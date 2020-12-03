With the expected continued headwinds, the company is a dubious investment here as I see it, and should be considered a "HOLD". You could take profits here.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is without a doubt a great company. With its impressive fundamentals, including credit safety, a dividend king's dividend tradition, less than 50% LTM EPS payout, and a decently narrow moat, it was high on my list when I considered companies to invest in during the pandemic. That investment has paid off in spades.

(Source: Wolf's Corona Discounts - Sysco Corporation)

My own returns and cost basis aren't that good at three-digit RoR. The timing of that particular piece simply turned out to be perfect, but my own returns with my average cost basis are closer to around 98% since then. Nonetheless, Sysco has doubled the S&P 500 since the time of that article, and more. Investing in quality companies like Sysco when they are cheap has once again proven that returns over 100% in a short time aren't strictly the area of growth stock investing.

However, in my article, I also pointed to some challenges that would likely impact the company. At this time, it's time to look at how the valuation looks and if it's time to buy more, or even to take profits.

The purpose of this article is to update my overall thesis on Sysco at this valuation, based on traditional valuation metrics and fundamentals and looking at the company's as well as analyst forecasts for the company.

Sysco Corporation - How has the company been doing?

The company has also, since my last article, moved on to fiscal 2021. As such, we can look both at FY20 and 1Q21 which was released a few weeks back. The FY20 saw around 6 months of pandemic impact, and perhaps the most relevant of the impact given the trends back in March.

For fiscal 2020, the company saw:

Declining sales of around $7.2B, down to $52.9B.

A 13% drop in gross profit, but also a 6% decrease in operating expenses.

Adjusted income decrease of 37%, down to a mere $1.7B. Despite COVID-19, Sysco remained profitable and managed an adjusted EPS of $2.01 for the year and continued paying its dividends as well as doing share buybacks. The company's dividends were continually covered by operating income, albeit an increase in the company's payout ratio.

The credit rating took a hit during the year. Sysco is now rated BBB-, and the dividend safety of this dividend king is now considered to be "Borderline".

(Source: CAGNY Presentation 2020)

So, all in all, the FY20 impacts have been quite harsh. We can't really see any significant changes in the sales mix as to the company's products during FY20 - they're still more or less identical to the mix I described in my initial article. The impacts can instead be seen - at least somewhat - in customers, with Travel and leisure customers as a category dropping 2% YoY from FY19 to FY20. The pandemic impact can mostly be seen through a large-scale demand drop-off, both from temporary effects as well from permanent customer closures. It's important to note that Sysco's operations are considered an essential business. It was never closed, but operations still suffered significantly.

The only sales category that maintained or increased its order inflow was the Healthcare category, which can be understood and/or expected based on the trends we're seeing.

The impacts can be seen very clearly in the company's own numbers.

(Source: Sysco Investor Presentation 2020)

While there is ongoing recovery, it will take time to normalize. Sysco's own sales improvements aren't yet returned to normal levels, even if recovery has gone faster than some might have expected.

(Source: Sysco Investor Presentation 2020)

It seems likely at the very least that we're going to see continued challenges in the restaurant and dining business for some time, and that Sysco can't expect for their results to normalize perhaps even in Fiscal 21. With some sources of revenue hampered perhaps more than just temporarily - certainly some smaller restaurant chains will have to shutter and businesses without the financial flex to survive this won't be able to move beyond this in any sort of strength - the company needs to adapt and adjust, finding new sources of revenue. This is, thankfully, also what the company is currently doing.

As of 1Q21, the company has made the following achievements.

(Source: Sysco Investor Presentation 2020)

$1B in new business might of course seem a lot - but remember, this is out of normal sales of around $60B, which are currently being impacted, so that's less than 5%. The company is cutting costs where possible and remains positive even going into the new fiscal. Many of the company's initiatives seem positive, but before we see any sort of concrete changes in the company's operating results, things will have to normalize much more, or these new businesses will have to essentially pay off in spades.

That's also visible in the company's own forecasts. While the company does point to its recovery, the company also expects the COVID-19 impact to continue for longer than simply FY20. We'll go into valuations later, but let's say now that the expectation is for fiscal 2020 to not be the worst year for Sysco.

So with its credit rating somewhat hampered to a BBB- and results in the near-term not expected to normalize all that fast, the company's outlook is actually, surprisingly bleak.

Now, there's a difference between bleakness and danger. I don't see Sysco as being in any fundamental danger. The company's liquidity is ample with over $8B as of 1Q21, and the company's customers, the healthcare portion and the public portion, as well as many of the other legacy customers, will continue to pay their bills and provide the company with a "base" level of cash flow, enough to cover operations. That's what we saw during FY20, and what is expected during FY21.

