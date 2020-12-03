The company could be a takeover target as the West African gold space begins to consolidate after deals by Endeavour Mining and West African Resources.

Bombore has been re-engineered with a staged development path that is more feasible than previous plans and could be put into production with a capital cost of only $153 million.

At an enterprise value of $170 million, the company is valued at only $34 per ounce despite being fully permitted with a realistic path to funding and construction.

The stock has performed well this year as gold moved higher, but is still trading at a discount to its peer group on several metrics.

Orezone Gold (OTCQX:ORZCF) is a development-stage company advancing the 5 million ounce Bombore gold project in Burkina Faso. Well placed in an emerging gold district during a bull market for the safe-haven metal, the time appears to be right for Bombore to go into production under a focused management team after previous false starts kept investors waiting.

In a volatile 2020, Orezone’s share price has kept up with most of its peer group, posting a 44% gain year-to-date. The stock has cooled off recently with most of the rest of the sector, and we see good value in this emerging developer as it works towards securing financing to begin construction at a project that looks robust at current gold prices.

Year-to-date share price performance

(Source: YCharts)

Bombore: A High-Margin Development Project at Current Prices

The Bombore gold project is a large oxide and sulphide gold deposit in eastern Burkina Faso, 85 kilometres from the capital Ouagadougou. Orezone Gold’s predecessor company, Orezone Resources, first acquired an interest in the property in 2002 and has been advancing the project since. IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) acquired Orezone Resources in 2009 for its Essakane development project that IAMGOLD continues to operate to this day. As part of the acquisition, it spun off a new company called Orezone Gold that held the Bombore project.

Orezone originally published a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on Bombore in 2011 that looked at two scenarios: a smaller heap leach mine targeting oxide resources and a larger CIL mine to exploit the project’s sulphide ore. Using a gold price of $1,000 per ounce, the results of each scenario gave an NPV of only $44 million (discounted at 5%), and after-tax IRRs of only 6.9 to 9.9% on capital costs between $205 million to $500 million. This was a disappointing outcome, and the results of an eventual full feasibility study (FS) in 2015 improved on the economics, but it wasn’t enough to move the project ahead.

The 2015 FS gave a $196 million NPV and 24.4% IRR at a gold price of $1,250/oz, based on producing 116,000 ounces per year over an 11-year mine life. A capex bill of $261 million was unrealistic for the junior developer to finance on its own, especially as the gold market continued to grind lower near the bottom of the previous cycle.

Fast forward to today, and new management appears to be on the cusp of securing the funding required to put Bombore into production in the near future. The company’s updated FS was completed in 2019 showing an NPV of $361 million, an IRR of 43.8% and a payback of 2.5 years at a gold price of $1,300 per ounce. The initial capital cost was decreased by 41% compared to the 2015 study to only $153 million. Bombore is projected to produce 1.6 million ounces over a 13-year mine life, averaging 118,000 ounces per year at an all-in sustaining cost of $730/oz.

FS highlights

(Source: Company presentation)

This project has been studied to death and fine-tuned for a decade, but with gold hovering around $1,800 per ounce, now is the time to put Bombore into production. Management appears serious about moving forward and finally rewarding long-term shareholders and has indicated that a financing package could be in place this month.

Looking at the sensitivity analysis and choosing a higher gold price of $1,500/oz (still 18% less than today’s metal price levels above $1,800/oz), the project’s economics materially increase with the NPV increasing 44% to $520 million. At $1,750/oz the NPV climbs to $733 million and the IRR increases to 88%.

Burkina Faso: A Challenging Jurisdiction

One of the main hesitations about the project has been the jurisdiction. While West Africa has become a heavyweight for gold production in recent years, much of the region has become increasingly unstable, highlighted by the ongoing military coup in bordering Mali.

In Burkina Faso in particular, investors are concerned about security issues after a November 2019 attack on a convoy of employees from SEMAFO’s Boungou operation in the eastern part of the country. Bombore is about 270 kilometres from Boungou, and while there haven’t been any reports of issues in the area, it is still a potential risk to the project.

The Burkina Faso government also holds a 10% stake in the Bombore project, ensuring a level of cooperation and support as the government will have a vested interest in the project’s success.

The company has the full permits required to develop Bombore and recently received an expanded permit that also allows a future Phase II expansion to mine and process sulphide ore.

As the company looks towards next steps, it has almost completed the resettlement of the local community that was located in the project area. It is also working on completing a debt package to finance the construction of Bombore, with terms sheets out to potential debt providers who are awaiting final site visits for due diligence. There is a healthy appetite for financing development projects at the moment given the gold bull market, and we believe it could secure a financing package in the near term as the project is shovel-ready with a reasonable capital cost. Some of its major shareholders including RCF may participate in the financing or at least help expedite this process.

Cheap Valuation Provides a Rerating Opportunity as Bombore Nears Production

At a market capitalization of $182 million and a cash balance of $12.2 million, and taking the $520 million NPV of Bombore at $1,500/oz, the company is currently trading at only 0.3 times the value of Bombore. This compares well with similar gold developers even after a strong run-up in Orezone’s share price this year. As the company moves towards its initial gold pour, it should move to trading in the 0.7x-0.9x range as a junior producer, more than double its current levels.

