Dividend Champions For December 2020

65 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 6.1% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided "as is" with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Thankful for Dividends

65 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 6.1% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List will be available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The Dividend Champions universe has decreased to 725 companies. The average dividend streak jumped to 16.1 years. The average yield has decreased to 2.90% from 3.25% the previous month.

Dividend Increases: Agilent Technologies (A), Aaron's Holdings Company (AAN), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), Aflac (AFL), Assurant, Inc. (AIZ), Air Lease Corporation (AL), Altabancorp (ALTA), Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), Brown-Forman Corporation(BF.B), BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF), Capital City Bank Group (CCBG), Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI), CDW (CDW), Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT), Churchill Downs (CHDN), Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE), D.R. Horton (DHI), Emerson Electric (EMR), Entergy (ETR), Enviva Partners (EVA), Evergy (EVRG), First American Financial Corporation (FAF), First Mid Bancshares (FMBH), Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB), Griffon Corporation (GFF), Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS), Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), Honat Bancorp (OTCPK:HONT), HP Inc. (HPQ), Hormel Foods (HRL), Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK), Lancaster Colony (LANC), Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), ManpowerGroup (MAN), Matthews International (MATW), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Mercury General Corporation (MCY), MDU Resources Group (MDU), McCormick & Company (MKC), Merck & Co. (MRK), Motorola Solutions (MSI), Muncy Bank Financial (OTCPK:MYBF), Nike (NKE), Nelnet (NNI), National Storage Affiliates (NSA), Open Text Corporation (OTEX), Royal Gold (RGLD), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Roper (ROP), SB Financial Group (SBFG), Southside Bancshares (SBSI), Service Corporation (SCI), South Jersey Industries (SJI), Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), Spire (SR), First Financial Corporation (THFF), Timken (TKR), Tyson Foods (TSN), Utah Medical Products (UTMD), Visa (V), The York Water Company (YORW).

Additions to Challengers: Valvoline Inc. (VVV), Taitron Components Inc. (TAIT), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM).

Promotions:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Churchill Downs Inc., Core-Mark Holding Company, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc., Griffon Corp., ManpowerGroup Inc., Merck & Company, and Service Corp International have been promoted to Contender.

Deletions:

Raytheon Technologies' (RTX) dividend streak has been reset. The company had inherited the dividend history of United Technologies (UTX, 26 years) due to UTX shareholders owning 57% of the combined company after the merger. As a result of the merger and spinoffs, UTX holders received 1 share of RTX, 0.5 shares of OTIS and 1 share of CARR. Initial plans were for RTX to pay a $0.475 quarterly dividend, OTIS to pay a $0.2 quarterly dividend, and CARR to pay a $0.16 quarterly dividend. Combined, these would have been equal to the pre-merger UTX $0.735 quarterly dividend. However, due to the pandemic, CARR only declared a $0.08 quarterly dividend, resulting in a cut in dividend income to UTX owners. Even if this had not been the case, UTX had been paying a $0.735 dividend since March 2019 and would have been removed due to a frozen dividend. It should be noted that former RTN holders did see an increase in dividend income, which would have been the 16th year had the company remained independent. Due to the majority ownership of RTX by UTX holders and the complexities of the merger and spinoffs, I have opted to reset RTX's dividend growth streak.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has suspended its dividend.

Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) has suspended its dividend.

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) has suspended its dividend due to a pending merger with Analog Devices (ADI).

The following companies have been removed due to a frozen dividend: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO), Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK), BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR), Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC), Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR), Limoneira Company (LMNR), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC), Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS), PS Business Parks Inc (PSB), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC), Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM), Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCQX:CPKF), Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP), Innospec Inc. (IOSP), International Paper Co. (IP), NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB), Premier Bank (PFC), Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI), 1st Source Corp. (SRCE), S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA), Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), Territorial Bancorp (TBNK).

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

42X earnings for Costco (NASDAQ:COST) isn't really a bargain, even if you buy in bulk.

