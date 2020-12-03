The stock doesn't look like a buy at current prices but is still a hold.

Eurofins (OTCPK:ERFSF) is an overlooked life sciences stock that performed tremendously well in the last decade. I wrote one article on the company back in 2018, and since that time, the stock showed a 42% gain. Nonetheless, in this article, I would like to discuss plenty of risks that investors should keep in mind when discussing Eurofins.

To avoid repetition, I won't add a business overview section in this article. Instead, I suggest reading this article by Patrick Kroneman if you want to get familiar with Eurofins' business. Without further ado, let's move on to the latest earnings.

H1 Results Quick View

Unfortunately, Eurofins reports its earnings on a semi-annual basis, so we're lacking complete information on Q3 results.

Revenue amounted to EUR 2,323 million, showing a 6.9% YoY growth. The pandemic didn't stop the trend of steady revenue growth as Eurofins managed to successfully adapt to the new reality created by the COVID-19.

EBITDA also grew steadily throughout these years, amounting to EUR 440 mn in H1 2020.

Net income grew by 46% YoY to EUR 95 million. As you can notice, there's a drop in H1 2019 net income, which is surely strange for a company with such flawless execution. We will discuss this drop a bit later in this article.

Previously On

In this section, I would like to fill the two-year gap between this and the previous article because there's certainly some interesting stuff to discuss. In late-2018, the stock plunged by 30% from its 2017 highs, and the reasons for this reveal a more detailed picture of the company's risk profile.

Eurofins vs. Short-sellers

It all began with an initiation report published in November 2018 by an analyst of Morgan Stanley bank, Edward Stanley. He initiated coverage on Eurofins with a bearish rating, pointing to the fact that the company masked declining organic growth through a chain of acquisitions. In his report, Stanley also shared his concerns about the high debt levels of Eurofins due to M&A activity, high capex, and sluggish organic growth going forward.

Shortly after the report was published, Eurofins issued a press release where the company denied these concerns and said that Stanley's assumptions were mathematically incorrect.

However, the rising skepticism over the company was hard to stop as Eurofins became a subject of heightened scrutiny later on. In early 2019, an accounting team of Exane BNP Paribas analyzed Eurofin's corporate governance practices and concluded that the existing setup "could be enhanced." Analysts of Exane BNP Paribas noted that Eurofins could add more independent members to its six-member board where three members are Gilles Martin, Eurofins' CEO, his wife, and his brother. Analysts also referred to an unusual approach to auditing its business.

Raised questions drove the interest of short-sellers to sky-high levels. In April 2019, Gilles Martin gave an interview to Le Revenu magazine (link is in French) where he addressed the worries of market participants. Mr. Martin considered the negative sentiment towards the company largely unfounded, denied false allegations regarding the company's transparency, and stood confident about Eurofin's ability to grow and maintain the debt load.

Source: image made by Author, photo by Eurofins, the text is from the interview (translated from French)

Nonetheless, I find this interview quite insightful because it unfolds another concern that is still relevant even today: almost 90% of the company's debt has a maturity of between 2022 and 2025. It's not clear whether the company is going to refinance the debt to stretch its maturity, but given the amount of debt, Eurofins is about to face uneasy times this decade.

With a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of over 5.87x, Eurofins will have to work really hard to successfully pass the "debt wall" in 2022-2025.

Eurofins vs. Hackers

The year 2019 was unfortunate for Eurofins for one more reason: hackers. On June 5th, the company reported that its IT systems were affected by a massive ransomware attack. In addition to damage caused by the shutdown of the company infrastructure, Eurofins supposedly paid an undisclosed ransom amount to unnamed hackers in order to regain access to its IT systems.

Even though the company's earnings were dragged down by the cyber-attack, Eurofins received around EUR 40 million from its insurers and expects additional refunds in 2021. In our cyber age, investors should consider cyber-attacks a potentially significant risk to the company's operations.

Putting Corporate Culture To The Test

Seeking Alpha readers often share valuable insights, and this is one of those times. Under the article about the company by Patrick Kroneman, I've already mentioned before, an anonymous reader told about problems with how Eurofins treats its employees:

Dippo2k9's commentary made me take a look at the company's profile on Glassdoor, a popular website where current and former employees anonymously review companies. Glassdoor reviews by other Eurofins employees fully confirm what dippo2k9 told us before: the company just doesn't appreciate its employees well enough.

Source: Glassdoor

The overall rating of Eurofins is just 3.4 stars based on over 1.8k reviews, which doesn't seem to coincide with the company's external image of a prudently managed company.

Source: Glassdoor

It's hard to estimate the negative impact of these corporate culture issues, but it is definitely a serious concern that may have a long-standing effect on Eurofin's performance in the future.

Final Thoughts

After all, Eurofins represents a very interesting case to analyze. On the surface, the management does its excellent job, and the stock gets its well-deserved appreciation accordingly with the company's performance. Nonetheless, a deeper dive shows that it's highly questionable that the company will be able to maintain its sustainable position in the market without treating its employees properly, aside from other concerns.

Besides the risks I discussed in the article, another risk I see is how successfully Eurofins will adapt to changes in global trade flows which will inevitably occur due to US-China trade wars, Brexit, and other events negative to the global trade. Clinical testing is pretty dependent on the established supply chains across the world, so any disruptions will hurt Eurofins' earnings.

In the end, I think that Eurofins could get much more attention if the stock had more liquidity in the US. This, in my view, is the main bottleneck that may hold back US-based investors from investing in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.