The company utilizes shipping containers to grow their products. The facility where they grow their products can expand, or contract, as they need.

In fact, Canada Health allowed for Delta 9 to expand by an additional 95 shipping containers, or Grow Pods, as the company calls them, bringing the total number of pods to 272. Delta 9 Cannabis now have the capacity of 8,325 kilos of flower, as their CEO John Arbuthnot, stated in their latest earnings release:

We anticipate that once the current license Grow Pods have begun to produce finished products on a recurring basis, that the facilities will have a production capacity of approximately 8,325 kilos of dried cannabis per year.

Also, Delta 9 has eight retail stores - including the recently acquired Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) acquisition - with plans for an additional 12 and have distribution licenses in enough provinces to cover 50% of the Canadian population. However, the company’s goal is to be coast-to-coast.

Modularization of Grow Pods is an interesting method of growing a company in a new industry. Instead of building a massive facility, using modular pods allows a company to continually expand in increments. This is the methodology of Delta 9 utilizes.

The Grow Pods are shipping containers converted into grow houses. When Delta 9 needs more, they just expand; their Winnipeg facility allows for continuous expansion. This whole process allows for lower start-up costs and more than likely, lower risk since the company is not building a behemoth facility.

The company’s Grow Pods are licensable and they will consult on building these Grow Pods. I am a bit of a fan of these pods. It makes a lot of sense. Whereas the entire country saw a huge glut of supply with limited selling capabilities because of provincial government mismanagement, the pod approach means that Delta 9 did not overextend themselves at first and can grow in line with the industry.

However, while I see consulting and licensing out of the pods concept as a potential revenue stream, there is the aforementioned glut of supply potential in Canada; I do not think there is a huge line of companies wanting to get a large amount of Grow Pods. Delta 9 Cannabis does not break out these numbers in their revenues so there is no way of knowing from the outside what this potential revenue stream could look like.

Delta 9 Cannabis Revenues

When it comes to evaluating a cannabis company in Canada, for me it is important to keep in mind the revenue picture above with Canadian retail sales of cannabis. Here is a look at Delta 9 Cannabis’ revenues since inception:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

The QoQ revenue increase was ~20% and YoY was ~45%. Impressive. This is in line with the Canadian retail sales picture. Not all companies are like that so it is easy to weed out the performers from the non-performers just by comparing revenue pictures.

With the potential increase of Cannabis 2.0 in Canada, I see this as another potential boost for the overall picture in Canada as well as what is going on in Delta 9 Cannabis. The company is already pointing out that there are sales at its retail stores for their edibles and consumables.

But, here is where I start busting out a calculator and trying to figure out some misses in the numbers for Delta 9 Cannabis’ revenues. First, the company sold some cannabis in bulk at a discounted rate. And, they broke those numbers out, as they mentioned in their earnings release:

Total grams sold in the wholesale and medical cannabis markets was approximately 960,000 grams, up significantly from 400,000 grams in the last quarter. The company's average selling price declined to $3.06 per gram from $3.77 per gram, due mostly to the sale of approximately 450 kilos of bulk cannabis at a relatively low selling price per gram.

The company sold 960k of flower which is well more than double what they did in the previous quarter at 400k. But, the average selling price dropped because half of what they sold, 450k, was at a deep discount. Their revenue from the wholesale flower was then $2.937M versus $3.619M; a difference of ~$700k. However, the company stated that the sale resulted in a negative gross profit of $207k.

As the company states:

We had determined that it would be a strategic value to the company to relieve that aging inventory at a loss, rather than be subject to potential future write-down as well as freeing up physical storage space and other resources towards other products, which produce improved gross profitability and margin into the future.

This had a significant negative effect on the overall picture in revenues and profits.

Delta 9 Gross Profits and Gross Margins

Here is a look at Delta 9 Cannabis’ gross profits:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

As the chart shows, gross profits fell off a cliff. This is an ~80% decline QoQ.

Let’s do a little bit of math. Let’s say hypothetically that the bulk sale actually got the extra $700k. That would mean gross profits would have chalked up a total of $1.9M. But, the quarter before there were gross margins of $5.4M off of revenues of $8.9M versus the revenues of $9.9M for this quarter.

On the plus, production cost per gram and total cost per gram both actually decreased for the quarter from the previous quarter, as stated in the earnings conference call:

Production costs per gram and total cost per gram decreased significantly to $0.74 and $0.86 respectively versus $0.96 and $1.08 for the second quarter of this year. We would highlight that these production cost figures are quite competitive, even comparing to our largest competitors to the context of the current cannabis flower market. We anticipate that the decrease in production cost per gram will translate into improved gross profitability over upcoming quarters.

