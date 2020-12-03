When we last covered Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS), we gave it a neutral rating. Despite the bulls that tried to persuade us that this was the best thing since sliced bread, we felt that the bull case was toast. The stock has run up strongly and the vaccination developments have also helped the sentiment. There is nothing wrong with changing your mind. We just did that 180-degree turn on a stock that we disliked previously and now turned bullish on. Would APTS meet a similar fate after we looked at Q3-2020 results?

What Has Worked For The Company

The biggest thing that has gone right for APTS is the unfreezing of capital markets since the March 2020 bottom. The credit spread narrowing has improved the appeal of higher risk (and higher yielding) assets like APTS. APTS is obtaining mortgages at very attractive rates as well.

Source: APTS Supplementary Information

The REIT's rent collections have also been strong. Bears who were hoping for an immediate collapse from decreased cash flow did not get their wish.

Source: APTS Supplementary Information

With no immediate catalyst to aid the bears, the stock has reacted well to positive developments in the world of vaccines and has doubled from the 2020 lows.

What Has Not Worked For The Company

Looking at Q3-2020, one can see that the company is still struggling to fund even its reduced dividend. The company generated 7 cents of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) while paying out 17.5 cents in the third quarter.

Source: APTS Supplementary Information

Even this definition of AFFO may be slightly on the liberal side. For example, for the first three quarters, normally recurring capex, which is deducted to reach AFFO came in close to $6.5 million.

Source: APTS Q3-2020 10-Q

Actual capital expenditures came in at over $39.1 million.

Source: APTS Supplementary Information

Put a different way, had all these capital expenditures been deducted from AFFO, AFFO would be negative $4.0 million for the year. That is a sharp contrast to the $28.68 million on the financial statements. So at the core of our problem with finding the bull case is that the company's definition of AFFO does not jive with what we think it should be.

Moving Swiftly On...

APTS has experienced some redemption pressures from its preferred shares. These are unlisted preferred shares which have more than one series and can be redeemed at the holder's request after a set amount of time. So far in 2020, redemptions have been running at greater than 10X the rate of 2019 with $82.003 million being sent in for redemptions.

Source: APTS Supplementary Information

The company countered by issuing $159.096 million worth of preferred shares and that more than took care of that pesky problem. Those are rather substantial amounts for a few reasons. The first being that APTS has a common equity market capitalization of just a shade over $420 million.

Data by YCharts

APTS just added $77 million in net preferred shares above that. These issuances are also very expensive. APTS paid $20.77 million in costs on the issuance just in 2020.

Source: APTS Q3-2020 10-Q

Last year the company paid more than twice that.

Source: APTS Q3-2020 10-Q

If these amounts seem large in relation to the company's market capitalization, it is because they actually are.

Leverage Ratios

Companies have different ways of presenting their leverage and we have our way of looking at it as well. Even assuming you buy their recurring capital expenditure numbers and their AFFO, you have to ask yourself whether this level of leverage works for you.

Source: Derived From Q3-2020 10-Q

The "SUM" shown above covers the interest expense and preferred dividends by a factor of 1.05X. That would be an equivalent of what we see as fixed charge coverage and a 1.05X number is not soothing at all. In fact, we routinely have refused to invest in companies with a fixed charge coverage in the 2.0X range.

Conclusion

The large amount of excess issuance of Preferred shares now goes ahead of the common equity. The $1.9 billion of preferred shares and the $2.8 billion of debt stand ahead of the $420 million of common equity.

Source: APTS Q3-2020 10-Q

As it frequently happens with such leveraged structures, small changes in perceived value of the enterprise, create big changes in the common equity. For example, if the market believes that enterprise value should be $5.1 billion, then you land up with the common equity worth $8.00 per share. If the market changes its perception slightly and thinks this is worth just $4.6 billion, then the common equity is worthless (that's one word). We see a continued saga of high equity issuances as they are very essential to fund the large capital expenditures and the ongoing preferred share redemptions. The company has benefitted from the tailwind of falling interest rates, but this still continues to be an extremely levered play and we have once again decided to stay out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.