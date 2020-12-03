Despite Tesla’s success with BEV developments, Toyota continues to insist that BEVs are not yet ready. This positioning suggests caution about investment in Toyota at this time.

Image from Toyota's Australian website when one searches for BEV. Source: Toyota Australia

A search of Toyota's (NYSE:TM) Australian website for https://www.toyota.com.au/BEV produces the above image and "Sorry the page you're looking for doesn't exist". On the other hand a search at https://www.toyota.com.au/hybrid produces a fully fleshed out website, with details of hybrids, cost savings, CO2 emissions reduced, and eight hybrids that can be purchased (Yaris, Corolla, Corolla Sedan, Camry, Prius, Prius v, C-HR and RAV4). This is a powerful statement of Toyota's current position on electrification of transport to Australian customers. I could find no reference to BEVs on the Australian website. Toyota's European website does mention BEVs, but in the context of short range transport. Here I update the latest news from Toyota (including from its November 6, H1 2021 Q&A) which provides reason for being cautious about investment in Toyota at this time.

Reality is mostly about hybrids

When one goes looking for news about Toyota, it mostly relates to its hybrid models, which of course still contain an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine). An example is the suggestion that Mazda's new generation (within two years) Mazda 2 for the European market might be a rebadged Toyota Yaris THS (Toyota Hybrid System). I think two years is a long time in the European auto market as the pace of the transition to full electrification is very fast. In two years, a hybrid might look like an increasingly hard sell.

Anywhere in the world where Toyota is selling cars, you will see a huge focus on hybrid vehicles.

Fully electric vehicles remain in the future

Toyota's plans for its own BEVs remain hard to discern.

Recently Toyota has expanded the application of its European PROACE Verso Electric vehicles to include passenger as well as light commercial vehicles. These are relatively short range vehicles with either a 50 kWh battery (230 km range) or 75 KWh battery (330 km range). Toyota provides an eight-year/160,000 km warranty for the batteries. European launch of the new versions of the PROACE series will occur in February 2021, with first deliveries expected in March 2021.

This Toyota PROACE BEV is a rebadged PSA Group (OTCPK:PUGOY) BEV. PSA Group includes Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall. The PSA Group has an interesting take on electrification. It makes the strong statement: "CO2 is the No 1 criterion for every decision in the company". There is a Corporate CO2 Committee, supervised by the chairman of the board, which meets monthly. These considerations follow throughout the value chain of the company. The company makes the point that 82% of the total carbon footprint of the Group's vehicles is related to their use. Therefore the company is laser focused on reducing emissions and spends 40% or its R&D budget on clean tech.

PSA Group leads the European Light Commercial Vehicle market, and it has released fully electric versions of these vehicles in 2020. The vehicles include the Peugeot Expert, Citroen Jumpy, Opel Vivaro and Vauxhall Vivaro.

The Toyota version of the PSA Group vehicles includes Toyota's Safety Sense active safety and driver assist systems. The range of the Toyota vehicles is approximately 10% greater than the PSA Group versions.

Toyota still talking FCEV as its path to full electrification

While just about every other car manufacturer has abandoned or suspended FECV developments, Toyota continues to promote its new more sporty version of the Mirai, with announcement of 20 Mirais to be made available in Australia in Q1 2021. The plan is to make this small group of vehicles available to business and government purchasers. This development is to be accompanied by a small solar-powered hydrogen production capacity at Toyota's Melbourne facility. Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's Sales & Marketing VP, positions the second generation Mirai as follows : "The best way to demonstrate the long-term viability and environmental benefits of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell electric vehicles is to supply cars to local industries and governments that share our vision of zero-emission future". The point is that the first generation Mirai, which has been field tested since 2016, has had almost zero impact. Since early users have not been charged for the hydrogen fuel, it will be interesting to see what happens when hydrogen fuel is charged for. Hydrogen is unlikely to be cheaper than conventional petrol fuel. The cost of running a BEV is dramatically lower.

Toyota's line is that customers choose and it provides what the customer wants

Toyota's 1H 2021 financial results and Q&A session on 6 November maintained the company's stance that it is but a passive player which produces vehicles that customers choose. I take issue with this position on two grounds. Firstly, the climate emergency makes clear that transport has to be decarbonised urgently and this explains why countries all over the world are beginning to implement deadlines for the sale of cars with an ICE. Regulations are coming to ban new vehicles, including hybrids, that have an ICE. This is a situation where Toyota will be forced to toe the line. This is happening in China and Europe already, while Toyota tries to hold the line against BEVs in countries like Australia. Toyota management must be aware that by selling hybrids (some with ICE the same size as in its ICE-only cars), it is contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. The contrast with the PSA Group, which has a big focus on CO2 emissions (see above), is stark. Secondly, Toyota has been actively involved in lobbying for its hybrid vehicles all over the world, and in some cases (e.g. India), this lobbying has been quite aggressive. I do not accept that Toyota is at all passive about its drive to sell hybrid vehicles and delay BEVs as long as possible.

In the H1 2021 Q&A, there were questions about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The bottom line was that Toyota finds Tesla's valuation not credible because how can Tesla be worth substantially more than the seven leading Japanese car manufacturers? There was no sense that senior management understands that the market is valuing Tesla because it is leading the transition to the BEV. Senior management of Toyota clearly has not accepted that the BEV has arrived, even while it is selling rebadged BEVs (e.g. PSA Group based PROACE) and warrantying the batteries for eight years/160,000 kms. Surely, this is an acknowledgement that the BEV has arrived.

Conclusion

The above discussion of Toyota's combination approach of hybrids and FCEVs, with no strong core BEV position, makes clear that Toyota is holding the line of minimising its participation in BEV developments for the car and commercial vehicle markets. It is being forced to participate in European and Chinese BEV markets through partnerships and selling slightly adapted versions under the Toyota brand, as evidenced by the Toyota PROACE Verso electric vehicles in Europe. The clock keeps ticking and other automotive players continue to get serious about full electrification. I continue to admire Toyota's capacity and am dismayed that it still seems to think it has time before it switches to full electrification. Until it gets serious about the change, I find it hard to suggest that one might invest in Toyota.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.