However, in terms of reversion, the notion of a V-shaped reversal not in the company's share price but in the company's underlying results seems to be doubtful at this point.

No one can doubt that the COVID-19 declines continue into Fiscal 2021 when 1Q21 results included:

A 23% sales decline (albeit impressive $356M of FCF)

YoY continued gross profit decreases, as well as income and EPS decreases which puts EPS for FY21 in line with current analyst expectations, if annualized.

16% YoY decrease in OpEx, driven by strong expense management, as well as remaining on track to hit the mark in terms of structural savings for the year.

In the end, the continued lockdowns in Europe and the continued COVID-19 in the US are continuing to have a substantial impact on the company's quarterly results, even going into 1Q21. It seems doubtful at this point that 2021 will bring a reversal to normalized, non-pandemic result levels, which brings us to valuation.

Sysco - What is the valuation?

The reason we need to look at valuation is that no matter how you consider Sysco, it's not a bad company. It's one of the largest foodservice businesses in the world, and there's no doubt in my mind, given time, that the company will adapt and excel once more.

However, where we are now, things look like this.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Sysco is a BBB- rated dividend king trading at a blended P/E of around 37X. That's unacceptable and too high regardless of how you view it, based on current EPS trends. Some might expect the company to recover this year - but a quick look at 2021 forecasts tells you that FactSet, at the very least, does not. In fact, analyst expectations including S&P Global are for results in FY21 to be substantially lower than 2020 due to a mix of investments, higher interest costs, and continued EPS pressure. The numbers for 1Q20 would support this thesis, with annualized EPS from the company's first-quarter substantially below $1.87 for 2021.

What this means is that even based on a full reversal to premium trading in 2022-2023, your returns if you invest in Sysco today, would barely be 6% over that long a period of time, on an annual basis.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

We also need to consider that this is based on the very positive expectation of a 68% EPS growth in 2022. I do believe things will normalize, but that sort of reversal would indicate some impressive performance, which I'm not sure we can actually hang our hat on in terms of investing. If we start considering normal valuations of 15X P/E, the picture becomes even worse, at negative returns of around 8% per year until 2023. I don't see the company going there, however.

What I do see is that Sysco, as things stand today, certainly isn't worth a blended 37X P/E at only 2.47% yield, albeit a decently covered one (currently). I don't see the company cutting its dividend unless things get substantially worse than they currently are. Sysco isn't worth the money it's currently demanding, however, and I'll say that based on the current 2021 earnings trend, Sysco is overvalued to a degree where we could consider harvesting profits. We can't guarantee or expect for the company to drop back down, of course, and certainly not to March-2020 levels. But at this point, even my money invested at nearly 4% yield isn't generating all that impressive returns anymore, when considering where the money could be invested instead.

S&P Global analysts give the company a rich target valuation, pretty much its current share price of $72.5, with a mean target of $72/share. Even if there is a low of $56/share and a high of $88/share, this mean indicates that by and large, the company is expected to make a full recovery to its premium trading ranges at some point going forward.

This is not something I argue with.

If you invested at low multiples like myself, then your money is currently generating impressive yields, but at the same time, the returns on your position at these levels could be so high that the profit invested into an equal-level qualitative stock, could generate far higher returns. You could hold the company here, and things will most likely normalize. A set and forget sort of investment.

You could also generate far higher returns, however.

My own price target follows the low expectations, and I expect a full 1.5-2 years before the company's annual results normalize in full. I consider the company worth around $55/share based on its superb quality, and this comes to around a 25X 2020 P/E and a 15.5X non-pandemic valuation. I justify the balance here and my level by the fact that we don't know how quickly things are going to normalize, and we may see dipping annual results to even lower levels before we see better ones.

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Sysco Corporation is without a doubt such a company at the correct valuation. However, that valuation isn't one I can see the company at today. Demanding a premium of nearly 22% as I see it to its fair value, your chances of generating shorter-to-mid-term returns are slim at best. The likelihood of the company dropping when results for 2021 continue at current levels seems too high for me, and even if such trends are mere "blips" on the radar in the very long term, I see better potential investment alternatives at this time, in nearly every sector.

It doesn't take long, as I see it, to realize that Sysco trades at some excessive levels of valuation and if you invest, you need to preface this with realistic expectations of what both your short- and long-term returns could be.

At current levels, Sysco is no more than a "HOLD" at 20% overvaluation to a price target of around $55/share. I may even go ahead and do some profit harvesting here to rotate proceeds into lower valued stocks.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.