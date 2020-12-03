AT&T (T) underperformed over the past several years, but it appears poised to outperform next year. Much of the company's underperformance and actual decline was apparently related to the extended and costly acquisitions of Time Warner and DirecTV, as well as concerns over cable and satellite subscriber losses, among other matters. Going forward, AT&T’s premium content and yield are likely to be desirable assets, and I also believe that streaming subscriber growth may also lead to multiple expansion. Further, AT&T appears capable of continuing to refinance its debt at favorable rates and maturities.

AT&T was one of the biggest distributors of communications services for decades, which expanded into media distribution, and then content ownership and creation. With the acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T hoped to deliver its own content as a media service on top of its communications services.

This vision was slow to come together, but it was a transformative move. It appeared questionable at the time. When Disney (DIS) subsequently acquired Twenty-First Century Fox, it appeared less dubious, but Disney's streaming traction was far more obvious. Since Disney and AT&T restricted their content from non-proprietary services, premium video content does seem less ubiquitous, which will likely drive subscription adoption and higher general premium content pricing.

Starting 2021 with a Christmas goose

AT&T's primary services should have strong demand next year. There are several reasons for this. First, there is 5G network upgrading that could support hardware purchases and expanded services adoption. Similarly, at home and mobile solutions for work should support expanded services adoption. Bandwidth upgrading to support heavier use appears a potential driver of margin expansion on existing customers.

Another tailwind could be AT&T extending the reach of HBO Max. While somewhat late to the streaming service war, HBO entered it with a reasonably well-known brand. Many people have been paying for HBO for years, or even decades. AT&T is now tempting new subscribers by offering Wonder Woman 1984 on the service for Christmas. The company will now have a simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release date for Wonder Woman 1984 on December 25, 2020, which appears to be a decent way to juice those subscriber numbers just before the end of the quarter.

The market is also likely to remain supportive of wireless and broadband services that AT&T offers. While the wireless market remains a competitive one, it is also likely to continue to see continued growth in the near term. This is driven by the enhanced need for dedicated work from home, as well as a need for mobility, and an increased probability of more than one device per business and individual. Last quarter, AT&T saw 1.1 million postpaid net adds, including 645K postpaid voice, 57K fiber, and 158K total broadband net adds.

(Source: AT&T Q3 presentation)

The decline in churn is likely at least partially driven by pandemic-related changes, but it may also indicate that the remaining customer base is stickier. HBO Max may have an effect. Their premium TV net loss was 590,000, which is considerably below the last several quarters. In either case, it appears to be a trend that could continue, and which should be supportive of AT&T's consistent cash flow generation.

AT&T's debt and the dividend

AT&T's strong cash flows are allowing the company to reduce its considerable debt, while also refinancing the load so as to extend maturities at lower rates. This is a generally good deal for AT&T, whose greatest risk appeared to be the debt load it undertook to acquire Time Warner.

More particularly, there was a question as to whether AT&T could maintain its sizable and growing dividend while having to pay that debt load, develop streaming services, and also create more premium content. These plans are expensive.

Since AT&T acquired Time Warner, the company reduced its net debt from about $180 billion to $149 billion, including a significant reduction to near-term debt. Through refinancing and a market that appears receptive to further bond offerings, AT&T has also extended its debt's average maturity from 13 years to 17 years, while reducing the average interest rate from 4.3 percent to 4.1 percent. This could continue.

(Source: AT&T Q3 presentation)

AT&T has a long history of predictable dividend increases, where many investors in the company likely expect it will be increased by one penny within the next month. For the last 36 years, AT&T's board has approved at least one dividend increase per year, and the go-to move for a while now is one penny per year. For 2020, AT&T expects free cash flow of at least $26 billion, with a dividend payout ratio in the high 50s. Last quarter, the payout ratio was about 57 percent.

Risks

If interest rates were to increase significantly, it would quickly become the case that AT&T's ability to refinance, continue to make content, and pay a growing dividend will come to a halt. Yield trajectory and market demand for dollar-denominated corporate debt that is funded by predictable cash flow are currently helpful, but these things change like the wind.

AT&T has some big checks to write in the future. The company must constantly upgrade their wireless and broadband/fiber systems, while the Time Warner legacy segment must constantly produce big budget content, and now has to develop a streaming service to fund. At the same time, AT&T has a very big dividend to pay. Any serious damage to the company's cash flow could end up putting something in harm's way, and it is a little unclear what the company and its shareholders would prefer the priority to be.

It is also possible an activist will demand some change to the structure, and push for more capital investment over distribution, or some other change. That could be a good thing, but it could lead to significant turnover in the shareholder base, and add near-term volatility.

HBO Max is still in its infancy, and the existing HBO base makes it difficult to gauge longer-term growth and churn. Similarly, AT&T could see serious customer losses in its mobile and broadband segments, whose cash flow is essential to the other projects, including paying down the debt.

Conclusion

Existing low rates are supportive of AT&T’s ability to pay out that large and growing dividend. The company is paying down debt, and extending maturities at lower rates, which is also supportive of dividend payouts and increasing free cash flow for other uses. AT&T's competitive yield is likely to be a driver of outperformance over the next year. AT&T has several other possible tailwinds over the next several quarters, including HBO Max subscriber growth and 5G adoption. Nonetheless, the most likely driver of outperformance for AT&T will be its continued ability to access the debt market in order to favorably refinance their debt at lower rates, and with longer maturities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.