Fortunately, not only did the company increase revenues, they decreased costs per gram for production and total cost. This is a positive moving forward. However, the obvious negative is the sale of the inventory at significantly reduced rates.

From the gross profit perspective, during the conference call, I could honestly say that enough was mentioned about this subject that it is front and center with the company. I feel strongly that their future focus will ensure that gross profitability is a topic that drives the company’s decisions. While I don’t second guess their dumping of old inventory - being an organic material, cannabis has a shelf life - I also do not see consistently other companies in Canada that have sold off inventory at below-cost levels.

This may in fact be an opportunity.

Here is a look at the gross margins to bring everything into line:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

Again, these margins are on the extreme lower end and inconsistent with the bigger picture that Delta 9 Cannabis had been printing regularly.

If the inventory sell was a one-off, then Delta 9’s gross profits and gross margins are likely to snap back upwards. This will push the earnings picture upwards and may have the ability to push the stock upwards as well.

Delta 9 Earnings Per Share

Just as costs of goods sold ate away at gross profits, Delta 9 Cannabis EPS took a big drop lower for the recent quarter:

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

I did a little bit of math. Delta 9 Cannabis has 90M shares outstanding. Had the cost of goods sold as it did, this picture would look quite different. Had this not occurred, the company would likely have been break-even for the quarter and maybe would have even been profitable. I look forward to the future picture of Delta 9 Cannabis; I believe they are in fact profitable, it is just that they are not showing this picture at the moment.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Price & Book Value

In generally, VRNDF has seen its stock price pressured:

(Data Source: Trading View)

VRNDF stock has been pushed lower over the course of the past couple of years; it is down about 90% since its highs in early 2018. The cannabis industry saw significant selling of stocks over the past year as companies were not able to meet expectations for sales or profitability. The party was over and everyone headed towards the doors.

Now, I am seeing the increases in retail sales in Canada; companies are starting to solidify themselves. There are a few stocks that are starting to head higher again but this time instead of it being fed by euphoria, it is being fed sales and profits.

I believe that VRNDF is a stock that will go higher. But, there’s just one more thing to keep in mind: book value.

(Data Source: Company Data - Author’s Chart)

Book value per share at Delta 9 Cannabis is only about $0.28 per share. VRNDF is trading at about $0.47 per share. That is almost double book value. This gives me a bit of pause for any immediate moves higher in the stock price.

The company is going to have to improve its total value by reducing debt. This is a subject that was touched upon in the latest earnings teleconference. The company needs to employ its capital in a way the produces more improved assets over its liabilities, thereby creating equity. They need to do that along with addressing the wholesale sales of its products and overall gross margins. I see these two items as the biggest concerns in the company.

Conclusion: Is Delta 9 Stock a Buy?

I believe in the cannabis industry. I had started out purchasing cannabis stocks back in 2017 and built up a nice portfolio that was quite profitable however, it was all liquidated in early 2019 due to a major health issue. That is behind me and I am moving forward looking for opportunities again. I believe the timing is better now for the industry because the wheat and the chaff are being separated.

Delta 9 Cannabis is a company that is going to continue to be profitable; they have already achieved that measure just last quarter. They are dealing in an industry that is increasingly moving higher and higher. That trend seems fairly solidified and as more and more retail stores are opened and more distribution avenues are opened, I expect that the retail sales levels in Canada will continue higher for some time. Delta 9 Cannabis is both a producer and seller of cannabis as they expect to hold about 20 retail stores in the coming future. This will be an excellent source for their revenues.

I am reluctant to believe that VRNDF will simply surge at any one time. I think it is likely to move higher but in a modest sense. The book value should keep a lid on the stock, assuming that a modicum of rationality is maintained. But, cannabis stocks are likely to see a lot of buying as companies turn the corner of profitability, and perhaps VRNDF will get caught up in that.

I really like the Grow Pods and the content of that. As Delta 9 Cannabis has just demonstrated, they can expand as they need; they just added another ~95 new pods that are fully online. This, in lieu of building one ginormous facility with the expectation that there would be a line at the door for continuous sales.

Given all of the above, I am bullish on Delta 9 Cannabis and believe the company will progress forward and their stock price will move higher. But, I am reluctant to think that the stock is going to move higher in a rocket-propelled trajectory. I am bullish, just not heavily bullish. Longterm, I believe this company has what it takes to perform well in this industry.

But, I have this lingering question: What if the company never sold the wholesale products, what would this quarter's picture look like?

Too bad we won't know that answer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.