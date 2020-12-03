Axos Financial is currently facing low credit risk, as less than 0.05% of total loans were under deferral or forbearance at the end of the last quarter.

Elevated mortgage banking revenue will likely drive earnings this fiscal year. Low interest rates will likely keep mortgage demand high in the near term.

Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) reported earnings of $0.88 per share for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020, up from $0.66 per share in the corresponding period last year. A surge in mortgage banking revenue was a major reason for the earnings growth. The mortgage banking business will likely remain robust in the coming quarters on the back of low interest rates. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to remain elevated this fiscal year compared to last year. Overall, I’m expecting AX to report earnings of around $3.33 per share in the fiscal year 2021, up 12% year over year. AX is facing low credit risk and offering a high potential upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a Bullish rating on the stock.

Low Rates to Drive Mortgage Banking Revenue

Axos’s mortgage banking income surged to $19.6 million in the September-ending quarter from $2.8 million in the corresponding period last year. I had previously expected the residential mortgage market to start cooling down in the fourth quarter of 2020, but it currently appears to be moving at full steam ahead. According to the latest weekly mortgage applications survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association, purchase activity continued to show strong year-over-year gains. The purchase index increased by 9% week over week and 28% year over year.

Data by YCharts

The current exuberance in the residential mortgage market is attributable to record low rates, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

As the Federal Reserve has signaled to maintain near-zero interest rates until 2023, there is a good chance that mortgage rates will remain attractive throughout the calendar year 2021. Mostly due to low interest rates, I’m expecting the purchase volume to remain robust, which will propel total mortgage banking revenue in the coming quarters.

However, the refinance volume will likely trend downwards in the remaining three quarters of this fiscal year. Refinance activity was triggered by the interest rate cuts earlier this year. The stability in rates in the coming quarters will diminish the incentive to refinance residential mortgages. The refinance activity has already started showing signs of slowing down, as according to the latest mortgage applications survey, the Refinance Index declined by 5% week over week for the week ending November 27, 2020.

Overall, I’m expecting AX’s total mortgage banking revenue to decline sequentially through the end of the fiscal year 2021 but remain above normal. Consequently, I’m expecting total non-interest income to grow by 7% year over year in the fiscal year 2021 ending June 2021.

Mortgage Loan Outlook Appears Bright

Like mortgage loans originated for re-sale discussed above, mortgages for investment purposes too will grow in the coming quarters. Management mentioned in the third-quarter conference call that it had a robust pipeline of $479.2 million for single-family jumbo mortgages as of October 27. To put this number in perspective, Axos Financial had $4.9 billion in single-family loans at the end of September 2020. The overall loan pipeline stood at $1.2 billion at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the conference call.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will restrict loan growth. Management mentioned in the conference call that it expects a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the first half of the calendar year 2021. Fortunately, as mentioned in the third-quarter investor presentation, Axos had just $163 million worth of PPP loans, which made up only 1.4% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting loans to grow by 9% in the fiscal year 2021 and 10% in the fiscal year 2022, on a year-over-year basis. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

I’m expecting the net interest margin (“NIM”) to decline slightly in the coming quarters because the investment in new loans and securities will reduce the average asset yield. However, the decline will be limited because management mentioned in the conference call that a vast majority of AX’s loans are based on variable rates, with 94% having active floors. Additionally, as mentioned in the conference call, around $1 billion of costly certificates of deposits will mature through the end of September 2021, which will reduce the deposit cost. Overall, I’m expecting the NIM to decline by one to two basis points in each of the remaining three quarters of fiscal year 2021.

Expecting Earnings to Grow by 12% to $3.33 per Share

Considering the outlook for mortgage banking revenue and loan growth, I’m expecting AX’s earnings to increase this fiscal year. However, NIM compression will likely limit earnings growth. Moreover, the non-interest expenses will likely continue to grow in tandem with mortgage banking activity. Overall, I’m expecting Axos to report earnings of $3.33 per share in fiscal year 2021 and $3.39 per share in fiscal year 2022. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Axos’s riskiness is low because the proportion of loans requiring payment deferral or forbearance had declined to less than 0.05% by the end of September from 1.23% at the end of June 2020, as mentioned in the presentation. Further, as the majority of Axos’s portfolio is concentrated in single-family and multifamily mortgages, the sensitivity to the pandemic is low. Single-family and multifamily mortgages made up 63% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

Next Year’s Target Price Suggests an 18% Upside

Axos Financial does not currently pay a dividend on common stock, and it is difficult to predict if and when the company will start paying cash dividends. However, the company has a share repurchase plan to reward investors. As mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, Axos had $56.8 million worth of shares remaining to be purchased under its current buyback program.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (P/TB) to value Axos. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.79 since the fiscal year 2018. The following chart shows the historical P/TB multiple.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $22.6 gives a target price of $40.5 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an 18% upside from the December 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Based on the high upside and the low risk level, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Axos. The company's earnings outlook is rosy, mostly due to a robust mortgage market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

