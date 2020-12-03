British American Tobacco (BTI), referred to as BAT for short, is a company to add to in today's expensive market, as it remains around 21% below 52-week highs. The company's 7.6% dividend and a consensus forward P/E of only 7.6x represent intriguing value, and BAT is a holding I will look to add to within my personal portfolio. This article will take a look at the resiliency of BAT's most recent results for the first half of 2020 and assess its historic profitability and cash flow characteristics in order to establish a free cash flow yield.

Results show Stability and Resilience

Solid H1 2020 results for the six months ended June 30, 2020, showed revenues up 2.4% and adjusted EPS, up 6.6%, which are the smooth results one would expect from a strong consumer staples company during COVID-19. The company continues to invest in the new non-combustible category segment, with revenues growing 12.7% through approximately 2.7 million consumers taking up new category products compared to H1 2019. This continued growth now means that 10% of BAT's revenues come from non-combustible categories. The company's Vuse/Vype brand is the leader in key markets around the world, as can be seen below, and is a great indicator of future growth.

A Hugely Profitable and Growing Company

BAT's global scale and strong brands have allowed the company to achieve stable and growing revenue, earnings, and dividends. Over the past 10 years, revenues and EPS have both grown by 6.2%, respectively, and net margins have ranged between 19.3% and 32.7%. The large jump in revenues for 2017 was the result of BAT acquiring the remaining 58% of Reynolds American the company did not already own. Apart from 2014 and 2015, revenues have been inching up every year. The below graph is based on reported GAAP figures, with the exception of 2017 EPS, which is an adjusted non-GAAP £2.84 figure due to the large gain realized on the Reynolds American acquisition, which caused GAAP EPS to be £18.27.

Excellent Cash Flow Generation

BAT does a great job of returning cash to shareholders through dividends and even had significant share repurchases in the capital budget mix from 2011 to 2014. To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and possible share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures.

As can be seen below, capital expenditures only used up on average 12% of cash flow from operations over the past decade. This is the lowest level of capital expenditures I think I have ever seen! It leaves approximately 88% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of £7.4 billion over the past five years, this 88% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of £6.5 billion for around a 10.5% free cash flow yield at the current £61.7 billion market capitalization.

As stated on the latest conference call, BAT remains committed to a 65% dividend payout ratio, and also continued deleveraging following the 2017 Reynolds America acquisition. Since 2017, the company has already repaid around £2.5 billion of debt, which is represented by the gap below 100% of cash flow from operations in the graph above. Once the company reaches its optimal level of debt, the dividend payout ratio could be raised or the share buybacks restarted.

Takeaway

BAT is a stable and growing company with great cash flow characteristics that currently offers a 7.6% dividend yield. The company is friendly to shareholders, yet disciplined with its capital budget through its 65% dividend payout policy alongside debt repayment. With a 10.5% free cash flow yield and forward P/E of 7.6x, BAT is a company I will continue to add to within my personal portfolio.

