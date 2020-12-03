We are bullish on IEMG, and it's our top pick among diversified EM ETFs to capture exposure to the important market segment.

The expectation that the global economy will recover through next year, along with rising commodity prices and a weaker US dollar, is positive for EM equities.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) offers exposure to a diversified basket of EM stocks. It's been a challenging decade for EM investors considering disappointing economic growth, a weak commodity pricing environment, and volatile currency exchange rates. Still, even as this year's pandemic added a layer of uncertainty, the ETF is now approaching an all-time high, driven by a new sense of optimism for a strong recovery. We expect the fund to maintain this momentum and generate positive returns over the next year. We expect that a weaker U.S. dollar, coupled with an improving outlook for global trade, should be positive for EM. We view IEMG as a quality fund and our top pick among EM ETFs as a long-term holding.

(Source: Finviz)

Fund Background

IEMG, with $63 billion in total assets, tracks the performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index, which includes large, mid-, and small-cap companies from 26 countries. The attraction of the market segment is that the companies operating in developing countries are expected to benefit from the structurally higher economic growth potential supporting a positive long-term outlook. The current portfolio includes 2,501 holdings based on a free-float market capitalization weighting methodology.

The fund is concentrated in Chinese stocks representing 38% of the fund, followed by Taiwan at 13.5% and South Korea at 13.2% by country exposure. While we'd like to see more diversification here, this ranking is simply based on the relative size of each country's equity market capitalization. Countries with a smaller exposure in the fund, like Brazil at 5.1% or Russia at 2.8%, are technically larger than both Taiwan and Korea in terms of GDP but have smaller equity markets.

On the other hand, the fund features relatively good diversification across sectors. Consumer Discretionary and Technology sector stocks each comprise 19%, followed by Financial sector stocks at 17% of the fund and Communication companies at 11%.

(Source: iShares)

By company, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA), with a market cap of $712 billion, is the largest holding in the fund at 7.8%. Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY), with a 6% weighting, followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM), at 5.1% of the fund, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNGY), with a 3.3% weighting, together comprise the top 4 holdings in IEMG. A key point here is that while some of the EM companies are focused on their domestic markets, many are true multi-national businesses with exposure to global macro conditions. Overall, the composition of the fund reflects the growing importance of technology, but also has significant exposure to sectors connected with the local economies.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Fund Performance

As mentioned, it's been a difficult past decade for EM, marked by significant volatility going back to the end of the last commodity boom which ended around 2011, and further pressured by the collapse in energy prices from 2014. The result has been underperformance in IEMG relative to other global equity benchmarks like the S&P 500 (SPY), which has been defined by a historic bull market over the period. For context, since the fund's inception in October 2012, IEMG has gained a cumulative 46.3% on a total return basis, compared to 199% for SPY over the period. Given the large exposure and importance to China for EM, a gradual slowdown in its economy at weaker-than-expected rates represented a headwind for growth in other EM countries as a general trend.

The story this year has been the extreme level of volatility and sell-off in global equities in the early stages of the pandemic, with a steady rally since. The combination of aggressive stimulus measures by global central banks and governments has helped mitigate the economic disruptions. Technology stocks have been generally more resilient, and in some cases, even benefiting from the pandemic with accelerating growth. A strong performance from the tech exposure of the fund and holdings in Chinese mega-cap leaders has helped drive the 12.4% gain in IEMG year to date.

We highlight that IEMG has been able to outperform some alternative passive EM-focused ETFs. It has delivered a higher total return than the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) over the past 3 months, year-to-date, 1 year, 5 year, and since its inception. Keep in mind that each of these funds technically tracks different indexes, with some variation in strategy and weightings methodology.

(Source: Data by YCharts / table by BOOX Research)

While the return spreads are relatively small, the differentiation in IEMG is that it tracks the MSCI investable index, which is a broader universe including 2,500 holdings compared to its sister EEM fund, also sponsored by iShares, which is more top-heavy with only about 1200 holdings. The result is that IEMG has benefited from diversification over the past decade supporting the yield and total return profile. Curiously, IEMG's expense ratio at 0.14% is significantly lower than that of EEM at 0.7%, which is a key advantage.

The Vanguard VWO fund offers the largest portfolio with over 4,000 holdings. We believe that this excess diversification may explain the slightly lower returns compared to IEMG over the past decade considering a greater number of positions in the smaller and fundamentally weaker EM companies. IEMG also offers the highest yield in the group at 2.7%, compared to 2.5% for VWO and 2.3% for EEM. In this regard, IEMG is our top pick for passive diversified exposure to the EM region given its better performance history and slightly higher yield.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Regardless of the historical trading performance and challenges over the past decade, we're bullish on EM and see upside in IEMG going forward. There are several converging dynamics at play supporting positive momentum beyond the rally in recent months.

First, the looming COVID-19 vaccine is expected to effectively end the pandemic and allow for a normalization of global economic activity. EM is well-positioned to resume its growth trajectory given structural tailwinds like an expanding consumer class and favorable demographics. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compared to a 3.3% GDP contraction in emerging and developing economies this year, growth should rebound by 6% in 2021.

(Source: IMF)

The recovery in EM will be supported by China, India, and the developing Asian region, with EM outperforming advanced economies. Given the high exposure to Chinese equities in IEMG, the fund can benefit from these trends. These projections are from October, and it's likely the outlook has improved in the period since, implying an even stronger momentum.

EM stocks will likely also get a boost from climbing commodity prices. Copper, as a key industrial metal and often seen as a bellwether for broader macro conditions, has rallied strongly in recent months and is now trading at the highest level since 2013. Tighter supplies this year considering production disruptions due to the pandemic along with the expectation for improving demand have supported the pricing momentum.

The dynamic is also seen in other commodities like iron ore, agriculture, and even energy, which has rallied more recently. EM countries are set to benefit from the higher commodity pricing, which supports overall economic stability beyond the boost to individual materials and energy companies.

(Source: Finviz)

Finally, the other theme we are watching is the weaker U.S. dollar that has depreciated against a basket of global currencies recently. We expect this trend to continue, and like the value in EM currencies from current levels. Equities within IEMG from countries like Brazil, Russia, and Mexico, among others, can strengthen against the dollar and add to incremental returns for the fund. There is a thought that EM equities, in general, continue to trade at favorable valuations that have room to climb and converge with developed markets.

(Source: Finviz)

Final Thoughts

Overall, there's a lot to like about EM in the current environment with several bullish tailwinds. The combination of improving macro outlook and a weaker USD can drive higher returns for EM equities and IEMG. The fund is a good way to capture diversified exposure to this important market segment. While there is a concentration in Chinese equities in the fund, the country's importance to EM cannot be understated, and we believe steady economic growth in the broader developing Asia region will be positive for global EM overall. We rate shares of IEMG as a Buy.

The risk here is that the current trends reverse with deterioration to the macro outlook. The possibility that economic growth in key countries like China underperforms expectations could drive weaker sentiment towards EM stocks, resulting in a downside for IEMG. Investors in foreign stocks and IEMG should also be aware of inherent FX risks, should the dollar strengthen from current levels. Over the next several months, monitoring points include commodity prices as an indicator for the global growth outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEMG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.