The purpose of this article is to look at what sort of companies may be appealing for purchase during December 2020, the last month of the very exciting year of the year. With the market reaching considerable heights, individual stock picking becomes more crucial than ever, even during a downcycle, so as to not pick up overvalued equity.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. As with other articles, in a similar spirit, we'll focus on 1-3 companies per relevant sector.

Some sectors may have more than one appealing company, and I try to offer alternatives wherever possible. However, some sectors either don't have alternatives or don't have higher-yielding equities. Here, investors have to make do with one suggestion from me.

As before, the list will be made using my own QO-system of rating stock. It divides stocks into four classes based upon universal metrics that attempt to measure the company's appeal for a dividend investor and ends in a score of 0.0-4.3, with both current valuation (opportunity) and fundamentals (quality) playing major roles. It arrives at these scores using 14 trackable data points, including things such as dividend safety, EPS yield, payout, earnings multiples, credit rating, dividend yield, dividend tradition, moat, and management. I'm constantly updating and developing the tool to be of more use and more precise, and I feel I've reached a point where I can comfortably base my investment decisions upon scores reached using the calculations. It, of course, comes with disclaimers I note when I make scoring and stances - everyone needs to make their own choices, after all.

Let's see what we end up with during a time like this.

1. Basic Materials

It's almost impossible to find qualitative, high-grade Basic Materials companies now. No class 1 company is undervalued - far from it. Only one class 2 company shows any sort of appealing undervaluation at this point, and even chronically undervalued Swedish and Norwegian basic materials companies have caught a break and are now trading at mostly well-above fair valuations.

This makes investing in the sector hard, from my perspective and considering what I demand from the companies I follow.

Still, we have one company available that we can consider in terms of valuation.

(Source: IFF)

The International Flavor & Fragrance Company (IFF) gives us at least a degree of undervaluation. You may recall the company from my last monthly article, but here it's become the only company worth buying in the entire sector, out of the companies I follow.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Looking at the valuation, you can see at the very least an upside of around 8% to a target price of $120/share.

As I mentioned in my last company, IFF is a very stable sort of business and one that's easy to forecast. FactSet analysts are on point over 91% of the time and haven't ever overestimated the company's earnings on a 10-year basis. EPS growth is expected to be around 2% yearly for the next few years, impacted by COVID-19.

IFF scores a 2.8 out of a 4.5 in my system, in part due to what I consider to be a 6% undervaluation from its price target of about $120/share. The remaining street, in the form of S&P global analysts of which 17 follow IFF, gives the company a mean target of $137/share, which would indicate a ~25% undervaluation, but I view this target as being far too "premium", given the flat EPS growth trend the company seems caught in due to the 2020E earnings slump.

If you still want safety and growth in this sector, it's my view that you really can't do much better than this company at the moment. IFF here is a "BUY", albeit one that requires you to severely moderate your forward growth expectations and consider the company's premium a valid one.

2. Communications

Communications stocks remain appealing, especially in comparison to other sectors. We still have some undervaluation in class 1 stocks, even if at this point, we do need to consider if the undervaluation is large enough.

It might be the last time we mention Omnicom Group (OMC) here. The current undervaluation for the company is no more than 3% to a fair value of around $66/share. The company remains, as I see it, the best buy at a yield of around 4% with excellent overall safeties.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Current valuations show an appealing picture of 6% undervaluation to fair value, which results in potential annual returns of 10% over the coming few years, based only on flat trading, with a potential 17-18% annual RoR at a premium valuation.

In my last article, I pointed out the company's BBB+ credit, relatively low payout ratio, and the combination of undervaluation with quality, which still makes the company one of the better potentials here. However, we also need to mention some alternatives. The fact is that Verizon Communications (VZ), at current valuations and the current market situation, provides a near- or similar potential annual rate of return.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

With a telco major essentially offering similar levels of returns to an advertising company, I believe the fundamental nature of a telco to be somewhat safer than those out of advertising. So for a somewhat lower RoR, but a safer one, I consider Verizon to be the superior alternative at this juncture and going into December of 2020.

For pure yield, we need to look into Class 2 stocks. I've been banging on about AT&T for a very long time at this point, and even some of my readers may start to tire of the company, but if you don't have a decent AT&T position here, I still think you should look at the company. The yield is no longer 7.7%, but around 7.2%. You can read my articles on the company to see what I consider the company to be in terms of quality and safety. Yes, there is debt, but I see the company as being able to handle this. If you have a bit of risk tolerance and want yield and don't already have around 2-3% of your portfolio in AT&T, then this is some of the best ways to get secure yield, as I see it.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Current valuations support this position with a potential upside of 12% annually based on essentially flat or very modest growth. At this valuation and with these fundamentals unchanged, the company certainly remains an undervalued "BUY" here, as even somewhat negative development for the company would still give us positive returns in the company.

3. Consumer Discretionary

As with the last month, I don't see the sector or the stocks I follow here to justify an undervaluation rating or a "BUY" in the context of other stocks/companies. With other companies still on sale, even the relatively cheap prices of some of the stocks here don't make up for the dividend uncertainty, losses in credit rating or relative appeal of other sectors compared to this one. Even with all of the positive factors, only a few stocks are actually what I would consider undervalued here. My one pick I return to now and then, Thor Industries (THO), is still around 20% overvalued.

Therefore, I won't give any "BUY" stances in the discretionary sector this month either.

