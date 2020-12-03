In June, ClearSign Technologies Corp. (CLIR) announced a major deal with Exxon Mobil (XOM) which sent the stock to a two-bagger return. Since then, investors have ignored an equity offering and quarterly earnings report. The stock is stuck in a trading range between the $2.00 and $3.00 range for the foreseeable future. As the company certifies its clean sensor technology and boiler burner solutions in China, the stock has a good chance of trading higher.

Why is the multi-unit process burner order a turning point for ClearSign?

ClearSign Core Process Burner Technology

Workhorse (WKHS) speculators know how nerve-racking it is to wait for the U.S. Postal Service deal. Rumors from Trucks.com reporting further delays sent WKHS down 19% on December 2. Fortunately, ClearSign’s order from Exxon Mobil validates the company’s breakthrough NOx reduction technology. The company is “an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency, and safety while dramatically reducing emissions.”

ClearSign will fabricate and install the Core process burners at Exxon’s Bayton, Texas refinery. The solution incorporates a multi-burner process heater that dramatically cuts harmful nitrous oxide emissions to below 5 ppm. It also greatly reduces CO emissions. CEO Jim Deller said that “this order is the final step in demonstrating our technology with a supermajor at its refinery.”

On August 24, ClearSign closed its public offering of 2,587,000 share issuance, raising around $5.2 million at $2.00 a share. Chief Financial Officer Brian Fike said on the conference call that the company will have plenty of working capital. In a worst-case scenario, if it operated without revenue, it would have enough cash on hand until 2022. So, investors may look at the Exxon order and cash raise as a turning point for the company.

Exxon Mobil is not the only project for ClearSign. The company has another multi-burner installation in the California market.

Exxon Mobil Deal

Executing the Exxon Mobil deal will be ClearSign’s first joint project at the Zeeco facility. It entered a collaboration agreement with Zeeco to jointly develop a product line of process burners. The partnership is ideal because both firms share project risks while keeping costs low.

The burner installation in Beijing, China is another positive catalyst. In the near term, travel restrictions are delaying in performance testing and certification of the 5G boiler burner. Still, it is working with a collaboration partner to design and commercialize the solution in Northern China. If ClearSign announces certification of the boiler burner product in China, investors could permanently reverse the stock’s downtrend that ended in the summer:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Admittedly, Deller said that developing its prospects in China will take time. The executive said:

we have certainly not engaged in any detailed conversations with them at this time, primarily because our negotiating position and the ability to form a collaborative agreement that truly respects the value of what ClearSign offers is going to much better once we have that Chinese certification in place. So this is really a stepping stone.

Despite the challenge ahead, the company has asset-light, collaborative arrangements that lower the project costs and risks.

Valuation

ClearSign has a modest value score of B-. The positive momentum in shares this year outshines the weak growth and profitability scores:

Scores courtesy of SA Premium

Until ClearSign wins more contracts or Exxon Mobil expands its contract scope, the company will not post meaningful revenue levels. In Q3, the company lost $1.68 million from operations and lost 6 cents a share. This is a slight improvement from last year’s 8-cent loss per share.

CLIR stock could reach a market valuation of above $100 million in the coming months. Despite clean energy and electric vehicle supplier stocks like Blink Charging (BLNK), Workhorse, or Ayro (AYRO) dropping, CLIR may trade on its merits. With the Democrats winning the election, markets may raise their bets on companies in the pollution and treatment controls space.

Per Finviz, ClearSign is trading at multiple tops. This suggests that the stock faces resistance breaking out above the $2.75-3.00 level:

Your Takeaway

Markets are slowly forgetting about ClearSign’s contract with Exxon Mobil. After the energy giant validates the company’s NOx reducing solution, it may become a major customer. Furthermore, China is a potential market for ClearSign. If its addressable market expands in the region, the stock’s market capitalization will bounce back to $100 million. This suggests the stock will rise by at least 25% in 2021.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on speculative, swing-trading, momentum stocks like ClearSign. Previously, the rally in Blink and Workhorse rewarded DIY marketplace subscribers. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.