Project comparables

(Source: Company presentation)

Bombore has 5 million ounces in measured and indicated categories assuming a gold price of $1,400/oz. The company is valued at roughly $34 per ounce of measured and indicated resources, which is cheap for what appears to be a robust advanced-stage project at current metal prices. The deposit also contains a further 1.1 million ounces in inferred resources that could be upgraded in the future. The sulphide resources at depth also remain open to further drilling, although the deeper material may not be able to be economically mined in an open-pit scenario.

Will It Build, or Sell?

Bombore is one of the largest advanced-stage gold projects in the region and could attract takeover interest from a producer looking to add near-term production and ounces.

Bombore is located in an emerging gold district, with 10 million ounces of gold within 15 kilometres of Bombore. Nearby neighbour West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF) has brought its 3 million ounce Sanbrado gold mine online earlier this year and is set to produce over 200,000 ounces per year just 10 kilometres southeast of the Bombore tenements.

West African Resources also recently bought the Toega gold project from B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) for $45 million, beginning the consolidation of a gold district within close proximity to West African’s newly built 6,600 tonne per day mill. Toega contains 1.1 million ounces gold in inferred resources and is approximately 7 kilometres to the south of Bombore. After the acquisition, West African’s management plans to incorporate Toega’s ore into Sanbrado’s mine plan within three years.

While Orezone is focusing its initial development plan solely on the oxide reserves at Bombore, the long-term potential of Orezone’s sulphide resources (3.2 million ounces at 0.8 g/t gold in measured and indicated categories) could provide synergies with West African’s Sanbrado site, especially as Sanbrado transitions to full underground mining when it will have extra capacity at its mill.

While not a world-class asset, and with a production profile that’s slightly on the small side, Bombore would be a good asset for a mid-tier producer looking to fill its project pipeline. Endeavour Mining’s (OTCQX:EDVMF) recent combinations with SEMAFO and now Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) highlight the ongoing consolidation in West Africa, providing operational synergies and stronger portfolios that can weather the political and security issues in the region. The next most logical combination would appear to be a tie-up between West African Resources and Orezone, although West African is likely still fully focused on ramping up Sanbrado in its first year of production.

Before any takeover may emerge, the management is focused on progressing towards developing Bombore itself. As developers transition to becoming producers, their share prices often increase as they derisk the project through construction and prove that the mine plan in the technical study matches reality. This does not always happen in practice of course, as many projects face delays, unexpected challenges or simply do not live up to expectations, disappointing long-term shareholders. However, with a relatively simple mine plan of open pit oxide mining at Bombore and what appear to be reasonable assumptions in its latest feasibility study, we believe Bombore has high odds of going into production smoothly.

Share performance of single asset development companies during construction (Source: Company presentation)

While not as high of a percentage as some other development-stage juniors, management has a reasonable amount of skin in the game with insiders owning about 6% of the company. Orezone also has strong backers including Resource Capital Funds (RCF), Sun Valley and Mason Hill, which collectively own 40% of the company. These private equity groups may participate in the financing package for Bombore’s construction, and with such large stakes, this group will be able to rebuff takeover attempts that do not give the company full value in a hot gold market like this.

The company already has 252.2 million shares outstanding, with a further 38 million warrants and in-the-money options for a fully-diluted share count of 290.2 million. To raise the capital required through equity financing alone, it would need to almost double the share count. We believe that in the current market environment, the company should be able to secure a sizable debt-based financing package similar to West African Resources ($200 million) that will allow it to start construction next year with minimal additional dilution required.

We believe Orezone could be a takeover target and that a mid-tier producer may acquire the company before it puts Bombore into production. The project is shovel-ready and comes with a reasonable capital cost. A district consolidation play including West African Resources would be the most logical endgame, but there are many producers looking to add ounces in the region despite recent security issues.

Concluding Thoughts

Orezone is a gold developer on a clear path to production in a strong gold market. While the upside may not be as exciting as other speculative gold plays, the company could be a good pick for investors looking for steady value creation over the next few years.

Being located in Burkina Faso is negative, as it is an increasingly risky jurisdiction after recent security incidents, but West African Resources’ recent success in building Sanbrado and the lack of reported issues nearby the project should give investors confidence. West African has also started consolidating the 10 million ounce district by acquiring the Toega deposit from B2Gold to feed its central Sanbrado mill, increasing the prospects for a potential takeover of Orezone which could fit into its long-term plans.

After many mine plan iterations, management appears to have an achievable development plan in place for Bombore and should be able to secure the financing required to put it into production. With permits in hand and several pre-production activities already well advanced, Orezone looks set to become a new gold producer in the near future.

The share price has performed well this year, but a recent pullback in the stock from its August highs may offer a compelling entry point as the company moves towards securing financing and beginning construction at Bombore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORZCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.