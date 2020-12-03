The shares appear to be undervalued, and management expects to reinstate the dividend in the first quarter of 2021.

Retail-related REITs have seen a nice bump in their share prices since the positive vaccine news was announced on November 9th, and Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) was no stranger to that. Over the past month, Acadia has posted an impressive 59% return. However, the shares are still down substantially from the start of the year, with a 43% decline. While Acadia is not out of the woods yet, and has near-term risks, I see now as being a good buying opportunity for long-term investors. In this article, I evaluate what makes Acadia an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Acadia

Acadia Realty Trust is a retail REIT that focuses on retail properties in densely-populated urban areas, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Boston. It has somewhat of a unique operating model, which consists of its core portfolio and its fund portfolio, through which it has between 20% and 28% interest across four funds. In 2019, Acadia generated $307 million in total revenue. As seen below, Acadia’s core portfolio consists of a mix between street, urban, and suburban properties.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

The core portfolio has seen a solid rebound in the latest quarter (Q3’20), with September’s cash rent collection rate of 90%, and an overall 87% collection rate for the third quarter. This compares favorably to the second quarter, during which the cash collection rate was just 71%. In addition, approximately 86% of Acadia’s ABR (annualized base rent) was open for business, representing 93% of GLA (gross leasable assets). This compares favorably to the 74% of businesses (based on ABR) that were open during the month of June.

Plus, Acadia executed 11 new and renewal leases during the third quarter with a cash and GAAP spreads of 5.1% and 12.5%, respectively. I see this as a continued indicator of the positive demand environment for Acadia’s well-located properties. FFO/share as adjusted, was $0.20 for Q3’20, which is far below $0.34 in Q3’19. However, that has more to do with the $0.15 of credit reserves that had a negative impact. Looking ahead, management expects to see a reduction in credit reserves in Q4.

In addition, I see Acadia’s development projects as adding value in the future quarters. This is supported by the City Center project in San Francisco, which is pre-funded and pre-leased, with projected incremental NOI in the $4M to $5M range. I’m also optimistic about Acadia’s long-term prospects, as the pandemic seems to have an expiration date. This is supported by the recent positive news about the vaccine, with the potential for herd immunity by May of next year.

As a retail-focused REIT, Acadia is subject to risks from the rise of e-commerce. However, I see Acadia as being fairly well-positioned, especially given that 60% of its properties are located in densely populated urban centers, and areas with high-levels of street traffic. I believe this is Acadia’s core value proposition, as having a physical presence is an important part of many retailers’ strategies. This includes retailers such as Warby Parker (WAPA), which started out as online-only, and is now a tenant of Acadia. This is supported by management’s comments regarding omni-channel, as noted during the last conference call:

These tenants are making it clear to us that they continue to view their stores, like those that they have with us on Armitage Avenue in Chicago as a critical part of their growth plan. And keep in mind, omnichannel is not just for startups. But it's also proving to be a long-term profit driver for other dominant retailers like Target who has proven during this crisis that the combination of great stores and solid online execution is a critical differentiator for them. And Target's continued rollout of their small-format stores in New York City is yet another positive indication of how omnichannel is likely to play out.”

Turning to fund performance, as seen below, Acadia has between 20% and 28% participation in four funds. These funds behave like private equity funds, through which Acadia seeks opportunities to buy, fix, and sell properties.

(Source: Q3’20 Form 10-Q)

Fund V is the current focus for the company, as it has 40% of future acquisition capacity, equating to about $600M on a leveraged basis, remaining to invest. As such, I see this as being an incremental value driver for the company going forward. This is supported by management’s comments regarding Fund V during the last conference call:

And then we secured 2/3 leverage at a blended interest rate of 3.6%. In doing so, these properties have been delivering an attractive leveraged return and we expect that most of our total return will come from current cash flow. Over the past several years, we've carefully curated this portfolio, acquiring assets that we believed would have strong NOI stability.”

Investor Takeaway

Acadia Realty Trust has seen a decent rebound in its rent collection and store openings in the latest quarter. While the near term may continue to be challenging, I’m encouraged by the recent vaccine news, which implies an expiration date for the pandemic. In addition, I see Acadia as being well-positioned through its attractively located properties, and the omni-channel potential. Plus, Fund V could be a future growth driver, as it has plenty of remaining capacity to be deployed. Lastly, management noted during the last conference call that it expects to reinstate the dividend in Q1’21.

I see the shares as being attractively valued, at the current price of $14.83, with a blended P/FFO of 13.4, which sits well below the normal P/FFO of 20.5 over the past decade. The shares also appear to be cheap, at the current price-to-tangible book value of 0.95x, which compares favorably to 1.58x at December 31, 2019. Given the aforementioned, and the relative undervaluation, I see upside potential for the stock. Buy for future income and growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