4. Consumer Defensive

We do have some appeal in the consumer defensive sector, however. I wrote an article on Tyson Foods (TSN) during this month. The company is a BBB+ rated stalwart with a very safe dividend, excellent payout numbers, a "very safe" dividend, an excellent 3-year forward PEG ratio, and over 30 years of dividend tradition under its belt. We're looking at a moat as well when it comes to the largest chicken processor in the entire US. I initiated a position prior to the company's reversion, but even at these valuations, the company remains a class 1 stock under considerable undervaluation.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Based on expectations and fair value, I give the company a price target of around $71/share, to which the company shows a 10% undervaluation at this particular time. No, 2.6% isn't something to go shouting home about - but the growth expectations nonetheless make this company a buy here based on the quality of its operations and overall safety of its business. People will continue to eat meat, Tyson covers these demands extremely well. 15% annual rate of returns based on modest reversal is a very interesting thesis to me, and I'll keep buying TSN here at this price.

If you, on the other hand, want to combine an appealing yield with quality, then I would say Philip Morris International (PM) is still your best bet in the sector. Altria (MO) may have a higher yield, and I consider Altria to be an excellent company, but there's no denying that PM, with its A grade credit and 6% yield trumps the safety and appeal of Altria, which I rate one class lower than PM.

PM's appeal isn't based so much on valuation reversal - on a fair-value basis, the company is already more or less fully valued, but growth is expected to be impressive here, and based on this growth, I do consider the company slightly undervalued to its fair value, considering the premium to be somewhat more relevant for the company.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

At current multiples, you can still make almost 14.5% annually based on today's forecasts and a fair value, and nearly 20% per year if we consider the company's historical premium and based on the high growth expectations to be in any way indicative - which I actually do.

Altria meanwhile, isn't a bad choice either if you don't have a full position. The yield is significantly higher, well-covered and the company's valuation certainly shows us potential mean reversion. Both companies are tobacco, which means that you should have a fairly positive or at last not negative stance on the near-term future of tobacco, either in combustible or non-combustible form.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While lower in terms of quality than both of the aforementioned companies, Altria still carries investment-grade credit, a sub-85% payout ratio, 50+ years of dividend payout, and an excellent moat. The risks here are the dividend safety, which is borderline here, though I don't consider it likely this king will cut its dividend. We also have what Morningstar considers to be "poor" management (Source: Morningstar). Still, MO is undervalued 36% still, and trades below 10X P/E. For those with higher risk tolerance, this company could certainly be a choice. Even at essentially flat development, the company would under current expectations return well over 10% per year.

Aside from these, we can give honorable mentions to British American Tobacco (BTI), not uninvestable, merely riskier on the basis of dividend streak and safety. There's also a slight undervaluation in the food company Flowers Foods (FLO), a class 2 stock with a not-inconsiderable appeal, though the valuation is very much based on a premium here, which may become questionable going forward. I own a small position in the stock due to its extremely fundamental appeal but have been hesitant to increase it at this point.

Still - consumer defensive, ironically enough, is one area where we can still find considerable appeal for our investments.

5. Utilities

Much like last month, following the climb of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), I don't see that there are any real relevant, appealingly valued utilities here that I would consider to be good investments in comparison or relation to the other companies mentioned in other sectors here.

My position in PNW is up significantly in a short time, and I'm attentive should any of the utility stocks I follow drop back down, but for the time being, even PNW is now over 13% overvalued, making other companies better investments here.

You can also no longer find undervaluation even in Scandinavia here. I mentioned Fortum (FOJCF), a company trading at a €16.15/share valuation, last month. Now the company trades at over €19/share, making it 14% overvalued as a result of the vaccine making markets roar higher. The singular companies I follow that are undervalued in this entire segment are Spanish or Ibero-American gas majors, and I don't consider the relative appeal of these to be appealing enough to go for them at these prices or at the opportunities available on the N/A market.

I may write an article about a company that I could consider at its current valuation - but I'm still doing research on the business. Once presented, it could present an alternative, albeit not an NA one.

Wrapping Up

This wraps the relevant sectors and what companies I view as interesting for December of 2020. Remember, the point of these monthly updates is not to do a deep-dive or even an overview of how a company has been going - but rather their valuation with respect to the bigger picture, and what, on a valuation basis, provides appealing upside at a certain point in time.

This month, the following companies can be said to be appealingly valued.

Quickly summarizing qualitative stocks, we're looking at:

Basic Materials: International Flavors & Fragrances

Communications: Verizon Communications

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Tyson Foods

Utilities: N/A

Alternatively, you could consider:

Basic Materials: International Flavors & Fragrances

Communications: Omnicom Group

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Philip Morris

Utilities: N/A

For the highest possible yield, while still being safe, I personally would look at:

Basic Materials: International Flavors & Fragrances

Communications: AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Philip Morris International / Altria

Utilities: N/A

I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out.

View my ambitions as more of the construction of a respectable "savings" account with an ever-growing amount of appealing interest at a very safe/conservative level of risk while also providing at the very least an inflation-level of capital appreciation for my investments over a long time.

Keep in mind while reading my articles that my targeted investment time period is a minimum of 10 years while preferring 25+. If I don't want to own a stock for 10 years, I won't own it for a week either. While I do try to rebalance overvalued stocks and reinvest profits in other companies, I don't do this lightly.

If you feel that I've missed a company that you view as appealing enough to warrant a second look, let me know in the comments or in a private message and I'll take a look at it. This is especially true for basic materials and cyclical, as well as utility stocks, where it's really quite dry at the moment.

Thank you for reading.