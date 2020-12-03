After a decade of poor performance, the metals & mining sector is finally looking up. Recent years have seen metal prices reach extreme lows due to a surge in supply and a recent decline in China's demand for metals, particularly copper and steel. Fortunately, China's construction binge has returned, causing demand to rise and inventories to decline. Additionally, secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused inflation expectation levels to climb, significantly boosting precious metal prices during the first half of 2020.

This situation has led to a full recovery in the mining stock ETF (XME), which is intimately tied to the inflation expectation rate. See below:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, a bet on XME is perhaps the most pure-play bet on inflation expectations. The price of XME has an extremely strong correlation to the inflation expectation Treasury rate (specifically, the 10-year Treasury bond yield minus the 10-year inflation-indexed Treasury bond yield). This makes XME one of the best assets to hedge your portfolio against inflation.

Of course, inflation has been very low since 2007, so XME has been a poor investment. However, with the Federal Reserve eagerly creating new money and holding interest rates near zero, there is ample reason to believe the 2020s may finally see an inflationary boom. If history is a guide, this situation should lead to significant and lasting outperformance for XME and its constituents.

An In-Depth Look at XME's Holdings

XME is a metals & mining ETF, but its holdings are very different than a precious metals mining ETF like the popular gold miner fund (GDX). In fact, only about 9-10% of XME is invested in gold mining stocks, while over half is in steel producers like US Steel (X). Here is the fund's current subindustry allocation:

(Source: SPDR - Metals & Mining ETF)

Roughly 80% of the fund is invested in base metal mining companies, while only 13% is explicitly invested in precious metal miners. It is important to differentiate the two because base metal miners are typically far more economically sensitive than their precious metal counterparts.

Importantly, China is by far the largest consumer of base metals, particularly steel and copper. In fact, Asia currently makes up just over 70% of the global demand for finished steel products and a similar level for copper. Most of this metal is used in China's huge construction industry, which, unfortunately, is potentially building itself into a massive property bubble seen through its many vacant skyscraper-filled cities. Around one in five of the country's residential and office, units are believed to be vacant. Despite that, property prices are still rising (though at a declining pace), so builders continue to build.

At this point, it is seemingly inevitable that China's voracious demand for construction metal will eventually see a lasting decline. The country's population is not large enough to inhabit newly constructed buildings. Construction demand continues, but hundreds of the country's developers have declared bankruptcy this year despite high sales prices, so I suspect the demand for construction metals may decline drastically over the coming years.

This is a key risk to XME, as many, if not most, of its constituents generate significant sales from exporting to China. Fortunately, a decline in demand from China may be offset by a domestic boost as the U.S looks to repair its aging infrastructure. Additionally, XME's holdings are very cheap with a weighted average P/E of 16X and a price-to-cash flow of only 7.9X. Even more, the companies are expected to see a 52% EPS growth over the next 3-5 years due to rising metal prices this year. While the risk of a decline in demand from China is significant, XME's holdings are trading at a low enough valuation to offset that risk.

Inflationary Upside

When most investors look to hedge against inflation, they usually consider precious metals the go-to. However, precious metal miners usually trade at much higher valuations than the base metal companies which make up XME's main holdings. As you can see below, XME was trading over 60% higher when inflation expectations were back above the 2% level:

Data by YCharts

Even more, the Federal Reserve is perhaps keener than ever on pursuing quantitative easing and is planning to keep interest rates near zero for years to come, even if it causes inflation to rise to well above its normal target. Currently, the Fed does not plan on raising rates until the inflation expectation rate stays well above the 2% level for a sustained period of time.

This provides a strong bullish thesis for XME, as it is indirectly supported by the Federal Reserve's policy. The fund tends to track the inflation expectations rate quite closely, and if the Fed's primary aim is to boost the rate, it follows that XME's value should rise with base metal prices. Of course, a decline in metal demand from China may upset this rise, but such a scenario would also cause inflation to decline, pushing rates lower and thereby making it easier for U.S. construction and automotive companies (and buyers) to borrow and offset the decline to overseas demand.

Put simply, the long-term outlook for the base metal industry is strong. China is a risk factor, but the Federal Reserve's policies necessitate an eventual rise in metal prices. If the new administration successfully creates a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill as Biden has proposed, there could be a meteoric increase in domestic demand for steel and other metals. Of which, the companies in XME would likely be the primary benefactors.

Bottom Line

While I am not particularly bullish on equities as a whole, I believe the metals & mining ETF is one of the few areas with a solid long-term value proposition. The fund's holdings are relatively cheap and are expected to see strong earnings growth over the coming years. With borrowing rates low, North America's demand for metals will likely rise, particularly if supported by a large stimulus package.

Of course, many of these companies are currently directly or indirectly dependent on China's construction sector, which is just now starting to struggle with an excessive vacant inventory. If this trend continues and China's construction demand declines, it will most certainly harm the profitability of XME's constituents. Additionally, the global economy remains depressed due to COVID-19, which opens the door to a sustained decline in demand for base metals. I believe this is unlikely due to supportive government policy, but without such policies, my view on XME would likely be bearish.

Risks aside, I believe XME is headed for a sustained bull market that could easily see the fund return to 2007 levels. That said, it has risen by around 50% over the past six months and 25% over the past month, so I will wait for a small correction before looking to buy the fund or any of its constituents. I suspect there may be some investors looking to pursue year-end profit-taking on some of the biggest winners in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XME, X over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.