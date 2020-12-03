In 2019 the general view was yields and inflation were going to rise. Of course, yields, which peaked in 2018, kept heading lower.

These forecasts were mostly based on the idea yields were too low. In 2020, with yields on 10-year Treasury bonds falling below 1,0%, the outlook for bonds became even more bearish. The reason for the bearish forecasts (yields to move higher) was essentially based on excessive growth of liquidity implemented by the Administration and the Fed.

However, it is quite possible there are more profound forces at work in the near-term and long-term. Even a cursory view of the trend of yields, nominal GDP growth, and inflation suggests there is a strong relationship between the three measures (see chart).

What is particularly astounding is the relentless rise of the three measures until 1982 and their inexorable decline of the last 40 years. What is even more amazing is this secular decline has been taking place during an aggressive execution of economic and social programs by several administrations accompanied by soaring debt.

Although I dealt in detail with these issues in my article “Yields, Economic Growth, And Stock Prices - A New World For Investors”, it seems likely the policies which brought us here are not going to change. It is also likely the same policies cannot and will not change the trends depicted in the above chart. The Keynesian concept that governments can solve our problems in times of difficulty by printing money is a well-established and deep-rooted policy.

What makes it even more difficult to conceive a change in trend is the forces generated by other global economies which have followed the same destructive economic ideas. These same forces have driven yields to negative levels in most countries – Europe in particular. The point is these policies - possibly implemented for the good of the nation - have led us here. These same policies have zero chance, therefore, of changing the direction of the variables in the above chart.

What about the near term - a more tactical one? In the publication I edit – The Peter Dag Portfolio – the main logical thread is the business cycle drives asset prices.

Bond yields follow the script quite closely during a complete business cycle – discussed in some detail in my article “The Inventory Cycle - Boring But Important Market Setter”.

The above chart shows the graph of the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds. The graph in the lower panel represents a real-time business cycle indicator reviewed regularly in my The Peter Dag Portfolio. This gauge reflects a business cycle started in 2016, peaked in 2018, and bottomed in 2020.

The relevant feature of the relationship is Treasury yields decline when the economy slows down (as in 2018-2010) and rise as it happened in the two episodes 2016-2018 and beginning in 2020.

In 2018-2019 analysts were blinded by the idea Treasury yields were too low and could not go lower. The reality is, however, yields decline as long as business slows down and yields rise when business picks up.

The bottom line is yields are likely to rise as long as our business cycle indicator (lower panel) keeps moving higher. This trend is typically accompanied by outperformance of cyclical stocks (such as XME and IYT among others) and underperformance of defensive sectors (such as XLU and XLP). It must be remembered, however, the powerful forces depressing yields since 1982 are still very much with us and are likely to keep a lid on how much yields can rise.

