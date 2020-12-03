With the approval of Yescarta and Kymriah in recent years, you are now seeing unprecedented growth in the CAR-T industry.

Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than industry as a whole. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)

One of my favorite biotech investment themes is to bet on a growing industry in advance of its maturity. That way, you can reap the most outsized profits as their industry plateau. In harnessing this strategy, you're positioned to profit from the industry tailwinds rather than its headwinds. Since 2017, the CAR-T, cell/gene-based therapeutic niches have been experiencing increasing growth. Notable CAR-Ts were approved such as Kymriah and Yescarta. Intriguing gene therapies like Zynteglo and Luxturna were also approved in recent years. Asides from delivering hopes to patients, these novel treatments bring lucrative investment prospects. Even more enticing is the logistic providers for the CAR-T and cell-based industry. The prime example that epitomizes the aforesaid phenomenon is Cryoport (CYRX).

When I first featured Cryoport, the stock was trading at $6.97. Fast-forward today, Cryoport shares are worth $50. That's a 717% profit. Now I'm not bragging. My point is that, despite substantial gains, there are more upsides ahead due to the tremendous growth in this industry. I've seen stock like Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) increased over 100 folds. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental update on Cryoport and provide my forward expectations on this Phillip Fisher growth bio-equity.

Figure 1: Cryoport chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Headquartered in Irvine CA, Cryoport is operating a logistics business, servicing other CAR-T and gene-based therapy innovators. In other words, the firm provides strict temperature-controlled transport of biological specimens to ensure their livelihood, efficacy, and safety. These specimens like CAR-T are sensitive to temperature changes. As such, it's important to transport/store them in a highly controlled environment.

Figure 2: Logistic business (Source: Cryoport)

When you should assess growth companies like Cryoport, it's important that you size up the quality of their clients. On this metric, Cryoport works with all the big name companies and smaller firms. The fact that Cryoport wrapped players - like Novartis (NVS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Bluebird Bio (BLUE) - under its belt speaks volumes about its stellar quality. That aside, the company has other business operations to galvanize further growth. They include reproductive medicine and animal health.

Business Progress

As you know, we're still in the thick of the Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, you should look at the rough statistics to get a view of how they affect businesses. Accordingly, there are 55.3M people infected with Coronavirus worldwide. Of that figure, 1.3M people died from that highly infectious Sar-Co-V2 virus. Consequently, many clinical trials were either slowed down or put on hold.

Though operating in a pandemic environment, Cryoport is still able to generate impressive growth in all three business operations (biopharma, assisted-reproduction, and animal health). There are several reasons that enabled the company to break the Coronavirus revenues downtrend.

First, Cryoport successfully renewed its agreement with existing clients while building more infrastructure and making prudent acquisitions. With the maintenance of existing powerful clients and new revenue sources, it's no wonder that the topline grew robustly. Specifically, the company secured the agreement renewal with Novartis in the 3Q2020. In the previous quarter, Cryoport inked the contract renewal with Kite Pharma, a Gilead Acquisition.

In servicing leading CAR-T players, you can see that Cryoport strengthened its brand and thereby attracts new clients. It's just like when you go shopping for a new business, you would prefer to choose one having high profile clients. It makes sense that high-profile clients do business with Cryoport because the firm provides superb temperature-controlled logistics for specimen storage and transport.

As Gilead and Novartis ramp up its trials and getting more drug approval, you can anticipate a stronger revenue increase for Cryoport. For instance, the recent Tecartus approval for Gilead and Zynteglo approval of Bluebird will translate into higher business volume and thus more revenue for Cryoport next year.

That aside, the 56 trials that were suspended in 1Q2020 were resumed by this quarter. Therefore, it ramped up the business volume for Cryoport. Of note, the firm now supports a total of 517 trials. Among that figure, 411 are in the Americas, 83 in the EMA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and 23 in the Asia Pacific. Interestingly, that number jumped significantly from 360 trials last year.

Asides from the biopharma business, Cryoport enjoyed significant growth in animal health and reproductive medicine (i.e., 62% topline growth). Commenting on the latest development, the President and CEO (Jerrell Shelton) enthused,

Our Third Quarter results reflect solid performance and positive trends for Cryoport, powered by continued strength in biopharma, with regenerative medicine clinical trials supported by Cryoport increasing to 517, and reproductive medicine, which benefited from increased activity as fertility clinics resumed operations as well as the expansion of our services to additional fertility clinic networks. I am proud of our team's relentless passion and commitment to patients and clients around the world as we boldly fight the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to serve our clients by delivering lifesaving therapies without interruption. Our team's resilient mindset, combined with our strategic capabilities and execution excellence, increases our optimism for a continued ramp in 2020 and strong momentum entering into 2021.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2020 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

Accordingly, Cryoport procured $11.1M compared to $9.5M and thereby represents a 17% year-over-year (YOY) improvement. Biopharma revenue accounted for the most robust growth. A key metric I assess for a young growth company like Cryoport is top-line growth (i.e., revenues). I strongly believe that the more growth the better. Sitting on top of the 17% YOY growth rate, you can bet that this is an aggressively growing business.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: CroPort)

About the balance sheet, there was $202.9M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. Against the $16.7M quarterly OpEx, there should be plenty of cash to fund operations until 3Q2023. That is to say, the cash position is quite strong.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern for Cryoport is if the company can boost further revenue growth. There is a possibility that the Coronavirus pandemic will slow down the company's growth trajectory.

Moreover, Cryoport may grow too rapidly that it can encounter cash flow constraints. Your concern can be assuaged because the company said that more clinical trials are resuming. As you saw in the balance sheet, there is abundant cash for the next three years. Furthermore, there is a small concern of competitors coming into this niche, which can lower the profit margin. However, the latest margin increased by 31%.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Cryoport with a five out of five stars rating. Cryoport is a special investment because its growth trajectory is tied to the young industries (CAR-T and cell-based therapies) that are growing aggressively. Despite a seven-fold increase in profits for legacy IBI members, you can bet that there are substantial further upsides due to the aforesaid industry tailwinds. So long as there are more clinical trials running for CAR-T, gene therapy, etc, I strongly believe that Cryoport will enjoy many more years of growth ahead.

Leveraging its relationship with industry leaders like Gilead, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Bluebird, Cryoport is enjoying increasing businesses. And I believe its business volume will continue to be galvanized in the coming years. In other words, the higher business volume comes from existing clients as well as new clients coming into the CAR-T space. Looking ahead, I don't see the CAR-T and cell-based therapies industries slowing down anytime soon. In fact, it's growing larger by the day. Nevertheless, that's not all Cryoport has to offer. The company's animal and assisted-reproductive businesses are also growing at a rapid pace. All the growth catalysts and infrastructure are there. As such, I expect more great things to come to Cryoport.

